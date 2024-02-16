First Ride: Privateer 161 Gen 2 - The Beast Is Back

There's only one build kit for now, but it's pretty close to what I'd spec with my own money. A Fox 38 Performance Elite fork is matched to the Float X2 shock. Hayes Dominion brakes with 203/220 mm rotors offer exceptional stopping power and consistency, while Shimano SLX gearing (with an XT shifter) does the job admirably. The OneUp dropper is great too, though I'd like a longer-travel version in the bigger sizes (Privateer spec 180 mm in all sizes, perhaps to simplify stock keeping).

