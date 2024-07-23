Powered by Outside

First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready

Jul 23, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
The hot patch on Maxxis' newest downhill tire says Highroller, but this is technically the Highroller III – the original Highroller came out all the way back in 2004, followed by the Highroller II in 2011.

The name may be the same, but there aren't many similarities between the new model and its predecessors when it comes to the actual tread pattern. Instead, the tire is more like mashup of the Shorty and the Assegai, taking cues from the center knobs of the former and the side knobs of the latter, a combo that's intended to create a tire that can penetrate loose soil while still retaining good support for high speed cornering. It was developed with direct input from World Cup DH riders, and has already amassed a resume that includes a World Cup win and several podium appearances.

Highroller Details

• Sizes: 29 x 2.4" and 27.5 x 2.4"
• MaxxGrip rubber compound
• 2 x 60 TPI DH casing
• Claimed weight: 1400 grams (29") / 1335 (27.5")
• Price: $105 USD
maxxis.com
Initially, the tire will only be available in a DH casing with MaxxGrip rubber in a 2.4” width for 29” or 27.5” wheels, but DoubleDown and EXO+ casing versions are in the works.

photo

photo
There's not as much siping on the side knobs compared to the Shorty in order to keep them from folding over too easily.
photo
The center knobs alternate between vertical and horizontal sipes.

Ride Impressions

Mid-summer conditions are in full effect in the Whistler Bike Park, which means that the brake bumps are growing higher every day, wheel swallowing holes are developing in even the best-constructed berms, and the dust layer just keeps getting deeper. In other words, pretty ideal conditions to try out a tire like the High Roller.

I'm a fan of the Shorty in wet conditions, but it's not a tire I'd want to run in the bike park due to the softer shoulder knobs – they tend to fold over when pushed on hardpack, which can lead to unwanted wheel washouts. With the Highroller, the slightly shorter middle knobs compared to the Shorty and the more substantial side knobs make it feel much more solid on hardpack. There wasn't any vagueness when pushing into the chopped up berms on A-Line or Dirt Merchant, and it didn't take long before I could fully trust the tire and really lean into those high speed corners.

There hasn't been any rain for a while, so I can't comment on how the tires work in the wet, but they've been very nice to have when navigating steep, silty trails. The 2.4” width helps keep them from feeling too vague or floaty, and the tire does a great job of hooking up in the soft stuff. Several of the trails I tested them on had sustained sections of hard braking, and there was plenty of grip to keep from accelerating out of control.

The Highroller feels a little more precise than the Assegai - you can really tell what the tire is doing as those knobs dig in. There's still a good sweet spot to play with, though; it's precise without requiring totally perfect placement all the time. I'm not a DH racer, but it's easy to see how this would make a good race tire - the track for the Canadian Open DH race is a prime example of where it would fit right in, with lots of steep, loose sections that were filled with sand, roots, and rocks.

photo
The Highroller's tread pattern is fairly simple, but it turns out the right orientation of squares and rectangles can be a potent recipe.

It's worth mentioning that these are designed more as a race tire rather than something you can stick on your bike and ride for months and months without any degradation. My rear tire is starting to show some wear after a couple days of park riding and a bit of pedaling, mainly in the form of chewed up center knobs. That's to be expected when you combine a sticky rubber and harder packed conditions, but it's something to keep in mind, especially considering the price of DH tires. A Highroller in the front with a MaxxTerra DHR II out back would be a good combo that's geared a little more towards longevity.

Overall, the Highroller slots nicely into Maxxis' lineup, although I do wonder if the Shorty will start to fall by the wayside due to the extra versatility the Highroller brings to the table.



33 Comments
  • 13 2
 The pricing on Maxxis mtb tires is just so wild. $105US for this? After pinch flatting an almost new tire last year I have switched to cheaper options. I can usually find a decent price or sale on specialized tires, and they seem to be great.
  • 1 0
 WTB too. You can find those tires for $34-$40 sometimes.
  • 3 1
 Specialized tires are fantastic - especially for the price.
  • 1 1
 Just wait for end of season sales, tires usually go 60% off, including Maxxis.
  • 5 0
 @j1sisslow: yeah they are nice, but after two months of riding the side knobs start ripping apart.
  • 2 0
 Canadian msrp on Maxxis tires is crazy. Some shops have tires listed for $130+.

At that price, they are still expnsive, even when discounted.
  • 2 0
 MaxTerra (or dual compound) tires last so long for me. I'm in a super rocky area and my last EXO+ MaxTerra Assegai and DD Aggressor combo lasted 6 months of riding 4-5 days a week and I'm 190lb. They can usually be found between 80 and 90 dollars each, and what's the extra premium over Specialized or WTB tires when it's spread out over 6 months of no flats and really great tread patterns? And they wear super predictably.

IDK...I find them worth it.
  • 10 0
 Does someone remember the Tioga DH Factory?
  • 1 0
 Yup, got a pair in my shed this looks a lot like the rear.
  • 2 0
 They literally gave them away at bike shows when I was a kid, I had so many sets
  • 1 0
 Yes I do with the phat 66 compound . It was possible to get a double pinch flat both front and rear with the flimsy sidewalls but they were only about £15 each
  • 1 0
 Someone chopping onions?
  • 10 1
 Slowroller
  • 6 1
 So many better and cheaper options out there these days…currently run Continental’s, both the Argotal for UK winter and the Kryptotal for general riding are superb
  • 4 0
 The T9 hillbilly is also amazing value for a soft condition tyre.
  • 1 2
 This. Conti Argotals are a fantastic winter tire. BlackChili is pretty much the only rubber compound on the market that doesn't completely stop working in cold temperatures.
  • 1 0
 Contis seem to hard to find at any better price than maxxis, at least in my area
  • 1 0
 @subwaypanda: HR3 vs Hilbilly is a comparison I'd like to see. Similar design, except the Specialized uses staggered cornering lugs.
  • 3 0
 Bring back the dice logo! I still remember fitting my first High Roller when I started doing downhill stuff and feeling like such a don.
  • 4 0
 Is this not just a Shorty 3.0? lol
  • 2 0
 Dry conditions shorty
  • 3 0
 I have the slight feeling that dedicated DH tires will progressively evolve to look more and more like moto tires
  • 5 1
 105$ ?? Ahah uuuuuuh
  • 3 1
 I'm guessing this is the "intermediate" that Dakotah Norton has mentioned a few times in podcasts.
  • 1 2
 Why does anyone even still buy Maxxis at this point?

No performance advantage over the competition, but easily twice as expensive. As far as intermediate tires go, just get a set of Specialized Hillbilly or Continental Argotal for half the price.
  • 2 0
 take the piss with the prices.
  • 1 0
 At first glance, nothing I would have missed. Maybe I'm wrong...
  • 1 0
 Pretty proud of them, aren't they?
  • 1 0
 It's a gamble wether it grips or not.
  • 1 1
 So a Tacky Chan with less sipes and ramping…
  • 1 0
 Tioga called.......
Below threshold threads are hidden







