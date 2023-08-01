First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB

The new Shuttle AM is the middle child in Pivot's eMTB lineup, sitting between the more gravity oriented Shuttle LT and the lightweight Shuttle SL. As the all-mountain acronym implies, it's designed to be a well rounded machine, with plenty of power and range thanks to the use of Bosch's Performance CX motor and a 750 Wh battery.



The Shuttle AM rolls on 29” wheels, although it can be run with a 27.5” rear wheel if the flip chip is set in the high position. A dw-link suspension layout delivers 148mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm Fox 36 fork.



There are three complete builds available, starting with the Ride SLX / XT model for $8,999, followed by the Pro X0 Transmission for $11,799.



Shuttle AM Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Carbon frame

• Bosch Performance CX or CX Race motor

• 625 or 750 Wh battery

• 148mm rear travel, 160mm fork

• 64.1° or 64.5° head angle

• 444mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Claimed weight: 47.9 lb / 21.7 kg (Team build)

• MSRP: $8,999 - $13,999 USD

• pivotcycles.com

