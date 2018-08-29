First Ride: GT Fury Carbon Team

The brand new Fury is GT's latest take on their DH rig offering. The brand has arguably had a dedicated DH bike in their range since the Lobos back in 1998 (although the LTS predated the Lobo, it wasn't a full on, new-school DH bike) that used their proprietary LTS suspension system, based on the Horst link.



As time progressed, GT's bikes adopted the iDrive system that helped reduce chain growth and pedal kickback on their bikes with higher-than-average main pivots. The DHi, that was made famous by Steve Pete amongst others, stood out as a fantastic DH bike in the early 2000's, but it didn't use the LTS suspension system, instead relying on a single pivot design. Fast forward several generations of DH bike (including one that resembled an origami swan) to the out-going Fury model and the single pivot, linkage activated shock Fury still used an updated form of the old iDrive system.



GT Fury Carbon Team Details

• gtbicycles.com • Intended use: Downhill• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5"• Rear wheel travel: 190mm (29"), 200mm (27.5")• Boost 12x148• Carbon frame (aluminum build options)• Size: S - L• Weight: 38.5 lb / 17.5 kg• Price: Team - $7500 USD (tested) / Pro - $5,500 USD / Expert - $4000 / Frameset - $3,000 USD

The idler pulley in the design is key – this allowed us to optimize pedaling efficiency, increase traction, and eliminate pedal feedback. The result is a bike that lets riders charge confidently over obstacles on the trail. — Luis Arraiz, GT frame engineer

Frame Details

LTS Suspension:

The shock flip chip changes the geometry to better suit different types of terrain. On the 27.5” set-up, the dropout flip chip allows for a 10mm change in chainstay length, making room for different riding styles and higher speed stability. The Fury's cockpit can be adjusted too, using headset cups that are available from GT. The shock flip chip changes the geometry to better suit different types of terrain. On the 27.5” set-up, the dropout flip chip allows for a 10mm change in chainstay length, making room for different riding styles and higher speed stability. The Fury's cockpit can be adjusted too, using headset cups that are available from GT.

The Fury is compatible with both 27.5 and 29" wheels, although switching between wheel sizes requires GT's 'Switch Kit', which is only included with the frame-only option. The Fury is compatible with both 27.5 and 29" wheels, although switching between wheel sizes requires GT's 'Switch Kit', which is only included with the frame-only option.

The bike's cables are externally routed in a recess down the top of the downtube to keep them tidy and hidden whilst making it possible to access them easily. GT has dubbed this system the Groove Tube. The bike's cables are externally routed in a recess down the top of the downtube to keep them tidy and hidden whilst making it possible to access them easily. GT has dubbed this system the Groove Tube.

Geometry

Frame Options / Build Kits

Suspension

After hearing all the hype, watching numerous videos and fantasizing about riding in the world's premier mountain biking destination, your first time in Whistler should and almost certainly will be an incredible experience. With the riding on offer, the conundrum of what bike to ride and bring with you is going to be pretty up there on the list of problems. For the uninitiated, Whisler's filled with a mix of fresh brown pow, blown out technical and gnarly trails and ultimate bike park runs like A-Line, Dirt Merchant and others.



With the amount of traffic the park gets, particularly after Whistler's round of the Crankworx World Tour, it suffers from impressive amounts of braking bumps, holes and bagged out conditions. And despite the gallant efforts of the trail crew, the insanely dry weather Canada has experienced this summer means that it is fair to say the park is pretty rough at the moment. These conditions proved to be ideal to do some initial shakedown testing on GT's newest iteration of the Fury.



Alex Evans

Location: Bath, United Kingdom

Age: 31

Height: 178 cm

Inseam: 82 cm

Weight: 77 kg

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

First Impressions

On the latest iteration of the Fury, GT has swapped out the iDrive for a modern incarnation of their LTS suspension system with an idler wheel that runs the chain across the high main pivot. The bike takes construction cues from previous models with a full carbon front triangle frame construction and an alloy rear end. However, GT's latest DH bike marks a move towards a unified look across the new Force, Sensor and Fury ranges.The resurging popularity of high pivot DH bikes is a welcomed trend by racers, consumers and even Pinkbike's own DH bike tester, Paul Aston. And, with GT following this trend of new-school, highly active high pivot bikes we can be sure they mean business in the DH sector. Martin Maes' recent La Bresse win has gone some way to cement our preliminary evaluations about the bike's performance.GT's iconic LTS system is claimed to be a versatile four-bar suspension platform that can be easily tuned for all categories and travel segments of mountain bikes. On the Fury, the LTS was designed to have great bump absorption, predictable performance while braking, and minimal pedal feedback, in order to offer gravity-orientated riders a speed-focused magic carpet ride on anything that can be thrown into its path.The GT Fury comes in three models, Team, Expert, Pro, and a frameset. The Fury Team, the top of the range bike and a near replica of the GT Factory Race bikes, will be available in 29-inch wheels only. The Pro model features a blended wheel size offering – 27.5” for small and medium size bikes and 29” for medium and large.The Expert is exclusively equipped with 27.5” wheels that GT claims will help keep it poppy and playful in the bike park. Racers and riders who want the most adjustability out of their Fury can purchase a frameset which includes a Switch Kit to swap from 27.5” to 29” wheels. So you should have all of the bases covered no matter what sort of riding you're going to do.The 27.5 M Fury Expert sells for $4,000 USD, the 27.5/29 M Fury Pro for $5,500 USD, and the 29 M Fury Team is $7,500 USD. The frameset only is $3,000 USD.GT's top of the range Fury comes equipped with the formidable Fox Float Factory X2 shock and Fox Float Factory 49 that are both equipped with high and low-speed compression and rebound adjustment. If you're looking for more adjustment, the fork can take a total of 8 tokens, and the rear shock can take up to 7. GT recommend running 17.5mm or 25% of sag at the back end to the most from the LTS system. This sag number is pretty low for a DH bike and this could be down to the high pivot system being incredibly efficient at eating up the bumps, but GT does insist on getting your sag levels very accurate.I was naturally drawn to A-Line and Dirt Merchant for my first outing on the Fury. After taking tire to dirt for the first time, it became clear almost immediately that the bumps developed on A-Line were smoothed out with almost no fuss, and only the gnarliest and biggest man-made holes proved to be a little too big for the rearward axle path to swallow. Not only that, it was incredibly easy to maintain composed and controlled speed while being able to choose lines and shift weight with little fuss.The suspension doesn't perform in isolation, though. The bike's long wheelbase produces an incredibly stable platform which is most noticed when descending at high speeds or riding down trails with large natural holes or bumps that throw your weight forwards or backwards. The bike's additional length means the bike is easier to control and keep in check when you're gunning it, and pivoting feelings are neutralised to an impressive extent.The bike's weight combines with its geometry and active suspension to further the planted and confidence-inspiring ride. While these factors combined do produce fantastic stability, they did mean the bike wasn't especially poppy on tighter, slower trails such as Ninja Cougar or Karate Monkey. To get the bike to shift and change direction quickly it wasn't just a case of dipping elbows and shoulders and looking where you wanted to go. Although I feel this could be mitigated with some suspension setup changes, which would require more time on the bike to really get it dialed in.It seems like GT has created quite a brute of a bike with their new Fury. I was immediately grateful for the larger 29-inch wheels and extremely supple suspension that turned A-Line's battered path into a plush Rolls Royce ride down a quiet motorway. With little effort the Fury picked up speed and then did a remarkable job of holding on to it - something that racers and amateurs alike are going to love.Although it lacked the nimbleness of a lighter, shorter and smaller-wheeled rig (don't forget GT do have a 650b option), with a little willpower and engagement the Fury can be made to move swiftly through the tighter trails. It seems unfair to penalise the bike for this, given how confidence inspiring and solid it felt when you really wanted it to be - at max speed, riding washboard-like surfaces.The few days on the Fury wasn't long enough to form a fully developed opinion of the bike, but did leave me eager for more time on the bike. You can expect a more in-depth review from Pinkbike's 29er DH bike specialist on his home terrain in the near future.