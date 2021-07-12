First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado

Last but not least is the Dorado Comp, which uses the same 6000 series aluminum chassis as the Expert model giving it the same stiffness gains compared to the previous Dorado. It also uses the same TSR screws and is e-bike approved.



The Comp uses a coil spring design with six different steel spring rates from 25lb/in up to 50lb/in in 5lb/in increments with coil spring preload adjustable externally. Travel for the Comp is fixed at 203mm.



The coil spring system can be fitted to the Pro and Expert models in place of their air spring.



Dorado Comp Details

• Coil spring

• IRT volume adjuster

• ABS+ damper

• Hydraulic bottom out

• External LSC & LSR adjustments

• 6000 series aluminum upper legs

• TSR bolts

• Fixed 203mm travel

• 3565g (claimed, medium spring)

• €1,008.40 / $1,224.99 USD