First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever

It's been seven years since Raaw first presented the aluminum-framed Madonna to the mountain bike world. Version 2.0 was released back in 2020, and now it's time to introduce the third iteration of this no-frills, high performance machine.At first glance the Madonna V3 doesn't look all that different from the prior version, and the basics of the bike do remain the same. The frame is still aluminum, with 160mm of travel, the bearings are big and well sealed, and the housing is routed externally for easy servicing. Take a closer look, though, and the tweaks and refinements that Raaw implemented start to show up – the top tube is lower, the rocker link has been slimmed down, and the downtube allows for more shock clearance. Madonna V3 Details



• 160mm travel, 170mm fork

• Aluminum frame

• 29" wheels (mixed wheel shock mount available)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight (size L): 35.8 lb / 16.2 kg

• Price: TBD

• raawmtb.com

The chainslap protector works well, and also covers the derailleur housing. Different lower shock mounts are available to adjust the BB height, progression, or to run a 27.5" rear wheel.

The Madonna V3 is available to order now, with delivery expected in February 2024. The bike is available as a frame only or as a rolling chassis, but Raaw won't be offering any complete bikes.At a time when some companies are doing everything they can to cram housing through headsets, Raaw's dedication to fully external routing deserves to be commended. The path of the rear derailleur housing is as straight as possible in order to minmize friction-inducing bends, and according to Raaw they wanted to show just how smooth a mechanical drivetrain could be.For riders that want to go the wireless electronic route, UDH-compatible seatstays are available that make it possible to run SRAM's T-Type drivetrain (they're also available for the previous generation Madonna & Jibb).The Madonna was designed around a 170mm fork, but it is dual crown compatible as long as the max axle-to-crown height is maintained (that equates to a 180mm fork), and it will accept the same bolt-on fork bumpers used on the Yalla downhill bike. On the topic of frame protection, there's a new chainstay protector that runs over the top of the derailleur housing, and a 5mm thick pad on the bottom of the downtube.The main and rocker pivots have been updated with wider bearings and new axles that run through the bearing race in order to reduce the likelihood of creaking developing. Protective covers are in place over all the bearings, another step towards making the Madonna as weather-resistant as possible.The Madonna now comes in five sizes, with reach numbers starting at 430mm, and increasing in 25mm increments up to 530mm on the XXL. The chainstay length varies depending on the size, but it's also adjustable by switching the dropout insert. That means any frame size can have 445, 450, or 455mm chainstays depending on rider preference.The head angle has been slackened by .5-degrees, and now sits at 64-degrees. The use of a straight head tube allows for angle-adjusting headsets to easily be used for riders looking for more extreme or conservative geometry. As it is, the numbers all look very well thought out, and Raaw says that the stock settings are what they recommend, at least initially.For riders that want to tinker, the adjustments first seen on the Raaw Yalla DH bike have been brought over to the Madonna. There are different lower shock mounts available that can be used to raise or lower the bottom bracket by 3mm, or increase or decrease the shock progression by 3%. The changes can be combined too; there are mounts that will raise the BB and also change the shock rate.The Madonna keeps its Horst link suspension layout, but the amount of progression has increased to 26%. The goal with the changes was to help the shock start compressing as soon as the rear wheel hits the ground, and I'd say Raaw succeeded – it's very impressive how smoothly the bike goes into its travel.There are two different rocker links available – the 60 and 65 – that are used to change the leverage ratio depending on rider weight. The 60 is for riders under 90 kg and uses a 60mm stroke shock, while the 65 is for riders over 90 kg and uses a 65mm shock. The progression is nearly identical between the two, at 26% for the 60 and 23% for the 65.When I reviewed the previous version of the Madonna, I said that it was one of the best cornering bikes I'd ever ridden. I've spent time on dozens of bikes since writing those words, but it turns out that's still the case with the updated model. Its ability to hold a line through a rough, chopped up corner is remarkable – it's calm and stable, while still delivering an engaging ride. The low bottom bracket, tall front end, and relatively long chainstays all work together to create a bike that can maintain speed very well.The geometry makes it easy to stay centered in the middle of the bike, and push into turns as hard as possible without worrying about losing traction. The positioning sort of reminds me of standing up on a scooter, but in a good way – it makes it easier to absorb impacts, compared to being too hunched over or stretched out.I'm a big fan of bikes that feel like they encourage you to go faster, or to send it extra deep just to see what'll happen, and the Madonna is firmly in that category. It's quiet and composed without feelingmuted or dull, and it can smash down a rough trail with the best of them, especially when it's set up with a coil shock.Raaw sent out my test bike with a Float X air shock and an Ohlins TTX22 coil shock, and I also have the shock mount to run it with a mixed-wheel setup. I'll be experimenting with the various configurations over the next few months and report back with my findings. The weather will likely vary between wet and wetter, so it'll be a good chance to see how those bearing seals work too.