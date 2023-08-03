First Ride: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

When RockShox first introduced the Boxxer in 1998 with 150mm of travel we were riding bikes with 26” wheels. As the sport evolved, the amount of travel, stanchion diameter, and wheel sizes all began to grow. In 2018, the Boxxer World Cup became available for a 29” wheel, yet, the 35mm stanchions stuck around. The long and narrow lower legs of the Boxxer looked disproportionate to the huge wheel.
Then, the Zeb arrived with 38mm stanchions in the summer of 2020. Soon after, a Blackbox prototype fork that resembled a dual-crown Zeb started popping up on the World Cup circuit. Nearly two years after spotting the presumed 38mm-stanchion fork on sponsored athletes' bikes, the Boxxer Ultimate entered the ring.
We relayed all of the technical info and availability regarding the Boxxer on July 20th
. If you’d like to see a full teardown of the Boxxer
Jon Cancellier, to show us the internals of the redesigned fork.
Setup
Before you even hit the trail, it’s worth pointing out the stanchions are now laser etched with incremental 5mm height markers. That should eliminate setting suboptimal or uneven stanchion heights. The crown bolts continue to display the torque requirements and the compression knobs mimic the rest of the Charger 3 dials with their “middle” position markings.
RockShox developed the TrailHead app
to get you started with any fork setup. By punching in the serial number on your fork, travel, and body weight, their algorithm spits out a suggested air pressure number and rebound setting. This will also link you to service kits and further fine-tuning recommendations.
I prefer a firm fork, so when the app started me off at 143 psi, I decided to move up incrementally throughout the day. Every 10 psi is roughly equivalent to what RockShox determines as a spring rate. I was advised to increase air pressure instead of messing about with compression clickers or volume spacers.
From just a parking lot bounce, I increased the pressure to 150 and then 160 psi. That worked well for the abrupt transition from dust to grease. It had been a while since the trails around here received a significant rainstorm and we were in the thick of it.Ride Impressions
RockShox didn’t rush this fork. The design team worked diligently to perfect the air spring, a component of the previous generation fork that was often criticized for being harsh. Senior engineer Tim Lynch described how the design team worked to build the new twin tube air spring to remain consistent through the travel, especially at higher pressures, and that’s the most significant update made to the Boxxer Ultimate.
Acquainting myself with the new air spring felt natural. It’s incredibly supple and consistent. There were no sharp spikes or dead zones. This new fork has all the sensitivity you need, yet you can feel where it stands in the travel.
On the first day, I did look for a touch more stability at the beginning of the stroke and toyed with closing the low-speed compression (LSC) from the middle or starting point. As I became more familiar with the fork and remembered how to relax in the slick conditions, I bumped the fork up to 170 psi.
After two days on the fork, I decided to try it at 180 psi. At 78kg, that wasn’t too firm, but it did start to upset the balance of the bike as the fork stood tall through the corners, even with the LSC back in the middle position. In due time, and in less gritty conditions, I’ll experiment with adding a volume spacer to see how that affects the ramp up. Mechanical bottom outs weren't a concern.
With 25% sag out back, I decided to drop the fork back down to 173 psi and bounced between the rebound at -8 and -9 from closed. Each click at either end of the damper is significant and not as particular to ambient temperatures as some other suspension forks on the market.
Frame, wheel, and tire compliance aside, an additional 200g of structural mass ups your confidence compared to the previous version. The most noticeable change in the chassis stiffness that I noticed from the larger stanchions was the lack of vibration through braking bumps. Widening the crown comes with an increased turning radius too, at least on the Nukeproof Dissent Carbon it was installed on, which arrived with the previous generation Boxxer.
Two days of splashing through puddles at Crankworx (it actually rained this summer) tasked the new fork with supplying grip across the polished roots and muscling through the bomb holes of Whistler’s Garbanzo trails. That’s not enough time to give a full review, although I’ve certainly grown to appreciate the performance of the fully redesigned Boxxer.
Photos: Anthony Smith
Although I am still sporting the coil boxxer and I do really like the feel of the coil fork.