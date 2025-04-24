Powered by Outside

First Ride: Geometron G1 GPI - A Tinkerer's Dream

Apr 24, 2025
by Seb Stott  


The combination of a gearbox and a belt drive is having a moment right now on DH bikes and e-bikes. But what about enduro bikes? The traditional limitations of the technology have always been weight, drag and shifting performance while pedalling. The advantages are better reliability (no derailleur to break), less servicing (no chain to lube) and less unsprung weight on the rear wheel (improving suspension response).

Pinion's C1.12i gearbox claims to address the main drawbacks. With electronic shifting, it can reliably shift under load (or while stationary) with an ergonomic trigger shifter. Pinion also claims their design is more efficient than some other gearboxes. Weight is still an obvious downside: Geometron say their new G1 GPI with the gearbox is about 1.5 kg heavier than the derailleur version.
Geometron G1 GPI Details
• Aluminium frame
• PINION C1.12i 12-speed electronic gearbox, 600% range
• Wheel Size: 29" / MX / 27.5"
• Fork Travel: 170-180 mm recommended
• Rear Wheel Travel: 162mm or 175mm
• Sizes S-XXL (L tested)
• Reach: 459, 478, 498, 516, 534mm
• Chainstay: 456mm (S-L)/463mm (Xl-XXL)
• 63.3° head angle, 78.4° seat angle (L)
• Claimed weight: approx. 19 kg / 42 lb
• Price: £9099.99 (complete bike)
• 5-Year Warranty
geometronbikes.com

photo

Geometron bikes may be known for their ahead-of-their-time geometry concept, but their party piece is adaptability. Able to offer 162 or 175 mm of rear wheel travel and accept 150 to 200 mm forks and any combination of wheel sizes, along with a wide range of geometry options, it's a tinkerer's dream. Perhaps even more valuable, setup advice and demos are available from Mojo Rising near Monmouth, UK, where it's possible to try different frame sizes, spring rates, geometry configurations, components and more.

I got the chance to ride the G1 GPI on my home trails in the Tweed Valley with setup help from Geometron's director, Sam Robson - the best of both worlds for getting a sense of how this unique bike performs.

photo
photo
photo

Frame Construction

The frame shares most of its features with the derailleur-driven G1, including 7020-T6 aluminum tubes, big braces and - shock horror! - no water bottle bosses. The Horst Link pivot now doubles as a way of swapping the drive belt. Mutator chips at the seat stay and chainstay allow for geometry adjustments to the rear center length, BB height and rear wheel size. More details on how these adjustments work can be found here. The 56mm headtube facilitates adjustable headset cups to further augment the geometry.

photo
The charging port for the shifting battery.
photo
The electronic shifter can be configured to shift in either direction, but it feels more traditional than SRAM's electronic controller.

The electronic gearbox includes a small battery housed in the downtube. This is good for around 20,000 shifts or about 100 riding hours, according to Pinion, before it needs a 3-hour charge. It can shift manually with a trigger shifter or can be set up to automatically select a gear while coasting to suit your speed and preferred cadence. It requires an oil change every 10,000 Km, and the drive belt should be virtually maintenance-free.


photo

Geometry

While the geometry can be adjusted to a large extent, the stock numbers are already noteworthy. The five-size range is designed to cover riders from 164 cm / 5'4" all the way up to 205 cm / 6'9". That makes the XXL G1 one of the few MTBs explicitly catering to people above 2 m, with a 534 mm reach and a whopping 688 mm stack.

The chainstay length on the regular G1 is specific to each size (446, 454, 460, 474 & 480mm, respectively), but the gearbox version offers only two stock options with 29" wheels: 456 mm (S-L) / 463 mm (Xl-XXL). This is presumably because the gearbox sets a lower limit on the rear-centre length. With a 27.5" rear wheel, the chainstay length is more variable (443 mm, 443 mm, 456 mm, 456 mm & 463 mm). This is probably how most S and M frames will be set up anyway.

Geometron are no longer the extreme geometry outliers they used to be, but these are still big bikes. At 190 cm / 6'3", Geometron's recommended frame size for my height is L or Xl, with a 1,321 mm and 1,352 mm wheelbase, respectively. I chose to ride the Large, which is still on the longer side, but not an outlier, compared to the XL enduro bikes I typically ride.

It's funny to note that Geometron has stuck with roughly the same geometry for the last decade while the market has transformed around them.


photo
There are two rear shock mount positions offering 162mm or 175mm travel. Spacers between the seatstay and rocker link adjust the BB height or allow for different wheel sizes.
photo
The mutator chips at the chainstay pivot can be used to adjust the chainstay length.

Suspension

The rocker link offers two mounting positions to give riders the option to run 162mm or 172mm rear wheel travel with the same 230mm x 65mm shock. Either is intended to be paired with a 170mm or a 180mm fork. It runs on spherical eyelet bearings to reduce friction and shock side-loading. Changing the shock position can be done trailside in a few minutes, and while it only reduces the travel by 7.5%, it increases the suspension stiffness by 17%, making a noticeable difference to ride height and support.

Geometron say the gearbox not only improves the suspension sensitivity due to a reduction in wheel weight, but also allows them to optimise the suspension kinematics more consistently. Because the belt is at the same angle whatever gear you're in, the anti-squat (how much the bike resists suspension compression while pedalling) is the same in any gear. This should make the bike behave more consistently under power. Geometron say the anti-squat is set at 115% at sag (in any gear), while anti-rise is 70%. This should keep the chassis very stable when pedalling and braking, with minimal pitching or diving.

The linkage provides progression of 30% throughout the entire linkage movement, which should play well with coil or air shocks.

Pricing
Prices start at £5099 for a frame, gearbox & EXT Storia V4). That's £1500 more than the regular G1, although you do get most of a drivetrain thrown in. Frame-and-fork and rolling chassis options are available too - details here. There is only one complete bike build available for now, priced at £9099.99. The bike I rode is pretty much stock, with the Formula brakes and Continental tire options. Full details below:

photo


photo
This chap was big into cycling 50 years ago and was keen to catch up on the latest bike tech from Geometron's Sam Robson.

Ride impressions

Climbing

It's impossible to judge climbing efficiency without a controlled test with power meters, but the G1 GPI feels very capable, if unhurried, when climbing. The 600% range means the lowest gear allows for spinning up even the steepest slopes. On familiar climbs where I usually default to the bottom gear, I had a choice of 1st or 2nd on the Pinion. The G1's seat angle is nice and upright, and the suspension is active under power, making for great traction and comfort on bumpy climbs. While I can't measure it, I'm pretty confident the G1 GPI is a little slower than other enduro bikes, thanks to a combination of drag and weight, but it's not night and day. While it's far from a perfect comparison, I rode the regular G1 a few months prior and was impressed with its climbing efficiency, whereas the GPI felt more sluggish.

Shifting under power is impressively quick and consistent. It's so much faster than conventional drivetrains - especially SRAM Transmission - that it took a few shifts to get used to the immediate change of cadence. However, shifting between gears 4 and 5 is noticeably slower, as two sets of cogs need to change simultaneously. It's a bit like changing chainrings on an old multi-ring drivetrain, except there's no warning when the slower shift is going to occur (there's no gear indicator). This can be a little unpredictable on steep and technical climbs, but, unlike with the e-bike version (Pinion's MGU), you're usually in gears 1-4 during those steep crux climbs. Being able to shift while stationary before dropping into a trail is handy, but without a gear indicator, it's hard to keep track of which gear you're in.

Descending

The G1 is super quiet, save for the swooshing of the EXT damper. It offers a smooth ride too, with no chain slap and a sensitive suspension feel. With a 450 lb/in spring, the suspension sits low, making for composed and stable handling. It's no slouch in the corners - the low center of mass and slack head angle make the bike feel like it wants to tip into the corner and carve around it. The suspension offers consistent traction, too. It has a bit of an e-bike sensation in the way it irons out high-frequency bumps.

It can feel a bit unwieldy on steep steps and technical moves. It's a big and heavy bike, which can feel like it's getting away from you when the trail suddenly points downwards if you're not prepared and over the front. You have to ride it with commitment and avoid hanging off the back.

While I rode the bike in the longer travel setting most of the time, I tried the shorter option for a flatter and less technical trail. The suspension sits noticeably higher and offers more support, making the bike feel more upright and supportive in bermed turns or when pedalling. It's a nice option to have, especially with a coil shock. That's just the tip of the iceberg of this bike's setup options.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Geometron Pinion Geometron G1 Pinion C12


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
Report
210 Comments
  • 2602
 "With an aluminum frame and a belt-driven gearbox the G1 GP1 looks like the bike many riders think they want."

Comments section, consider yourself trolled.
  • 10225
 No room for a water bottle = deal breaker.
  • 964
 Bike with gearbox: drag's not too bad - hardly noticeable.
Bike with idler: omg I'm dying who can pedal this thing?
  • 667
 @shredddr: 36lb aluminum enduro bike with deraulier. Literally can’t be pedaled for more than 1 hour. Too heavy. Unridable. Just get an e-bike.

Gearbox bike that weighs as much as an ebike? Perfect.
  • 142
 I'd want my draggy transmission 19kg enduro bike to at least contribute a few watts when going uphill. This thing is a third of my weight if I add a large water bottle (oh wait...), pedals, tube and tools.
  • 1726
flag zepper FL (Apr 24, 2025 at 11:12) (Below Threshold)
 @Austink: the bike is so ugly you should just drill and add water bottle gussets to the top tube.
  • 91
 @zepper: No need to drill, Fidlock has a strap on you can use, no holes required.
  • 57
 Yeah, sadly gearboxes looked a lot cooler 5 years ago before...
  • 91
 42 lbs and no motor and battery?!
  • 573
 @jkertz: pretty sure strap-ons need holes for proper use.
  • 31
 Anyone know what adding a battery and pinion motor would do to the weight?
  • 60
 @Austink: otherwise you were ready to pull the trigger right?
  • 250
 @Blownoutrides: would make it heavier.
  • 50
 @Blownoutrides: the nicolai MGU is floating (i use that term lightly) around 27kg / 60lbs
  • 11
 @Blownoutrides: just look up the e bike they do.
  • 20
 @leifgren: Yeah, if I were you I'd feel smug after that comment too.
  • 16
flag mcleodpulaski FL (Apr 24, 2025 at 16:12) (Below Threshold)
 @xciscool: TF is a deraulier?
  • 71
 @Austink: No head tube cable routing = deal breaker. It's not up to date with all the current industry standards.
  • 30
 @jkertz: Okay, so I guess if you're paying for a Nicolai the extra expense of a Fidlock isn't all that much, relatively. But also, it shouldn't be necessary. And Fidlock's pricing is obscene.
  • 151
 @mcleodpulaski: you know when you're riding along, and all of a sudden your chain gets raulied? A deraulier fixes that for you.

Either that, or it removes Spanish people called Raul from the direct vicinity of the bike...
  • 10
 @Austink: my thoughts exactly
  • 70
 @jkertz: strap ons aren’t for everyone 😳
  • 10
 @Blownoutrides: make it faster
  • 20
 Needs more high pivot.
  • 20
 @jkertz: They have a what now?! When times are tough, diversify.
  • 1410
 Honestly the geo of this bikes is what puts me off not the weight. This is a bike for maybe 10% of trails out there and nost of them coul be ridden by a dh bike from lift anyway. Those bikes are all about straight line stability and kind of blitzkrieg riding style with typically German finesse.. Sure you can invade Poland with it but will it be fun on twisty natural trails?
  • 50
 @Austink: Geometron sell a plate that allows you to run a YT Thirstmaster 450ml bottle - I have one on my G1
  • 121
 @lkubica: I've one of the last generation G1's, and this was a big concern of mine too. When I test rode it I asked to ride some fairly benign trails to see what it was like, and came away impressed.

For me the bike fit better than what I had ridden before - you feel very much low and in the bike, rather than on top. This, at 6'2, want something I'd experienced before and I like it a lot.

Obviously it is a bike that is good on high speed chunk, but where I think the length of the bike helps the most is on natural trails - greasy slimy bastard's where you're riding on the limit of grip constantly. The length and low centre of gravity means that any resulting slip can be controlled more easily, so even at lower speeds you can have a lot of fun. These are my favourite type of trail...

However, by the same measure, trail centre trails are not the bikes forte. It will do them, but you need to attack the trail and get some speed up for the bike to really come alive when grip is so (comparatively) high. I wish I was fitter when riding these sorts of trail and, being honest, I do like the n+1 idea of grabbing a xc hardtail for riding the tame stuff (the G1 is my only bike) - something a bit more twitchy and unstable.

Oh, and I'm trying to learn to jump properly still so was messing around on a local DJ line the other day - I can report that it's not a great dirt jumper on smaller jumps!

Obviously, your local trails should dictate your bike and components, and there will be a lot of trail riders out there who may not be served so well by a bike of this nature, but for me it is a good compromise. Yes it's built like a tank, but I'm into bike ownership for the long run and I can see myself keeping this bike for another 10 years or more (I've had it around 5 and it's not missed a beat in that time, including various uplift days and a trip to the Alps)? I kind of view it as my forever 'being stupid' bike, as I'm getting a bit older now! Ha ha!

Nb. As with any bike, wheels massively affect how it feels. Whack on some xc wheels and it will ride very differently from some enduro wheels. I've both depending on who I'm riding with and where.
  • 62
 @Austink: water bottle is stupid, change my mind
  • 70
 @BenPea: They should call this model the 995

Nineteen kilos
Nine thousand £GBP
Five years warranty
  • 95
 @mouleboulekiller: have to agree here. All these post saying no water bottle is a deal breaker are silly. It's a niche bike that can't have everything. Besides my bet is NONE of the people that say it's a deal breaker had any intention or the means to purchase. They just love acting like the typical mean girl.
  • 20
 @xy9ine: too heavy. My Pole is 60lbs (w/ DH casings + cushcore) and it’s just so different than my regular bike. It gets sketchy switching between them.
  • 20
 @jkertz: grab your Fidlock strap on and let the good times roll.
  • 31
 @ATXZJ: Those posts are just personal opinions and as such are not silly at all, you would buy bike with no bottle mount others would not, what's silly about that?
  • 45
 @lkubica: the posts that say it's a deal breaker are silly. Commenting on a bike they never had any intention on buying.

So much signaling
  • 31
 @ATXZJ: I loved my G1, I only sold it due to medical issues that kept me from riding it. The support I got from Sam through the brief time I owned it was great and they were just all around awesome to work with. The bike itself was amazing and one of the best bikes I've owned, I regret selling it even though it just wouldn't be ridden.

That said, the lack of a waterbottle mount was an issue, albeit minor. I used a strap that let me strap one to the frame, but I let a few folks here demo mine and they all loved it, but went another direction due to the lack of water bottle mounts. They were serious buyers and ended up getting similar types of bikes (small, niche brands, metal frames, etc) but couldn't get on the G1 w/o the bottle mounting.

For me it was a minor issue, for others the requirement of wearing a pack or using some janky bottle mounting was a problem. It's an easy thing to handwave off if you don't care about it - but a lot of people do. For people do who do a lot of long epics, it's less of an issue, but if you are looking to hop on a short ride after work, those types of folks seem to be more invested in having bottle mounting.
  • 20
 @jkertz: thanks for your input. IMHO, theres no free lunch. My first high pivot MTB didn't have a water bottle but i didn 't care and just rocked a fanny pack.
  • 10
 @ATXZJ: was it a Brooklyn?
  • 11
 The non-eBike that looks like an eBike...
  • 421
 Pretty cool that they have front center/ rear center ratio on their geo chart. I think we'll see a lot more media and attention on the topic this year.
  • 70
 Doubtful sadly. Media will talk about it when big brands make it happen and they're not gonna commission new size specific carbon molds in this economy.
  • 350
 Brian Cahal just creamed his pants
  • 141
 *Brian Cahal has entered the chat
  • 180
 I've been riding an XXL G1 with 480mm chainstays for the past five months and honestly it's ruined every other bike on the market. I think I'm finally experiencing what mountain bikes are supposed to feel like.
  • 100
 @sollie: 6’4” on an XL Dreadnought v2 and same
  • 70
 @sollie: that's how I felt when I first rode a Geometron in 2017. It ruined everything else
  • 21
 Now we only need them to give us geo numbers at SAG
  • 214
flag sanchofula (Apr 24, 2025 at 18:56) (Below Threshold)
 @sollie: you mean to say:

Hard to ride tight terrain, challenging to manual, and heavy?

I’m gonna pass, those are not the ideal features for me
  • 10
 @Blownoutrides: do you experience shifting issues all the time with yours?
  • 30
 @sollie: I’m excited to someday(hopefully soon truly expirience the ride quality of a balanced bike. As someone tall… I’ve never experienced it. But thankfully, some options now!
  • 10
 @Blownoutrides: pretty wild difference finally getting on something with some balance?
  • 10
 Pretty useless in my opinion if they don't relate it somehow with the bike reach, the seat tube angle and the head tube angle.
  • 20
 Really cool. But then they put in plain sight how the larger sizes get increasingly unbalanced. For a company as into details as they are, I wonder what the justification for this is? Tall guys don’t need/deserve a balanced ride, or is there actual logic behind it?
  • 20
 @Agleck7: I was wondering if they’re limited by available belts on this model.
  • 348
 A 19kg trail bike. Wowzers
  • 181
 I think they're calling it enduro, but yeah. I had to make sure we weren't looking at an e-bike at that weight.
  • 145
 Only 2.5 more kilos gets you a full power ebike.
  • 1520
flag KalkhoffKiller (Apr 24, 2025 at 9:28) (Below Threshold)
 That's why gearbox bikes will fail. It simply becomes too heavy, especially if you put them on ebikes.
  • 232
 No broken frames. This is what it takes.
  • 64
 @noapathy: Seriously. My Heckler SL with coil and 170mm Fox38 and DD tires is 45.3lb.
  • 30
 @KalkhoffKiller: Huh? I'm assuming you've not read up on the Pinion MGU (motor.gearbox.unit)?
  • 20
 @KalkhoffKiller: They seem perfect for e-bikes - if it has a lotor and gearbox built as one. Adding a 3 kilogram gearbox on an already heavy 21-26kg e-bike seems like a bad idea.
  • 20
 @joni0001984: Motor + gearbox as one exists: Effigear + Valeo combo for instance:
www.effigear.com/fr/content/24-valeo-cyclee
  • 21
 My V1 Sentinel was basically the same weight as this but that was with a water bottle and tool/tube. Have to imagine this weight doesn't include a water bottle lol.
  • 32
 @jovesaxa: I've read up on it and I don't want to ride a 30 kg bike
  • 91
 @CobyCobie: My Raaw Madonna weight 17,5kg with trail casing tyres, a Lyrik Ultimate, a coil shock (18kg+ with a water bottle).... and I have to live with it. Even if it climbs pretty well for a tank like this, at 50yo it's sometimes a bit spicy on uphills. Raaw and Geometron/Nicolaï frames are known to be burly and sturdy at the expense of efforts to ride them...
  • 150
 While still heavy for what it is, its got up to 175/180mm travel. Why would you think its a trail bike? Definitely a beefy enduro bike.
  • 10
 @Bro-tato: yes but on that would fall apart at anything close to what this one is capable of
  • 91
 @Bro-tato: useful comparison /s

The majority of top enduro racer's bikes were 36-38lbs in a pb article a few months back so hardly a massive leap for what it is.
  • 95
 Not light by any means but I think people are too critical of weight on enduro bikes. If you go from a 30lb bike to a 39lb bike your first few rides will definitely suck. After a while you adapt and just get stronger. Then the 39lb bike is just normal and no big deal. Plus with the 600% gear range on the gearbox you get some pretty easy climbing gears when you need it.
  • 90
 @Takaya94: if you were core you’d know anything without a dual crown is a trail bike.
  • 31
 In the below, there were a couple of externally geared, carbon enduro bikes weighing in over 40 lbs (Yeti and Forbidden), and all the E-Bikes were 50-60 lbs

www.pinkbike.com/news/actual-weights-18-enduro-world-cup-bikes.html
  • 20
 @overconfident:

Yeah, and with a gearbox they would be much heavier (full power ebikes would weigh close to 30kg with some even heavier). Its also a bit misleading because they were all weighed ready to race with pedals, tools, tubes, inserts, heavy tires front and back etc.

Racing means you want to avoid having a racr ending mechanical at all costs. For recreational riding and not being a heavy rider in parts murdering terrain you can get away with much lighter parts.
  • 10
 @danstonQ: I had only seen the Pinion MGU before, so thanks for bringing Effigear's newest efforts to my attention. That looks pretty cool, but I'm having trouble finding any sort of page with info/specs on that motor/gearbox MTB that is in some of the pictures. I found a Cavalerie page that shows it's still in development, which might explain the lack of info:https://cavalerie-bikes.com/en/e-bike/ Either way, looking forward to hearing more when they have it ready as it looks like it could be pretty sweet.
  • 10
 @xciscool: Funny enough, I have a trail bike with a dual crown!

Well kinda, its a Nicolai G15 GPI with an Intend Ebonite Bandit fork.... so 1.5 crown I guess? Im definitely not core at all though haha
  • 10
 @Takaya94: Me too! I tried riding upbin the bushes at 45 degree angle, and my Pole Voima with Fox 40 Grip 2 190mm climbed up like a goat.
  • 20
 @KalkhoffKiller: sure, but there were also race ready bikes weighing in at closer to 35 lbs in that article, so the range from lightest to heaviest (ignoring the small framed rides of female riders) is nearly 6 lbs.

That means the extra 3 lbs of a Pinion would shift a lighter build to midpack, or a midpack one to the heavy end. That's not that that bad a weight penalty.

Or, put another way, the Geometron is not a light bike, even without the Pinion. The high weight can't be blamed solely on the gearbox.
  • 30
 @overconfident: frame weight is less than an Atherton S 150 ..
  • 220
 Great first ride report, thanks Seb!

Having recently built up a Kavenz VHP G2 with pinion smart.shift, I agree with Seb that the shifting is shockingly fast and takes a minute get use to. But once you get use to being able to shift with or without pedalling, it’s hard to go back. I also agree that while there is a little added drag, it feels minimal. I find it most noticeable when trying to make a quick accelerations, but when keeping a steady cadence on climbs it’s quite minimal.

While I don’t think it’s the perfect solution for every type of bike, I think the gearbox makes a ton of sense on bikes in this travel category. Great for enduro riding, but maybe not for enduro racing at the highest level. Either way, I’m stoked to see more options becoming available.
  • 140
 Between the gearbox and well-sealed pivots of the G1 frame, this is a wet rider’s dream. Seems like the perfect bike for PNW trails. I’ve come to the point where a low maintenance bike is a priority. I might need one of these.
  • 287
 The issue with a gearbox is that it looks like a motor
  • 311
 They need a sticker that says "I promise I am pushing extra resistance, not a motor" or something along those lines.
  • 80
 Gearboxes were around first. Motors look like gearboxes.
  • 100
 @Ih8Hondas: Try explaining that to other trail users, looking disapprovingly at the BB area of your bike, while you ride past.
  • 20
 Sometimes on my way to work I come across my colleague and we start racing the last bit to work, just because. His bike has pedal assist and a mid-motor, my bike (a Batavus Dinsdag) doesn't have pedal assist but there is a Shimano Alfine 11sp rear hub (which is quite smooth) and a front hub dynamo for the lights (which is always on). Unless there is a strong headwind (which hasn't happened so far) I win every single time. He may be quicker upslope but beyond 27km/h, it seems like the motor is generating extra drag. So yeah, I have no personal experience with pedal assist but it seems like once you get in the fun zone, you'll be powering the motor.
  • 21
 @Ttimer: fortunately, based on the weight and inefficiency of gearboxes you won't be doing a whole lot of passing

Before anyone @ me, I dont actually care about the bike weight, currently on an alloy Sentinel that most certainly weighs more the 40lbs
  • 204
 Water bottle nonsense chat. I ride with an 850ml Fidlock bottle on the top tube and I’ve not dropped it in 18 months of riding. Problem solved.

Geometron has utterly outstanding customer service and support. And they take the engineering and ride quality more seriously than any bike brand I’ve encountered.

There’s only one bike I’d consider replacing my G1 with, a new G1. Maybe even a gearbox one…
  • 70
 If you have the bottle on top of the top tube, it kind of defeats the purpose of a low standover height.
  • 10
 @IluvRIDING: if you’re regularly getting your inside knee over the top tube where it would hit the bottle. You must be making some extremely tight turns. Good for you. I’ve never noticed it.
  • 10
 I'm with you. I ride a G16. It has completely changed my riding life. I've never been more comfortable on any other bike. I don't know if I ever want to replace it.
  • 140
 From a G1.1 owner, I'd love a review without the gearbox!
  • 60
 I'd also like to see a G1.2 test to see compare the changes.
  • 50
 @alexsin: a back to back Nicolaï wit and without gearbox would bé very instructable..
Make it happen pinkbike!!
  • 41
 @alexsin: Geometron added even MORE adaptability and have a fresh take at progressive geometry, but the first-look from Jessie on PB completely missed the substantive changes. Shame. Nice to see operations still churning out quality products even after Chris bowed out.
  • 123
 Big Geometron fan. I was on a G16 right after the first Pinkbike review and it was revolutionary at the time. The geometry isn't the USP that it once was but the build quality, reliability and customer service is still the best in the industry. I'll have a G1 one day but my current bikes fit me fine and can all carry full size water bottles. You wouldn't buy a motorbike with no fuel tank.
  • 1617
 The whole water bottle thing is such an annoying trend. Designing a bike around carrying water has never been a thing, frames just used to have a lot of space. Bikes are better now, and carrying water on your bike is not worth sacrificing design for, imo. We get it, you’re one of the bros
  • 34
 @emptybe-er: exactly.
  • 30
 @emptybe-er: Im not going to melt down about it, but pretty much every other bike has found a way to make space for a water bottle and its nice to have a water bottle attached to the bike. The XL and XXL version of these bikes are genuinely huge, not finding a way to fit a bottle is certainly a choice at that point
  • 20
 @emptybe-er: there are two kinds of cyclists - those that try to carry all their crap on the bike and those that try to carry all their crap on their person.

I find it counterproductive to hold my water in a sweat inducing backpack. So a bike with no water cage bosses is a hard pass for me. One cage is a necessity. Two is ideal.
  • 27
flag hardtail29errba (Apr 25, 2025 at 10:00) (Below Threshold)
 @boopiejones: water is a crutch unless you are making double digit rides with no stops for access to water. Drink plenty before the ride and after. There are these new contraptions called hip packs.
  • 21
 @hardtail29errba: I'm guessing you're either super fit or live in the cooler parts of the world?
I'm a moderately fit rider and I need a water bottle for pretty much any ride I go on, even in winter. So a bike not having bottle cage mounts is a complete no go

On the topic of hip packs, they certainly better than full back packs for sweat but they still cut off airflow from underneath your shirt and get sweatier than one would like
  • 42
 @hardtail29errba: I’ve never heard someone say proper hydration is a crutch. Learn something new everyday.

Regardless, my average ride is somewhere north of 20 miles. In the summer the temps are typically in the 90 degree range. A couple years ago a trail runner in our area died of dehydration. think it’s unsafe and irresponsible to ride without water.
  • 11
 @boopiejones: that's the exception, long rides. Always have a water and fuel with me. However, less than 10 mile rides, I don't carry water.
  • 12
 @CheesecakeJake: nope, just prepare accordingly.
  • 61
 @CheesecakeJake: The whole water bottle thing amuses me - i used to use one back in the day but was overjoyed when i moved to a camelbak. No more cow/dog sh1t on the nozzle, no more one handed riding whilst drinking, no more rocket launcher moments and having to retrace steps to pick up the bottle. Also, i could carry more water if i wanted to.
Water bottles wouldn't have cut it back when i used to do mtb marathons, regardless of temperature.
  • 41
 @gmt: it's funny how people say accept change and innovation, yet hold on to the ancient way of carrying water. Lol!
  • 113
 500+ reach 450+ cs 450+ seat post bikes gigantic in all dimentions and there is no room for single water bottle? who cares about drag or suspension suppleness in case u thirsty?

PS: riding with backpack/hip-pack is so classy and comfy
  • 33
 I love a roomy feeling bike geo wise but I can't imagine having to reach for a backpack every time I want a quick lap. Hip packs are so floppy haha
  • 43
 @Flaminturkey: if its a quick lap, do you need a bottle?
  • 30
 @Flaminturkey: reaching for the tube which you can drink from hands-free is more work than reaching down, pulling from a bottle and putting it back in the cage?
  • 10
 @alexsin: You reach for a tube? Mine runs through the chin bar straight into my mouth. Hands stay on the bars.
  • 20
 @Skaiwawker: I'd argue yes, if your average ride is so short you don't get thirsty I can't imagine you'd make very good use of a 10k enduro rig... But then again I doubt many of these bikes will get the life they deserve either way...
  • 12
 @alexsin: Bottles are 10 bucks and don't add a bunch of uncomfortable weight to your body. Who drinks on trail anyway?
  • 30
 @Skaiwawker: I do be sweating, ALOT
  • 10
 @alexsin: You forgot the part where you have to wipe whatever crap that gets on the top of the water bottle before you can take a drink.
  • 20
 @imbiker: Eh a little loam never killed anyone
  • 80
 So one manufacturer, one model that comes in both gearbox and derailleur versions.
We want a side-by-side test to see what the actual speed difference is uphill and down, maybe with a power-meter to actually quantify the efficiency difference.

We know there's an efficiency loss in the gearbox but we also know that a chain's claimed 99% efficiency is really only for a clean chain with a straight chain line, not one shifted up into the big cog. I'd really like to see some actual numbers, be that just time up the same climb with the same bike, same ride, different drivetrain, or with power numbers.

This really is the bike a lot of us want. If it turns out the difference isn't that big or is just a feel thing I'd like to know.
Plus, timed descents, since the suspension performance is supposed to be better. Who knows, it might end up that added speed on descents makes up for a bit of lost time on the climbs?

I have a belt drive commuter bike with an Alfine 8 hub so I know that there is a very different feel to the drivetrain without a chain. It's hard to make a comparison about which is faster without numbers.
  • 90
 Yep, this is what I'll be saving for. Alloy / 27.5 / 175 / belt drive, always wanted a geometron/nicolai too. it better be available in raw
  • 111
 Maybe I am partial but i really like the color on this!
  • 47
 The color is the only visually appealing thing about this bike to me, the rest looks like a train wreck
  • 51
 @bigdood: This is the PB comment camel and it's heinous, as expected.
  • 10
 @cassinonorth: It's like the car Homer built. You'd think they'd have a suspension design that allows for a water bottle in the frame by now?
  • 20
 My powder board matches this perfectly, its a very pleasing colour, I get compliments on it all the time. 2024 Nitro Slash
  • 126
 No water bottle cage, plus reduced drivetrain efficiency? Bold move Wink

Sweet bike, otherwise. Kind of a bummer that almost all newly released bikes have sub-440mm chainstays on L+ frames.
  • 2315
 I was starting to believe the long CS hype (i recently got a Spire and it RIPS on corners) but then I rode my aggressive hardtail with 417mm chainstays again and now I am fully convinced that people who complain about short CS just need to do more push-ups or something.
  • 210
 @CobyCobie: reported
  • 30
 @CobyCobie: A few bikes ago I went from a Knolly Chilcotin 167 to a 2022 Rocky Mountain Altitude. The Rocky had noticeably longer chainstays. While the front end was harder to pull up, I *really* noticed and liked the extra length on steeper descents (NW Washington) that had kind of stair-step style roots and rocks. I have come to prefer something more in the 440-445mm range, whereas I formerly preferred around 430-435mm chainstays. Now some bikes feel too short in the back for this preference.

I think a hardtail is ridden somewhat differently in terms of weight distribution, etc., so I do not know if this preference carries over for me. I am becoming too old and sore to ride hardtails on this terrain any more.
  • 21
 @CobyCobie: let’s do some push ups together buddy
  • 21
 @CobyCobie: As a rider on XXL and XXXL bikes, I'm inclined to agree. Love hopping on my hardtail with 420mm chainstays but I wouldn't mind longer stays on my big bike.

Also, all this discussion about chainstay length without any commentary about BB height only captures half the picture of handling stability. This frame's geo chart doesn't even list BB drop or height.
  • 11
 @Grizzly134: Interesting. I think marketing usually points towards shorter CS for steeper stuff. I've definitely noticed that I end up with a bit more weight on my hands on the steep stuff with longer CS. Fork dives a bit more.
  • 40
 @CobyCobie: it’s a position thing. Yes I can hover over the front on a short cs bike

But long cs allow me to ride more upright. Use my legs/hips more
  • 40
 @GTscoob: Yeah, BB height is important!
Higher BB:
+ Increased clearance for pedal strikes and high centering.
+ More leverage over the rear axle.
+ Higher CG = More front end load descending, more back end load ascending.
- Higher CG = Reduced maximum braking performance, increased brake dive
- Less “in the bike” sensation.

Did I miss anything? I guess anti-squat could technically be affected.
  • 30
 @CobyCobie:
Marketers: telling people what they want to hear.
Designers: giving people what they ask for
Buyers: fooled by the smoke and mirrors
  • 20
 @CobyCobie: 417mm chainstays? You're either a Stanton Switchback owner or a Kona Honzo ESD owner.
  • 10
 @Grizzly134: This! I just sold my hardtail and bought a Norco Fluid for this reason. As I’ve aged the hard just beat me up.
  • 11
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: A true man of culture

It's an ESD. I did order another chain so I can mess with the length if I want.

Also to whoever down voted my last comment, please eat my shorts:

bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2020-Scott-Gambler-Tuned-carbon-DH-bike_lightweight-full-carbon-World-Cup-Downhill-race-mountain-bike_adjustable-geometry-1920x1152.jpg
  • 10
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: Banshee Enigma, too!
  • 21
 @TurboDonuts: pretty much. Lower BB for stability in corners, climbing, descending, higher BB makes it easier to change directions. Chainstay length is just fork offset for 2025. Years ago everyone was more focused on fork offset than head angle when both work together to establish trail, nowadays everyone is focused on chainstay length without regards to BB height, thinking that longer stays are the only way to make a stable bike.
  • 40
 Reeemember "It's impossible to judge climbing efficiency without a controlled test with power meters" ~ My fat old arse with the pair of weebly legs and desicated lungs will tell me everything I need to know about climbing efficiency sonny jim .... 🤪
  • 50
 Man if there was an option to run 200mm of rear wheel travel and 480-500mm chainstays I'd start saving up for this ASAP! I'll stick to my current G1 for now =)
  • 41
 I keep seeing the same UT chain tensioner used with the various gearbox bikes we've been seeing as of late (Atherton included). It's hands down better than Pinion's own tensioner, but this UT tensioner weighs 500 grams; more than an AXS derailleur with battery installed. We need lighter more minimalistic designs for tensioners is this gearbox trend takes hold.
  • 10
 I agree on both fronts! That UT chain tension looks much neater and more out of the way of danger than the Pinion one, but 500g. Who actually makes it? I haven't heard of UT before and Google didn't turn up anything. Who actually makes that tensioner?
  • 20
 My ‘20 G1 size small (no gearbox) full 29”is still going strong after 5 yrs and only weighs 36lbs with tannus inserts and composite pedals. Handles bike parks and normal trail rides just fine and will likely outlast me at some point.
  • 20
 Another step in the right direction. Now let's see that Praxis gearbox. If you're a size outlier and the brand doesn't include a lot of these fit/geometry details then beware when shopping.
  • 50
 Amazing, man I’d love this bike
  • 71
 Water is for the weak
  • 10
 Why can't Scam make an electronic shifter that feels like a traditional shifter? Shimano makes a great one on Di2 and this one looks normal too. They constantly redesign the AXS shifters and put out additional paddles to attach to them because people obviously bitch about them, the answer seems pretty simple.
  • 20
 The seat angle is a super steep 78.5 degrees, but Seb is running the saddle fully slammed forward!
Is the seat angle too slack for this kind of heavy bike, climbing steep switchbacks? Doesn't make sense to me.
  • 41
 E-bike weight and price, size small has size medium reach and size large chainstays, supposedly suitable for someone 5'4", I think they've lost the plot.
  • 10
 I own a previous gen G1 in the XXL size (535mm reach) and love it. It's a pretty good weight for a beefy enduro bike (I have carbon rims and bars), which I think is because of the 7020 alloy, it's definitely lighter than 6000 alloys.

I find it climbs great, especially on more technical stuff, and descends way faster than I want to!

I would absolutely buy this, except for the sticker price, but maybe one day...
  • 22
 I really want to like the idea of a gearbox but its heavy, with drag and the gears lag! Expensive, rumours of folk dropping the belt at world cups on belt drives when it was muddy. It's also very very long!
Then add in that adding wight to your BB area doesn't make the bike faster (well it didn't in my timed testing over the last couple of weeks on my session).
  • 41
 No thanks, my e-bike weights about that in a heavy setup, costs about the same but also has a motor to assist when needed
  • 20
 Liking that Geometron have dialed back on reach and upt ut on headtube length/height(?) instead. Us taller riders need stack, no just reach.
  • 40
 Bikes & Big Ideas did a podcast with Sam & Marcel. The reach is designed to effectively work out the same as the old frame once you've got a stem, headset and spacers. They just made the head tube taller to reduce the amount of spacers you need to use, as they found their customers were using a decent stack of them.
  • 30
 Im confused, isnt this a Nicolai model?
  • 30
 yes it is. geometron is in cooperation with nicolai, its just a rebranded nicolai g1 gpi. I think the geometry is slightly different, but correct me if i'm wrong
  • 130
 It probably should have been covered in the article, but this is my understanding: Geometron are an independent company based in Wales. With the 2015 Mojo Nicolai Geometron they took an existing Nicolai model (ion), and asked Nicolai to make them some with different geometry (longer, slacker) and different suspension kinematics and came to an agreement that they could sell them from Wales under the Mojo Geometron name. Off the back of the success of this they developed the 2019 G1, I don't know what the ratio of the collaboration was between Nicolai and Geometron but my understanding was the development of this frame was primarily led by the guys in Wales and obviously built by Nicolai in Germany. You could buy the G1 from Nicolai in Germany with a Nicolai sticker on it or from Geometron in Wales with a Geometron sticker on it. I think it's fair to say that frame was a success, it was ahead of the curve with respect to geometry with its slack head angle, long reach, steep seat angle, long chainstays. Since 2019 other manufactures have been creeping towards these geometry trends. Now they've released a revised G1 frame and this G1 GPI. Again it would be interesting to know what the ratio of collaboration was between Geometron and Nicolai for the development of these bikes. It is my understanding the development was primarily led by the guys at Geometron in Wales. Perhaps PinkBike should cover this storey, as I've probably just butchered it!
  • 41
 Why aren't we calling this a Nicolai?
  • 40
 Geometron are the UK distributor for Nicholai, so you can buy a Nicholai from Geometron. Geometron also design their own bikes which are then built by Nicholai. I think I'm right in saying that although it looks like a Nicholai, they have customised the geometry, added further adjustments ("mutators") and additional frame features... and 5lbs of lead somewhere ;-)
  • 10
 @hamplanet: Sounds complicated. Wink
  • 20
 Nicolai manufacture the frame, but it's to Geometron's specification. It's been designed and developed by Geometron and is sold through Geometron, so it's a Geometron.
  • 21
 The Price ist 5849 with a shock. Without it's 5099. Don't try to make it sound resnobale, because the price seems pretty outrages.
  • 60
 The non-gearbox one is £3600 with an EXT shock, compared to a Santa Cruz Megatower that's £3699 for a frame with a Fox X2. It is alloy vs carbon, but the trade-off is a far higher build quality, more adjustability, and arguably the best rear shock on the market, which they'll also talk you through and tune for you. Gearbox comparison is harder, but an XO transmission groupset is well over £1000, requires more maintenance and is more prone to damage.

I'm not saying it's not a lot of money, but it's not that bad compared to the rest of the market, and it'll last a lot longer.
  • 10
 Wait, no gear indicator? And you can't look down to see what gear you're in. This may work on a 6spd moto, but with 12 gears they should have put an indicator on the shifter.
  • 11
 the bike weighs as much as an ebike and frame is the price of an ebike. in such tough times for the bike industry these guys have some serious balls putting this out to market
  • 10
 Is this the 1st time you have ever been between a size large and extra large?
  • 10
 Won't you look at that… straight tubes can make even a modern mountain bike look nice-ish.
  • 20
 But Geometron we so thirsty! Geometron: Too bad! 🤣
  • 21
 Chap's pose and shortness of shorts are prone to a big reveal at this age...🙈
  • 33
 Heavy, slow up, slow down, expensive, but ittl be great with a beer in the carpark. You’ll be the envy of every hipster in town.
  • 10
 Has anyone else heard the clunking during the climbing segment? sounds like a derailleur and cassette not a gearbox
  • 20
 Is this a bike or a limousine? 1301mm wheelbase for a medium!?!?
  • 10
 Amazing bike. Would love to give one a try. Any chance of a demo in the US or near Whistler?
  • 10
 It bugs me to no end that seb slams his saddle all the way forward on every single bike regardless of seat tube angle
  • 11
 Very cool. I would love to compare this to my Zerode. A bottle cage would be nice...
  • 11
 It's possible to fit a yt thirst master fidlock down by the bottom bracket. Something like 500ml.
  • 21
 not getting the feeling that a 42 pound bike can be peddly
  • 20
 Price: £9099.99 Dang.
  • 69
 Dude I worked on a Nicolai from 2017 two years ago, the owner rounded out his main pivot. They didn’t make hardware for it anymore. 6 years old! The guy spent like $8k on it new. They said “oh it’s future prooooof”

Had to have a machine shop custom fab a pivot axle to save the frame.

It’s okay tho, they sent him a T SHIRT as an “apology”

Do not buy this bike or brand.
  • 72
 That guarantee 10 year parts availability. Your story is unlikely.
  • 23
 @MorganBH: They do now. 2017 Helius pivot axles are not made anymore. If you can find one I’ll edit my comment!
  • 20
 @TheGrey724: so they do now but they didn't used to but you're telling people not to buy this brand now, in 2025, not 2017. Get a grip of yourself.
  • 13
 @Skaiwawker: Let’s be real, you’re not buying this brand regardless of what I say. I wouldn’t trust what this company says. Period.
  • 10
 Missed opportunity to name it the GLP-1
  • 20
 GEOMETRICTON
  • 10
 I'm in the middle of buying one of these and wondering if I should get the custom decals for this, it's fucking brilliant
  • 24
 Now Say everything you want, weight doesn't matter, climb relaxed, gearbox porn, but man 19 kg it's a no trainer for me, because.... You guessed I pedal uphill
  • 10
 Looks like a Session+
  • 14
 So I could have a Transition Spire for about the same price as this hefty frame locked into the Pinion drive system? Right...
  • 811
 How manufacturers can justify the price of these things is beyond me...Too expensive and too heavy for us normal people.
  • 44
 German engineering hasta it's costs..

People nowadays seems to bé happy with Chinese 5 years lifecycle bikes though..

Like fast food, fast floating or fast wearing Big expensive cassettes..
  • 70
 @f*cktoryteam: german made frame, german made gearbox, where intend suspension!?
  • 140
 Given that it's essentially hand built to order in Germany, I'd say the price is very good IMHO.
  • 60
 Just because it's too expensive for you, why does that mean the price is unjustifiable? It's a niche product.
  • 69
 19 kg and around € 10.000 I'd rather buy an e-bike. Never thought a would say this Wink
  • 170
 For sure you don't need either one in the Netherlands.
  • 101
 there is a hill in the Utrechtse Heuvelrug region
  • 30
 @suspended-flesh: I've been to the highest hill, the Vaalserberg. It has a DH track with some jumps.
  • 23
 you could buy 2 top spec yt ebikes for this!!
Below threshold threads are hidden







