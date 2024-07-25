First Ride: Jackalope Kangarabbit





The frame is a mixture of materials, links and pivots but has a mild-mannered attitude to handle all types of trails. A steel run front triangle uses 3-D printed components, and is followed by an aluminum rear end. Jackalope Bikes has licensed Ministry Cycle’s 3VO suspension.



As wild as that series of bearings and suspension links looks, the kinematics are as contemporary as the geometry. All of those numbers were covered in that First Ride feature but time on the trail can tell a different story.

• 150mm travel, 160mm fork

• Frame: 4130 Chromoly front, aluminum rear triangle

• Ministry 3VO suspension

• MX wheels

• 64.5° head angle

• 435 or 445mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL

Pricing: $8,607-11,902 CAD

• Frame w/shock: $5,244 CAD

• Weight: 36.5lb / 16.6kg (as pictured)

The Ministry 3VO suspension uses the upper link to drive the shock. The flip-chip on the upper pivot will be removed for production.

A distinct head tube badge on a standout bike. A 3-D printed seat mast and a single bolt seat tube clamp.

Frame Details

The only internal cable routing is the dropper post. A bridge between the seatstays has been added from the previous prototype.

The square tube looks to add stiffness in the shock basement. Modular dropouts change the chainstay length between 435 and 445mm but for 27.5" rear wheels only.

Geometry

Pricing

The Kangarabbit's 3VO suspension and steel front triangle soften the harsh trail chatter in the rough mid-summer conditions. It's not a total tank of a trail bike though and snaps out of corners.

Ride Impressions

The do it all mountain machine is designed to pedal comfortably and effectively while still being able to descend with agility and not get too bent out of shape. Luckily, we had the chance to take it out on an all-day adventure during Crankworx.A few aspects of the Kangarabbit frame have changed since we last checked in with Jackalope Bikes. The flip-chip located at the upper corner of this pre-production rear triangle was a new endeavour but will be replace by a pivot point dedicated to a 27.5” rear wheel.The switch to the smaller rear allows for a bridge to be placed between the seatstays while clearing the seat tube as the suspension reaches full travel. In addition to that bridge, the pivots have been widened, further stiffening up the rear end.We covered the suspension kinematics in the First Look of the Kangarabbit and although those remain the same, it’s worth noting that the Jackalope sent over this build with a Vivid Ultimate Coil. An air spring version of that same shock was primarily used in the past to develop the bike, showcasing that the leverage rate can work well with either.Finer details like the seat tube clamp have also been slimmed down to a single bolt clamp and the 6902E Enduro Max bearings will be updated to use an extended inner sleeve - no spacers between the bearings and frame are needed. All of those changes are said to simplify, stiffen and lighten the frame. The production weigh target for the M/L frame is 4kg / 9lb without a shock.Six frames sizes are on tap in which the smallest uses 27.5” wheels front and rear. I rode the M/L size frame with a 470mm reach and 636mm stack. Custom frame sizes are also a possibility for an extra cost.The bolt-on dropouts will still be interchangeable between 435 or 445mm. Sizes S and M use the shorter dropouts while the larger three front triangles pair with the longer rear end, but customization is possible.Mechanically, this is a simple bike to work on given all of the pivots. Each bolt is easily accessible, the cable routing is external, and there is space for a water bottle and pump inside the front triangle (on the M/L size frame and up).Handmade frames are never inexpensive but there are plenty of cool features about this one, from the licensed dual-link rear suspension to the 3-D printed “Y”-shaped seat mast. Although this particular build at $11,902 CAD is decked to the nines with a SRAM T-type drivetrain, RockShox Ultimate suspension, We Are One carbon rims, a cheaper GX Eagle built kit is available for $8,607 CAD.If you’d prefer to custom build your own, the Kangarabbit frame goes for $5,244 CAD and includes the Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.Lastly, our build arrived with a 160mm Lyrik but a 170mm fork isn’t out of the Kangarabbit’s capacity either (ISO 4210.6 structural test).Jackalope Bikes set us up with a bomber build to handle the all day epic around the demanding trails of Whistler. Although this wasn’t a particularly light build, it mimics how other Whistler locals kit out their heavy hitting trail bikes. There’s something calming about the ride of steel bikes too. That doesn’t come without some drawbacks, though. Increased weight and lateral flex are challenging to avoid with the more compliant material.Over the course of a huge day out, all of the hardware remained perfectly snug. Trunnion mounted shocks have been known to be more troublesome, and given the added flex of the steel front triangle, that could be something to inspect on a longer timeline.In terms of handling, the Kangarabbit is quick on its feet. The stack and head tube length aren’t particularly low, however the 20mm rise bar and 35mm stem put a lot of weight into the 64.5-degree head tube angle. A longer 50mm stem might have calmed down a tad in the punishing trails around the Whistler valley. Bumping up to a 170mm fork wouldn’t be out of the question either. What’s a little more weight when you could greatly increase the descending capability, right?As for that 3VO suspension, it’s pleasantly normal. The leverage curve offered excellent suppleness and mid-stroke support, which is exactly what you need for the millions of stutter bumps around these parts. On occasion, the progression of an air spring would have been welcomed for larger impacts, however, the HBO feature did its magic to take the sting out of any harsh mechanical bottom outs.We’re keen to spend more time on the Kangarabbit and toy with different components, such as the air shock and a few cockpit tweaks.