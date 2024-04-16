First Ride: Fox's New Transfer Dropper Post - Adjustable Travel, Up to 240mm of Drop

Fox has updated their Transfer dropper post lineup for 2025 (yes, it's still 2024; that's just how years work in the mountain bike world), overhauling the internals to increase the durability, reducing the force required to lower the post, and adding in a travel adjustment feature.



An option with 240mm of drop has also been added into the lineup, in order to meet the demand for longer travel droppers posts. That demand has grown over the last few years, spurred in part by changes in bike geometry rather than the entire riding population suddenly getting taller. With a steeper seat tube angle, the seat remains more directly underneath a rider when it's lowered, rather than moving forward and out of the way, which was the case in the olden days, when seat angles were slack and wheels were small.



Transfer Post Details



• Adjustable air pressure

• Travel adjustable in 5mm increments, up to 25mm per size

• Diameter: 30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm

• Travel: 95-120mm / 125-150mm / 155-180mm / 185-210mm / 215-240mm

• Weight: 671 grams (210mm)

• Price: $339 USD (Factory) / $289 USD (Peformance)

• ridefox.com

The post's return speed can be fine tuned by adding or removing air via the Schrader valve at the top of the post. Fox made the switch from igus to Ekonol metal-backed bushings.

What's Different?

The collar can be unscrewed and spacers can be added to reduce the amount of drop in 5mm increments.



Weight / Dimensions

Initial Impressions

The new Transfer post is available in 30.9, 31.6, and 34.9mm diameters with the following travel amounts: 95-120mm / 125-150mm / 155-180mm / 185-210mm / 215-240mm. The travel can be adjusted in 5mm increments by unscrewing the collar and adding a spacer, a procedure that doesn't require tools and takes less than a minute.The Factory Series post, with its Kashima-coated stanchion is $339 USD, and the Performance Series post with its better-looking (at least to my eyes) black stanchion costs $60 less, at $289 USD. Those prices are actually lower than the previous versions, which isn't typically the case.The basic functions of the Transfer post are the same – it's still cable actuated, and you still push on a lever and weight the seat to lower it – but there have been significant changes to the post's design. There's now a Schrader valve at the top of the post, under the seat clamp, which allows users to fine tune the post's return speed by altering the air pressure.The seat clamp has been revised too. The stack height is still quite low, but it's not as bulbous looking around the clamping bolts, and it's lighter than the previous version.On the inside of the post, Fox has revised the sealing system, which involved replacing two dynamic air seals with static seals, a change that's claimed to reduce the overall friction and reduce the likelihood of air loss. The internal bushings are now metal-backed and manufactured by Ekonol, rather than the igus bushings used previously. The metal-backed bushings are said to allow for tighter tolerances, and a reduction in the force required to lower the seat.All of those internal tweaks allowed Fox to increase the recommended service interval to 300 hours, and even better, that service can be done by users at home without requiring any special tools.My 210mm post weighed in at 671 grams. For comparison, a 210mm OneUp V3 weighs 585 grams.The distance from the base of the post's collar to the bottom of the actuator is 323mm, and at full extension it measures 569mm from the center of the seat rails to the base of the actuator. To use the OneUp V3 again, that post measures 305mm from the base of the collar to the bottom of the actuator, with a 545mm total length.I've had pretty good luck with Fox's Transfer post over the years, although previous versions did have a tendency to get sticky and reluctant to return to full travel after a few months of muddy rides. I've been running the new Transfer for the last 6 weeks, and so far things are off to a smooth start – literally. It lowers easily, and returns to full extension with a distinct 'thwank'. I pulled it apart to check out the internals, and it was as quick and simple as Fox claimed.I currently have the Transfer on one bike and the OneUp V3 post on another - look for a head-to-head review once they've been subjected to enough muddy miles. So far, the Fox does feel a touch smoother when lowering and raising it, and it's a bit more enthusiastic to return to full extension compared to the OneUp post, but we'll see if that remains the case by the end of testing.