Powered by Outside

First Ride: Priority Vanth - A High-Pivot Belt Driven Gearbox Bike

Oct 31, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  


Priority Bikes are best known for their line of belt-driven commuter bikes - that’s what first put the New York-based company on the map when they began 11 years ago thanks to a very successful Kickstarter campaign. The Vanth is the newest addition to the lineup, but rather than being designed for dodging car doors and potholes, it’s aimed at mountain bikers looking for a high pivot enduro / freeride machine, one that happens to be equipped with a belt-driven, 9-speed Pinion gearbox with electronic shifting.

The Vanth rolls on mixed wheels and has 165mm of rear travel paired with a 170mm fork. Side note: a Vanth is an Etruscan guide to the underworld, kind of like a friendly Uber driver to hell. The front triangle is aluminum and the swingarm is carbon fiber, with a good portion of the bike's weight concentrated around the bottom bracket thanks to that gearbox.

Priority Vanth Details

• Travel: 165mm, 170mm fork
• Mixed wheels
• Aluminum front triangle, carbon swingarm
• 64° head angle
• Chainstay length: 448mm
• Sizes: S1, S2, S3
• Price: $5,799 - $7,999 USD
• Weight: 41.25 pounds (18.7 kg)
• Available January 16th, 2026
prioritybicycles.com
On the topic of weight, the Vanth has plenty of it - a size S2 weighs in at 41.25 pounds (18.7 kg), and that’s with Maxxis EXO casing tires that I’d recommend immediately swapping out for something burlier (and heavier).

photo

Details

The elevated chainstays and the shiny oversized idler pulley wheel help the Vanth stand out from the crowd - they’re part of a high single pivot suspension design that Priority calls Stillpoint. The bike was developed with input from Mike Schwartz, the founder of Morpheus Bikes. Morpheus closed up shop in 2019, but you may remember them from their DJ / slopestyle frames and sponsorship of Anthony Messere, or from their Conspiracy DH bike.

Look closer at the Vanth and you’ll see it has what’s essentially a second seattube where the main pivot is located. This allows for a fully uninterrupted "regular" seattube, which provides room for running very long dropper posts, and it also let Priority put the main pivot further forward than what would be possible on a more traditional frame layout in order to achieve their desired anti-rise amount.

The Vanth has a spring-loaded tensioner that’s able to rotate as the bike goes through its travel, maintaining consistent pressure on the belt. That spring is very, very strong - it’s barely moveable by hand, and a longer hex wrench or screwdriver can come in handy to move it enough to get the belt off for wheel removal.

photo

photo

The rest of the frame details are fairly straightforward - there’s plenty of room for a water bottle inside the aluminum front triangle, and there are accessory mounting holes on the underside of the top tube. The charging cord for the C1.91 gearbox pokes out of the cable port at the front of the down tube, although the unit is said to only need a charge every 100 hours or 20,000 shifts.

There aren’t any flip chips or other geometry adjustments to be found - what you see is what you get when it comes to the bike’s numbers.

photo
The bike's anti-rise numbers remain above 100% for all of its travel, which means that the suspension should compress slightly during heavy braking.

photo
The Vanth has a fully rearward axle path, with nearly 35mm of rearward movement at full travel.

photo
A 26% leverage rate change allows the Vanth to work with either an air or coil shock.

photo

Geometry

There are three sizes of the Vanth, with reach numbers ranging from 440mm to 510mm, a spread that Priority says should accommodate riders from 5’4” - 6’4”. The seat tube length is the same across all sizes, a stubby 370mm. I was getting very close to the maximum amount of fixed post showing with a 210mm OneUp post, so I installed on with 240mm of drop. Even then, there’s a lot of fixed post that sticks up above the seat tube; that’ll be something taller riders will need to pay attention to.

The head angle is a fairly standard 64-degrees, and the seat angle is a steep 78.5-degrees. The chainstay length is the same for all sizes at 448mm, a number that increases as the bike goes through its travel. On my tape measure the chainstay length was a little longer, at 453mm from the center of the rear axle to the center of the bottom bracket.

photo

photo

Build Kits

There are three build kits of the Vanth, priced at $5,799, $6,799, and $7,999 USD. The prices are all quite reasonable considering what the Pinion SmartShift gearbox costs on its own, and for the most part, the spec is solid, with a Fox 38 on the first two models, a Podium on the top-of-the-line option, and TRP 4-piston brakes across the board. It’s mainly the tires that are the weak link - EXO casing simply isn’t the right choice given this bike’s intentions.

photo

Ride Impressions

CLIMBING

I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve written some variation of “It goes uphill decently well, but it’s not the quickest” when reviewing a longer travel enduro or freeride bike. That’s how it typically goes with modern enduro or freeride bikes - steep seat tube angles and wide range drivetrains help make climbing much less of a chore than it once was.

However, the Vanth is an exception, and not in a good way. This is one of the slowest climbing bikes I’ve been on in recent (and not so recent) memory - somehow it feels like it’s harder to climb than an e-bike with the motor off, and that’s saying something. The geometry is fine - if anything, the seat tube angle could be a little slacker (gasp); it’s the amount of drag from the gearbox and idler pulley that makes this thing an absolute chore to get to the top of a hill. The weight doesn’t help either - the combination of a fairly heavy bike that also feels like you're pedaling through deep sand had me contemplating taking up hiking.

I removed the belt to try and track down where all the resistance was coming from, and it seems like it’s a combination of factors. The upper idler pulley spins on three cartridge bearings, and while it does spin smoothly, there is at least some drag coming from this area. The gearbox itself is the next area that’s affecting climbing performance - there’s a noticeable amount of drag while turning the cranks, especially in the harder gears.

I know, I know, gearboxes are supposed to be almost as efficient as a traditional drivetrain, but something about the combo that Priority has created here makes it feel otherwise. The very strong belt tensioner likely isn't helping either - that puts a lot of force on the belt, adding another possible source of the slow, draggy feeling this bike has when pointed uphill. Pinion does say that the gearbox should gradually get smoother over the first 1000km, but that seems like a lot of slow uphill grinding to get through before a slight improvement occurs.

The 568% gear range of the Pinion C1.9i SmartShift gearbox was wide enough for my needs, and the shift speed and ergonomics are a big improvement over the older twist shift activated models, but I found myself wondering how this bike would feel with a regular drivetrain, especially since it has some intriguing traits when the trail points downhill.

photo
Pinion's electronic shifter is a marked improvement over the old twist style shifter.

photo
The charging cable for the gearbox getting some fresh air.

DESCENDING

My very first ride on the Vanth was a day of shuttling on steep, fairly technical trails, and in that scenario the bike felt right at home. It may have the look of a big sled, but it ended up being very easy to maneuver, and the suspension strikes a nice blend of comfort and control, where impacts are smoothed out nicely, but not so much that it’s difficult to tell what the rear wheel is doing.

It jumps surprisingly well too, an area where not all high pivot bikes shine; I’d have no qualms taking this out for laps in a bike park. Bigger drops were handled without issue, and there’s a nice bottomless feel when touching back down, without even the slightest hint of harshness when using full travel. Plus, other than the sound of the freehub ratcheting it’s a nearly silent bike - with no chain or derailleur flapping around there’s almost no noise at all.

Steeper, chunkier tracks are where the Vanth feels best, but it doesn't feel too unwieldy on flatter trails, just as long as there's not much pedaling required. Honestly, it's a shame the uphill performance is so poor given how much fun the Vanth ended up being on the descents.

It's a little tricky to say who the ideal candidate for the Vanth would be - it could serve as a fairly low-maintenance shuttle or bike park rig, but I'd personally rather have DH bike in that scenario. Still, I'm sure there are at least some riders out there who are fed up with ripping off multiple derailleurs a season and want to try something different. As long as uphill performance isn't high on the priority list (no pun intended), the Vanth could do the trick.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Priority Priority Vanth


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,913 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
178511 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46113 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
39914 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36968 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
30940 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28944 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28352 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
25685 views

34 Comments
  • 345
 Well at least it's heavy and ugly.
  • 202
 And pedals worse than an e-bike with a dead battery
  • 10
 You gotta hand it to them - they managed to make both the front and rear of the bike fugly.
  • 130
 I would love to know the business case for a commuter bike brand focused on affordability and ease of ownership to develop a complex machine like this with narrow market appeal. Passion project? Some deal with Pinion?
  • 60
 "We got all these bored engineers playing ping-pong now that they've designed every other type of bike we can possibly stuff a gearbox into. Have we done full-squishes yet? No? Round up the nerds, we got something for em' "
  • 30
 It's likely an engineering exercise with little meaningful business case in mountain biking..
  • 40
 Check out Jeff Kendall-Weed's YouTube video on it. The Priority guys are in the video explaining the background.
  • 141
 But... But... But gearbox bikes are the future!!!
  • 63
 bro, no one is taking your derailleur from you, don't be scared.
  • 100
 Based on past PB comments I expect this to sell out and be on the back of every brand new Tacoma at the trailhead.
  • 60
 $6k with electronic smart shift, performance elite suspension, and decent brakes? Damn. Thats a pretty solid deal compared to most gearbox FS options right now.
  • 30
 What doesn't make sense to me is for an extra $800 you only get kashima coating (same dampers), a slightly more expensive aluminum handlebar, stainless saddle rails instead of steel and different brakes. The base spec is definitely the way to go here.
  • 10
 @Ryan2949: Better brakes as well, but yeah... I'd still go with the cheapest build here for sure.
  • 71
 Bike is a beast. It was an amazing opportunity to have the chance to help develope the bike with them.
  • 21
 Alert Sector 7G, one of their nerds has escaped!
  • 21
 I'm just so pleasantly surprised at the price of this thing - the value of it looks fantastic. Gearbox, performance elite suspension, good-enough brakes and a carbon swingarm. For a high-pivot bike in this travel category I don't know think climbing speed will be a huge concern for owners. I know if I was to get this bike it certaintly wouldn't bother me as I'd want it for the downhill performance and bike park duties.
  • 30
 Over the first 1000k miles....thats an insane break in period
  • 10
 Maybe it was corrected, but I'm seeing 1000km break in. Not really too much IMHO. And I suspect most of the wear-in will happen at the beginning of that period.
  • 20
 How did the design team not experience the drag and not think that was a problem?
  • 20
 The downtube and chain/seat stay are curvy and cool looking. I like curves sometimes!
  • 20
 Mike Tyson dressing up as his favorite character from The Office for halloween
  • 30
 Mike Tyson’s skate shoes
  • 10
 Sounds like bike has an identity crises. Throw a dual crown fork on it and call it a day
  • 42
 Ugly. Heavy. Pedals like shit. Pick 3.
  • 10
 Vanth? It's been a long while since I read that name - are these guys Dreadstar fans? If so, that's cool.
  • 10
 What's the point of the idler? You got the e-stay so the belt has nothing in the way from chainring to rear.
  • 10
 Wouldn't a ludicrously strong spring on the belt tensioner also affect suspension performance?
  • 20
 Cannondale Prophet vibes
  • 10
 Looks like a … Foes Weasel ??? (At least the swingarm)
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016747
Mobile Version of Website