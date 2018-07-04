FIRST LOOK

First Ride: Marin Alpine Trail

Jul 4, 2018
by Paul Aston  

First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Title image
FIRST RIDE
Marin Alpine Trail

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Roo Fowler / Bike Connection Agency




Marin launched the Hawk Hill last year, as an affordable full-suspension trail bike with a solid spec, a sub $1600 price tag and plenty of room to upgrade. The Alpine Trail follows a similar path, but with bigger wheels, more travel, and a higher price tag. That higher tag doesn't mean less value, as this 150mm travel 29er is ready to tackle some rowdy terrain with aggressive geometry and an up-to-date build. There are two complete bikes to choose from: the Alpine 7 at $2749, and the Alpine 8 at $3699.
Marin Alpine Trail

Intended use: trail/enduro
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
Suspension: Multi-Trac System
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Series 4 6061 Aluminium
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Pricing:
Trail 8 - £3000 / €3599 / $3699 USD
Trail 7 - £2200 / €2699 / $2749 USD
www.marinbikes.com


First Look Marin Alpine Trail


Construction and Features

Unlike Marin's flagship Wolf Ridge and its Naild suspension system, the Alpine Trail is kept simple: an aluminum frame with a linkage-driven single-pivot rear suspension. Marin calls it Multi-Trac suspension. The seatstays pivot on the rear dropout and are bridgeless to clear the larger wheel and stat tube at full compression. They are connected to a forged one-piece rocker linker to maintain stiffness that drives a trunnion-mount metric shock. The frame is one-by compatible only. Marin's goal here is a no-frills approach - a solid machine with numbers and components that are up to date.


First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Rocker link
The forged and welded rocker link drives a trunnion-mount shock.
First Look Marin Alpine Trail - bridgeless seatstays
Bridgeless seatstays give a clean look and ample clearance for 2.6" tires.

First Look Marin Alpine Trail - seatstay pivot
Marin located the rear pivot on the seat stay, so it's a single-pivot swingarm, not a true four-bar 'Horst Link' linkage where the seat stay and dropout are one unit.
First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Rocker link
Trunnion-mounted shocks maximize shock travel while allowing for a shorter eye to eye length and a more compact frame installation.


Marin moved the rocker link mount forward, compared to older models with a similar design. This was to maximize seatpost insertion for today's longer dropper posts. Shorter seat tube lengths allow riders to size up if they want to, while still being able to get the correct seat height with long dropper posts. The new shock position opens up space to fit any shock on the market, and they have tested nearly every large coil and air-shock with piggy-back reservoirs and haven't found one that doesn't fit.

Marin also spent a lot of time making the shock tunes as similar as possible between the X-Fusion and Fox-equipped bikes. Their goal was to gain support from the frame kinematics, while using lighter than normal damping to keep things lively and to track faster in rough terrain. Configuring the right air-volume spacers also played a key role.

Rounding off the minor details, the Alpine Trail features Boost 148mm and 110mm hub spacing, a tapered head tube, a 73mm threaded bottom bracket, internal cable routing through the front triangle, and space for a full-sized water bottle inside the frame.


First Look Marin Alpine Trail - FSA Comet crankset
For the Trail 7, Marin chose the FSA Comet crankset.
First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Marin bar stem
Marin spec their own bar and stem on the 7, with a Deity cockpit on the Alpine Trail 8.

First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Tektro brakes
The Tektro Orion brakes had all the power I needed on the trail.


First Look Marin Alpine Trail 9 - Studio
Marin Alpine Trail 7
First Look Marin Alpine Trail 8 - Studio
Marin Alpine Trail 8


Options

There are two complete bikes to choose from: the Alpine Trail 7 (pictured and ridden with the black/grey colorway) is the lower spec model and comes in at $2749, using some of Marin's own branded parts, an X-Fusion 02 shock and a Manic dropper post, a Yari fork, and a Shimano drivetrain; The $3699 Alpine Trail 8 comes with Fox Suspension, a KS LEV seatpost, a SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, and sprinkled with Deity finishing touches. Just because the Trail 7 has a lower price, doesn't mean it not spec'd to shred, it still comes with a wide 800mm handlebar that can be cut to suit any rider, a 150mm dropper post (125mm on S-size), 203/180mm Tektro Orion four-piston brakes and tough Vee Tire FlowSnap treads. Both models also come with Marin's own rims with a 29mm internal width to support wide, 2.6" rubber.


Marin Alpine Trail 7 spec
Marin Alpine Trail 8 spec


Geometry & Sizing

It's great to see affordable bikes come in larger sizes, so taller riders can benefit from the handling advantages of a shorter stem. Only a few years ago, anybody over the 5' 9" (180cm) mark had to put up with a tiny frame and a 70mm stem to get a decent riding position, so to see a €2699 bike with a 490mm reach in X-large and 35mm stems on all sizes is great progress. For smaller riders, the small-size frame is kept at a sensible 420mm reach, where some brands seem to have over-sized their small frames.


First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Geometry 3

First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Geometry 2
First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Geometry 1




First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Riding
RIDING THE
Alpine Trail


I generally dislike writing First-Ride reports, as it is tough to get on a bike for a few runs and be on point, but the Alpine Trail was a break from the norm. I pressured the suspension to give 28% rear sag and 15% front, set the brake levers to my angle and went to shred.

The Alpine Trail isn't the most spritely pedaler on smooth surfaces, having some bob, but this does help it to track better over bumpy terrain, and while you may be losing fractions of efficiency on the road, it is generally easier to ride up and through technical terrain. The steep 76º seat angle put me in a good position over the bottom bracket and minimized front wheel lift despite the short-ish 430mm chainstay.

Over the top and into the thick of Les Get's worst kept singletrack secret, we were bombing. The geometry is aggro for a value bike with a 65º head angle, and 76º seat angle, and there's no other way to describe the Alpine Trail as friendly and easy to ride. The single-pivot kinematics sits the bike into the travel and preserves the geometry while braking, keeping more weight on the rear wheel and maximizing traction. It also has plenty of mid-stroke support to keep it riding up in the travel in the rough stuff as well as making it easier to descend in a tall, strong position without issue. It drives well when pumping terrain and also tracks well, with a measure of forgiveness and no harsh rebound.


First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Riding


The normal protocol on a media ride is to hand out the highest tier machine, which has the lightest, most refined components and best suspension. In reality, the bike than most people will buy will be the lower-level clunky tank. In this case, we took the lower level Alpine Trail 7, and I wouldn't change a thing. Tires are often where money is saved on lower priced bikes, yet the rarely seen 2.6" Vee tire combo had sturdy casings, soft rubber and a good tread pattern. I didn't feel like I was losing anything important. Only nicer clicky sounds from the rear hub, a crisp gear shifter, and maybe a slightly smoother dropper post with seamless actuation. The Alpine 7's performance is focused where it matters - for shredding down the kind of alpine trails it was made for. We'll have one for a full review later this year.


First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Riding




Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
94645 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
89279 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
53885 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
52025 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
46136 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
42311 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39009 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
36163 views

7 Comments

  • + 8
 Really keen on these budget + shred friendly price points. Definitely a huge void in the market in this area.
  • + 5
 Wait...a budget friendly, rowdy bike, with a solid spec, that isn’t available online only? It’s bizarro PB.
  • + 3
 For the price, geo and spec look good.
  • + 2
 Sick looking bike. No fuss, affordable, shredding machine!
  • + 2
 Finally
  • + 1
 Whoa!! Someone Poked Da Bear!!! Nice Lookin Stead ;+}
  • + 1
 Fuji will be next.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037446
Mobile Version of Website