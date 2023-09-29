First Ride: Merida One-Twenty - A Mountain Bike for Mountain Bikers



Merida pitch their latest offering as a "jack of all trades". They call it a short travel trail bike, making a point of not using "the D world" (Downcountry). They wanted it to be affordable, reliable and simple to look after, and that ruled out super-light frame materials and components, so they can't compete with the likes of the Transition Spur or Scott Spark on the scales. They want the new One-Twenty to be a mountain bike for typical mountain bikers, who aren't interested in racing XC or enduro, can only afford one bike, and maybe need to ride to the trailhead from time to time. For many customers, it could be their first full-suspension bike.



One-Twenty Details



• 130 mm travel front & rear

• Aluminum frame

• 29" wheels

• Sizes: XS-XL

• 66° head angle, 78.5° seat angle

• Claimed weight: 15.1 Kg / 33.3 lb

• Price: £1,900/€2,280 - £3,100/€3,700

• Two water bottles

• Lifetime frame warranty

• www.merida-bikes.com

