First Ride: Kona Hei Hei CR - The 10th Generation

Frame Details
The Kona Hei Hei first entered this world in 1991 as a titanium hardtail, but things have clearly evolved quite a bit since then. Now pushing out of its traditionally XC-focused heritage, the Hei Hei is toying with the trail bike realm, with travel and geometry pushing towards capability rather than all-out race speed. There's still plenty of get-up and go left in the chassis, but the platform has been designed more as a malleable multipurpose bike as opposed to an ultra-focused singular one.
Hei Hei CR Details
• 120mm frame travel, 130mm fork
• Carbon fiber frame
• 66° head angle, 76° seat angle
• 424-509mm reach, 606-639mm stack
• 435mm chainstay length
• Weight: 30.6lb / 13.9kg, XL no pedals
• Price: $5,299 USD / $7,499 CAD / 6,499€
The Hei Hei sports a carbon front and rear triangle, with internal routing through both. There's a press-fit bottom bracket, a 31.6mm seat tube with good insertion depth, and nine bottle bosses for all your stuff carrying pleasure. The bike takes a 180mm rear rotor at the minimum, and can fit a 38t chainring.
Dropper insertion per size is as follows: SM 225mm / MD 255mm / LG 290mm / XL 330mm. The Hei Hei uses a 44/56 headset, and features an ISCG 05 mount at the BB.
Kona quotes their frame weight for a medium frameset with a shock at 2.7kg / 5.95lbs.Geometry
Slacker longer and steeper, the Hei Hei has been modernized quite a bit when compared to its previous iteration. The 66° head angle is close to some of the most cutting edge cross-country bikes out there, but definitely keeps things sportier than more descent-focused trail bikes in this hard-to-define category. Reach numbers jump quite a bit per size, making for a large sweep across the range. The stack heights don't grow much relative to reach, keeping the body position a bit more XC-aggressive than upright. The seat tube angle hits an average effective figure of about 76°, but the actual angle is quite a bit slacker at 71°. This makes for a fairly long top tube, so factor that in when it comes to choosing a size.
Chainstay lengths across all four sizes land at 435mm, with a bottom bracket drop of 31mm. There aren't any flip chips or geometry adjust features to monkey with, so you're set with what you see here, barring any component changes. Suspension Design
Moving away from the flex stay design they'd previously used, Kona went with a linkage driven single pivot for the 10th generation of the Hei Hei. Their Swinger suspension relies on a seatstay pivot and toptube-mounted swing link to drive the 190x45mm RockShox Deluxe shock.
The Hei Hei feels quite supportive and efficient, with a compliant feel as you drop through that initial block of travel. My experience so far hasn't warranted any use of the shock lockout, and I don't foresee many folks needing it unless you're really pushing the bike in a race scenario. Models & Pricing
For the time being, there is only one build kit available for the Hei Hei, just as you see here. This build will be retailing for $5,299 USD / $7,499 CAD / 6,499€. You can also purchase the bike as a frameset, which will include a Deluxe Ultimate shock and all the frame hardware, for the cool price of $2,950 USD / $3,749 CAD / 2,699€.
My XL stock build weighs in at 30.6lb / 13.9kg without pedals, so there's certainly some weight be lost through the parts kit. Though the frame isn't terribly light, the bike can certainly be built up in more of a traditional XC vein - it's already seen some serious success at this year's 24-hour World Championships. Ride Impressions
I've only had a handful of rides on the Hei Hei so far, but thanks to an easy setup process and lack of adjustment, it was easy to get up to speed. The general pedaling feel is efficient and does a good job of keeping you up in travel, with no help needed from the shock lockout. The seated body position does feel a little dated, putting your center of gravity further back on the bike than many other options in this category. The seat angle is part of this equation, but the long top tube, fairly high BB, and short rear end play a role in how balanced the bike feels up the hill. I can imagine the smaller sizes in the range having a better time with this geometry, but on the XL it doesn't really encourage a lot of time in the saddle.
Out of the saddle, you get a good bit of grip at the rear wheel, without too much sacrifice in stability under hard pedaling efforts. I'd probably opt for a remote lockout if I were XC racing on the Hei Hei, but for more trail-oriented use cases it doesn't really warrant it.
The descending characteristic is lively and fun, with plenty of positive feedback as you pump the bike through corners and smaller trail features. The imbalanced geometry bleeds into this realm as well though, as the stack and reach combination puts you pretty heavily over the front wheel, requiring some finesse to get the wheels evenly weighted in more awkward sections of trail. The bike does corner nicely, but I found myself paying more attention to how I was positioned on the bike, as opposed to just letting it run. Shy of some occasional chainslap, the Hei Hei is wonderfully quiet, with no cable rattle or excessive suspension noise to report.
In terms of comparisons, two bikes on either end of the Hei Hei's use case come to mind. First is the Salsa Spearfish
that I recently reviewed, which is a more modern take on the 120mm XC bike platform, without the frustrations I've found here. The other is the Santa Cruz Tallboy
, which despite being a few years old still holds up in the short-travel trail bike category. Both have lighter and similarly-specced builds for the same price, so if you were to go with the Kona, a frameset might be the better move.
I think building up a frame with a 120mm fork could put the Hei Hei in a better position for true XC racing and riding, as the steeper angles and lower bottom bracket you'd achieve could make for a good package. I'll try this combination in time, and see how it affects my feel for the bike. Ultimately, I think I'm a bit caught between sizes here, as the Large would be too small for the fit I prefer on cross country bikes - though the XL feels a bit sprawled out, I think it's the better of the two for me.
That too could make a comeback,people love a klunker.
meanwhile when people complain about pressfit (valid) that gets push back lol. bass ackwards priorities. geos fine, make it threaded BB and a bit cheaper tho (shrugs)
Some manufacturers don’t even include effective and actual STA in their geo charts, so this might be comparable to any number of manufacturers who fail to list both. One manufacturer told me that there’s no consistent way to measure STA, so a lot of reported numbers are just kinda fudged.
I have a hard time with the logic of zeroing in on one isolated number in a chart and ruling a bike out entirely. (Within reason, of course — a 75-degree head angle, for example, would certainly raise some skepticism). Gotta ride the bike and see how it handles as a whole.
This has been my frustration with brands like kona. Their obsession with short chainstays then designers having to shove the BB rearward to artificially steepen the STA. All that accomplishes is placing more weight rearward when seated or standing. It just gets worse the longer your legs are.
I'm considering picking up a lighter, more efficient bike, and think this bike would be fine for trail riding. I was excited to see what kona would come up with, and admittedly kinda disappointed. Thinking I'm gonna stick to the Spur and recently updated Ranger as options over this HH.
But regardless, I’ve never ruled out a bike based on its seat tube angle, and I doubt many people here really have. They might have said something like, “Yeah, it’s got a 76 seat tube angle, and I wish it were steeper, but it works OK on this bike.”
Or maybe really picky people will give a bike a try and say, “I didn’t like how I was seated on this bike,” which of course is a product of STA, but then they do a lot of gymnastics with slamming the seat forward or back on the rails or decide just to get used to it.
Of course, there are a few who will try to find something else.
Transition has been listing the seat height and effective seat angles as well, though their actual seat angle doesn't change between size. They just let you know that the XL gets slacker with the higher seat height.
I agree that there should be a standard, but half the hardtail world measures at sag and the other static.
I wish it was more common to list these numbers out. I know there are a few more brands that do it but I couldn't find them quickly.
While the Hei Hei bike weight is not as low as the Element, perhaps that's for good reason.
I had and loved multiple versions of the Kona Hei Hei - 2016 and 2017 - and both frames snapped at the chainstay. I was advised to move onto a Process instead, and then never had issues.
Now that the new Hei Hei looks like a Process, and weighs more, I believe that's a wise move.
Hey neighbour, another Element owner from BC, one of five I can think of here in Rossland. No issues at all with the frames here either and at least one (not mine) gets ridden like a 150/160 bike on big descents. Maybe the trails in our region are too mellow, right?
To be fair to bike brands, when I was working for a company that was sponsored by Norco, I was able to have a conversation with a design manager who told me that XS and XL sized frames/ bikes represented approximately 5-10% of sales (bike category dependent), so one can see how there is a design and production bias towards the medium frame.
I think it is lazy and luckily there are other brands who do seem to design for all rider sizes that we can buy a bike from.
You could give it a catchy name, something like "downcountry"?
Also a home mechanic, have press fit and threaded, I've never had issues with press fit but maybe the bikes I've had have been built to good tolerances
This boike is sick.
And if you're going frame only route, the Chisel is $1000 less.
PF BB in 2025?
Come on Kona, you know better than that.