First Ride: Hutchinson's New Griffus Tires

Hutchinson's tires tend to fly under the radar in North America, but the French company is working to change that with the release of the Griffus. The new tires were developed to meet the needs of Hutchinson's EWS athletes, who were looking for a tire that could work well in a wide range of dry conditions. What's a Griffus? Well, Google says that it means "clawed" in French, which seems like a very fitting name for a mountain bike tire.



The release of the Griffus marks the start of a new range of tires that will be marked with the Racing Lab logo, which indicates that they're designed for the highest level of performance, whether that's on the Enduro World Series circuit, or gunning it for glory on your local trails.



Hutchinson Griffus Details



• Intended use: enduro

• Best for dry, mixed, rocky conditions

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Width: 2.5" or 2.4"

• Hardskin casing reinforcement

• Tubeless ready

• Made in France

• Weight: 1060 grams (29", actual)

• MSRP: $79.99 USD

• www.hutchinson.com

• Intended use: enduro• Best for dry, mixed, rocky conditions• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"• Width: 2.5" or 2.4"• Hardskin casing reinforcement• Tubeless ready• Made in France• Weight: 1060 grams (29", actual)• MSRP: $79.99 USD