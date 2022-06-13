First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock



When you think of Marzocchi suspension, the first image that comes to your head is probably coil springs, however, their new rear shock isn't bound by a steel coil. Built to suit various kinematic types and rider styles, the Bomber Air offers simple, tool-free damping adjustments in a lightweight package. It's no secret that Marzocchi is a subsidiary of Fox Racing Shox, yet you can visually see the architecture of the Bomber Air simply isn't a rebadged Float X.



The first giveaway is the oil reservoir sits on an angle offset from the length of the shock to allow for clearance on a broader range of bike designs.

Bomber Air Details



• Tool-free single rebound and compression adjustments

• Metric and Trunnion mounting options

• Sizes ranging from 40 to 75mm of stroke

• Compatible with FOX bearing mounts on both ends (excluding trunnion)

• Weight: 484 grams (205 x 65mm)

• Price: $479 USD / $619 CAD / €639 EUR / £529 GBP

Specifications and Pricing

A bottom-out bumper ready to take on Rampage size hits.

Ride Impressions

The reservoir is offset on an angle to fit frames with tighter constraints and gain easier access to the single compression dial. The same spacer system used on the Float X is in place to adjust the shock's stroke length.

Secondly, there are just two dials to control the damping; one for rebound and one for compression. Sticking to that no-fuss setup configuration means that there is no climb switch. Instead, a non-indexed compression dial can be turned from fully open to completelyly closed to firm up the shock by turning it 180-degrees, just like the Grip damper in their Z1 forks.In order to appeal to all forms of freeride, Marzocchi built the Bomber Air in a fleet of sizes for both metric and trunnion mount shocks from a tiny 190 mm eye-to-eye length with just 40mm of stroke, which you might see on a slopestyle weapon, up to the 250x75mm size typically found on heavy-hitting downhill bikes. Stroke-reducing spacers can be installed in 2.5mm increments to alter the travel amounts per frame specifications. Those exact sizes are 190x40-45, 210x50-55, 230x57.5-65mm, through to 250x75 for Metric size shocks and 185x52.5-55, 205x60-62.5, 225x75mm for Trunnion mounting dampers. The non-threaded end of those shock eyelets are compatible with Fox's bearing-mounted reducers for less resistance where certain frame linkages rotate to a high degree.The beauty about air shocks is that you can incrementally adjust the spring rate depending on the type of riding that is going down that day, negating the need to swap out heavier, steel springs. Air springs also have a natural progression, unlike their coil counterparts which operate in a linear manner throughout their displacement. Tuning the amount of ramp the Bomber Air has can be accomplished by adding or subtracting volume spacers; less volume equals more progression. Those plastic spacers also differ from the ones used in Fox shocks and come in 0.1 cubic inch measurements and the maximum pressure tops out at 350 PSI - fifty more than the Fox Float X2.Comparing the price of a similar shock in terms of adjustability, like the Fox Float X Performance (that's the non-Kashima coated version) at $519 USD, the Marzocchi checks out slightly cheaper at $479. Horses for courses though - the Float X has a climb switch to appeal to those who might focus tighter on uphill performance.I bolted the Bomber Air to a Cotic RocketMax 4, which is a linkage-drive, single pivot enduro bike with 160mm of rear wheel travel that can accept a coil or air shock. The small diameter steel tubing already offers plenty of free space inside the frame's front triangle, but I can appreciate the thought process of angling the shock's reservoir in order to fit frames with less clearance.Setting up and getting along with the Bomber Air was also a straightforward process, since the hardware is the same as Fox's five-piece DU and reducers. I played with the air pressure during the first ride and quickly settled on 29% sag by pumping the shock to 175 PSI, while I generally ran the rebound six or seven clicks from closed depending on the trails and conditions on the day.There's something to be said for the beauty of fewer dials to fuss with too. Similar to the quick setup compression dial, the rebound adjuster has thirteen clicks, each with a notable change to the return speed of the shock.On bikes with anti-squat just shy of 100%, like the Cotic RocketMax, a lockout lever would be helpful, but I didn't find that the BB dropped too low and the amount of bob was kept to a tolerable level when the compression dial was cranked closed. For descending, I found that I could quickly reach the dial and open it up again, although I preferred the compression about one-eighth of the way closed. Would a switch be helpful? Yes, but if I had to pick just two adjustments, as a product team might do in order to meet a certain price point, I'd prefer rebound and compression over only a rebound dial and a two-way lockout lever. With the geometry and anti-squat numbers that most modern enduro bikes sport these days, a climb switch is more of a novelty than a necessity.After a few days on the Bomber Air and becoming more comfortable with it on the RocketMax, I noticed how quickly it was ramping up towards the end of the travel. Mechanical bottom outs that I experienced more frequently with the Cane Creek Kitsuma Coil were now non-existent. However, that did store a lot of energy deep in the travel when trucking through big compressions. I was able to de-tune some of that ramp by removing two 0.1 CI volume spacers from the shock. I was able to detach those two-piece plastic clips while the shock was conveniently still mounted to the bike. Simply releasing all of the air in the shock and unthreading the main air will give you access to the plastic two-piece volume spacers.Despite removing the volume spacers and toning down the rebounding forces at the end of the travel, I would still prefer a more linear action from an air spring when paired with this particular bike. The RocketMax has an overall progression of 30%, which explains why there was so much energy stored at the bottom of the 160mm of travel. That's neither the fault of the bike or the shock, but a larger, more linear air can might suit this combo with less kick.Overall, I was more impressed with the control that the straightforward damper controls offered in such an unassuming package and only ran into that progression wall at the furthest depths of the travel. There are plenty of bikes out there that could benefit from more progression and it's refreshing to see Marzocchi focus on descending performance in a package that doesn't break the bank.