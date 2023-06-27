First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel

Jun 27, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you – there's a new Ibis in the world, and it has a straight top tube. Developed with input from Ibis' Enduro World Cup race team, the HD6 is sort of a mash up, a combination of elements from the ever-popular Ripmo and the HD5. It takes its place as the longest travel option in Ibis' lineup, with 165mm of rear travel, a 180mm fork, and a mixed wheel setup.

That 165mm of travel is still delivered by a dw-link suspension layout, which uses two short co-rotating links, but the configuration is different than what Ibis has used in the past. The upper link now sits in front of the top tube, where it drives a pint-sized yoke that's attached to the shock.
Ibis HD6 Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Carbon frame
• 165mm rear travel, 180mm fork
• 64° head angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Frame + shock weight: 7.7 lb (3500 grams)
• MSRP: $6,099 - $11,199 USD
ibiscycles.com

According to Ibis, the HD6's suspension was designed to be sensitive off the top, with enough progression for big hits. Granted, that's typically the goal of all modern suspension designs, but it's a good one to shoot for. The bike is also air or coil shock compatible, allowing riders to choose which suspension feel they prefer.

There are four complete models to choose from, with prices starting at $6,099 and going up to $11,199 USD. The frame and shock only is $3,899 USD, and is available with either a green, purple, or orange paint job.



Frame Details

It's amazing how much straight lines can improve a bike's looks. I'm a fan of the HD6's frame shape – the sharper angles and lack of swoopy shapes gives it a much more modern appearance. It's quite light, too, weighing in at a claimed 7.7 lb (3500 grams) for a size large with a Float X2 shock.

Cable tunnels run inside the frame to keep the noise down and simplify component swaps, and the universal derailleur hanger makes it easy to find a spare, or run SRAM Transmission.

The top of the downtube has a slight recess to allow for more room for a water bottle, and all but the smallest size can accommodate a 26 oz bottle. There are also accessory mounts on the underside of the top tube, and room for Ibis' Pork Chop frame bag.

Other details include removable ISCG tabs, generous chainslap protection, downtube protection, and a little flap over the lower link to keep rocks out. The frame is covered by a lifetime warranty, a warranty that also covers the bushings used on the lower link.



Geometry

The HD6 may be bigger and burlier than anything Ibis has created in the past, but looking at the numbers it's actually not that wild. The head angle sits at 64-degrees with a 180mm fork, which isn't super-slack in the grand scheme of things.

For comparison with other mixed-wheel machines, a Santa Cruz Nomad with a 170mm fork has a 63.5-degree head angle, as does a Canyon Torque; a Transition Patrol with a 160mm fork checks in a 63-degrees. Of course, slacker doesn't automatically mean better – there's certainly a place in the world for a slightly quicker handling long travel bike, especially for riders without easy access to super steep terrain.

The seat tube angle on the HD6 gets steeper as the sizes go up in order to keep taller riders from ending up too far over the rear axle when the seat post is fully extended, starting at 76-degrees for a size small and going up to 77.5 degrees for the XXL. It's a good tactic, although it's a little surprising Ibis didn't tweak the chainstay length too – it measures 435mm across the board. The 34.9mm seat tube itself is short enough to run long travel dropper posts without any issues.

Another number that's a little curious is the head tube length. The size large I've been testing has a head tube of 91mm; that's the size of a small headtube from most manufacturers. Shorter head tubes can be used to keep a bike's stack number in check, but in the case of a more gravity oriented bike like this, a higher front end tends to be beneficial, not detrimental.


Ride Impressions

I know, weight supposedly doesn't matter (at least that's what the internet says), but it sure is nice to have a bike with this much travel that doesn't feel like it's actively trying to pull you backwards down the hill. Even with dual Double Down casing tires, the size large HD6 I've been testing weighs in under 33 pounds (15 kg).

The HD6's pedaling manners are quite similar to that of the Ripmo – it's a great blend of being efficient and active, and there's plenty of support for out-of-the-saddle pedaling, along with good sensitivity off the top that helps provide more traction. The climbing position on the size large is comfortable for my 5'11” height; I mentioned the short headtube earlier, but with a stack of spacers under the stem and Ibis' 30mm rise bars I ended up in a fairly upright pedaling position, and it's worked well on the handful of rides I've taken the HD6 on so far.

When it comes time to descend, the HD6 is a very manageable, maneuverable bike. Oftentimes I'll find myself writing something like, “It needs the right terrain to come alive” when reviewing bikes in this category, but that doesn't apply as much to the HD6. Yes, it has a lot of travel, but it's not a big, sprawling beast. It's more of an enduro bike for the masses, one that's not overly demanding to ride, and doesn't require high speeds or an extra helping of aggression to deliver a good time.

Slower, more awkward sections don't stymie it, and it's easy to see how it would work well on tighter, trickier enduro race stages. The short back end makes manuals and jumping a breeze, although I do wish it had a chainstay flip chip – it'd be interesting to see how the character of the HD6 changed with longer chainstays. I'm also curious how it would perform with a slightly slacker head angle, although that's much easier to accomplish with an angle-adjusting headset. I'll add that to my to-do list and report back once I get enough miles in for a long-term review.


Photos: Lear Miller / Ibis

83 Comments

  • 54 1
 I think that this is the best looking ibis I've ever seen
  • 7 0
 the straight top tube is killer.
  • 3 0
 definitely
  • 3 0
 Came here to say the same thing.
  • 2 0
 But will it do the job?
  • 3 0
 Also: No cable-tourism!
  • 1 0
 yeah but why nowngive the option of a hybrid 29er full setup? All you really need is a rear axle flip chip or a geo adjust.

Booo
  • 1 0
 Looks like the old pivot firebird
  • 22 1
 What does exactly give the build name "GX" when chain, shifter and cranks are NX?
Good to see proper tyres from stock and lower end model coming with top speck suspension. Also, colors are sick, pricing is nuts, and attention to details seems top notch.
  • 4 1
 Yeah its kinda BS. When some other brands were having mix matched drivetrains like this didnt they call it NGX? or something like that?
  • 4 0
 @Takaya94: even the ripley and ripmo models are named in that way, they probably just didn’t want to be marketing a brand new bike for 6000 with nx right out of the door
  • 3 0
 @Takaya94: That would make my franken drive train an NGX01. I dig it.
  • 12 0
 This looks super exciting to me - with the weight, pedaling, head angle, a lot more versatile and balanced than "mullet 165mm" sounds on paper. It's two pounds lighter than some close competitors in equal spec - with more travel. Not sure what to compare it to right now. Pretty stoked for Ibis.
  • 3 0
 Yeah! This hits all the checkboxes for me. And I really like the company, or the folks I’ve met. My next bigger bike.
  • 8 1
 That headtube length is a deal-breaker. Why on earth would you make it so short?? Most people seem to be looking for a higher front-end these days, not a lower one. I would need an 70mm rise handlebar with this frame...!
  • 1 0
 You mean they didn't consult you on the geo??
  • 1 0
 At least you can buy all those forks on pinkbike with 6 inch steerer tubes.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, that's also not the best area to skimp on material. Curious if this affects steerer bearing life. But, hey, the stack numbers are reasonable and Ibis knows what they're doing!
  • 9 0
 Wow - Ibis made a good looking bike!
  • 7 0
 Uh oh... it has a straight top tube... and clean lines... Ibis are you okay? We're here to talk
  • 10 6
 That's a damn good looking bike.

But $6899 for an SLX build when other companies have SLX builds under $4000? Literally a $3300 upcharge over a Spectral with SLX, for example? Yeesh. That's a hard sell.
  • 11 1
 Remember it’s not consumer direct and the spectral has lower tier suspension
  • 1 9
flag cashew (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Grady-Harris: lower tier suspension? BS.
  • 3 4
 @Grady-Harris: yeah, but SLX and factory are two different spec tiers that don't make sense together. An SLX buyer is looking for more value, so put a lower tier suspension spec on that build. No idea why they have factory across the line.

And yeah I know Canyon is consumer direct, but it's two comparable bikes.
  • 11 0
 I don’t think that’s a fair comparison. The Ibis comes with top level factory suspension and a Bikeyoke dropper vs the canyon you’re talking about has performance suspension with a rhythm fork and canyon branded dropper. I actually think that these builds seem like decent value, factory suspension on all models is a nice choice. The two lower level builds are exactly what pinkbike commenters are always after. High end suspension, good enough drivetrain.
  • 8 0
 @rickybobby19: I disagree that factory suspension and slx can’t be mixed. Most people could feel the benefit of solid suspension, but an slx drivetrain vs xt or xtr is a lot less important to most.
  • 3 1
 @Grady-Harris: I could literally buy a SLX Spectral AND a really nice gravel bike, or hardtail, or road bike, or bike trip for the same price as the SLX HD6. That's nuts. You could almost buy two SLX Spectrals for the price of one SLX HD6.
  • 3 0
 @rickybobby19: wrong. I have a ‘21 Ripmo, SLX build with factory suspension. It’s all about min-maxing and putting $ where it matters.
  • 9 0
 @rickybobby19: Give me slx with factory over xtr with rythm any day of the year.
  • 1 1
 @rickybobby19:
then you should. lucky you, riding a Canyon and another cheap bike
This looks like a bike for more discerning riders
  • 1 1
 @Junkdogbicycle: ha! Same component suppliers, frames both made overseas, “discerning riders” lol
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby19: Go buy your Spectral then. Compare with other non-direct business models.
  • 1 0
 Why is SLX $800 more than GX?

I thought GX was more expensive.
  • 1 0
 @Roost66: As mentioned above, the GX kit has NX mixed in (as usual).
  • 10 4
 Looks like a yeti, costs like a yeti
  • 5 0
 Not really. GX build with full fox factory for 6100. Yeti would never
  • 1 0
 @Ramoer: Yup, yeti is 7800
  • 6 0
 This new DW-link Capra MX looks awesome
  • 4 0
 Gasp! Where is the kinked top tube? I can’t believe they would abandon their traditions like this. Rabble, rabble, rabble…
  • 3 0
 I know they're calling it an HD6, but I'll be long dead in the cold, cold ground before I refer to it as anything but a Ripmore.
  • 1 0
 That stack number in XXL don't add up. Yeah it's got a 180mm fork but a tiny 115mm head tube. And I'm to believe this bike has 15mm more stack than an XXL Megatower (which has a 170mm fork and a 150mm head tube)?
Ibis XXL stack: 685
Megatower XXL stack: 670
  • 3 1
 Suspension layout appears identical to the last version Firebird (DW with horizontal shock driven by tiny yoke). Not a bad thing, just an observation.
  • 4 0
 Still got it’s mojo hidden in there
  • 3 0
 Sweet bike, just a bit disappointed this ended up being a mullet... still holding out for a longer travel 29er from them.
  • 4 4
 Ibis have completely killed their own brand identity. First they changed to a boring new head tube badge and branding. And this new frame looks like a YT. No thanks. Some of us really liked the looks of the swoopy Ibis frames.
  • 3 4
 Bring back the swoopy look! There’s dozens of us! Dozens!!! /s
  • 2 0
 @MattyRides: they can’t keep the ripmo in stock so your comment is funny.
  • 2 0
 I assume this is the rig that was "spotted" a few months back at a race or some bike park?
  • 4 0
 Eye candy!
  • 3 0
 It looks like a YT, I don't like it.
  • 1 0
 I was about to buy this immediately as I love how my Ripmo rides and this looks amazing. But only mixed wheel version and no possibility to run 29 in the back... pass.
  • 1 0
 it looks really good, but they dropped the ball big time with the same CS in all sizes... 435 combined with 541 reach, yeah right!!
  • 1 0
 At this price point the CS length should increase with the frame size, or be adjustable. But the shock is a deal breaker anyway so …
  • 2 0
 I wish I had one of those frames, size large in orange.
  • 2 0
 This Ibis will really do the job.
  • 2 0
 I think they'd sell a lot more ripmo's if the frames looked like this.
  • 3 1
 Did they really name that color way wizard sleeve? Lol
  • 1 0
 Photo bikes must be pressed for availability mixing up the white and yellow maxxis logos
  • 2 0
 Good looking, including the paint. Want.
  • 1 3
 Bummer with the GX build. Would rather have full GX and performance suspension than factory suspension with NX bits sprinkled in. 6 grand for GX/NX just rubs me the wrong way. At least they didn't go the Kona route using an NX cassette on a GX build.
  • 1 0
 I hate that they mixed the white and yellow Maxxis logos. It’s messing with my OCD.
  • 1 0
 What’s the weight of your xt build kit?
  • 7 0
 Nevermind I learned how to read
  • 2 1
 @Grady-Harris: Doubt it. You're still on PB Wink
  • 1 0
 Dang, finally an ibis I would consider
  • 1 0
 Fits the Porkchop frame bag?!?! I’m in!
  • 1 0
 Love my pork chop!
  • 1 0
 Chart says shipping globally mid June...
  • 2 0
 Ibis'ness time.
  • 1 0
 It's lighter cause they ditched the head tube badge
  • 1 0
 Frame looks like a Yeti !50\160
  • 2 2
 Why do bike manufacturers still spec a grenade as a shock? Who wants to send in their shock every 2 months?
  • 1 0
 I’ve had two of these “grenades” and they’ve been flawless. On my third one now and it’s also been perfect. Maybe you are drinking the PB kool aid?
  • 1 0
 @BermJunky: yeah the "kool-aid" while every rider in my friend group who rides a x2 blew this shock at least one time apart. of course that is anecdotical, but it is matching the experiences of many people online
  • 1 0
 This bike will forever be know as the "Ripmore"
  • 1 1
 Is it just me or are the colorways just not appealing? Traffic Cone Orange is the only passable colorway.
  • 1 1
 short chainstays are short
  • 1 0
 Looks like a...... Yeti?
  • 1 0
 Sweet Gen 3 Nomad
  • 1 2
 Chain stay too short!
Below threshold threads are hidden





