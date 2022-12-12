First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Project was Fun While it Lasted

This specific analysis was based on the Vertical Impact test in industry standards ISO 4210 and EN14766. We have however modified the model to correspond to our testing jig and to specifically target the failure that occurred. We have now correlated the FEA model with testing study data and can more confidently predict the failure locations of this design, be it from fatigue or impact failure. We have not yet built a fatigue cycle testing jig or a horizontal impact jig because of the cost related to it. On the other hand, we have built out FEA models for multiple scenarios to analyse the frame.



After testing the last few frames and seeing multiple failures in a consistent spot we are confident that this design and construction (carbon layup and thicknesses) can withstand a significant impact which is not only way higher than the industry testing standards, but also so high that it is extremely unlikely that this failure would occur in everyday use of the product. — Sion Gwynn, Machina Bikes