First Ride: Geometron G1 GPI - A Tinkerer's Dream

The combination of a gearbox and a belt drive is having a moment right now on DH bikes and e-bikes. But what about enduro bikes? The traditional limitations of the technology have always been weight, drag and shifting performance while pedalling. The advantages are better reliability (no derailleur to break), less servicing (no chain to lube) and less unsprung weight on the rear wheel (improving suspension response).



Pinion's C1.12i gearbox claims to address the main drawbacks. With electronic shifting, it can reliably shift under load (or while stationary) with an ergonomic trigger shifter. Pinion also claims their design is more efficient than some other gearboxes. Weight is still an obvious downside: Geometron say their new G1 GPI with the gearbox is about 1.5 kg heavier than the derailleur version.



Geometron G1 GPI Details

• Aluminium frame

• PINION C1.12i 12-speed electronic gearbox, 600% range

• Wheel Size: 29" / MX / 27.5"

• Fork Travel: 170 -180 mm recommended

• Rear Wheel Travel: 162mm or 175mm

• Sizes S-XXL (L tested)

• Reach: 459, 478, 498 , 516, 534mm

• Chainstay: 456mm (S-L)/463mm (Xl-XXL)

• 63.3° head angle, 78.4° seat angle (L)

• Claimed weight: approx. 19 kg / 42 lb

• Price: £9099.99 (complete bike)

• 5-Year Warranty

• geometronbikes.com

• Aluminium frame• PINION C1.12i 12-speed electronic gearbox, 600% range• Wheel Size:/ MX / 27.5"• Fork Travel:-180 mm recommended• Rear Wheel Travel: 162mm or 175mm• Sizes S-XXL (L tested)• Reach: 459, 478,, 516, 534mm• Chainstay:(S-L)/463mm (Xl-XXL)• 63.3° head angle, 78.4° seat angle (L)• Claimed weight: approx. 19 kg / 42 lb• Price: £9099.99 (complete bike)• 5-Year Warranty