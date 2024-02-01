First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0

Canadian brand Knolly is releasing an all-new Chilcotin. The bike, which is named after the vast mountain range in BC, is in its sixth generation and sees a raft of changes that combine to offer something quite distinctive from the previous version. The geometry concept undergoes a significant change and the aesthetics receive a well-executed facelift. In fact, although the seat tube is carried over from the previous generation everything else has undergone a redesign, all while keeping this appropriately Knolly with their FourByFour Layout.

Chilcotin 6.0 Details



• Build options: 160f/155r & 170f/160r

• 29" Wheels

• Head angle (170/170): 64.25/63.75°

• Seat tube angle (170/170): 77.5/77°

• Rear-center length: 438, 442, 446, 450mm

• Reach (170/170): 458, 483, 509, 534mm

• Price: $4,499 USD - $5,799 USD

• More info:

The bike will be available in two travel options, each with four different build kits. Both versions come with 29" wheels front and back and are available in small through extra-large. Being the same frame, you could run either with a fork from 160-180mm.The new Chilcotin sees a slew of changes to its revised frame. The top tube is now lower slung and straight, giving it both a sharper, more compact look and a lower standover, the bearings are a full complement from Enduro, the rocker is now a one-piece monolink and all the bearings are house with flat-tooling in mind, which should make for easier installation and removal. There are also size-specific chainstay lengths that are UDH compatible, tool and bottle mounts, a lower shock mount to work with Fox's roller bearing kits, and a larger 180mm post mount. There is also the advent of the size small.The geometry of the Chilcotin has also seen some really big changes. Firstly, the introduction of size-specific chain stays shouldn't be understated. The brand is a large proponent of longer reaches, so having that offset to a degree by longer stays is a great way to keep the front more evenly weighted. Although when comparing the geometry chart to the outgoing model it might seem that reaches have increased again, which they have, this can be more easily offset by the introduction of the size small, allowing more riders to size down should they wish.The sizing is proportional and reach values, effective top tube lengths and rear centers are all where you would expect them to be, however, I would also observe that the sizing labels aren't where a lot of riders would expect it. I would go as far as saying that in reality, the Chilcotin is available in sizes medium through extra-extra-large when compared to other brands. There is nothing wrong with this, but I would say that t-shirt style sizing might not be relevant should you be buying your own Knolly. For my testing, I'm 183cm (6") and rode a medium very happily, whereas I typically ride a large.One thing riders of all shapes and sizes will enjoy though is the option to spec long-droppers. A combination of the short tubes and long insertion depth means that you might just be able to use your longest post yet. I've outfitted mine with a 240mm OneUp V2 post for testing, whereas with some other frames I can only just fit a 210mm in if I'm lucky. That 3cm of extra room will make a difference, even if it's a benefit you reap more as you adjust to it over time.The seat tube angle is steep enough, but at extremes, its actual measurement might shuffle the rider's weight back towards the rear of the bike. This is often a trade-off between uninterrupted tubes and suspension layout packaging and will be looking to cater to riders that want extra-seatpost drop even if it means a slightly more rearward position.Would it be a Knolly without their FourBy4 system? The brand clearly believes that this is the best way to satisfy their particular demands, but that's not to say it isn't something of an outlier with its characteristics.This version sees a further increase in anti-squat but also to leverage ratio. The idea is that you can have the efficiency of high anti-squat but then use the higher leverage ratio to offset this and still offer decent tracking. The bike also has a low-value of anti-rise to ensure independent breaking, even if that might translate to more mass transfer when getting hard on the anchors. While I don't have exact figures, these attributes are present in riding the Chilcotin, and I look forward to providing a better-informed review in the spring. The immediately obvious benefit is tracking while not using the brakes, and even though 170mm is a bike with a lot of travel, it somehow feels like it has even more.The new Chilcotin represents a decent step in the right direction from the previous version I tested in 2022. While it wouldn't be unfair to raise the point that I'm riding a size down from the last test, I would also say it's worth noting that the sizes have also grown significantly (by around 20mm in reach). All in all, the bike feels far better rounded, and I put some of that down to the shorter reach value I now have plus the size-specific stays. This combines to make you feel like you can trust the front more.I would say that it is a good climber, and tracks better than the high anti-squat values that go hand-in-hand with Knolly's suspension concept may suggest. In fact, when it comes to singletrack the rear wheel very willing to hunt out grip. As stated, tracking in certain situations is excellent and I'm looking forward to continuing my test into the spring.The Chilcotin will be available in multi-build kits across four different frame colors. There is an additional fifth color, but the pink is a team issue only. All bikes come with the same DT Swiss M1900 wheels, Maxxis Assegai and DHR2 Exo+ tires, and an SDG Telis Seatpost. The bike is available now in limited runs.160/155: $5999 CAD/$4499 USD - 170/170: $5999 CAD / $4499 USD - Marzochi Z1, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Shimano Deore drivetrain and brakes160/155: $6999 CAD/$5299 USD - 170/170: $7099 CAD / $$5399 USD - Fox Performance Elite 38/36, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, SRAM GX drivetrain and Magura MT5 brakes160/155: $7299 CAD/$5499 - 170/170: $7399 CAD / $$5599 USD - Fox Factory 38/36, Fox Factory X2, SRAM GX drivetrain and Magura MT5 brakes160/155: $7699 CAD/$5799 USD - 170/170: $7799 CAD / $5899 USD - Fox Factory 38/36, Fox Factory X2, XT drivetrain and brakes