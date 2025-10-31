First Ride: Priority Vanth - A High-Pivot Belt Driven Gearbox Bike





Priority Bikes are best known for their line of belt-driven commuter bikes - that’s what first put the New York-based company on the map when they began 11 years ago thanks to a very successful Kickstarter campaign. The Vanth is the newest addition to the lineup, but rather than being designed for dodging car doors and potholes, it’s aimed at mountain bikers looking for a high pivot enduro / freeride machine, one that happens to be equipped with a belt-driven, 9-speed Pinion gearbox with electronic shifting.



The Vanth rolls on mixed wheels and has 165mm of rear travel paired with a 170mm fork. Side note: a Vanth is an Etruscan guide to the underworld, kind of like a friendly Uber driver to hell. The front triangle is aluminum and the swingarm is carbon fiber, with a good portion of the bike's weight concentrated around the bottom bracket thanks to that gearbox.



Priority Vanth Details



• Travel: 165mm, 170mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• Aluminum front triangle, carbon swingarm

• 64° head angle

• Chainstay length: 448mm

• Sizes: S1, S2, S3

• Price: $5,799 - $7,999 USD

• Weight: 41.25 pounds (18.7 kg)

• Available January 16th, 2026

• prioritybicycles.com

The bike's anti-rise numbers remain above 100% for all of its travel, which means that the suspension should compress slightly during heavy braking.

The Vanth has a fully rearward axle path, with nearly 35mm of rearward movement at full travel.

A 26% leverage rate change allows the Vanth to work with either an air or coil shock.

Geometry

Build Kits

Ride Impressions

CLIMBING

Pinion's electronic shifter is a marked improvement over the old twist style shifter.

The charging cable for the gearbox getting some fresh air.

DESCENDING

On the topic of weight, the Vanth has plenty of it - a size S2 weighs in at 41.25 pounds (18.7 kg), and that’s with Maxxis EXO casing tires that I’d recommend immediately swapping out for something burlier (and heavier).The elevated chainstays and the shiny oversized idler pulley wheel help the Vanth stand out from the crowd - they’re part of a high single pivot suspension design that Priority calls Stillpoint. The bike was developed with input from Mike Schwartz, the founder of Morpheus Bikes. Morpheus closed up shop in 2019, but you may remember them from their DJ / slopestyle frames and sponsorship of Anthony Messere, or from their Conspiracy DH bike.Look closer at the Vanth and you’ll see it has what’s essentially a second seattube where the main pivot is located. This allows for a fully uninterrupted "regular" seattube, which provides room for running very long dropper posts, and it also let Priority put the main pivot further forward than what would be possible on a more traditional frame layout in order to achieve their desired anti-rise amount.The Vanth has a spring-loaded tensioner that’s able to rotate as the bike goes through its travel, maintaining consistent pressure on the belt. That spring is very, very strong - it’s barely moveable by hand, and a longer hex wrench or screwdriver can come in handy to move it enough to get the belt off for wheel removal.The rest of the frame details are fairly straightforward - there’s plenty of room for a water bottle inside the aluminum front triangle, and there are accessory mounting holes on the underside of the top tube. The charging cord for the C1.91 gearbox pokes out of the cable port at the front of the down tube, although the unit is said to only need a charge every 100 hours or 20,000 shifts.There aren’t any flip chips or other geometry adjustments to be found - what you see is what you get when it comes to the bike’s numbers.There are three sizes of the Vanth, with reach numbers ranging from 440mm to 510mm, a spread that Priority says should accommodate riders from 5’4” - 6’4”. The seat tube length is the same across all sizes, a stubby 370mm. I was getting very close to the maximum amount of fixed post showing with a 210mm OneUp post, so I installed on with 240mm of drop. Even then, there’s a lot of fixed post that sticks up above the seat tube; that’ll be something taller riders will need to pay attention to.The head angle is a fairly standard 64-degrees, and the seat angle is a steep 78.5-degrees. The chainstay length is the same for all sizes at 448mm, a number that increases as the bike goes through its travel. On my tape measure the chainstay length was a little longer, at 453mm from the center of the rear axle to the center of the bottom bracket.There are three build kits of the Vanth, priced at $5,799, $6,799, and $7,999 USD. The prices are all quite reasonable considering what the Pinion SmartShift gearbox costs on its own, and for the most part, the spec is solid, with a Fox 38 on the first two models, a Podium on the top-of-the-line option, and TRP 4-piston brakes across the board. It’s mainly the tires that are the weak link - EXO casing simply isn’t the right choice given this bike’s intentions.I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve written some variation of “It goes uphill decently well, but it’s not the quickest” when reviewing a longer travel enduro or freeride bike. That’s how it typically goes with modern enduro or freeride bikes - steep seat tube angles and wide range drivetrains help make climbing much less of a chore than it once was.However, the Vanth is an exception, and not in a good way. This is one of the slowest climbing bikes I’ve been on in recent (and not so recent) memory - somehow it feels like it’s harder to climb than an e-bike with the motor off, and that’s saying something. The geometry is fine - if anything, the seat tube angle could be a little slacker (gasp); it’s the amount of drag from the gearbox and idler pulley that makes this thing an absolute chore to get to the top of a hill. The weight doesn’t help either - the combination of a fairly heavy bike that also feels like you're pedaling through deep sand had me contemplating taking up hiking.I removed the belt to try and track down where all the resistance was coming from, and it seems like it’s a combination of factors. The upper idler pulley spins on three cartridge bearings, and while it does spin smoothly, there is at least some drag coming from this area. The gearbox itself is the next area that’s affecting climbing performance - there’s a noticeable amount of drag while turning the cranks, especially in the harder gears.I know, I know, gearboxes are supposed to be almost as efficient as a traditional drivetrain, but something about the combo that Priority has created here makes it feel otherwise. The very strong belt tensioner likely isn't helping either - that puts a lot of force on the belt, adding another possible source of the slow, draggy feeling this bike has when pointed uphill. Pinion does say that the gearbox should gradually get smoother over the first 1000km, but that seems like a lot of slow uphill grinding to get through before a slight improvement occurs.The 568% gear range of the Pinion C1.9i SmartShift gearbox was wide enough for my needs, and the shift speed and ergonomics are a big improvement over the older twist shift activated models, but I found myself wondering how this bike would feel with a regular drivetrain, especially since it has some intriguing traits when the trail points downhill.My very first ride on the Vanth was a day of shuttling on steep, fairly technical trails, and in that scenario the bike felt right at home. It may have the look of a big sled, but it ended up being very easy to maneuver, and the suspension strikes a nice blend of comfort and control, where impacts are smoothed out nicely, but not so much that it’s difficult to tell what the rear wheel is doing.It jumps surprisingly well too, an area where not all high pivot bikes shine; I’d have no qualms taking this out for laps in a bike park. Bigger drops were handled without issue, and there’s a nice bottomless feel when touching back down, without even the slightest hint of harshness when using full travel. Plus, other than the sound of the freehub ratcheting it’s a nearly silent bike - with no chain or derailleur flapping around there’s almost no noise at all.Steeper, chunkier tracks are where the Vanth feels best, but it doesn't feel too unwieldy on flatter trails, just as long as there's not much pedaling required. Honestly, it's a shame the uphill performance is so poor given how much fun the Vanth ended up being on the descents.It's a little tricky to say who the ideal candidate for the Vanth would be - it could serve as a fairly low-maintenance shuttle or bike park rig, but I'd personally rather have DH bike in that scenario. Still, I'm sure there are at least some riders out there who are fed up with ripping off multiple derailleurs a season and want to try something different. As long as uphill performance isn't high on the priority list (no pun intended), the Vanth could do the trick.