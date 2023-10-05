First Ride: Orbea Occam SL & LT

Oct 5, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Occam LT

Orbea have added two new version of the Occam into their lineup – the 140mm Occam SL, and the 150mm Occam LT. While they're both billed as trail bikes, the SL version has more of a focus on pedaling efficiency (it even has a remote lockout for sprinting on smoother sections of trail), and the LT falls more into the all-mountain side of things, thanks to its slacker head angle and additional travel.

Both versions are available with either a carbon or aluminum frame, and the various build kits can be customized using Orbea's MyO program, which has everything from different tire casings to suspension components.
Occam Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• SL: 140mm travel F+R
• 65.5° head angle
• Remote lockout
• LT: 150mm rear travel, 160mm fork
• 64.5° or 64° head angle
• 440mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Aluminum & carbon models
• MSRP: $3,199 - $10,599 USD
orbea.com

photo
Occam SL

Frame Details

The SL and LT use the same front triangles and swingarms, so let's start with the features that are the same between the two before going over the differences.

The Occam's frame shape isn't drastically different from the previous version – the shock is still mounted to the underside of the top tube, and the asymmetric frame has a brace that runs from the downtube to the middle of the seat tube. As a lefty, I'm a big fan of this design, since it forces the use of a left handed bottle cage. The seatube angle has been steepened slightly, and the tube itself is now free of any kinks or internal obstructions. That means all riders have the option of running a long travel dropper post – even the size small will work with a fully-slammed 230mm post.

Both the carbon and alloy models have in-frame storage, so there's no excuse for leaving those gummy bears or beef jerky sticks at home. There's also a handy little multi-tool that sides inside the rocker link pivot, where it's held securely in place by a magnet. The rear axle lever also doubles as a 6mm hex key that can be used for the shock flip chip on the LT model.

photo
photo

Other details include fully sealed bearings, a low-profile integrated chainguide, and custom molded chainstay and downtube protection.

And yes, the Occam now has thru-headset cable routing, just like the Oiz XC bike and Wild e-bike. Orbea says it's as easy as ever to swap spacers or stems with this system, but that's not entirely true – the stem spacers are split, which means they're much more likely to drop to the shop floor compared to the tried-and-true round spacers. I will give Orbea credit for using a higher quality upper bearing to improve its lifespan, but that's about the only positive thing I can say about this silly design trend.

photo
A straight seat tube creates plenty of room for long travel dropper posts.
photo
The SL model uses Orbea's Squidlock remote for the fork and shock.

photo
photo


Occam SL

The Occam SL has 140mm of travel front and rear, and uses the same Squidlock remote found on Orbea's XC race bike to simultaneously lock out the fork and shock. The front and rear triangle are the same as the LT model, but the SL forgoes LT's the two-position alloy shock link and instead gets a lighter weight carbon fiber link that's attached to a 210 x 50mm shock.

photo

Orbea gave the SL what they're calling 'Fast Trail' geometry, which means it has a generous reach of 490mm for a size large, a moderate head angle of 65.5-degrees, and a steep, 78-degree seat tube angle. The chainstays are the same across all four sizes, coming in at 440mm.

photo

Build Kits & Prices

photo

SL H30: $3,199 USD
SL H20: $3,999
SL H10: $4,399
SL M30: $4,799
SL M10: $6,499
SL M-LTD: $10,599



photo
Orbea calls their thru-headset routing SIC, which stands for Secured Internal Cable.
photo
The SL gets a carbon link, and the LT has an alloy link with a two position flip chip to adjust the head angle and bottom bracket height.


Occam LT

The Occam LT has grown longer and slacker, and now has a 160mm fork to go along with its 150mm of rear travel. A flip chip at the rear of the Occam's shock mount makes it possible to change the head angle from 64.5 to 64-degrees, which also drops the bottom bracket height by 8 millimeters. It's compatible with air or coil shocks, and Orbea offers both options in their MyO program.

photo

photo

Build Kits & Prices

photo

LT H30: $3,599 USD
LT H20: $4,399
LT M30: $4,999
LT M10: $6,499
LT M-Team: $8,599


photo

Ride Impressions

The trail bike category is more expansive than ever, so much so that the term has lost some of its meaning. Categorization may cause heated debates amongst diehard bike nerds, but more than anything it's an indication of just how versatile modern mountain bikes have become. With the new Occam SL and LT, both bikes could be considered trail bikes, but they have distinctly different ride characteristics.

Occam SL

Now, I'm not going to invent any new categories here (I'll save that task for when the furor over 'downcountry' has fully subsided), but the Occam SL is an interesting model. In all honesty, it's not exactly my cup of tea, although I'm sure there are plenty of riders who will enjoy the blend of stability and sportiness that results from the longer wheelbase and moderate head angle, combined with the ability to lock the fork and shock out for maximum efficiency. It's reasonably light for a 140mm trail bike, too, at 28 pounds (12.7 kg) for the M10 model.

Creating two bikes out of one frame isn't usually possible without some sort of compromise, and in the case of the SL it's the longer reach that I noticed. 490 mm is on the longer side for a size large, and while I'd say the overall fit was appropriate for my 5'11” (180cm) height, it does mean that the SL isn't the snappiest handling bike, especially on the tighter, twistier trails where a bike like this would be expected to shine. The steering is fairly quick, but the longer wheelbase means it's not nearly as lively as a bike like the Commencal Tempo, which has the same head angle combined with a shorter reach and a little less rear travel.

On higher speed, flowier section of trail the SL is in its element, and I could see it fitting the bill for a rider who wants to cover a lot of ground, but doesn't want the reduced travel and even steeper angles of a dedicated XC bike.

Occam LT

If the Occam SL is on one side of the trail bike category, the LT is on the other end of the spectrum, and while I promised I wouldn't make up any new categories, I'm going to revive the all-mountain designation for this model. It may not be able to plow straight through rock gardens without missing a beat the same way some of the recently released high-pivot enduro sleds can, but the flip side is that it's more manageable on mellower terrain, it's quieter on the climbs than those idler-equipped options, and it's still no slouch on the descents.

My M10 test bike is currently 33.6 pounds (15.2 kg), and that's with DH-casing tires front and rear (one of the spec options in Orbea's MyO configurator), plus aluminum cranks and wheels – weight-conscious riders could easily reduce the number without taking any drastic measures.

After a handful of rides on both models, I'm much more enamored with the LT than the SL – it has good traction without feeling overly stuck to the ground, and the overall ride is very comfortable, free of any harshness. There are similarities to the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, which makes sense considering how close the geometry numbers are.

The updates to the Occam LT help elevate its descending performance, and it's now a bike that could easily be used for long backcountry pedals, the occasional enduro race, or for knocking out after work hot laps.



