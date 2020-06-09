First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter

The modern Ibis Mojo (the original model was a hardtail that debuted in 1994) is the all-rounder in Ibis' lineup, with 27.5" wheels, 130mm of rear travel, and an instantly recognizable frame shape. The fourth generation of the Mojo has received several updates, including a new carbon layup, metric shock, revised geometry, and fully internal cable routing.



The carbon Mojo 4 is available in a number of different builds, starting at a Shimano Deore kitted bike that sells for $4,499 all the way up to a SRAM XX1 AXS build that sells for $10,699. The bike I've been testing is the Shimano XT build that sells for $6,099. It is built up with Ibis' 35mm wide carbon wheels which adds $800 and their carbon handlebar that adds $68, for a total price of $6,967 USD.



Mojo 4 Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Travel: 130mm

• Carbon frame

• 65.4° head angle

• 76.6° seat angle

• Chainstays: 425mm

• Reach: 460mm (Size Medium)

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: $4,499 to $10,699 USD

Suspension Design

Frame Details

Geometry

Specifications

Ride Impressions

Ibis have made a number of updates to the suspension on the Mojo 4 to improve its performance over the Mojo 3. The bike still uses a DW-link suspension design, but it now features a metric 210 x 55mm shock to deliver the 130mm of travel. All levels of the bike are outfitted with Fox Factory suspension. The rear shock is a Fox Float DPS EVOL. Ibis' team says they chose to go with that over the DPX2 because the performance is similar, and the DPX2 makes fitting a full-size water bottle a little bit tight.The frame is designed for use with an air shock, and with a goal of maximum traction, the factory shock is set up with a very light compression tune and it ramps up quickly through its travel in order to avoid bottoming out. The rebound tune is also light, but Ibis claim that the bike still doesn't have much pedal bob due to the suspension design, even with minimal damping.Gone from the Mojo 4 is the optional "Roxy" tune. While it was an option on the Mojo 3, riders struggled to get their rebound speeds fast enough for the suspension to feel good. The new lightly damped "Traction Tune", as Ibis calls it, is said to be better for riders of all sizes.Additionally, there is an all-new lower link on the Mojo 4. Unlike the lower link on the current generation Ripmo V2, HD5, and Ripley, it is not cross-compatible with other bikes in Ibis' line.The Mojo 4 has an all-new carbon layup that is said to provide a better ride quality and is lighter than before. The frame itself is around a half-pound lighter than Ibis' HD5 and no longer is compatible with plus-size tires, although a 2.6 will still easily fit. The reasoning for this is that Ibis claim there was no demand for plus size tires, therefore that option wasn't necessary.Frame protection carries over similar updates to the HD5's with a plastic fender on the rear to shelter the link from unwanted debris, a metal guard on the lower link, an updated rear chainstay guard, molded rubber swingarm protectors. There is also a polycarbonate downtube protector. Frames are designed to fit a full-size water bottle and are compatible with Ibis' "Pork Chop" frame box.There is a threaded bottom bracket, internal cable routing throughout, and room for riders to run longer dropper posts. With a removable adapter, the bike is ISCG-05 compatible for those wanting to run a chainguide. There are IGUS bushings in the lower link and then bearings in the upper link.Frames all feature a seven-year warranty and lifetime replacement for bushings.In keeping with modern times, the bike has a steeper 76.6-degree seat tube angle for better climbing efficiency. The head tube angle has been slackened by nearly 2-degrees, and now sits at 65.4-degrees. The chainstays remain at a short 425mm for all sizes; that's the shortest out of any bike in the Ibis line. On a size medium, the reach is 460mm, an increase of nearly 40mm. The bikes are spec'd with a 37mm offset fork.The Mojo 4 is available in five different builds with both Shimano and SRAM options - Shimano Deore, SLX, or XT and then SRAM GX or XX1 AXS There is also a frame and shock-only option that sells for $2,999 USD. All builds use the same Fox Factory series suspension front and rear and the option of Schwalbe Hans Dampf/Nobby Nic or Maxxis Assegai tires and a WTB Silverado saddle.The Deore build sells for $4,499 USD and is equipped with a full Shimano Deore drivetrain, Deore brakes, Ibis S35 aluminum rims, and a KS Rage-i Dropper post. The $10,699 USD XX1 AXS build is kitted out with SRAM's wireless XX1 AXS drivetrain, Shimano XTR brakes, an AXS dropper post, ENVE M6 handlebar and stem, and Ibis carbon wheels laced to Industry Nine hubs.The build I've been testing is the Shimano XT build which sells for $6,099 USD and spec'd with a full XT drivetrain, 4-piston XT brakes, and a Bike Yoke Revive seatpost. It also has the optional carbon 35-mm wide carbon wheels from Ibis and their carbon handlebar which adds $800 and then $68, respectively, bringing the grand total to $6,967 USD for the 28.5 lb bike.At 5'10" tall, with a shortish wingspan and long legs, I chose to ride a size medium in the Mojo 4. I've had about six rides on the bike thus far so my impressions are a bit limited but, I'm getting comfortable and enjoying the ride. All of my riding has been in Pisgah National Forest and other trails in Western North Carolina with conditions ranging from post-downpour loam soup, to blown out rocks and roots.I set the Fox 34 fork up with 73 psi and have the compression damping wide open and 8 clicks of rebound, from closed. The rear shock has 170 psi to give me about 28-30% sag.With my long legs, I have ample room to run as long of length dropper post as I would ever desire. and with the post set to my saddle height of 73.5cm, there's plenty of room below the collar for a longer post. With the steeper seat tube angle, I've been running the seat a little bit back in order to get my knees where I want them for climbing.Speaking of climbing, the bike is efficient and easy to maneuver. I'd occasionally flip the compression lever for longer climbs, but this is certainly a bike that you could happily leave that lever alone for an entire ride without a second thought. The bike doesn't bob all that much, even with the light compression and rebound tunes on the shock, but the Assegai tires are not the quickest rolling, so any bit of gains I could find heading up made me happier.Descending, the Mojo 4 feels light, lively, and nimble. The short 425 mm chainstays aid it in getting in and out of turns quickly, yet the appropriate 460mm reach gives the bike a very comfortable feel. At speed, there is plenty of stability and predictability. Traction is amply supplied and it feels exactly how I would expect a DW-link suspension design ride to feel. The light compression tune on the shock allows the bike to stay glued to the ground well, moving through the first bit of travel with ease, but then ramping up nicely to avoid a harsh bottom out.Overall, the Mojo 4 is a quick and peppy 27.5" trail bike that's easy to ride, and even after undergoing the longer and slacker treatment it's still an excellent all-rounder.