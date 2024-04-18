First Ride: Michelin's Aggressive New Wild Enduro Tires

Apr 18, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Michelin is breathing new life into their mountain bike tire lineup with a whole host of releases today, including revamped tires in their downhill, enduro, and eMTB families. The focus here is on the new Wild Enduro tires, which come in a few different patterns to suit terrain and conditions. Those new patterns are significantly more open and aggressive looking than the outgoing models, particularly the MS variant that I've been testing.

In addition to the Wild Enduro MS, there is a Wild Enduro MH, and a Wild Enduro Rear. MS is geared towards soft conditions, MH towards hard, and the Rear is one you can probably guess.

Wild Enduro MS Details

Wheel Sizes: 29" or 27.5"
Width: 2.4"
Casings: 2 x 55tpi
Compound: Magi-X Extra Grip
Claimed Weight: 1290g (front), 1200g (rear)
Actual Weight: 1233g (front), 1173g (rear)
Price: $99.99
More info: michelinman.com

photo
Those indicators on the right might not differentiate things at all, but at least you get a sense of the conditions on the left.

Michelin is still using their Magi-X compound, which is very gummy and slow to rebound. The carcass of the tire comprises of two 55 tpi layers, an under-tread shield, and a full bead-to-bead shield for puncture protection.

Installation was fairly standard on the Wild Enduros, though the bead was quite tight compared to something like a Maxxis DoubleDown tire. Not painfully tight, but you'll need a lever to get things mounted up. Once aired up, the tires have held pressure very well, with no sealant weeping or significant air loss.

photo
27.5" Wild Enduro MS.
photo
29" Wild Enduro MS.
photo
Mounted profile on a 30mm internal rim.

The tread pattern on the Wild Enduro MS is a 3-2-2-3 set of blocks, with prominent edge lugs and significant spacing between rows. The pattern is a little reminiscent of the Continental Kryptotal Fr, but with that additional 2-pack of lugs.

Weights are good for tires in this category, and are significantly lower than the outgoing Wild Enduros, which Matt Beer measured at 1459 and 1350 grams apiece. The casing construction is the biggest delta between the two, with the outgoing simply containing more layers and therefore more weight.

If the Michelin blue and yellow look isn't for you, you're in luck. Michelin is also releasing the full lineup in a grey and black colorway for a more low key look.

photo
Noticeable wear after a few rather long rides.

Ride Impressions

I've been riding the Wild Enduro MS front and rear on my Frameworks, over a fairly pleasant but occasionally very wet Northwest spring. This is a mixed-wheel bike, and my experience is limited solely to the MS variant, but so far I've managed to catch a few long rides all over the conditions spectrum, from freezing and wet to hot and hardpacked.

Somewhere between those two extremes lies the perfect dirt realm, where no tire can go wrong, but where the Wild Enduro zealously digs in. This is a very pronounced and aggressive tire, with huge lugs and ample space between them. Mechanical grip feels similar to that on a short spike like a Specialized Hillbilly or Maxxis Shorty, but with the added 3-knob rows to increase the knob surface area even more. The tires clear nicely, and feel very confident in soft soil.

The very soft and gummy Magi-X compound has a nice damped feel to it, with slow rebound and sticky nature - so long as the temperature doesn't get too low. Even in their own marketing copy, Michelin cites low temperature performance as "down to 37.4°F (3°C)." Before seeing that figure, I took the Wild Enduro right around that point, and found the tires got quite skittish on wet rock and roots, belying their otherwise soft feel. When temps heat up, the Wild Enduros perform much better on slippery surfaces, holding traction in slow creeping sections nicely and deflecting a typical amount in high speed root sections.

For how well they dig into loose soil, they also feel quite slow rolling. This could be the pattern and the compound in equal measure, but regardless it leads to a stickier and more casually-paced climbing experience. I've taken them on a few significant pedal days, but the bias is absolutely towards descending grip.

The last point to touch on here is the wear rate, which seems to be rather fast - more than even a Maxxis MaxxGrip tire. I don't have a tremendous amount of riding on the tires yet, and the rear's rubber is already fading away. The wear rate seems to be pretty even, but we'll see how they fare as the miles stack up.

photo

Stay tuned for a full review down the line.

