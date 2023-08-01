First Ride: Pivot Shuttle AM eMTB

The new Shuttle AM is the middle child in Pivot's eMTB lineup, sitting between the more gravity oriented Shuttle LT and the lightweight Shuttle SL. As the all-mountain acronym implies, it's designed to be a well rounded machine, with plenty of power and range thanks to the use of Bosch's Performance CX motor and a 750 Wh battery.
The Shuttle AM rolls on 29” wheels, although it can be run with a 27.5” rear wheel if the flip chip is set in the high position. A dw-link suspension layout delivers 148mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm Fox 36 fork.
There are three complete builds available, starting with the Ride SLX / XT model for $8,999, followed by the Pro X0 Transmission for $11,799.
Shuttle AM Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Bosch Performance CX or CX Race motor
• 625 or 750 Wh battery
• 148mm rear travel, 160mm fork
• 64.1° or 64.5° head angle
• 444mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Claimed weight: 47.9 lb / 21.7 kg (Team build)
• MSRP: $8,999 - $13,999 USD
• pivotcycles.com
The Team XX Transmission sits at the top of the lineup, with a sky high price of $13,999 USD. Part of the reason for the tall price tag is the use of Bosch's CX Race motor, along with SRAM's XX Transmission and DT Swiss carbon wheels.
The Pro and Team models both have 750 Wh batteries, while the Ride has a 625 Wh battery. There's also a 250 Wh range extender battery that will be available in October.Frame Details
The look of the new Shuttle AM is much more pleasing to the eye than the previous version. The downtube is no longer reminiscent of a boa constrictor that swallowed a pig, and the shock is now oriented vertically, providing room for a water bottle inside the front triangle. That water bottle mount will come in handy once the range extender battery
is available, increasing the AM's range even further. Unlike the Shuttle LT, the main battery on the AM is integrated into the frame, which means that it can't be removed without also unbolting the motor.
Bosch's System Controller is integrated into the top tube, where it displays the battery level and ride mode using different colored LEDs. The mode is selected by a handlebar mounted wireless remote, but if that remote was damaged or ran out of battery pushing the +/- button on the System Controller will also switch between the different modes.
Other details include 12 x 157mm rear hub spacing, guided internal cable routing (that thankfully doesn't go through the headset), and universal derailleur hanger compatibility, which is what allows two of the three builds to run SRAM's T-type wireless electronic drivetrain.
The Shuttle AM uses a 185 x 55mm trunnion mounted shock, and it's compatible with both air and coil shocks.Geometry
The Shuttle AM is available in four sizes, S, M, L, XL, with reach numbers ranging from 431mm up to 496mm. The head angle sits at either 64.1-degrees in the low setting, or it can be bumped up to 64.5-degrees by changing the orientation of the flip chips on the seatstays. That change will also increase the bottom bracket height by 5 millimeters.
The seat tube angle is 76.4-degrees in the low setting, which is a little slacker than what's become the norm, giving the Shuttle AM a moderately long effective top tube length. The chainstay length measures 444mm across the full size range. It's interesting to see that the Shuttle AM's head angle is almost identical to the LT, its longer travel sibling. The biggest geometry differentiator between the two is the reach - a size large LT has a reach of 488mm, while a size large AM has a reach of 476mm. Build Kits
The build kits look well suited to the AM's all-rounder designation, with a Fox 36 instead of the burlier 38 found on the LT, and a 203mm front rotor instead of a 223. The one spec choice that seems out of place is the EXO+ casing tires. Full power e-bikes deserve thicker casing tires, at the very least in the rear. There's really no downside to beefier tires on a bike like this, especially since there's a motor that makes the weight penalty barely noticeable at all. Ride Impressions
I was able to get in two days of riding on the Shuttle AM in Crested Butte, Colorado. The sun was shining, the wildflowers were in full bloom, and other than swarms of pesky black flies trying to ruin the party it was an incredibly scenic spot to get acquainted with the new bike.
I've spent a lot of time on Bosch's Performance motor this year, both the CX and the Race version, so it didn't take any time at all to get used to its functions on the Shuttle AM. The wireless remote is about as easy to use as it gets, and the different lights on the top tube display are very simple to interpret on the fly.
As far as power delivery goes, at the moment the Bosch system is my favorite for full-power e-bikes. The output is smooth and consistent, and it doesn't take a crazy high cadence to settle into the sweet spot. It's a fairly quiet system too; the whir of the motor fades nicely into the background.
The Shuttle AM I was on had the Race motor, which provides extra assistance after a rider stops pedaling. It's not for that
long, but it is enough to help propel you up and over an obstacle like a downed log without needing to pedal. One climb in particular had multiple sections with tall moto whoops that were tricky to navigate without smacking pedals on the top of each roller. Race mode made it possible to stop pedaling just before the top of the roller, and rather than getting hung up I could maintain my speed before pedaling again on the backside.
As I've said before, I wouldn't consider Race mode to be a necessity; I'm more than happy with the behavior of the CX motor, but it is an interesting feature to experiment with. The Race motor does add around $1,000 to a bike's retail price – saving 150 grams and gaining more overrun isn't cheap.
The climbing position of the Shuttle AM was comfortable, although I still wouldn't mind a slightly steeper seat angle. It's close, but a little more forward position would make it easier to stay centered on steep climbs without needing to get up and out of the saddle. Of course, the motor does help shorten the duration of any climb by a significant amount, so the seat angle ends up being less of a concern.
On the descents, the Shuttle AM was easy to get along with, remaining composed even when faced with awkwardly spaced rollers and dozens of tight switchbacks. It's still a nearly 50-pound bike, so there is a noticeable difference in handling compared to a non-motorized bike, or a lightweight eMTB, but it is quite maneuverable at a variety of speeds. The 148mm of travel was well managed, although it was on the firmer side of things, even when running 30% sag. With more time I'd likely try running a little less shock pressure, or possibly going the coil shock route to increase its bump-eating abilities.
The metaphorical fly in the ointment was a noticeable rattling emanating from inside the frame, likely from the dropper post housing, or possibly the dropper itself. Pivot said that it may have been an assembly issue and that it should be corrected for the versions that will be in shops shortly. Here's hoping that's the case, because it'd be pretty frustrating to spend $13,999 on a rattly bike.
The Shuttle AM is an interesting entry into Pivot's lineup, especially considering the geometry overlap with the Shuttle LT. To me, it seems like it would have been easier if Pivot offered two versions of the same frame, just with different travel amounts and component specs. That would have baked in more versatility, allowing riders to turn their all-mountain bike into more of a DH machine and vice versa. Granted, the fact that the Shuttle LT has a Shimano motor while the AM has a Bosch motor means that's not exactly possible.
At the end of the day, the Shuttle AM hits the do-it-all mark, a solid (albeit expensive) option for riders who aren't necessarily trying to find the gnarliest descents possible, but who still want the benefits of a full powered eMTB equipped with one of the best motors currently on the market.
Photos: Matt Jones / Pivot
but then "The Shuttle AM has 12 x 157mm rear hub spacing."
-> I am out!
I want to be able to use the boost wheelsets I have as spares, if needed.