First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires

The Newton MTF uses a taller, larger and wider spaced tread pattern. Coupled with the MTF's rounder tire profile this is said to give the tire more ability to absorb impacts from the bigger tire volume, more straight line and cornering control from the elongated contact patch as well as encouraging the rider to lean the front tire over due to its rounder profile. The longer contact patch puts more tread blocks in contact with the ground, but lined up behind one another. Goodyear claims that this helps the front tire brake effectively.





Newton MTF Details



Wheel Sizes: 29" & 27.5"

Widths: 2.5"

Casings: Trail, Enduro & Downhill

Compounds: Trail2 & Grip3S

Weights: 1005g to 1300g claimed, depending on version

