First Ride: 2022 Niner WFO 9 RDO - Lots of Travel, Efficiency, & Acronyms

The first generation of the Niner WFO 9 was released all the way back in 2009, a bike that was well ahead of the curve considering there really weren't that many long-travel 29ers on the market at the time.



A second version debuted in 2014, and then a few years later the WFO quietly faded from Niner's lineup. That's no longer the case, and the WFO is back for 2021, with 170mm of rear travel, a 180mm fork, and a design the Niner claims is “optimized for all-out, top to bottom, brake-rotor-bluing descents.”



There are five different complete version of the carbon-framed bike available, with prices ranging from $4,800 all the way up to $10,100 for the 5-Star LTD version, which has DT Swiss carbon wheels and SRAM's X01 AXS wireless electronic drivetrain.



WFO 9 RDO



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 170mm (r) / 180mm (f)

• 64° or 64.7° head angle

• 435 or 438mm chainstays

• Lifetime frame warranty

• Weight: 32.25 lb / 14.6 kg (size L)

• Price range: $4,800 - $10,100 USD

• Price as shown: $6,950 USD

