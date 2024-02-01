First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0

Feb 1, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo

Canadian brand Knolly is releasing an all-new Chilcotin. The bike, which is named after the vast mountain range in BC, is in its sixth generation and sees a raft of changes that combine to offer something quite distinctive from the previous version. The geometry concept undergoes a significant change and the aesthetics receive a well-executed facelift. In fact, although the seat tube is carried over from the previous generation everything else has undergone a redesign, all while keeping this appropriately Knolly with their FourByFour Layout.
Chilcotin 6.0 Details

• Build options: 160f/155r & 170f/160r
• 29" Wheels
• Head angle (170/170): 64.25/63.75°
• Seat tube angle (170/170): 77.5/77°
• Rear-center length: 438, 442, 446, 450mm
• Reach (170/170): 458, 483, 509, 534mm
• Price: $4,499 USD - $5,799 USD
• More info: knollybikes.com

The bike will be available in two travel options, each with four different build kits. Both versions come with 29" wheels front and back and are available in small through extra-large. Being the same frame, you could run either with a fork from 160-180mm.

photo

Frame Details

The new Chilcotin sees a slew of changes to its revised frame. The top tube is now lower slung and straight, giving it both a sharper, more compact look and a lower standover, the bearings are a full complement from Enduro, the rocker is now a one-piece monolink and all the bearings are house with flat-tooling in mind, which should make for easier installation and removal. There are also size-specific chainstay lengths that are UDH compatible, tool and bottle mounts, a lower shock mount to work with Fox's roller bearing kits, and a larger 180mm post mount. There is also the advent of the size small.

Geometry

photo
photo

The geometry of the Chilcotin has also seen some really big changes. Firstly, the introduction of size-specific chain stays shouldn't be understated. The brand is a large proponent of longer reaches, so having that offset to a degree by longer stays is a great way to keep the front more evenly weighted. Although when comparing the geometry chart to the outgoing model it might seem that reaches have increased again, which they have, this can be more easily offset by the introduction of the size small, allowing more riders to size down should they wish.

photo

The sizing is proportional and reach values, effective top tube lengths and rear centers are all where you would expect them to be, however, I would also observe that the sizing labels aren't where a lot of riders would expect it. I would go as far as saying that in reality, the Chilcotin is available in sizes medium through extra-extra-large when compared to other brands. There is nothing wrong with this, but I would say that t-shirt style sizing might not be relevant should you be buying your own Knolly. For my testing, I'm 183cm (6") and rode a medium very happily, whereas I typically ride a large.

One thing riders of all shapes and sizes will enjoy though is the option to spec long-droppers. A combination of the short tubes and long insertion depth means that you might just be able to use your longest post yet. I've outfitted mine with a 240mm OneUp V2 post for testing, whereas with some other frames I can only just fit a 210mm in if I'm lucky. That 3cm of extra room will make a difference, even if it's a benefit you reap more as you adjust to it over time.

The seat tube angle is steep enough, but at extremes, its actual measurement might shuffle the rider's weight back towards the rear of the bike. This is often a trade-off between uninterrupted tubes and suspension layout packaging and will be looking to cater to riders that want extra-seatpost drop even if it means a slightly more rearward position.


Suspension Design

Would it be a Knolly without their FourBy4 system? The brand clearly believes that this is the best way to satisfy their particular demands, but that's not to say it isn't something of an outlier with its characteristics.

This version sees a further increase in anti-squat but also to leverage ratio. The idea is that you can have the efficiency of high anti-squat but then use the higher leverage ratio to offset this and still offer decent tracking. The bike also has a low-value of anti-rise to ensure independent breaking, even if that might translate to more mass transfer when getting hard on the anchors. While I don't have exact figures, these attributes are present in riding the Chilcotin, and I look forward to providing a better-informed review in the spring. The immediately obvious benefit is tracking while not using the brakes, and even though 170mm is a bike with a lot of travel, it somehow feels like it has even more.

photo

Ride Impressions

The new Chilcotin represents a decent step in the right direction from the previous version I tested in 2022. While it wouldn't be unfair to raise the point that I'm riding a size down from the last test, I would also say it's worth noting that the sizes have also grown significantly (by around 20mm in reach). All in all, the bike feels far better rounded, and I put some of that down to the shorter reach value I now have plus the size-specific stays. This combines to make you feel like you can trust the front more.

I would say that it is a good climber, and tracks better than the high anti-squat values that go hand-in-hand with Knolly's suspension concept may suggest. In fact, when it comes to singletrack the rear wheel very willing to hunt out grip. As stated, tracking in certain situations is excellent and I'm looking forward to continuing my test into the spring.


Pricing & Availability

The Chilcotin will be available in multi-build kits across four different frame colors. There is an additional fifth color, but the pink is a team issue only. All bikes come with the same DT Swiss M1900 wheels, Maxxis Assegai and DHR2 Exo+ tires, and an SDG Telis Seatpost. The bike is available now in limited runs.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Chilcotin Shimano Deore 160/155: $5999 CAD/$4499 USD - 170/170: $5999 CAD / $4499 USD - Marzochi Z1, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Shimano Deore drivetrain and brakes
Chilcotin SRAM GX/PSE 160/155: $6999 CAD/$5299 USD - 170/170: $7099 CAD / $$5399 USD - Fox Performance Elite 38/36, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, SRAM GX drivetrain and Magura MT5 brakes
Chilcotin SRAM GX/Factory 160/155: $7299 CAD/$5499 - 170/170: $7399 CAD / $$5599 USD - Fox Factory 38/36, Fox Factory X2, SRAM GX drivetrain and Magura MT5 brakes
Chilcotin Shimano XT 160/155: $7699 CAD/$5799 USD - 170/170: $7799 CAD / $5899 USD - Fox Factory 38/36, Fox Factory X2, XT drivetrain and brakes

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks First Rides Enduro Bikes Knolly Knolly Chilcotin


45 Comments
  • 25 2
 Holy crap a Knolly that looks as good as it rides... Al frame, proper cable routing, reasonable 4,500 build with parts that make sense. Pinkbike commenters rejoice.
  • 14 0
 It is amazing how much better this bike looks with a straight top tube.
  • 1 1
 Superboost...
  • 4 1
 lol insane the difference between this bike and the Scott reviewed right below it. I know which one I'd prefer
  • 16 3
 I'd take this over the ransom any day
  • 2 1
 100%
  • 10 0
 486mm reach on a medium? I guess I need to start growing again lol
  • 4 0
 I don’t understand this movement, I’ll def blarb here that it sucks having short arms, especially as someone who’s 5’10…always find myself on Mediums, and likely a small w/ this frame...
  • 3 4
 Or buy a size smaller.
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: once you go medium you never go back, bro!
  • 2 0
 @RonSauce: Yeah but then the chainstay will be shorter too.
  • 1 1
 @iforte312: then its not the bike for you.
  • 5 0
 "... the high anti-squat values that go hand-in-hand with Knolly's suspension layout ..."

Knolly has historically had among they lowest pedaling anti-squat values on the market. If you're suggesting you expected the values to be high because it uses a Horst (plus extra shock linkage) design, a Horst - like any suspension type - can have any value the designer chooses.
  • 3 0
 Knolly don't really like the term anti-squat and prefers to talk about the pedalling dynamics. The numbers I received for the last Chilcotin, and the conversations I had with Knolly, would reflect what I said. Then again, you are right in what you said. Perhaps "concept" or "ideals" would be a better word that layout. I'll have a think and amend. Thanks!
  • 3 0
 @henryquinney: Designers can spew whatever philosophy they want, but the numbers don't lie.

Historically, Noel has used extremely low pedaling anti-squat because he claimed you can damp out the bobbing with a climb switch, but a bike with high pedaling anti-squat can never eliminate the kickback while pedaling, which he claimed was more detrimental to overall pedaling than bob. The former part of the argument is true and the latter is debatable, but not unreasonable. My preference is for the efficiency of high pedaling anti-squat without excessive low-speed damping. Personally, I'm not terribly bothered by kickback while pedaling, but I see his point and how some would prefer the feel of his designs.

The newer models have slightly higher pedaling anti-squat, but still outliers toward the low end. Pinkbike's reviews are among the most-read in the industry and many readers take your words as truth. Please take the time to apply journalistic rigor and not just repeat whatever lies, truths, misconceptions, and marketing spin manufacturers may throw your way. I would be happy to assist.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: Well, yes and no - although I do largely agree with you. I asked, they claimed, and the values they have provided in the past backs up their claims. The important bit is how it rides, and I'll be as rigorous as ever. In my notes, I've already written up a fair bit about this relationship and how the riding experience relates. I hope you enjoy reading the review in full when it comes.
  • 4 0
 Why do brands often use significant figures, do they really want to leave room for a 6.1 model? And then, why not the Knolly 6.00, to leave room for the 6.11 model? What changes would constitute adding 1, and what changes would constitute adding 0.1 ? If they just named it the 6, would they get into trouble introducing a 6.1 without having prompted the consumer? These are the questions that we NEED answers for.
  • 1 0
 If they simply called it a v6, some would get upset that it has an engine while others would ask why not a v8. Because smart are people.
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: ah, yes, the dreaded motor, I've heard some rumblings online about them
  • 4 0
 Looks like good updates all around.

I like that they added some decent chainstay length, and that it varies per size. That was one of the things that had me holding off from the old model, so glad to see that fixed.

Its a breath of fresh air compared to the Scott announced today Smile .

Although still bummed by SuperBoost.
  • 2 0
 Personally I miss the top tube kink. It complemented the angle of the rocker link. This whole straight top tube thing has really permeated the mtb world. It seems to be all anyone can think about. If we aren't careful, all bikes will end up looking the same, and rather boring like Santa Cruz.
  • 1 0
 I have the old one, rode with Noel when he was prototyping the new one, it looked great and seemed to ride really well under him (I was wearing Time cleats and he was on Shimano so we didn't swap bikes). Looking forward to the full review to see what you think of it Henry.
  • 1 0
 I enjoy riding my current bike, last edition of the delirium, and having the ability to swap out wheelsets w/mounted tires for different conditions. I’ve always liked that about riding bikes. the superboost spacing messes all that up for me as far as I can tell, so, no sale, on any bike w/wider spacing than my current selection of 142 wheelsets. bikes generally last a helluva long time and, well, no thanks. Im good for the next 10 years.
  • 5 1
 besides the super boost, I like it.
  • 3 3
 The 63º actual STA would get a fast no from me under normal circumstances, though that problem has been hidden by the photos shown in this article with dropper partially dropped.
Longer seatstay may counteract front end lift issues for taller riders climbing.
  • 5 2
 Putting a 240 dropper on it means that you’re 2-3 business days behind the rear wheel.
  • 3 0
 But Knolly measures ett and sta not on the stack level but a bit higher, so it may not be as dramatic as you think.
  • 2 0
 @lkubica: Everyone's built different, but at 6', I've never found a bike climbable with my saddle lower than the stem, as shown in all the photos above.
  • 1 0
 @rpet: Same - seems like higher stacks are increasingly in favor, and I could definitely go with more stack on my Fugitive... but there is a sweet spot for bar height as part of the overall fit equation that generally has my hands between level and about 1" below my saddle... lower feels sketchy pointed down and hurts my hands and lower back, higher is comfy, confidence inspiring but hard to really motivate, for lack of a better term. Being too upright changes my pedaling dynamics, front end wanders more when climbing, and the less 'attack' oriented position makes me feel less like I'm charging.
  • 3 0
 I definitely consider knolly for a frame when considering replacing my also-bad-when-mashing-pedals-like-a-gorilla Ripmo.
  • 3 0
 pricing on these builds is impressive ngl
  • 1 0
 Is the X2 on the XT build a 2024? Or if I order this am I taking it off immediately and sending into Fox for a "durability upgrade".
  • 1 0
 These should be the X2’s that don’t detonate. Should be.
  • 1 0
 Reaches were already too long. At 170cm the small is now too large haha. Knolly still shooting themselves in the foot with their designs. Fix one thing ruin some others.
  • 2 0
 what a difference the straight top tube makes
  • 2 0
 Frame size small but no 27.5 option?
  • 1 0
 That's what the Endorphin is for
  • 1 0
 “ Chilcotin Shimano Deore 160/155: $5999 CAD/$4499 USD - 170/170: $5999 CAD / $4499 USD”

Da fark? Deore? 4.5K?
  • 2 0
 Dem lines.
  • 1 0
 Where is the Screaming Green????????
  • 1 0
 Any idea if this is dual crown rated?
  • 2 0
 that is a BIG ASS bike
  • 1 0
 it is a huge bike. Why even label it as a small? Should be m-xxl
  • 1 0
 Independent breaking?
  • 1 2
 Quick poll:
1)Superboost
Or
2)Cable tourism
???







