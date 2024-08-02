First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine

The Quake is back in Marin's lineup after a 14-year hiatus, taking its place as the brand's dedicated DH / park / freeride bike. Its development hasn't exactly been a secret – Matt Jones
has been testing one in public for well over year, including appearances at both Hardline events.
The new Quake has 180mm of rear travel, just like its 26” wheeled predecessor, but that now comes courtesy of a Horst link suspension layout rather than the distinctive Quad Link suspension design. The one complete model is equipped with a 200mm dual crown fork, but it can also be set up with a 180 or 190mm single crown fork.
Marin Quake Details
• 180mm travel, 200mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Mixed wheels (Full 29" or 27.5" compatible)
• 62.3° head angle (long / low geo setting)
• 440 or 430mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L
• Price: $4,699 USD | Frame only: $1,899 USD
• marinbikes.com
Elements of the Quake are carried over from the recently released Alpine Trail
– both models have two different chainstay / bottom bracket positions, and the ability to run either a 29” or 27.5” rear wheel. For riders who want to rock dual 27.5” wheels, running a lower external headset cup that's 10-15mm tall will make that possible.
The complete bike is priced at $4,699, or the frame and shock can be purchased for $1,899 USD.
Details
Things have come a long way since 2010.
Snazzy purple paint job aside, there's really not a lot that immediately stands out about the Quake's frame, and that's not a bad thing – I'll take functionality over unnecessary complication any day. Rubber chainslap protection is in place on the seatstay and chainstay, and there's also downtube protection to prevent damage from tailgates or flying rocks. A small mudflap covers the chainstay / seatube junction, where it helps protect the bearings and keep debris from getting stuck between the swingarm and seattube.
A universal derailleur hanger makes it easy to find spares, and keeps the door open for riders that decide to upgrade to a direct mount rear derailleur, although springing for a wireless electronic drivetrain seems antithetical to a value-oriented park bike. A final point worth mentioning is the Quake's use of 12 x 148mm rear hub spacing – that'll help make finding a spare easier in a pinch, since that's the most common axle spacing for trail and enduro bikes these days.
Geometry
The short / high geometry setting with mixed wheels.
Mixed wheels, longer chainstay / low BB is the stock configuration.
The Quake is available in in three sizes – S, M, and L, with reach number of 418, 438, and 478mm respectively. That's a pretty sizeable gap between the medium and large, although the Quake's ZS56 headset does make it possible to run a reach adjust headset to increase or decrease those numbers slightly.
In its stock configuration the Quake has a slack, 62.3-degree head angle, which can be steepened to 62.9-degrees by using the chainstay flip chip. That will also drop the chainstay length from 440mm to 430mm, and raise the bottom bracket by 10 millimeters. Both chainstay length numbers are on the shorter side of things, which makes sense given the Quake's bike park oriented nature – it's designed more for slapping berms and hitting jumps rather than getting from the top to the bottom as fast as possible.Specifications & Pricing
• RockShox Boxxer 200mm fork / Vivid Coil DH Ultimate shock
• SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain, 11-25t
• SRAM Maven Bronze disc brakes w/ 200mm HS2 rotors
• Maxxis Assegai 2.5” tires with 3C MaxxGrip DH casing
• MSRP $4699 (US), 5199€ (EU), £4499 (UK), $6349 (CAN)Ride Impressions
I was able to get a handful of fun laps in on the Quake during Crankworx Whistler, leaving the base area hubbub behind to ride some of the more technical trails in the Garbanzo zone, along with runs on A-Line and Dirt Merchant, since those trails never ever get old.
I was on the size large, which has a 478mm reach in the stock, mixed wheel configuration. For a DH bike I'd normally choose something with a slightly shorter reach, although not as short as the size medium Quake – at 5'11" / 180cm I'm sort of stuck in the middle when it comes to sizing. On the trail, the wheelbase of the Quake didn't feel overly long (it's only 4mm longer than the Raaw Madonna I've been spending a ton of time on this season), but the longer front center does make the chainstays feel even shorter than they already are. With more of my weight pulled toward the front of the bike there was less on the back end.
It's hard to imagine wanting to drop to the 430mm chainstay setting, but the option's there for riders that love back wheel. If this were my personal ride, I'd likely install a reach adjust headset to bring things back a little bit, hopefully creating a more centered riding position.
As far as suspension feel goes, the Quake is a nice blend of plush and poppy, exactly how a park bike should be. Where more purebred race bikes can feel stuck to the ground, intent on getting from point A to B as fast as possible, the Quake has a more playful nature. The Vivid Coil DH shock did a great job of sucking up brake bumps and dealing with blown-out sections of trail while still maintaining a supportive platform to push against on jump filled trails.
When it comes to components, the Quake has a very smart spec, with that top-of-the-line Vivid Ultimate shock, strong Maven Bronze brakes, and a workhorse SRAM GX drivetrain, all parts that are well suited to the bike's intentions. Even the base level RockShox Boxxer was impressive – I was able to get it feeling good with minimal fussing. Riders who want more adjustments could drop in a Charger 3.1 damper further down the line, but I don't think that upgrade is immediately necessary.
The new Quake is another strong addition to Marin's lineup. It's well equipped for the price, and could be a good option for riders who are tired of abusing their enduro or trail bikes in the bike park.
Riding photos: Kateland Clark