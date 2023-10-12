First Ride: Propain Ekano 2 CF

Frame Details
After the launch of the Ekano 2 AL aluminum model not long ago, Propain is now officially presenting the Ekano 2 CF, their first e-bike made from carbon fiber. While the frames look similar in shape, the frame materials aren't the only difference between the two options, as the Ekano 2 CF uses SRAM's Eagle Powertrain instead of the Shimano motor system found on the alloy model.
As one of the few select launch partners of SRAM's recently introduced Eagle Powertrain system, Propain worked closely with the drivetrain giant to best integrate the new offering into their frame. The Ekano 2 CF has a slightly shifted focus from the freeride-oriented aluminum version, pushing the performance and lightweight aspect more into the foreground. Even though there technically has never been an Ekano 1 CF, the bike is still referred to as 2 to correlate with the design of the aluminum version.
Propain Ekano 2 CF Details
• Wheel size: 29" or mix
• Rear wheel travel: 170mm
• Blend Carbon frame
• 64° head angle
• Chainstays: 453mm
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: S-XL
• Colors: Deep Forest, Carbon Raw, Mighty Mango
• Price: from $7,794 to $11,299 (same for EUR/GBP)
Utilizing their Blend Carbon technology, Propain carbon frames are made from prepreg carbon layers. These ensure an optimal resin content, thereby providing significantly higher strength values. Each of the layers has special properties and specific roles in certain areas of the frame. Different fibers and fabrics are used based on the requirements for stiffness, flexibility, impact resistance, weight, strength, and the direction of stress.
The carbon structure of the frame is wrapped around the motor. An additional skid plate made from a fiber-reinforced plastic offers impact protection. The motor is further hidden behind two plastic covers on the sides.
The battery can be removed towards the downside of the down tube. It is protected by a battery cover made from carbon, which is painted in the frame color. It can be removed by rotating a small finger lock at the top of the cover by 90 degrees. The battery is securely held in place on the frame by a hex bolt. A tab makes it easier to remove the battery.
Throughout the entire frame, stainless steel bearings from Acros are used. That's apart from their proven Dirt Shield – an extra seal on top of the bearings to shield them from dust, water, and dirt.
Propain decided to equip the bike with the optional cable to power the AXS derailleur, therefore never having to charge an external battery as it is fed power from the main battery of the bike. The cable itself is led along the right side of the lower linkages from the motor and then inside the chainstay towards the derailleur.
The speed sensor cable and rear disc cable run along the other side of the frame. Compared to the early production model in the pictures, the sensor cable too will disappear into the inside of the left chainstay.
Apart from aesthetical aspects, a custom brake adapter is mounted to the inside of the left chainstay that also improves power transfer towards the frame. It can be set between post mount 200 or 220 sizes without the need for further adapters.
As introduced on the Tyee 6, the Ekano 2 CF now features ICR (Integrated Cable Routing) through the headset. In cooperation with Sixpack, a special stem (35 or 50 mm length) was developed and the cables are led into the frame by a pinch-through seal of a special spacer underneath the stem. Ride height can be adjusted by form-fitting clip-in spacers without having to take everything apart. Also, aside from the seal at the cable port an IPS seal on top of the upper stainless steel bearing further protects the unit.
The headset also features the Acros Blocklock system to limit the turning circle to 120 degrees and avoid possible damage to the bike in case of a crash. I
A bottle mount on the down tube also acts as the mounting point for an optional Range Extender battery. The underside of the top tube holds mounts for tools or likewise accessories.
The chainstay protector – made from soft TPR-plastic with air-filled pockets to absorb chain slap – wasn't fully finished yet and will cover more of the chainstay in the region of the chainring, compared to what was mounted on our early production models.
The Ekano 2 CF has endured more than 500,000 cycles on Propain's test benches, testing them to Category 5 standards and giving unlimited bike park approval.
The frame is available in three colors: Carbon Raw, Deep Forest and new to Propain's palette, Mighty Mango. As always, decal colors can be picked in lots of variations during their customization process.Motor & Electronics
As a quick summary, the motor hardware is delivered by Brose with 90 Nm of torque and a peak output of 680 Watts. All of the software integration is handled by SRAM, therefore it comes as no surprise that the system is fully integrated into their AXS app hub. It also allows for an optional full Auto Shift mode that plays in sync with their AXS Transmission components. Furthermore, Coast Shift, which is always active, makes it possible to shift gears without pedaling, while the bike is rolling.
There are only two ride modes, Rally or Range, which can be fine-tuned regarding their power output and behavior through the AXS app.
The SRAM AXS Bridge Display is nicely integrated into the top tube and can easily be removed to gain access to the internals if needed. It only gives the most basic information like ride mode, Auto Shift on or off and remaining battery charge in percent, as well as service mode info. The bike's on/off switch is located at the top, a button below allows for shifting through the ride modes. The charging port sits in front of the motor and is covered by a soft rubber protective cover.
Propain picked SRAM's lighter 630Wh battery (compared to the also available 720Wh version) with a weight of 3,100 grams, including the aluminum shell. For longer rides, the Ekano 2 CF can be used with the Range Extender battery with an extra 250Wh of capacity. You'll have to sacrifice your water bottle, but a smart solution allows you to snap your bottle cage into the Range Extender battery's frame adapter with a fitting counter-piece, when not using the extra battery. The Range Extender only draws power when in Range mode.Geometry
Compared to the Ekano 2 AL, the CF version's geometry is identical in most aspects. Most noticeable differences show in the real seat angle (1.6 degrees slacker on the CF) and chainstay length (8 mm longer on the CF with 453 mm length).
Four sizes are part of the program, starting with a reach of 410 mm on the size S and going up to 480 mm for the XL). Head angle sits at 64 degrees, effective seat angle at 78 degrees. Seat tube lengths are on the longer side, for frame size S and M 25 mm shorter than reach, L 20 mm and XL only 15 mm.
You can swap between a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel via a flip chip to maintain geometry. If you decide to swap the size of the rear wheel after having decided on either size from the store, SRAM's system would notice the tampering and shut down. So you'd have to go to a dealer and have the system set in order to accept the change.Suspension Design
The frame of the Ekano CF delivers 170mm of rear wheel travel, coupled with a 180mm travel fork at the front. With a 205 x 60 mm trunnion shock length, the average leverage ratio is 2.83 : 1.
The frame might look strikingly similar to the Ekano 2 AL with a fully floating vertical shock mount and real PRO10 suspension system integration, but the kinematics show differences in some regards. The Ekano 2 CF's anti-squat curve starts even higher at 135% (compared to 122% on the AL) and at a recommended sag of 30% the anti-squat value is still pretty high at 132%. It only drops to 130% up until halfway through the travel. Beyond that, it drops off quickly in order to allow the suspension to be more active deeper in the travel.
While the Ekano 2 AL's progression throughout the travel adds up to 30%, the Ekano 2 CF is totaling a whopping 40%. That helps to deliver support in the mid-stroke and massive bottom-out protection.
Compared to the Tyee 6 for example, the magnified axle path of the Ekano 2 CF describes a slightly straighter path that doesn't dive forward as much throughout the travel, something that should minimally benefit the rollover capabilities of the suspension.Specifications
Apart from fully customizable bikes from a huge selection of components, Propain is offering three pre-configured build kits to make the selection easier. All build kits come with SRAM's Eagle Transmission in order for being able to fully utilize their Auto Shift and Coast Shift function. Prices in EUR/GBP are the same as US $.
The Base package comes to US $ 7,794 and features a RockShox ZEB Base with Super Deluxe Coil Select shock, SRAM GX Eagle Transmission and SRAM DB8 brakes.
Ultimate raises the cost to $ 9,999 with a RockShox ZEB Ultimate and Vivid Ultimate rear shock as well as SRAM's X0 Eagle Transmission and Code RSC brakes.
Hitting five digits is the Factory build kit at $ 11,299 with Fox 38 Factory and DHX2 coil shock, SRAM XX Eagle Transmission and Magura MT7 brakes.
The total weight of the Ekano 2 CF starts at 22,8 kg for a size M.
You can order the bike from the day of the launch but it will take a few weeks to get to your doorstep.
I've experienced Propain's PRO10 suspension system on quite a few models over the past years. Its adaptability to different riding categories is quite impressive. For the new e-bike models they seem to have pushed the values to cater more to the needs or possibilities of e-bikes without sacrificing their efficient overall feel. With the carbon version they have implemented quite extreme values in terms of anti-squat and progression that stray from the broad mass of e-bike suspension kinematics out there. Out on the trail it really seems to pay off in achieving a specific feel of the Ekano 2 CF series.
PRO10 has always been good at negating bobbing effects of the suspension, but the Ekano 2 CF seems to be even more of an exceptional pedaler. Not that it seems to matter as much with e-bikes in general, but the rear end of the Ekano 2 CF hardly moves under pedaling influences when seated and feels much more like a bike with less travel than a 170 mm big-hit machine. Still, the rear can react sensitively to bumps when it needs to, efficiently floating over obstacles of different sizes on the ups and downs. This doesn't necessarily instill the super plush feeling of other concepts with similar travel, but pushes it into an interesting segment that feels very efficient anywhere it goes with the possibility to take really hard hits without feeling overwhelmed.
It was poppy on a small jump trail we hit, yet stayed on track vigilantly when masses of roots came into play. As a general rule, the suspension gobbled up hits on loamy tracks with roots and some small man-made stunts with authority. Of course, it will take some longer term experiences to show how it tackles rock-littered sections and a variety of other scenarios, but going by the initial impressions, my expectations are at a high level.
The only situation during my initial ride where I could notice the bike coming to the end of its travel was when dropping into a g-out at speed. I haven't spent any time on RockShox' new Vivid shock previously to riding the Ekano CF, so it was hard to figure out how much of the kinematic or shock's Hydraulic Bottom Out function was responsible for the distinctive but not necessarily harsh stop at the end of travel. Thinking about that it was only a Vivid Select that was mounted on the test bike, the Ultimate with more compression adjustments might change the overall suspension feel some more.
Being a proponent of longer chainstays, especially with longer frames, I liked the balanced feel that the 453 chainstays awarded the Ekano CF's handling with. The size L frame still felt plenty maneuverable, aided by the reasonable weight (for a full-power eMTB) of around 23 kg with pedals. Compared to some of the battleships out there these days, that value adds to a rather natural handling of the Ekano 2 CF.
SRAM's Powertrain system matches the character of the bike well and delivers a power output that feels very natural yet powerful, as it is known from Brose hardware. The fact that it doesn't rattle at all compared to two of the biggest competitors' motors makes it a winner in my book already. It's great that the Ekano CF rolls through the rough entirely silent – the tidy cockpit, foam covered cables inside the frame and chainstay protector do their job.
The 630 Wh battery might not be the biggest, but to be fair, for most riders and most rides it will offer plenty of reach. It's only an assumption at this point, but the fact that the Range Extender can only draw power in Range ride mode seems somewhat peculiar to me. If I effectively have a battery capacity of 880Wh available, it seems like I should be able to waste battery power however I'd like.
As an initial impression of the Auto Shift function, I can see its appeal to the broad masses that aren't looking to conquer super technical climbs or rely on the perfect gearing for aggressive rides on the way down. Since the system takes a bit to analyze all the inputs and can't predict the terrain features that are coming up, it's not able to find the right gear all of the time. The fine adjustment is helpful to match your preferred cadence style, so on more mellow climbs it's an option to turn it on. Also, being able to manually override the selection at any point for five seconds helps. In the end, I very much doubt that many riders trying to push hard up or down the hill are going to rely on the Auto Shift function.
Coast Shift, however, is great in every aspect, and once your head is going to wrap around the idea that you can shift without having to pedal, it's only going to help you find the correct gearing for the track ahead that much faster.
I feel a bit like a broken record, never having been impressed with Propain's ratio between reach and seat post length. With a length of 455 mm on the size L, measuring more like 460 mm with the seat collar installed, a difference of 15 mm shorter than reach is nothing to write home about. Smaller riders might feel it hard to step up to larger frame sizes and still ride longer dropper posts to get the saddle out of the way for better handling, and even larger riders might have issues equipping dropper posts with a really long drop. It appears that making the PRO10 system fit with a continuous seat tube is a challenge, although the use of longer chainstays on the CF would suggest that it shouldn't be an unsolvable problem.
Either way, accepting that it's probably not high on Propain's or Propain customers' list of priorities, we'll keep advocating for geometry concepts that allow for riders to choose from as wide a selection of frame sizes as possible.
Time will tell if the soft protective cover of the charging port is going to give issues in long-term-use. Sometimes we see issues with them easily popping out after a while, sometimes not. The one on my early production frame didn't sit very tightly, so we'll see. Since it's located in one of the more exposed areas of the frame – close to the bottle mounts so the Range Extender can be connected with an extra cable – it would be twice as important if it sealed well.
With my parts package (close to the Ultimate Build Kit) the top button of my left SRAM Pod was used to cycle through the ride modes, with the bottom to activate the AXS dropper post. Through the AXS app you could swap the assigned buttons in every way you'd want. If the Ekano CF comes equipped with a mechanical dropper post, it doesn't get a left Pod altogether as it would conflict with the dropper remote. Then you can still cycle through the ride modes with the display on the top tube. Alternatively, there are mechanical dropper remotes that don't conflict with a SRAM Pod on the lefthand side of the bar.
To sum it up, the Ekano 2 CF seems to be a highly refined machine with lots of clever details and a distinct ride feel that I'm sure will integrate seamlessly into Propain's ever-growing portfolio.
Personally, I am not touching any ebike that isn't Shimano or Bosch. 2,500 hard miles on my Shimano E8000 with zero issues. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Once again, Shimano is both cheaper and more reliable.
Looks like a sweet ride, but alarming that the range extender only works in eco mode. Curious if that is a caveat of this new Sram motor in general? Haven't read the press release for that closely.
Also curious if there is any good info about the efficiency of the new motor? Because 630wh on a 90nm bike seems massively insufficient. If I wanna ride 20 miles I'll just ride a normal bike.
so the reason is liability
If you fit a larger wheel, the wheel speed sensor will read a little bit quicker relative to motor speed, but that's the same as if you just changed up a gear or fitted one step larger chainring.
Better read the warranty conditions.