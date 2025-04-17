Powered by Outside

First Ride: Kona Hei Hei CR - The 10th Generation

Apr 17, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  



The Kona Hei Hei first entered this world in 1991 as a titanium hardtail, but things have clearly evolved quite a bit since then. Now pushing out of its traditionally XC-focused heritage, the Hei Hei is toying with the trail bike realm, with travel and geometry pushing towards capability rather than all-out race speed. There's still plenty of get-up and go left in the chassis, but the platform has been designed more as a malleable multipurpose bike as opposed to an ultra-focused singular one.
Hei Hei CR Details
• 120mm frame travel, 130mm fork
• Carbon fiber frame
• 66° head angle, 76° seat angle
• 424-509mm reach, 606-639mm stack
• 435mm chainstay length
• Weight: 30.6lb / 13.9kg, XL no pedals
• Price: $5,299 USD / $7,499 CAD / 6,499€
konaworld.com

photo

photo

Frame Details

The Hei Hei sports a carbon front and rear triangle, with internal routing through both. There's a press-fit bottom bracket, a 31.6mm seat tube with good insertion depth, and nine bottle bosses for all your stuff carrying pleasure. The bike takes a 180mm rear rotor at the minimum, and can fit a 38t chainring.

photo
photo

Dropper insertion per size is as follows: SM 225mm / MD 255mm / LG 290mm / XL 330mm. The Hei Hei uses a 44/56 headset, and features an ISCG 05 mount at the BB.

Kona quotes their frame weight for a medium frameset with a shock at 2.7kg / 5.95lbs.

photo

Geometry

Slacker longer and steeper, the Hei Hei has been modernized quite a bit when compared to its previous iteration. The 66° head angle is close to some of the most cutting edge cross-country bikes out there, but definitely keeps things sportier than more descent-focused trail bikes in this hard-to-define category. Reach numbers jump quite a bit per size, making for a large sweep across the range. The stack heights don't grow much relative to reach, keeping the body position a bit more XC-aggressive than upright. The seat tube angle hits an average effective figure of about 76°, but the actual angle is quite a bit slacker at 71°. This makes for a fairly long top tube, so factor that in when it comes to choosing a size.

Chainstay lengths across all four sizes land at 435mm, with a bottom bracket drop of 31mm. There aren't any flip chips or geometry adjust features to monkey with, so you're set with what you see here, barring any component changes.

photo

Suspension Design

Moving away from the flex stay design they'd previously used, Kona went with a linkage driven single pivot for the 10th generation of the Hei Hei. Their Swinger suspension relies on a seatstay pivot and toptube-mounted swing link to drive the 190x45mm RockShox Deluxe shock.

photo
photo

The Hei Hei feels quite supportive and efficient, with a compliant feel as you drop through that initial block of travel. My experience so far hasn't warranted any use of the shock lockout, and I don't foresee many folks needing it unless you're really pushing the bike in a race scenario.

photo
RockShox's new Deluxe.

photo

Models & Pricing

For the time being, there is only one build kit available for the Hei Hei, just as you see here. This build will be retailing for $5,299 USD / $7,499 CAD / 6,499€. You can also purchase the bike as a frameset, which will include a Deluxe Ultimate shock and all the frame hardware, for the cool price of $2,950 USD / $3,749 CAD / 2,699€.

photo

My XL stock build weighs in at 30.6lb / 13.9kg without pedals, so there's certainly some weight be lost through the parts kit. Though the frame isn't terribly light, the bike can certainly be built up in more of a traditional XC vein - it's already seen some serious success at this year's 24-hour World Championships.

photo

Ride Impressions

I've only had a handful of rides on the Hei Hei so far, but thanks to an easy setup process and lack of adjustment, it was easy to get up to speed. The general pedaling feel is efficient and does a good job of keeping you up in travel, with no help needed from the shock lockout. The seated body position does feel a little dated, putting your center of gravity further back on the bike than many other options in this category. The seat angle is part of this equation, but the long top tube, fairly high BB, and short rear end play a role in how balanced the bike feels up the hill. I can imagine the smaller sizes in the range having a better time with this geometry, but on the XL it doesn't really encourage a lot of time in the saddle.

Out of the saddle, you get a good bit of grip at the rear wheel, without too much sacrifice in stability under hard pedaling efforts. I'd probably opt for a remote lockout if I were XC racing on the Hei Hei, but for more trail-oriented use cases it doesn't really warrant it.

The descending characteristic is lively and fun, with plenty of positive feedback as you pump the bike through corners and smaller trail features. The imbalanced geometry bleeds into this realm as well though, as the stack and reach combination puts you pretty heavily over the front wheel, requiring some finesse to get the wheels evenly weighted in more awkward sections of trail. The bike does corner nicely, but I found myself paying more attention to how I was positioned on the bike, as opposed to just letting it run. Shy of some occasional chainslap, the Hei Hei is wonderfully quiet, with no cable rattle or excessive suspension noise to report.

In terms of comparisons, two bikes on either end of the Hei Hei's use case come to mind. First is the Salsa Spearfish that I recently reviewed, which is a more modern take on the 120mm XC bike platform, without the frustrations I've found here. The other is the Santa Cruz Tallboy, which despite being a few years old still holds up in the short-travel trail bike category. Both have lighter and similarly-specced builds for the same price, so if you were to go with the Kona, a frameset might be the better move.

I think building up a frame with a 120mm fork could put the Hei Hei in a better position for true XC racing and riding, as the steeper angles and lower bottom bracket you'd achieve could make for a good package. I'll try this combination in time, and see how it affects my feel for the bike. Ultimately, I think I'm a bit caught between sizes here, as the Large would be too small for the fit I prefer on cross country bikes - though the XL feels a bit sprawled out, I think it's the better of the two for me.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Trail Bikes XC Bikes Kona Kona Hei Hei


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
378 articles
Report
144 Comments
  • 2296
 Hi Kona, you want to be back in the game , just make a fun 170mm bike , call it Stinky and beg for Rockshox to make a special edition of the Zeb called Totem with tattoo stickers Here you go
  • 671
 yes but, would you buy it?
  • 823
flag cxfahrer2 (Apr 17, 2025 at 3:32) (Below Threshold)
 Oh, Stinky and breaking frames, I remember..
  • 121
 @flavio-san: I would buy one the second it drops if it's dual crown capable. My favorite bike I've ever owned was a process 167 with a dual crown
  • 492
 Agreed. Kona should revive classic lineup in ascending order of travel. Hei Hei (make it racier... since hei hei means race), Kikapu is this bike, Dawg replaces short travel Process, Stinky replaces long trave Process. Seriously, prove you bought your company back.
  • 402
 And a new Process 111 please. I want a short travel aggressive bike that I can really smash down things I shouldn’t.
  • 10
 @flavio-san: unquestionably
  • 160
 @CustardCountry: This has more aggressive geo than the original P111 (but less heft I'm sure). What angles would you want to see on a new one?
  • 100
 @CustardCountry: that's exactly what this bike is.
  • 91
 Not a bad idea. All that Kona has going for it these days are it's rich history and iconic names. Some 90's hawaiian inspired graphics would also be appreciated.
  • 10
 @shunji180: what about the supreme deelux
  • 20
 One fun bike. I owned an orange stinky with 66 for a while. I also had a specialized big hit with a totem that I should have never let go. The totem is an amazing fork
  • 40
 Hit the nail on the head!! Bring back your sick old paint jobs to!
  • 30
 What about the Munamunahukalukaramallamadingdong or whatever it was called?
  • 30
 @Murder-One: You're thinking of the Humuhumunukunukuapua’a (not going to lie,I copy pasted the name from some old school MTB site).
That too could make a comeback,people love a klunker.
  • 40
 @nozes: they did a Ti Humu about 10 years ago and il do dirty things to get a hold of one of those
  • 20
 @cxfahrer2: Lol everyone who downvoted you didn't have a Stinky in the early 2000's that snapped. I remember......
  • 584
 am i missing something? why are people up in arms about the geo? its an XC/trail bike with like a 66/76 set up

meanwhile when people complain about pressfit (valid) that gets push back lol. bass ackwards priorities. geos fine, make it threaded BB and a bit cheaper tho (shrugs)
  • 630
flag yahmon (Apr 17, 2025 at 4:05) (Below Threshold)
 actual STA is 71 degrees. slack by even road bike standards.
  • 130
 @yahmon: well i feel like brands stopped reporting that, but isnt that often the case with many bikes? effective is 75-80 these days... but actual is 70-75, respectively more or less. at which point it annoyingly becomes a task of finding at what saddle height they are actually measuring. I suppose ideally its at max height of a dropper post I suppose slammed into the frame. hard to say. considering the effective angle is steeper than 75, id say the geo is a nothing burger here.
  • 48
flag lkubica (Apr 17, 2025 at 4:36) (Below Threshold)
 It's more about chainstay, slack sta is plenty ok when you prefer force over cadence but too short CS means that this wil ride like sh*t on anything remotely steep.
  • 72
 Yeah it looks a lot like the Epic 8 Evo, which is an awesome bike...until you ride the standard Epic 8, and realize that the Evo is just a slower handling, heavier version of that bike, and isn't more capable in any meaningful way.
  • 423
flag lkubica (Apr 17, 2025 at 5:54) (Below Threshold)
 @irafd: No, it's called Mountains, you know, as in this strange "MTB" word. I used to ride slack st bikes with short CS 10 years ago and would never go back, if a bike has slacker ST which is understandable for an XC bike it could use a bit longer CS, especially for larger sizes (L/XL). Oldschool XC bikes used commically long stems with negative rises to offset for bad ST/CS relations (copied from road bikes) but it's 2025 now and it just should be over...
  • 34
 Kona needs to update its geo. My 2020 134 is too slack, Pink Bike (kinda) criticized the new 153's STA, and this article also notes a slack STA for the Hei Hei..
  • 455
 Geo aside that's one nice looking Kona
  • 1824
flag lkubica (Apr 17, 2025 at 0:44) (Below Threshold)
 Geo is the most important thing in the bike along with suspension kinematics. Bike with bad geo = bad bike. It's like a good looking car with bad engine and suspension.
  • 4612
 @lkubica: so a tesla
  • 131
 Yes, but also Rocky Mountain called…they want their 2017 Instinct frames back
  • 250
 What’s wrong with the geometry?
  • 1611
 @pargolf8: Maserati…teslas problem is the same one VW had at their start…
  • 817
flag lkubica (Apr 17, 2025 at 5:15) (Below Threshold)
 @TheR: Chainstays are from 2012...
  • 31
 @pargolf8: Except for the looks part.
  • 468
 @Cowboy13: Being owned by nazis?
  • 332
 @skywalkdontrun: no they are completely different, the nazis made good cars
  • 57
 The geo is horrible on the larger sizes
  • 261
 @TheR: Nothing. Biggest complaint I saw was the slightly slacker seat tube angle. Thing is though that the ST angle on this bike is perfectly fine for what this bike is intended for. Slightly slacker is better for rolling and flatter terrain. In that terrain a steeper seat tube will put a ton of pressure on the hands and make it uncomfortable for long rides. Much rather have a reasonable seat tube angle on an XC light trail bike than the 78*+ they're putting on enduros that just winch uphill and plummet back down.
  • 120
 @schu2470: Yeah, I think many people don’t know the difference between effective STA and actual and how that’s affected by a tall dude like Dario having to Jack his seat to high heaven. It could very well be that these Konas are not sized right for Dario, but might be fine for someone with different proportions.

Some manufacturers don’t even include effective and actual STA in their geo charts, so this might be comparable to any number of manufacturers who fail to list both. One manufacturer told me that there’s no consistent way to measure STA, so a lot of reported numbers are just kinda fudged.

I have a hard time with the logic of zeroing in on one isolated number in a chart and ruling a bike out entirely. (Within reason, of course — a 75-degree head angle, for example, would certainly raise some skepticism). Gotta ride the bike and see how it handles as a whole.
  • 11
 @pargolf8: so a tesla is good looking?
  • 10
 130mm HTL on a size large? In their obsession to add as many water bottles as possible, kona made a bike around storage.
  • 41
 @TheR: " Yeah, I think many people don’t know the difference between effective STA and actual and how that’s affected by a tall dude like Dario having to Jack his seat to high heaven."

This has been my frustration with brands like kona. Their obsession with short chainstays then designers having to shove the BB rearward to artificially steepen the STA. All that accomplishes is placing more weight rearward when seated or standing. It just gets worse the longer your legs are.
  • 40
 @ATXZJ: Oh yeah, I will readily admit this frame won't be an ideal fit for everyone. I'd say no frame is an ideal fit for everyone. There are just going to be frames where you're just going to be in-between sizes. I have a fairly proportional build -- no long legs or arms, no long or short torso. Just straight up the middle. I loved my Process 153, and the chainstays were really short on those (425). In fact, I kind of prefer short chainstays. I can't speak to this bike as I've never tried it. It looks a little too "old school XC" for me, but I can't say I'd rule it out for any single number.
  • 10
 @TheR: Agreed. I had a 2019 Hei Hei carbon and liked it. I'm 5'10 with 31" inseam at best. Long STL are my worst enemy. After riding bikes with steeper STA and longer CSL, I just cant go back.

I'm considering picking up a lighter, more efficient bike, and think this bike would be fine for trail riding. I was excited to see what kona would come up with, and admittedly kinda disappointed. Thinking I'm gonna stick to the Spur and recently updated Ranger as options over this HH.
  • 20
 @Bro-tato: No Bro, it's not.
  • 30
 @TheR: the smart brands are including the seat height that they measure the effective angle for. That way you can compare what your seat height is to what their measurement is and know the general ball park of what to expect. The even smarter brands are making the larger sizes get steeper actual seat angles so that the effective seat angle is the same at the seat height of an average rider of that size bike.
  • 30
 @Spencermon: Ok, but there is no universal standard for the seat height where they’re measuring. And I’ve never seen a manufacturer say “this is the effective seat angle at 200mm”or whatever. It’s pretty vague.

But regardless, I’ve never ruled out a bike based on its seat tube angle, and I doubt many people here really have. They might have said something like, “Yeah, it’s got a 76 seat tube angle, and I wish it were steeper, but it works OK on this bike.”

Or maybe really picky people will give a bike a try and say, “I didn’t like how I was seated on this bike,” which of course is a product of STA, but then they do a lot of gymnastics with slamming the seat forward or back on the rails or decide just to get used to it.

Of course, there are a few who will try to find something else.
  • 40
 @TheR: I work at ARI bikes and they've been doing that for a few years now. for a size large they give you the effective seat angle at a 720mm seat height. 780 for the XL. As well as listing the actual seat angles. The actual seat angle goes up with sizes.
Transition has been listing the seat height and effective seat angles as well, though their actual seat angle doesn't change between size. They just let you know that the XL gets slacker with the higher seat height.

I agree that there should be a standard, but half the hardtail world measures at sag and the other static.

I wish it was more common to list these numbers out. I know there are a few more brands that do it but I couldn't find them quickly.
  • 41
 @sewer-rat: dammit take your thumbs up. Lol. But seriously, f*ck the nazis, old and new both.
  • 363
 i love the pb comments, they never disappoint. everyone on pb was upset when kona was in financial trouble. then they were happy when the original owners bought kona back. now kona comes out with a new bike and everyone is shitting on it.
  • 101
 everyone needs a hobby
  • 70
 Surely this frame tooling was being made while they had their financial troubles. Seems unlikely this design is an effort of the new owner.
  • 21
 @Steadite: That is correct
  • 10
 @Grady-Harris: Everyone needs a NEW hobby Wink
  • 171
 2022 Rocky Mountain Element with moar bottle bosses
  • 91
 my 24 element c90 (granted full xtr costs a more - and probably saves almost 1 lb compared to the equivalent C70), comes in at 26lbs w pedals... This thing is a tank in comparison. PS - thank Levy for the positive reviews that led me to the purchase without a test ride - and it is awesome!!!
  • 60
 @trillot: it’s a tank based on the build it seems. Would like to know the frame weight.
  • 12
 Hopefully without the whole "frame cracks at the BB if you look at it wrong" thing.
  • 33
 @trillot: Okay, but how big are you? That version of the Rocky Element had a tendency to break and fail in its larger frame sizes (pivots, stays) under bigger people riding the terrain it was designed for.

While the Hei Hei bike weight is not as low as the Element, perhaps that's for good reason.

I had and loved multiple versions of the Kona Hei Hei - 2016 and 2017 - and both frames snapped at the chainstay. I was advised to move onto a Process instead, and then never had issues.

Now that the new Hei Hei looks like a Process, and weighs more, I believe that's a wise move.
  • 20
 @gdharries: Where you hearing about this tendency to break? Did a trusty google search and can't find anything to corroborate that.
  • 31
 @trillot: Well, I have personally returned at least 30 for warranty through my shop in the last 5 or 6 years, so...I guess personal experience?
  • 22
 @skywalkdontrun: wow, if a little shop in Massachusetts is having to warranty 6 RM elements per year for the past 5-6 years, this must be a massive, massive issue. Yet, I still can't see anything online to corroborate it? Only article I did see was back in 2020 on some aluminum instinct and pipeline, but that's not comparing apples and apples when we're talking carbon frames here. Maybe your trails are more DH/Enduro? I'm just in a little town in Nelson, BC and the bike holds up fine on the trails around here.
  • 21
 @trillot: I cracked my 24 RM Element around the pivot seats above the BB. size XL. Great riding bike, but RM took too much material out of the frame and specced the bearings too small. I would destroy bearings in the seat and chainstays every few months.
  • 10
 @trillot: yeah I guess the unrelenting roots and rocks of New England are just rougher and tougher than the nice smooth xc single track of Nelson. Lol. Rocky’s are like lingerie, boy do they look and feel sexy at first, but they’re destined for the landfill after taco night. Ask yourself why Rocky is on a slow boat to the bottom of the ocean, and what sort of effect their financial hemorrhaging has had and is having on their QC.
  • 10
 @trillot:
Hey neighbour, another Element owner from BC, one of five I can think of here in Rossland. No issues at all with the frames here either and at least one (not mine) gets ridden like a 150/160 bike on big descents. Maybe the trails in our region are too mellow, right?
  • 91
 Early in Covid when complete bikes were impossible to find, I managed to get a Hei Hei cr/dl XL frame I built up to 26 lbs approx. The short CS and slack STA means setup was difficult for my 6’3”. I found a long rail seat and slammed it all the way forward. I had to go to a longer stem and narrower bar to keep front from lifting under power on climbs. I’m disappointed that Kona is ignoring modern geometry especially for tall riders.
  • 10
 Check out the fair bicycle drop best. I added one, along with an angleset and some risers, to my 2018 Instinct and have no desire to update the trail bike. Steep seat angle, big enough stack, slack head angle.
  • 10
 Kona are a company that has always designed their bikes based on a medium frame with no apparent interest in the taller rider.

To be fair to bike brands, when I was working for a company that was sponsored by Norco, I was able to have a conversation with a design manager who told me that XS and XL sized frames/ bikes represented approximately 5-10% of sales (bike category dependent), so one can see how there is a design and production bias towards the medium frame.

I think it is lazy and luckily there are other brands who do seem to design for all rider sizes that we can buy a bike from.
  • 10
 @andrewbikeguide: which is weird because forever their most visible rider was Barry Wicks, whose like 11 feet tall.
  • 91
 One question, why is there a $2000 surcharge for purchasing in Europe?
  • 40
 I guess prices were defined before the US dollar dropped. On top of that, Euro prices are usually inc. VAT, not US price.
  • 50
 If the pricing was set in January and if you add the 20% VAT (which is not accounted for in US pricing), you get roughly 6.500€.
  • 64
 we all know why :'D
  • 21
 @Amukinado: That's true, always a shame these things don't always reflect well in time. I think US/Can companies forget how many good options there are from European brands who don't sell into the US
  • 10
 Oddly the frame only option does not show this discrepancy
  • 60
 "definitely keeps things sportier than more descent-focused trail bikes in this hard-to-define category"

You could give it a catchy name, something like "downcountry"?
  • 113
 Wow that looks tariffic
  • 94
 I have the prev gen Hei Hei CR/DL. It’s a FANTASTIC bike; my favorite bike. I think I’ll stick with it; this seems like a step backwards.
  • 50
 I'm there with you. Previous gen Hei hei is the best do all bike ive ridden. I've done 75 mile fun gravel events with 10000 ft of climbing. I've taken it to the bike park. I've raced cx, xco and big backcountry epics on it. It's jibby. It's fast. It loves technical chunk. The flex stay makes it impossible to bottom out. Only thing I'd change is the shift cable.routimg and a threaded BB. When this thing dies I'll be back on a blur I think.
  • 10
 @AccidentalDishing: I read this as "75 mile fun gravel events with 1000ft of climbing" lol
  • 2419
 Yeah a pressfit bottom bracket is a no from me. I'm a home mechanic, and a shit one, so this would not work for very long...
  • 142
 I was with you and then found this great tool from China that pushes the BB cups out rather than beat them out - its now quicker than replacing a threaded
  • 80
 @tomo12377: got any more details? I quite enjoy blasting BB cups across my workshop, gets the adrenalin going!

Also a home mechanic, have press fit and threaded, I've never had issues with press fit but maybe the bikes I've had have been built to good tolerances
  • 10
 @tomo12377: does it do headset cups too? Asking as another amateur home mechanic.
  • 124
 the porblem isn't pressfit the problem is plastic bikes. threded BB have... the bearings.... pressed in...
  • 36
 @naptime: incorrect
  • 20
 @HankHank: search ebay for bottom bracket removal tool - it’s the silver & black one. Sell same thing on Amazon for twice price - it’s removes and fits cups.
  • 142
 Pressfit really shouldn't get the bad rap that it does. If you're on top of keeping things tight, clean, and greased, they work just as well as a threaded BB and wont creak. You can pop old bearings out with a screwdriver (this really isn't hard, and ) and then press the new ones in with a big carriage bolt, a couple heavy-duty washers, and a couple wing nuts.
  • 70
 I bought a $50 press years ago for press-fit bearings. Takes 5 mins pressing old out and new in. It has a nifty expanding die with a lip to grab bearings from the inside. If not you can offset the internal spacer and hammer the bearings out that way. Look for OugeWood Bearing Press Tool. Locating my box for the press is no different than locating my threaded BB wrench. I don't get it.
  • 51
 @skywalkdontrun: preach. Also, I have one in my 2020 Big Honzo that I use as my dedicated winter slop rig. BB still spinning smooth with zero maintenance on it. Dealing with PF one or two times per decade is really low on the list of things to complain about.
This boike is sick.
  • 62
 U know what? All the generetion of amazing riders and just legacy of Kona and I see lots of people complaining about Kona but I still love it.
  • 40
 This sits alongside that Salsa Spearfish; not XC super light weights, but wildly capable to handle a vast majority of most average rider's trails.
  • 20
 It looks like a cool bike but it sounds to me like the spearfish doing better at the things it is trying to do that the hei hei is doing too.
  • 51
 Dario is crushing the reviews. Great subtle humour and great info. Love the dandelion focus part way through too. Nice work camera human.
  • 10
 I legitimately got distracted by the flowers, glad it was noticed by someone.
  • 40
 People were sad when Kona announced it was closing its doors. Now people sh*t on their bikes after they are back at it. You guys are brutal haha
  • 61
 Still has a PF BB and only a 3 year warranty
  • 53
 The alloy Specialized Chisel FS destroys this bike in cost, weight, and geo.
And if you're going frame only route, the Chisel is $1000 less.

PF BB in 2025?
Come on Kona, you know better than that.
  • 21
 I have the previous version and while it was a worthy steed for many adventures, my biggest issue is the weight. It's simply too heavy for a 120 bike compared to other bikes in its class. Not light enough to be a decent race bike and not capable enough as a trail bike. I also rubbed the absolute crap out of the chain and seat stays with my heels.
  • 20
 Will the XL actually clear three small bottles?! The thirsty among us demand to know!
  • 45
 30 lbs. Slow geometry. Oh, but it has 8, count them, EIGHT, water bottle holder screws. FANTASTIC! If I wanted a race bike, it's going to be a Scott. If I wanted a down country, I might opt for the Transition. IMO, this Hei Hei has no special category. In other words, it's just another rin of the middle carbon trail bike that, in the current market, I can find 10 similar bikes for half the price and a few pounds lighter. Sorry, Kona, you're going in the wrong direction. Again.
  • 31
 Dario seems to be implying the same thing that I'm thinking. That spearfish is legit and the hei hei isn't.
  • 33
 My 2013 XL Hei Hei Supreme was 25.5 pounds out of the box. Wider aluminum i9 rims, trail tires and a dropper made it 27. This thing is over 30. Down country has killed the light, fun bikes.
  • 13
 Looks like last generation Stumpy (not a bad thing). What is unfortunate is the PF BB and no frame storage (if you care about it). I don’t have issues with the geo considering it’s a relatively short travel bike. If that frame is over 6.5 lbs that would be unfortunate. Anyone know?
  • 75
 Yikes that is a heavy XC bike....mediocre build but dang....
  • 72
 It's not really an XC bike though. 130/120 is firmly in the trail bike range.
  • 21
 @schu2470: @schu2470: Categories are blurred these days, but when XC bikes are increasingly 120/120, 130/120 doesn't seem far out of the category. Plus there is more to defining an xc bike these days than just travel. The Forecasters and the Pike do signal more than traditional XC bike intentions, so I am with you to some degree. @chapaking said it best a few posts above, we need a new category with a catchy name between XC and Trail....d**nc***try????
  • 30
 @dcaf: A Pike is definitely a trail fork. It has the same 35mm stanchions as the Lyrik and is ever so slightly less stiff and lighter. Also, it has Dissectors not Forekasters. Also definitely a trail tire.
  • 11
 You could build this up from frame with 35 SID and SID rear and some light carbon wheels and you'd be in XC territory without compromising the intended performance much...
  • 10
 big miss making this a trail bike but not doing a Super Deluxe. Bestupdrage I put on my G9 Hei Hei
  • 20
 Bring back the fun Process 111 29er.
  • 20
 Honest question - how does this differ from a 111?
  • 10
 Look like internal routing for people who run their brakes the correct way around too, nice one Kona.
  • 10
 @sngltrkmnd: it pedals better it turns as well it's more capable in the rough and it is made out of carbon
  • 10
 Would you say it's almost a Downcountry bike!? Maybe needs slightly bigger brakes though for that moniker...
  • 43
 So, it's a heavier Giant Trance...
  • 11
 I love that the geo chart pays homage to the old mid 90's kona catalog styling
  • 10
 Man that is brutal geo in XL yikes. Rooting for the kona comeback but geez
  • 13
 Is a 66 deg HA that much better on climbs that it wins against a slacker bike on the downs? Honest question. My ripmo climbs great aside from being heavy, and I see no situation id want it steeper. But Im not an xc guy
  • 21
 Hei Hei name belongs on a Ti hardtail , end of story !
  • 10
 Hei Hei... Someone's having a laugh with that seat angle.
  • 23
 When did Kona stop shipping to the UK, I thought they'd gone under, I must be confusing them with GT.
  • 22
 went under an got bought back by the original owners... as for no UK shipping, probbably politics
  • 20
 @naptime: they have a UK distributor called mountgreen cycles, check them out to find your local dealer
  • 10
 Bring back The Haole!
  • 43
 30lbs!?! 🐽!
  • 12
 Drat. I’m late to the complaining about the head tube angle/seat tube angle/chainstay length party.
  • 10
 Looks awsome . I want it
  • 46
 If it´s not titanium, I´m not interested.
Below threshold threads are hidden







