First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you – there's a new Ibis in the world, and it has a straight top tube. Developed with input from Ibis' Enduro World Cup race team, the HD6 is sort of a mash up, a combination of elements from the ever-popular Ripmo and the HD5. It takes its place as the longest travel option in Ibis' lineup, with 165mm of rear travel, a 180mm fork, and a mixed wheel setup.



That 165mm of travel is still delivered by a dw-link suspension layout, which uses two short co-rotating links, but the configuration is different than what Ibis has used in the past. The upper link now sits in front of the top tube, where it drives a pint-sized yoke that's attached to the shock.



Ibis HD6 Details



• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Carbon frame

• 165mm rear travel, 180mm fork

• 64° head angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Frame + shock weight: 7.7 lb (3500 grams)

• MSRP: $6,099 - $11,199 USD

• ibiscycles.com

