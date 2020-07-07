First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork

Zeb? Yes, that's right, RockShox's new, extra-beefy single crown fork is called the Zeb. That name comes from Zebulon Pike, the explorer who was traipsing around in the mountains near RockShox's Colorado Spring, Colorado, headquarters in the early 1800s.



Unique name aside, the Zeb is positioned between the Lyrik and the dual-crown Boxxer, and it's designed for use on enduro and e-bikes. Available travel amounts range from 160mm all the way up to 190mm, in 10mm increments, for either 27.5" or 29" wheels.



RockShox Zeb Ultimate Details



• Travel: 160, 170, 180, 190mm

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Stanchions: 38mm

• Damper: Charger 2.1 RC2

• Offset: 38mm (27.5"), 44mm (27.5",

• Optional mud guard

• Actual weight: 2250 grams (170mm 29")

• MSRP: $999 USD

