First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279

The Tracer has been a staple in the Intense lineup for over two decades as a long travel, heavy hitting trail and enduro bike. The latest version was developed with two different size wheels based on input from Intense's athletes. Bikes with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear may not roll over obstacles with the same ease as full 29ers, but during extended enduro stages, mixed wheeled bikes can be much easier to manipulate, particularly for shorter riders.If the Tracer 279 looks like the most recent M279 downhill prototype bike , that’s because Intense used their findings from that build process and applied them to a bike that can pedal uphill, as well as thrash the descents. Intense Tracer 279 Details



• VPP suspension

• MX wheel only - 29" F, 27.5" R

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 170mm front, rear N/A

• Head angle: N/A

• Effective seat angle: N/A

• Chainstay length: 445 mm

• Wheelbase: 1280mm

• Weight: N/A

• Price: N/A

Frame Details

Tool storage - check. Fender - check. Hidden rear axle lever - check. Water bottle inside the front triangle - check.

Since this was a prototype, we may see the inclusion of 4 cable ports at the head tube for those who run their brakes moto style.

Ride Impressions