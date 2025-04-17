First Ride: Kona Hei Hei CR - The 10th Generation



The Kona Hei Hei first entered this world in 1991 as a titanium hardtail, but things have clearly evolved quite a bit since then. Now pushing out of its traditionally XC-focused heritage, the Hei Hei is toying with the trail bike realm, with travel and geometry pushing towards capability rather than all-out race speed. There's still plenty of get-up and go left in the chassis, but the platform has been designed more as a malleable multipurpose bike as opposed to an ultra-focused singular one.

Hei Hei CR Details

• 120mm frame travel, 130mm fork

• Carbon fiber frame

• 66° head angle, 76° seat angle

• 424-509mm reach, 606-639mm stack

• 435mm chainstay length

• Weight: 30.6lb / 13.9kg, XL no pedals

• Price: $5,299 USD / $7,499 CAD / 6,499€

• konaworld.com

