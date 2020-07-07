First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork

Jul 7, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Zeb? Yes, that's right, RockShox's new, extra-beefy single crown fork is called the Zeb. That name comes from Zebulon Pike, the explorer who was traipsing around in the mountains near RockShox's Colorado Spring, Colorado, headquarters in the early 1800s.

Unique name aside, the Zeb is positioned between the Lyrik and the dual-crown Boxxer, and it's designed for use on enduro and e-bikes. Available travel amounts range from 160mm all the way up to 190mm, in 10mm increments, for either 27.5" or 29" wheels.
RockShox Zeb Ultimate Details

• Travel: 160, 170, 180, 190mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Stanchions: 38mm
• Damper: Charger 2.1 RC2
• Offset: 38mm (27.5"), 44mm (27.5",
• Optional mud guard
• Actual weight: 2250 grams (170mm 29")
• MSRP: $999 USD
• More info: www.rockshox.com

There are a total of five different models, with the top spot occupied by the Zeb Ultimate that's pictured here. That fork gets all of the bell and whistles, including a Charger 2.1 damper with externally adjustable rebound and high- and low-speed compression. Next comes the Zeb Select+, an option that'll only be available on complete bikes. It too uses the Charger 2.1 damper, but loses the high-speed compression adjustment.

The Zeb Select is the next option down the line, which, like the Select+ has adjustable low-speed compression and rebound, but via a Charger RC damper.

The two least expensive (and least adjustable) options are aimed more at the e-bike crowd. The only adjustments on the Zeb R are air pressure and rebound – it doesn't get much simpler than that. There's also a dual position version of that fork that can be switched from 180mm of travel down to 150mm with the turn of a dial.



There's enough clearance to run a 2.8" tire.
The arch is tilted forward slightly to provide room for frames with oversized head tubes.


Details

Increased stiffness was the driving factor behind Zeb's larger stanchions and new arch design, but within reason – a fork that's too stiff can feel harsh and difficult to handle on long, rough tracks, no matter how good the internals are.

So exactly how much stiffer is the Zeb than a Lyrik? According to RockShox, it's 21.5% stiffer torsionally, 7% stiffer when it comes to side bending, and 2% stiffer fore / aft. Those numbers are comparing a 180mm Lyrik to a 180mm Zeb.

Extra stiffness usually comes with a little more weight, and my 29” 170mm Zeb Ultimate test fork weighed in at 2250 grams. For reference, that's 250 grams more than a Lyik, and 180 grams less than the recently released Fox 38.

No adaptors are required if you're running a 200mm rotor.

The Zeb's arch is tipped slightly forward in order to provide a little more head tube clearance. Extra-girthy head tubes are apparently becoming more common, although it's happening more in the eMTB arena. Speaking of e-bikes, there's a 1.8” tapered steerer option. 1.8” steerers first popped up at Eurobike last year, and at the moment, it still seems like the 1.8” steerer is going to remain in the motorized realm. Of course, when a company as big as RockShox gets behind something it's probably only going to become more common in the coming years.

Other external details include the ability to run a bolt-on fender (finally) using the three holes on the back of the arch, and to run a 200mm rotor without needing any adaptors. No tiny rotors allowed here – 200mm is the smallest you'll be able to go. The Zeb uses a 15mm thru-axle, so 20mm thru-axle fans will need to keep on waiting for that standard to make a comeback in the single crown world.

Side note: I really wish brake manufacturers could settle on either 200 or 203mm rotors. Pick one or the other, please; there's no need for both to exist. It's great that a Code caliper can bolt right onto the Zeb without needing to dig for an adaptor, but riders in the Shimano camp will still need to run two 1.5mm washers to get their brake caliper to align properly.


The Zeb's air spring has a slightly larger negative to positive air volume percentage than a Lyrik.
A bolt-on fender is available for an extra $20.

What's Inside?

Inside of the Zeb Ultimate you'll find a Charger 2.1 damper, which uses the same expanding bladder design that's used in a Lyrik or Pike. They're not cross-compatible, though, because the Zeb's damper has been designed to fit those 38mm stanchions.

The same goes for the DebonAir air spring. It's similar, but not identical to the recently updated spring found in the Lyrik and Pike, which positions the spring on the stanchion dimple that allows air to pass from the negative to the positive chamber, allowing the fork to ride higher in its travel. The Zeb's negative air volume is larger in order to give the fork an even more supple initial portion of its travel.

Thanks to the increased air volume in the Zeb, the recommended air pressures are relatively low. Those lower pressures mean that changing adding or subtracting a pound or two of pressure makes a more noticeable difference than it would on a fork that requires higher pressure.



Ride Impressions

I have about a dozen rides on the Zeb so far, plenty of time to experiment and find the settings that work best for me. At 160 pounds I'm currently running 55 psi and no volume spacers, while in a Lyrik, I'll typically run 1-2 spacers and 80 psi. Even without any volume spacers there's a nice smooth ramp up at the end of the stroke, and despite my best (or worst) efforts I haven't had any nasty bottom outs.

The Zeb's damper and air spring are very similar to the Lyrik, but the two forks do feel different on the trail. The Zeb has a more muted feel than the Lyrik when faced with repeated impacts, as if a thin layer of memory foam was laid over the ground. It's similar to the difference in feel between running a DH casing versus a single-ply, trail casing tire. The Zeb seems to filter out the small vibrations differently than the Lyrik, transmitting a little less trail feedback to the handlebar. There's still a very usable range of high- and low-speed damping, it just that even all the way open the Zeb seems like it takes the edge of sharp hits a little differently than a Lyrik.

I've taken the Zeb on multiple 3,000 ft descents and haven't had any issues with it being too stiff. The extra stiffness is noticeable, although it is worth mentioning that I don't have any complaints about the stiffness or damping performance of a Lyrik. With the Zeb, that extra stoutness can be felt on steep, sharp turns, the type where most of your weight is directly on the fork, and on rough straightaways, when letting off the brakes and blowing through is the best option, or at least the most fun.

How does it compare to the Fox 38? Well, the Zeb is less expensive by $200, and it wins in the weight game, coming in at 2250 grams compared to the Fox at 2430 grams. The 38 does have independently adjustable high-speed rebound damping, plus it's got those nifty air bleed ports on the back of the legs, and a pinch bolt axle system.

I've been very happy with the performance of both forks so far, but since both are brand new options this season it's worth taking an even deeper dive into their handling to see if there are any areas where one really stands above the other. Pinkbike's Dan Roberts has been putting both forks to the test on the steeps of Champéry – look for an in-depth head-to-head comparison later this summer.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Forks RockShox Rockshox Zeb


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
79857 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
63201 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
58378 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
54988 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
48151 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
41042 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
37527 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
35032 views

63 Comments

  • 72 1
 Should have called it Totem
  • 9 6
 You telling me that Zeb Ultimate doesn't just roll off the tongue for you like Super Deluxe Ultimate?

SRAM needs to work on their naming structure for their forks.
  • 7 3
 and it looks like a session...am i doing it right?
  • 7 2
 And test it on a Pole.
  • 2 0
 @drpheta: Super deluxe ultimate sounds good nut is just a bunch of fancy adjectives
  • 1 1
 then it needs to be 39.99 stanchtions
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: Well I appreciated that gag.
  • 1 0
 Not in this day in age. Shit would get canceled in a second.
  • 23 1
 I Totem to pick a different name.
  • 20 1
 Sry I'm out. If it only came in a 37.99mm diameter. 38mm is just too much
  • 15 1
 Wicked looking fork. Regardless of the backstory, the name is shit. I'll be after some custom 'Totem' decals if I get one of these
  • 1 0
 Truely a name chosen by a committee
  • 1 0
 Toten jock shox?
  • 11 0
 I feel better my coil converted 36mm stanchion 170mm fork weights the same... oh wait!, I cannot stand that much flex now ! what am I going to do ??
  • 10 0
 considering the lyrik was already way stiffer than a fox 36 and almost as stiff as a fox 38, I can only imagine how beefy this thing is.
  • 10 0
 Looks like a Totem
  • 9 1
 That would be great on the front of the Grim Donut...
  • 7 0
 What !!!! We never seen this coming.
  • 10 3
 Zeb....Sounds like a gender pronoun
  • 5 0
 Any chance of 200 pound reviewers doing a review on some of these forks. I’ve seen reviews where the reviewer was happy with the stiffness of a pike.
  • 7 1
 Why not compare it to the Mezzer from Manitou?
  • 4 2
 Agreed, Manitou forks have come a long way in recent years. I think they could definitely run with the big boys.
  • 3 2
 manitou top!
  • 1 0
 same here. the mezzer was nerfed by a poorly tested review on pinkbike. it really had bushing play, but the new batch of forks has this fixed which essentially makes it perfect. im 100 kg naked and on longer days i take bikepacks up to 10 kg, add my gear to that and we have a lot of weight on the bike and the forks feel flexy af. with this new generation, there are the 38, the mezzer and the zeb to choose from. the 38 is very cool. plus it will match with my fox shock. the mezzer however looks better than both in my opinion. it also has bleed valves added on the new batch. with plenty of adjustability of the airspring it offers perfect setup for someone of my weight. we will see some reviews in the future
  • 2 0
 Let's do a lil rundown. Mezzer is 28% stiffer than the Lyric so 7% stiffer than this Zeb, Weighs in at 2000g so 250g lighter than the zeb, has an integrated fender that you don't need to pay extra for, has IRT instead of volume spacers for more control over the air spring, has Hydraulic bottom out, and when you take it apart to change travel you only need to add or remove spacers below the air spring instead of purchasing a new assembly. And the newest version includes bleeder/seal lubrication ports on the castings. Did it win?
  • 2 0
 I hope they trickle down that bolt-on fender to the rest of their models. I really like that syncros fender on the Fox 36 and wish I had some option like that on my Lyrik. I can't stand the rattling of the thin plastic fenders, which I can't seem to get rid of.
  • 1 0
 I wish they would make the bolt on fenders to also protect the seals the way a zip tied fender does..
  • 1 0
 @ccrider1: yes to this comment. Instead the way it’s made it almost makes things fling straight to the seals. Just needs a wee bit more coverage
  • 1 0
 @ccrider1: give it 5mins and a decent aftermarket one will be along
  • 2 0
 “it still seems like the 1.8” steerer is going to remain in the motorized realm. Of course, when a company as big as RockShox gets behind something it's probably only going to become more common in the coming years.”
For Fox sake No! Just No!
  • 6 1
 Well this is neat! Bet it's stiffer than the 38 too.
  • 6 1
 I miss red forks -_-
  • 4 1
 I wonder if they will make a new DH fork with the 38mm stanchions. The 35mm on the boxxer seems slim to me
  • 2 0
 I'm thinking the same thing. Wonder if the boxxer will go straight to 38mm soon, or there will be two options?
  • 2 0
 As a rider that prefers shorter travel bikes, I'll probably never use it, but it's cool anyways for enduro riders on a budget
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike commenters, Start your Engines
  • 2 0
 I guess you could get some custom decals made and have "Zeb" up one leg and "edee" down the other. Oh hang on its a air fork, scrap that idea.
  • 3 0
 Just what we needed, more cowbell.
  • 3 0
 So we totally ignore its shit name and call it a Totem, deal PB?
  • 1 0
 Remember when the Pike was fine for everything between 140 and 170mm ?
It has bigger stanchions but wil the CSU will still in 6 months
  • 2 0
 That's really the name they came up with?
  • 2 0
 It seems quite well priced at least compared to the factory 38
  • 2 0
 "Zeb East" - name for a burly fork pronounced with a french accent
  • 1 0
 Custom decal companies to roll out Totem decals for this fork. You can have that business idea for free.
  • 1 0
 Just give us a lowered boxxer with lighter crowns and no steerer tube; it could weight pretty close to the same.
  • 1 0
 Any other colours other than John Major grey?

(That goes out to my fellow middle aged spitting image loving Brits )
  • 1 0
 This is just an e-bike fork. Thought I had the "No e-bikes" filter on this site active.
  • 1 0
 no spring version and no 20mm axle only this useless 15 mm standard.not for me
  • 2 0
 Well, huck me
  • 1 0
 What 38mm??? Who would have thought!
  • 1 0
 Time to go to Pinkbike buysell.......
  • 1 0
 I want to see this tested in a 190mm version on the Grim Donut
  • 1 0
 Look it's the 2021.1.99 Debonair Spring
  • 1 0
 38 comments when I got here...
  • 1 0
 a couple years from now I’m sure they will be marketing us 37mm forks.
  • 1 0
 @mike k so right about 200 and 203 rotors. Why? Just why?
  • 1 1
 "• Offset: 38mm (27.5"), 44mm (27.5","

Little typo, methinks?
  • 1 0
 The RockShox 38.....
  • 1 0
 38mm is just copying...
  • 2 3
 You should have called it fox 38 elite
  • 3 4
 Lmao okay rockshock
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014307
Mobile Version of Website