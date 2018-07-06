First Ride: Öhlins Downhill Race Fork



Test Fork Setup



We mounted the Öhlins on to my trusty Commencal Supreme V29 (review coming very soon) as it's the downhill bike I have put the most hours on recently. It was previously equipped with a Fox 49 and DHX2 coil rear shock.



Thanks to the offset crown options, I was able to try the shortest 46mm option. I did plan to also test the longest 58mm option to double check the extremes of the handling, but was more than happy with the short crowns.





Settings:



Rider Weight: 75kg

Main chamber: 110psi

Ramp up chamber: 212psi

Negative chamber volume: standard

Shim Stack: C40 R25

LSC: -8/15

HSC: -3/4

Rebound: -7/14

Offset: 46mm

A2C: 610mm

