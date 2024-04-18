First Ride: Michelin's Aggressive New Wild Enduro Tires

Michelin is breathing new life into their mountain bike tire lineup with a whole host of releases today, including revamped tires in their downhill, enduro, and eMTB families. The focus here is on the new Wild Enduro tires, which come in a few different patterns to suit terrain and conditions. Those new patterns are significantly more open and aggressive looking than the outgoing models, particularly the MS variant that I've been testing.



In addition to the Wild Enduro MS, there is a Wild Enduro MH, and a Wild Enduro Rear. MS is geared towards soft conditions, MH towards hard, and the Rear is one you can probably guess.





Wild Enduro MS Details



Wheel Sizes: 29" or 27.5"

Width: 2.4"

Casings: 2 x 55tpi

Compound: Magi-X Extra Grip

Claimed Weight: 1290g (front), 1200g (rear)

Actual Weight: 1233g (front), 1173g (rear)

Price: $99.99

More info: michelinman.com

29" or 27.5"2.4"2 x 55tpiMagi-X Extra Grip1290g (front), 1200g (rear)1233g (front), 1173g (rear)$99.99