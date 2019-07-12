First Ride: RockShox's Updated 2020 Reverb - Bike Connection Summer 2019

So is this the beginning of a new era for the Reverb? Does it justify the premium price versus its simpler, cheaper competitors? Well, it's certainly more refined than the last generation, works very well out of the box, and will give riders more drop on more frames. The value judgment is one people need to make for themselves, but when this post arrives on many higher spec test bikes in 2020 we'll be happy to see it. As for reliability, we'll let you know once we've put a lot more miles on it. — Brian Park