First Ride: Revel's Recyclable RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels

Feb 27, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

FIRST RIDE
Revel RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels


Words: Daniel Sapp


Last year, we looked into Revel Bikes, at that time a new company started by a few industry veterans. Following the launch of two trail bikes, Revel has now released a 100% recyclable and US-made carbon rim that's manufactured in a much different way than traditional carbon bike parts. Revel is calling this method "Fusion-Fiber" technology, and it was developed by an aerospace facility in southern Utah.

Revel's founder, Adam Miller, met Joe Stanish of CSS Composites back in 2010 when Stanish was still VP of Operations at ENVE, but it wasn't until last year that things came together. In 2019, Joe approached Revel with the idea of utilizing a new material that was being developed at CSS Composites that he claimed was stronger, lighter, more cost-effective, could be made in America, and is 100% recyclable. Stanish wanted to partner with Revel to introduce the first bicycle rims made of this material, and Fusion-Fiber was born.
Revel RW30 Details

• Intended use: All-mountain / enduro
• Double-wall Fusion Fiber rim
• 28 hole, 3-cross lacing
• 35mm external, 29mm internal width
• Hub: Industry Nine Hydra, 690 P.O.E.
• Weight: 1,840-grams (29") / 1,730-grams (27.5")
• Rims available individually, 28/32h ($700)
• Laid up and molded in Gunnison, Utah, USA
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $2,200 USD / $700 rim only
www.revelbikes.com

bigquotesWhat really got my attention was that the material was 100% recyclable.Adam Miller

On the surface, the rims don't look all that different than any others out there. They're made with the same material as a traditional thermoset carbon rim, but a second glance shows that the material is quite different: The epoxy used in a thermoset rim is absent, and the binding agent in its place is an advanced polymer; picture nylon holding the strands of carbon together.

The rims are available as a wheelset with either Industry Nine's 101 or Hydra hubs in both 27.5" and 29" versions, and also as a rim-only in 28 or 32 hole drilling patterns. The wheels I'm testing are the 29" version on Industry Nine's Hydra hubs, weigh 1,840-grams on my scale, and sell for $2,200 USD. Going with the 101 hubs will lose you a little bit of engagement and $300 from the price, or you can pick up a bare rim for $700.

Revel spec's their wheelsets with I9's hubs and Sapim spokes.


Thermoset vs Thermoplastic

Before we discuss the rims themselves, let's look at the basic differences in thermoset and thermoplastic materials. Put simply, both utilize the same fibers but a very different glue.

Thermoset materials include nearly everything you can think of that we traditionally call carbon fiber. That goes for frames, rims, and other components. The process for making a thermoset product involves taking sheets of carbon fiber which, in this case, are held together with a two-stage epoxy that acts as the matrix (AKA glue). The fibers are laid down into the mold, epoxy is added to the equation, and then it's cooked. Once cured, the carbon is set and cannot be changed, which is where the name "thermoset" comes from. Thermoset carbon has a finite shelf life and must be kept at certain temperatures, usually in a refrigerator, before use in laying up a product and adding the epoxy.

Thermoplastics also use strands of carbon, but the way that they're laid up is different. The fibers start similar to a thermoset carbon, as a raw unidirectional tape, but are then turned into a thermoplastic by using a polymer to act as the matrix (glue) and hold things together. There are also various advanced polymer recipes that can be used depending on the application. The polymer-based glue can be melted back down into a liquid state and formed or recycled into other products as many times as desired. Thermoplastics are typically less brittle, more ductile, and more flexible than epoxies. There are countless uses outside of bike products; for instance, airplanes utilize thermoplastics in various components. Thermoplastic carbon is stable and has an infinite shelf life, and it doesn't need to be refrigerated before final construction to maintain its integrity.

Anything that is currently made of traditional thermoset carbon fiber could be made with a thermoplastic, but the cost and availability of equipment to produce products have been the biggest limiting factor.

On the right is a sheet of the raw unidirectional material. On the left is that material once it is stamped into a 6-layer consolidated panel.


Fusion-Fiber Rims

Fusion-Fiber is a product used by Revel for their rims, much like how Gore-Tex is used and licensed by many different companies to make various products. Revel's Fusion-Fiber thermoplastic rims are constructed in a very similar fashion to a traditional thermoset rim as far as laying up carbon goes. There are fibers laid out in various directions that are then stamped into a bias-ply sheet, similar to how you would stamp and form metal. The difference is that Revel is using a robot instead of laying things up by hand, thereby removing the variability of human error. The machine can also put down one layer per second.

The materials are then fused together with Fusion-Fiber, whereas traditional thermoset components are epoxied and cured. This means that there is no material waste or burn-off in the process, and unused fibers can be chopped up and remolded. There are also no added chemicals. The Fusion-Fiber layers are flash-welded together with electricity, a process that takes between twenty and sixty seconds.

The process of using the Fusion-Fiber sheets for manufacturing the rim is something Revel isn't keen on sharing with the world, but the basic (and over-simplified) process involves pieces of thermoplastic put into the mold and flash-welded into a rim. The rim then goes through three different heating and cooling steps, and requires no sanding, clear coat, or paint when it pops out of the mold.


The Fusion-Fiber rims are constructed in a similar manner to traditional thermoset carbon but with a different matrix, or glue, holding things together.


Recyclability

One of the notable drawbacks to traditional thermoset carbon fiber is excess or damaged products are difficult to recycle - when a thermoset frame or rim reaches the end of its life cycle, it's typically trash. While it can be done in some cases, it's said to be not as cost-effective as starting from scratch, which leads to a lot of waste. There are also hazardous byproducts produced in the manufacturing process.

Being a thermoplastic, Fusion-Fiber is claimed to be easily recycled. CSS, the company that makes Fusion-Fiber, can recycle it themselves by chopping it up into smaller pieces and melting it down to form parts that use short fibers, like stems and other small components. Everything is said to be easily and infinitely re-moldable into something else, whether it's in the bike industry or elsewhere.

Joe Stanish, COO of CSS claims they have full control over the recycling process of the material. They say this allows them to know exactly what they're getting, and that it's of much higher quality than mass-recycled plastics that can have all sorts of variances in them.

Recyclability is a theme with the thermoplastic design.


RW30 Wheels

My test wheels are the RW30s, the only model that's currently offered, but Revel will have different options in the future.

Thermoplastics are claimed to offer some differences in ride quality that can be seen as advantages. The material handles impacts somewhat differently by giving what Revel and CSS claim to be over 50% more vertical deflection in impacts without sacrificing any lateral stiffness. If true, they should offer a stiff but not harsh ride quality. With a thermoset rim, it's difficult to design the wheel in a way that allows more vertical compliance without sacrificing lateral stability - it's inherent in the way the epoxies harden.

According to Revel, the polymer in the thermoplastic flexes in a smaller region for a given impact, whereas almost a third of the wheel flexes with a thermoset rim for the same impact. That's said to help with the stability while also offering that vertical compliance, as well as being quiet and durable in the case of rock strikes.

Revel and CSS didn't stray too far from convention with the RW30 wheels, going with a standard double-wall design rim that they say offers an excellent ride quality when paired with the Fusion-Fiber. The internal rim width of the RW30 is 29mm and aimed at aggressive trail and enduro riding.

All of the rims are covered by a lifetime warranty that includes Revel paying for shipping and handling should anything happen. It also covers getting a loaner set while your new wheels are built up and the old rims are recycled.


The rims use a traditional double-wall design but coming out of the mold, there is little work to be done as they don't need paint, clearcoat, or anything else.



First Impressions

I've only had the RW30 wheels out on a couple of short rides at this point. Mounting up tires was straight forward, and I had zero issues airing up with a standard floor pump. In my time on the trail, I can confirm that they deliver in terms of stiffness and compliance, and I've had zero issues with anything otherwise. The wheels do seem to do a good job of damping trail chatter, especially at high speeds, and there is something unique about the way they ride compared to other carbon wheels that I've been on.

Long-term use is yet to be seen, but we'll provide an update once I put a lot more miles on them.



34 Comments

  • 32 1
 Recycling is and has always been a scam. The only way to be better to the planet is to keep things longer and buy less. Trading in a perfectly functioning older car to buy a Prius is not environmentally responsible to anyone but a marketer. And the same applies here.
  • 4 4
 Oh, you and all your facts.......you see the TopGear video on the BMW M3 -vs- Pious? Classic.
  • 12 4
 I’m sure this rim *could* be recycled, but I would like to know how. I highly doubt my local trash man is versed in carbon thermoplastics, or cares. ...Into the dump it goes.
  • 9 1
 @ninjatarian: “ Joe Stanish, COO of CSS claims they have full control over the recycling process of the material. They say this allows them to know exactly what they're getting, and that it's of much higher quality than mass-recycled plastics that can have all sorts of variances in them.”

“All of the rims are covered by a lifetime warranty that includes Revel paying for shipping and handling should anything happen. It also covers getting a loaner set while your new wheels are built up and the old rims are recycled.“
  • 7 1
 @ninjatarian: why would you put them in your trash can? Lifetime warranty and Revel pays for shipping both ways so they can recycle the rim for you.
  • 1 0
 Who would you sell a cracked carbon rim? Recycling is just another step after reuse. Some things can be easily reused, some do not, but everything should be recyclable.
  • 3 1
 Lifetime warranties don’t cover everything forever; there will be plenty people who’s cases and crashes aren’t covered, and will move on to something else and don’t send them back. For those who do send them back, I hope the company sticks around for 10,000 years to keep recycling the same product.

Inevitably, they will all still end up in a dump once some new technology comes along.
  • 2 0
 @Paddock22: Same reason that just yesterday I saw a shop cut the headtube off of a Trek Fuel.....Lifetime warranty frame is on the way in. Broken frame is on the way to an eventual archeological dig in a landfill.
  • 3 1
 In this instance, it mostly means less manufacturing waste. I think this is a game changer.
  • 4 0
 this is truth right here, i laugh at people who dream of owning a Tesla for environmental reasons. hell, that 98 corolla is the most environmental car ever produced on a true scale.
  • 17 0
 "More cost effective" I see those savings don't trickle down to the consumer in the slightest though.
  • 15 1
 Wheelset that costs more than a guerilla gravity frame?!?!?
  • 4 1
 Thats crazy since Guerrilla Gravity is also using aerospace applications
  • 1 0
 burn!
  • 1 0
 @Lagr1980: burn this frame to make wheels, mean you ?
  • 7 1
 Ehrm, I'll probably have to give this one a couple of reads but some things feel like they are either confusing or just wrong. You don't turn a UD carbon tape into a thermoplastic. You can use a thermoplastic matrix and then you have a carbon reinforced thermoplastic as a compositec. Or the UD tape was already a prepreg with a thermoplastic resin so you don't add anything, not sure how common that is though.

But yeah, thermoplastics are typically tougher and more impact resistant than thermoset plastics. It shouldn't have taken this long to realize this for all those composite engineers out there, you'd say?
  • 4 0
 With "big" name carbon rims, you are paying for the warranty when they inevitably break. If they were £70 like an EX511, no one would bat an eyelid when they broke. At $700, people understandably go batshit mental.

After all, $$$ = quality. Doesn't it?
  • 6 1
 I'd place my bets on the EX511 lasting longer than these rims.
  • 6 0
 So you're using acrylic instead of epoxy as a resin, same as guerilla gravity?

Is all the marketing bullshit really nessecary?
  • 5 0
 I like how the wheels are only a mere $600-800 less than the bike frames they sell. What a time to be alive!
  • 1 0
 From stuff I've read in the past the real problem could be Revel's after sales service as they are notoriously difficult to get hold of for anything. Again Not experience, but what i've read in a number of places... also, doesn't standard testing include Danny Mac piling them into granite steps without tires on? Now that was marketing genius, I bet their sales went through the roof after that video came out!
  • 1 0
 Unless they’re made of metal or plastics 1-2 then they’re NOT recyclable. Unless revel has their very own recycling plant dedicated to recycling carbon at a loss
  • 1 0
 They handle the recycling themselves. And they’ll pay for shipping on the broken wheels and the new replacement wheels. Sez right there in the text.
  • 1 0
 Worlds most expensive wheel build. I could buy rims and hubs separate and have the shop build them up for significantly less.
  • 1 0
 If I crack a traditional thermoset CF frame / wheels there are many guys I can take it to to have it fixed. Will this be possible with a thermoplastic frame / wheels?
  • 4 2
 Recyclable, another one soon to be sitting in the dumps forever!
  • 1 0
 When you buy a second hand set of wheels then they are being both recycled and re-cycled.... I'll see myself out.
  • 1 0
 Fence needs painting. or is it a wooden berm?
  • 1 0
 Plastic rims revel a real sense here.
  • 1 0
 I prefer my wheels in one piece and no need to be recycled
  • 10 11
 We need the grimm donut.....
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



