First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29

This season we've seen a wave of new long travel 29ers hit the market, and by the look of things there are even more on the way. Pivot's new Firebird 29 is the latest entry into this burgeoning category, with 162mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork up front. It was designed to take on extra-technical enduro race courses, or for knocking out laps in the bike park, with modern geometry numbers inspired by the Phoenix, Pivot's DH bike.



The Firebird 29 may have been created with a strong focus on the descents, but Chris Cocalis, Pivot's founder, says that they wanted to make a bike that was more than just a monster truck. To accomplish that, they worked to keep the weight down, and to ensure that the bike still remained manageable on the climbs.





Firebird 29 Details



• Intended use: enduro / park

• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5+

• Rear wheel travel: 162mm

• Carbon frame

• 65° head angle

• 431mm chainstays

• Frame weight ( w/ shock): 7 lb

• 12 x 157mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S-XL

• 10 year frame warranty

• Price: $5,099 - $9,199 USD

• Colors: sandstorm, steel blue

