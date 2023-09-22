First Ride: Merida One-Sixty FR

As the flex occurs in the seatstay and not the chainstay, it's a single-pivot affair like other bikes in Merida's range. That means the suspension stays deeper in its travel during braking than most Horst link bikes, which is no bad thing in my view.



The leverage curve is pretty progressive through most of the travel, with a linear or slightly regressive phase at the end. This shouldn't be a problem given most coil shocks have a substantial bottom-out bumper which affects the last 20-30% of the travel.



The leverage curve is size-specific, so larger frames have more progression. The idea is that bigger riders need more support while smaller people have more trouble using all the travel. The difference is achieved by moving the front shock mount; the back end and link aren't size-specific.

