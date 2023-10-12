First Ride: Propain Ekano 2 CF

After the launch of the Ekano 2 AL aluminum model not long ago, Propain is now officially presenting the Ekano 2 CF, their first e-bike made from carbon fiber. While the frames look similar in shape, the frame materials aren't the only difference between the two options, as the Ekano 2 CF uses SRAM's Eagle Powertrain instead of the Shimano motor system found on the alloy model.



As one of the few select launch partners of SRAM's recently introduced Eagle Powertrain system, Propain worked closely with the drivetrain giant to best integrate the new offering into their frame. The Ekano 2 CF has a slightly shifted focus from the freeride-oriented aluminum version, pushing the performance and lightweight aspect more into the foreground. Even though there technically has never been an Ekano 1 CF, the bike is still referred to as 2 to correlate with the design of the aluminum version.





Propain Ekano 2 CF Details

• Wheel size: 29" or mix

• Rear wheel travel: 170mm

• Blend Carbon frame

• 64° head angle

• Chainstays: 453mm

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S-XL

• Colors: Deep Forest, Carbon Raw, Mighty Mango

• Price: from $7,794 to $11,299 (same for EUR/GBP)

• www.propain-bikes.com • Wheel size: 29" or mix• Rear wheel travel: 170mm• Blend Carbon frame• 64° head angle• Chainstays: 453mm• 12 x 148mm rear spacing• Sizes: S-XL• Colors: Deep Forest, Carbon Raw, Mighty Mango• Price: from $7,794 to $11,299 (same for EUR/GBP)