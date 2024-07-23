First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready





The name may be the same, but there aren't many similarities between the new model and its predecessors when it comes to the actual tread pattern. Instead, the tire is more like mashup of the



The hot patch on Maxxis' newest downhill tire says Highroller, but this is technically the Highroller III – the original Highroller came out all the way back in 2004, followed by the Highroller II in 2011.The name may be the same, but there aren't many similarities between the new model and its predecessors when it comes to the actual tread pattern. Instead, the tire is more like mashup of the Shorty and the Assegai , taking cues from the center knobs of the former and the side knobs of the latter, a combo that's intended to create a tire that can penetrate loose soil while still retaining good support for high speed cornering. It was developed with direct input from World Cup DH riders, and has already amassed a resume that includes a World Cup win and several podium appearances. Highroller Details



• Sizes: 29 x 2.4" and 27.5 x 2.4"

• MaxxGrip rubber compound

• 2 x 60 TPI DH casing

• Claimed weight: 1400 grams (29") / 1335 (27.5")

• Price: $105 USD

• maxxis.com

• Sizes: 29 x 2.4" and 27.5 x 2.4"• MaxxGrip rubber compound• 2 x 60 TPI DH casing• Claimed weight: 1400 grams (29") / 1335 (27.5")• Price: $105 USD

There's not as much siping on the side knobs compared to the Shorty in order to keep them from folding over too easily. The center knobs alternate between vertical and horizontal sipes.

Ride Impressions

The Highroller's tread pattern is fairly simple, but it turns out the right orientation of squares and rectangles can be a potent recipe.

Initially, the tire will only be available in a DH casing with MaxxGrip rubber in a 2.4” width for 29” or 27.5” wheels, but DoubleDown and EXO+ casing versions are in the works.Mid-summer conditions are in full effect in the Whistler Bike Park, which means that the brake bumps are growing higher every day, wheel swallowing holes are developing in even the best-constructed berms, and the dust layer just keeps getting deeper. In other words, pretty ideal conditions to try out a tire like the High Roller.I'm a fan of the Shorty in wet conditions, but it's not a tire I'd want to run in the bike park due to the softer shoulder knobs – they tend to fold over when pushed on hardpack, which can lead to unwanted wheel washouts. With the Highroller, the slightly shorter middle knobs compared to the Shorty and the more substantial side knobs make it feel much more solid on hardpack. There wasn't any vagueness when pushing into the chopped up berms on A-Line or Dirt Merchant, and it didn't take long before I could fully trust the tire and really lean into those high speed corners.There hasn't been any rain for a while, so I can't comment on how the tires work in the wet, but they've been very nice to have when navigating steep, silty trails. The 2.4” width helps keep them from feeling too vague or floaty, and the tire does a great job of hooking up in the soft stuff. Several of the trails I tested them on had sustained sections of hard braking, and there was plenty of grip to keep from accelerating out of control.The Highroller feels a little more precise than the Assegai - you can really tell what the tire is doing as those knobs dig in. There's still a good sweet spot to play with, though; it's precise without requiring totally perfect placement all the time. I'm not a DH racer, but it's easy to see how this would make a good race tire - the track for the Canadian Open DH race is a prime example of where it would fit right in, with lots of steep, loose sections that were filled with sand, roots, and rocks.It's worth mentioning that these are designed more as a race tire rather than something you can stick on your bike and ride for months and months without any degradation. My rear tire is starting to show some wear after a couple days of park riding and a bit of pedaling, mainly in the form of chewed up center knobs. That's to be expected when you combine a sticky rubber and harder packed conditions, but it's something to keep in mind, especially considering the price of DH tires. A Highroller in the front with a MaxxTerra DHR II out back would be a good combo that's geared a little more towards longevity.Overall, the Highroller slots nicely into Maxxis' lineup, although I do wonder if the Shorty will start to fall by the wayside due to the extra versatility the Highroller brings to the table.