First Ride: Geometron G1 GPI - A Tinkerer's Dream

The combination of a gearbox and a belt drive is having a moment right now on DH bikes and e-bikes. But what about enduro bikes? The traditional limitations of the technology have always been weight, drag and shifting performance while pedalling. The advantages are better reliability (no derailleur to break), less servicing (no chain to lube) and less unsprung weight on the rear wheel (improving suspension response).
Pinion's C1.12i gearbox claims to address the main drawbacks. With electronic shifting, it can reliably shift under load (or while stationary) with an ergonomic trigger shifter. Pinion also claims their design is more efficient than some other gearboxes. Weight is still an obvious downside: Geometron say their new G1 GPI with the gearbox is about 1.5 kg heavier than the derailleur version.
Geometron G1 GPI Details
• Aluminium frame
• PINION C1.12i 12-speed electronic gearbox, 600% range
• Wheel Size: 29"
/ MX / 27.5"
• Fork Travel: 170
-180 mm recommended
• Rear Wheel Travel: 162mm or 175mm
• Sizes S-XXL (L tested)
• Reach: 459, 478, 498
, 516, 534mm
• Chainstay: 456mm
(S-L)/463mm (Xl-XXL)
• 63.3° head angle, 78.4° seat angle (L)
• Claimed weight: approx. 19 kg / 42 lb
• Price: £9099.99 (complete bike)
• 5-Year Warranty
• geometronbikes.com
Geometron bikes may be known for their ahead-of-their-time geometry concept, but their party piece is adaptability. Able to offer 162 or 175 mm of rear wheel travel and accept 150 to 200 mm forks and any combination of wheel sizes, along with a wide range of geometry options, it's a tinkerer's dream. Perhaps even more valuable, setup advice and demos are available from Mojo Rising near Monmouth, UK, where it's possible to try different frame sizes, spring rates, geometry configurations, components and more.
I got the chance to ride the G1 GPI on my home trails in the Tweed Valley with setup help from Geometron's director, Sam Robson - the best of both worlds for getting a sense of how this unique bike performs.Frame Construction
The frame shares most of its features with the derailleur-driven G1, including 7020-T6 aluminum tubes, big braces and - shock horror! - no water bottle bosses. The Horst Link pivot now doubles as a way of swapping the drive belt. Mutator chips at the seat stay and chainstay allow for geometry adjustments to the rear center length, BB height and rear wheel size. More details on how these adjustments work can be found here.
The 56mm headtube facilitates adjustable headset cups to further augment the geometry.
The electronic gearbox includes a small battery housed in the downtube. This is good for around 20,000 shifts or about 100 riding hours, according to Pinion, before it needs a 3-hour charge. It can shift manually with a trigger shifter or can be set up to automatically select a gear while coasting to suit your speed and preferred cadence. It requires an oil change every 10,000 Km, and the drive belt should be virtually maintenance-free.
Geometry
While the geometry can be adjusted to a large extent, the stock numbers are already noteworthy. The five-size range is designed to cover riders from 164 cm / 5'4" all the way up to 205 cm / 6'9". That makes the XXL G1 one of the few MTBs explicitly catering to people above 2 m, with a 534 mm reach and a whopping 688 mm stack.
The chainstay length on the regular G1 is specific to each size (446, 454, 460, 474 & 480mm, respectively), but the gearbox version offers only two stock options with 29" wheels: 456 mm (S-L) / 463 mm (Xl-XXL). This is presumably because the gearbox sets a lower limit on the rear-centre length. With a 27.5" rear wheel, the chainstay length is more variable (443 mm, 443 mm, 456 mm, 456 mm & 463 mm). This is probably how most S and M frames will be set up anyway.
Geometron are no longer the extreme geometry outliers they used to be, but these are still big bikes. At 190 cm / 6'3", Geometron's recommended frame size for my height is L or Xl, with a 1,321 mm and 1,352 mm wheelbase, respectively. I chose to ride the Large, which is still on the longer side, but not an outlier, compared to the XL enduro bikes I typically ride.
It's funny to note that Geometron has stuck with roughly the same geometry for the last decade while the market has transformed around them.
Suspension
The rocker link offers two mounting positions to give riders the option to run 162mm or 172mm rear wheel travel with the same 230mm x 65mm shock. Either is intended to be paired with a 170mm or a 180mm fork. It runs on spherical eyelet bearings to reduce friction and shock side-loading. Changing the shock position can be done trailside in a few minutes, and while it only reduces the travel by 7.5%, it increases the suspension stiffness by 17%, making a noticeable difference to ride height and support.
Geometron say the gearbox not only improves the suspension sensitivity due to a reduction in wheel weight, but also allows them to optimise the suspension kinematics more consistently. Because the belt is at the same angle whatever gear you're in, the anti-squat (how much the bike resists suspension compression while pedalling) is the same in any gear. This should make the bike behave more consistently under power. Geometron say the anti-squat is set at 115% at sag (in any gear), while anti-rise is 70%. This should keep the chassis very stable when pedalling and braking, with minimal pitching or diving.
The linkage provides progression of 30% throughout the entire linkage movement, which should play well with coil or air shocks.Pricing
Prices start at £5099 for a frame, gearbox & EXT Storia V4). That's £1500 more than the regular G1, although you do get most of a drivetrain thrown in. Frame-and-fork and rolling chassis options are available too - details here
. There is only one complete bike build available for now, priced at £9099.99. The bike I rode is pretty much stock, with the Formula brakes and Continental tire options. Full details below:
Ride impressionsClimbing
It's impossible to judge climbing efficiency without a controlled test with power meters, but the G1 GPI feels very capable, if unhurried, when climbing. The 600% range means the lowest gear allows for spinning up even the steepest slopes. On familiar climbs where I usually default to the bottom gear, I had a choice of 1st or 2nd on the Pinion. The G1's seat angle is nice and upright, and the suspension is active under power, making for great traction and comfort on bumpy climbs. While I can't measure it, I'm pretty confident the G1 GPI is a little slower than other enduro bikes, thanks to a combination of drag and weight, but it's not night and day. While it's far from a perfect comparison, I rode the regular G1 a few months prior and was impressed with its climbing efficiency, whereas the GPI felt more sluggish.
Shifting under power is impressively quick and consistent. It's so much faster than conventional drivetrains - especially SRAM Transmission - that it took a few shifts to get used to the immediate change of cadence. However, shifting between gears 4 and 5 is noticeably slower, as two sets of cogs need to change simultaneously. It's a bit like changing chainrings on an old multi-ring drivetrain, except there's no warning when the slower shift is going to occur (there's no gear indicator). This can be a little unpredictable on steep and technical climbs, but, unlike with the e-bike version (Pinion's MGU), you're usually in gears 1-4 during those steep crux climbs. Being able to shift while stationary before dropping into a trail is handy, but without a gear indicator, it's hard to keep track of which gear you're in. Descending
The G1 is super quiet, save for the swooshing of the EXT damper. It offers a smooth ride too, with no chain slap and a sensitive suspension feel. With a 450 lb/in spring, the suspension sits low, making for composed and stable handling. It's no slouch in the corners - the low center of mass and slack head angle make the bike feel like it wants to tip into the corner and carve around it. The suspension offers consistent traction, too. It has a bit of an e-bike sensation in the way it irons out high-frequency bumps.
It can feel a bit unwieldy on steep steps and technical moves. It's a big and heavy bike, which can feel like it's getting away from you when the trail suddenly points downwards if you're not prepared and over the front. You have to ride it with commitment and avoid hanging off the back.
While I rode the bike in the longer travel setting most of the time, I tried the shorter option for a flatter and less technical trail. The suspension sits noticeably higher and offers more support, making the bike feel more upright and supportive in bermed turns or when pedalling. It's a nice option to have, especially with a coil shock. That's just the tip of the iceberg of this bike's setup options.
For me the bike fit better than what I had ridden before - you feel very much low and in the bike, rather than on top. This, at 6'2, want something I'd experienced before and I like it a lot.
Obviously it is a bike that is good on high speed chunk, but where I think the length of the bike helps the most is on natural trails - greasy slimy bastard's where you're riding on the limit of grip constantly. The length and low centre of gravity means that any resulting slip can be controlled more easily, so even at lower speeds you can have a lot of fun. These are my favourite type of trail...
However, by the same measure, trail centre trails are not the bikes forte. It will do them, but you need to attack the trail and get some speed up for the bike to really come alive when grip is so (comparatively) high. I wish I was fitter when riding these sorts of trail and, being honest, I do like the n+1 idea of grabbing a xc hardtail for riding the tame stuff (the G1 is my only bike) - something a bit more twitchy and unstable.
Oh, and I'm trying to learn to jump properly still so was messing around on a local DJ line the other day - I can report that it's not a great dirt jumper on smaller jumps!
Obviously, your local trails should dictate your bike and components, and there will be a lot of trail riders out there who may not be served so well by a bike of this nature, but for me it is a good compromise. Yes it's built like a tank, but I'm into bike ownership for the long run and I can see myself keeping this bike for another 10 years or more (I've had it around 5 and it's not missed a beat in that time, including various uplift days and a trip to the Alps)? I kind of view it as my forever 'being stupid' bike, as I'm getting a bit older now! Ha ha!
Nb. As with any bike, wheels massively affect how it feels. Whack on some xc wheels and it will ride very differently from some enduro wheels. I've both depending on who I'm riding with and where.
That said, the lack of a waterbottle mount was an issue, albeit minor. I used a strap that let me strap one to the frame, but I let a few folks here demo mine and they all loved it, but went another direction due to the lack of water bottle mounts. They were serious buyers and ended up getting similar types of bikes (small, niche brands, metal frames, etc) but couldn't get on the G1 w/o the bottle mounting.
For me it was a minor issue, for others the requirement of wearing a pack or using some janky bottle mounting was a problem. It's an easy thing to handwave off if you don't care about it - but a lot of people do. For people do who do a lot of long epics, it's less of an issue, but if you are looking to hop on a short ride after work, those types of folks seem to be more invested in having bottle mounting.
The majority of top enduro racer's bikes were 36-38lbs in a pb article a few months back so hardly a massive leap for what it is.
Yeah, and with a gearbox they would be much heavier (full power ebikes would weigh close to 30kg with some even heavier). Its also a bit misleading because they were all weighed ready to race with pedals, tools, tubes, inserts, heavy tires front and back etc.
Racing means you want to avoid having a racr ending mechanical at all costs. For recreational riding and not being a heavy rider in parts murdering terrain you can get away with much lighter parts.
That means the extra 3 lbs of a Pinion would shift a lighter build to midpack, or a midpack one to the heavy end. That's not that that bad a weight penalty.
Or, put another way, the Geometron is not a light bike, even without the Pinion. The high weight can't be blamed solely on the gearbox.
Having recently built up a Kavenz VHP G2 with pinion smart.shift, I agree with Seb that the shifting is shockingly fast and takes a minute get use to. But once you get use to being able to shift with or without pedalling, it’s hard to go back. I also agree that while there is a little added drag, it feels minimal. I find it most noticeable when trying to make a quick accelerations, but when keeping a steady cadence on climbs it’s quite minimal.
While I don’t think it’s the perfect solution for every type of bike, I think the gearbox makes a ton of sense on bikes in this travel category. Great for enduro riding, but maybe not for enduro racing at the highest level. Either way, I’m stoked to see more options becoming available.
Geometron has utterly outstanding customer service and support. And they take the engineering and ride quality more seriously than any bike brand I’ve encountered.
There’s only one bike I’d consider replacing my G1 with, a new G1. Maybe even a gearbox one…
I find it counterproductive to hold my water in a sweat inducing backpack. So a bike with no water cage bosses is a hard pass for me. One cage is a necessity. Two is ideal.
I'm a moderately fit rider and I need a water bottle for pretty much any ride I go on, even in winter. So a bike not having bottle cage mounts is a complete no go
On the topic of hip packs, they certainly better than full back packs for sweat but they still cut off airflow from underneath your shirt and get sweatier than one would like
Regardless, my average ride is somewhere north of 20 miles. In the summer the temps are typically in the 90 degree range. A couple years ago a trail runner in our area died of dehydration. think it’s unsafe and irresponsible to ride without water.
Water bottles wouldn't have cut it back when i used to do mtb marathons, regardless of temperature.
PS: riding with backpack/hip-pack is so classy and comfy
We want a side-by-side test to see what the actual speed difference is uphill and down, maybe with a power-meter to actually quantify the efficiency difference.
We know there's an efficiency loss in the gearbox but we also know that a chain's claimed 99% efficiency is really only for a clean chain with a straight chain line, not one shifted up into the big cog. I'd really like to see some actual numbers, be that just time up the same climb with the same bike, same ride, different drivetrain, or with power numbers.
This really is the bike a lot of us want. If it turns out the difference isn't that big or is just a feel thing I'd like to know.
Plus, timed descents, since the suspension performance is supposed to be better. Who knows, it might end up that added speed on descents makes up for a bit of lost time on the climbs?
I have a belt drive commuter bike with an Alfine 8 hub so I know that there is a very different feel to the drivetrain without a chain. It's hard to make a comparison about which is faster without numbers.
Sweet bike, otherwise. Kind of a bummer that almost all newly released bikes have sub-440mm chainstays on L+ frames.
I think a hardtail is ridden somewhat differently in terms of weight distribution, etc., so I do not know if this preference carries over for me. I am becoming too old and sore to ride hardtails on this terrain any more.
Also, all this discussion about chainstay length without any commentary about BB height only captures half the picture of handling stability. This frame's geo chart doesn't even list BB drop or height.
But long cs allow me to ride more upright. Use my legs/hips more
Higher BB:
+ Increased clearance for pedal strikes and high centering.
+ More leverage over the rear axle.
+ Higher CG = More front end load descending, more back end load ascending.
- Higher CG = Reduced maximum braking performance, increased brake dive
- Less “in the bike” sensation.
Did I miss anything? I guess anti-squat could technically be affected.
Is the seat angle too slack for this kind of heavy bike, climbing steep switchbacks? Doesn't make sense to me.
I find it climbs great, especially on more technical stuff, and descends way faster than I want to!
I would absolutely buy this, except for the sticker price, but maybe one day...
Then add in that adding wight to your BB area doesn't make the bike faster (well it didn't in my timed testing over the last couple of weeks on my session).
I'm not saying it's not a lot of money, but it's not that bad compared to the rest of the market, and it'll last a lot longer.
