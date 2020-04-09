First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


The details of RockShox's 2021 Lyrik, Yari, Pike, and Revelation were announced today, and while the chassis and dampers are unchanged, all of the forks received a subtle but significant update: a new DebonAir air spring.

An updated air spring may not cause the same level of drooling as a completely new fork, especially one with oversized stanchions, but the fact that the new air spring makes a noticeable difference in performance, and can be retrofitted to previous RockShox forks, makes it worthy of closer look.
DebonAir Air Spring Details
• Compatible with Lyrik, Yari, Pike, and Revelation forks
• Updated seal head and foot nut
• Improves ride height and initial support
• MSRP: $42 USD / $25 USD for seal head & nut
sram.com/rockshox

When the old and new air springs are placed side by side the differences are clear. The new version has a taller seal head, as well as a longer foot nut. Those changes were made to move the spring higher in the stanchion; it now sits on the dimple that allows air to move from the positive to the negative air chamber. That 10mm change in height makes the fork sit higher in its travel then before, and it no longer feels like it wants to suck down into the first 5-10 millimeters of travel.

The complete air spring assembly can be purchased for $42, or riders with model year 2020 forks can purchase just the seal head and foot nut for $25. It's a pretty simple procedure to pull out the old air spring and install the new one, and realistically, now is probably the perfect time to perform a lower leg service. Budget around 30 minutes for the entire procedure, more if you're still trying to figure out the whole "lefty loosey, righty tighty" thing.

The air spring is available as a complete unit, or the seal head and foot nut nut can be purchased separately.

That's the previous generation air spring on the left, and the new on on the right.
There's more room on the underside of the new seal head in order to maintain the same amount of ramp up at the end of the stroke as before.


Ride Impressions

In order to see how much of a difference the new air spring makes I headed out for some back to back testing. I had two Lyrik Ultimate forks, both with 160mm of travel, and both with similar amounts of ride time on them before the back-to-back comparison began. Air pressures in both were set exactly the same, as were the rebound and compression settings.

On the trail, the increased ride height was much more noticeable than I'd anticipated. Yes, part of that ride height change is due to the diminished positive air chamber volume, which means that running the same air pressure as before will result in slightly less sag, but there's more to it than that.

With the new air spring the fork no longer felt like it was sitting partway into its travel before any bumps were encountered. Instead, it was at full extension on smoother sections of trail; that means there was actually 160mm of travel available, instead of the 155 or 150mm that were available before. The fork was still nice and supple off the top, and its behavior at the end of the stroke was the same – the fun-o-meter was in the same location after bigger hits on both forks. The extra support is especially beneficial in steeper terrain, where the last thing you want is fork that's riding too low in its travel and steepening the bike's head angle.

Overall, I'd say that making the switch to the new air spring is a highly recommended upgrade. There aren't too many things you can to do your fork for less than $50 that will result in such a noticeable, and beneficial change.




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Rides Pond Beaver 2020 Suspension Fork RockShox


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
120932 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
102722 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: UCI Furloughs 130 Staff]
98601 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
85404 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
65645 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
56000 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Jolanda Neff's Career Threatening Crash in Pisgah
48223 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
47089 views

50 Comments

  • 48 0
 Props to Rockshox for continuing to make incremental upgrades like this backwards-compatible.
  • 17 0
 Don't see many negatives to this one
  • 6 0
 It’s just that they will be releasing a new one next year. I’m buying Luftkappe
  • 15 4
 So Rockshox now is making a red Vorsprung Luftkappe?
  • 2 0
 Nope. Just the opposite.
  • 3 13
flag duzzi (17 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Pinkbike just publishes commercials for the industry ... using always the same predictable technique:

First paraphrasing the industry press release "That 10mm change in height makes the fork sit higher in its travel then before, and it no longer feels like it wants to suck down into the first 5-10 millimeters of travel."

and than repeating in a obvious further paraphrase of the press release "the fork no longer felt like it was sitting partway into its travel before any bumps were encountered. Instead, it was at full extension on smoother sections of trail; that means there was actually 160mm of travel available, instead of the 155 or 150mm that were available before."

You can look at every single "test" in the last year and you will never find Mike Kazimer complaining because his fork was "sucked down" and did not have full travel.

Commercials!
  • 16 0
 @duzzi, proof? Here you go, from my 36 vs Lyrik review: “The Lyrik does feel a little more supple off the top, but it also has a lower dynamic ride height than the 36 – the negative spring pressure really wants to pull it down into its travel, which means a few precious millimeters have already been used before you encounter a bump of any size.”


m.pinkbike.com/news/review-fox-36-grip2-vs-rockshox-lyrik-rc2-fork.html
  • 1 0
 Take a Debonair 2017 shaft which is 10mm longer and cut it 5mm, same effect together with Debonair2 seal head.
  • 3 0
 Ah wait so they made both air chambers a tad smaller so they are just like the 2017 Debonair only with an aluminum head, and put a 5mm longer shaft in so it is more like a 165mm fork?
I thought that was exactly not what was to be achieved with the 2019 Debonair, so they are going backwards in a way now?

Anyhow, I did change mine by mixing Debonair with Debonair2 and drilling a hole in the 2017 shaft, did the same...
  • 2 0
 Hey Mike will it fit a 2019 lyric rc2 debonair?,do I only need the 2 pieces? Cause for the money and what is supposed to do it might be great cause the lyric it really lacks that inicial softness on very small rocks and debris on smoth terrain ,thanks #iwantmylifeback
  • 2 0
 This is very welcome, the previous gen spring shaft just felt like it reduced travel by 20mm. I wonder how many pros will switch back to a 160-170mm fork after using a 180 and/or tonnes of air with the old one? Or maybe it’s just me
  • 4 1
 So take and old lyric (say 201Cool , service it, install low friction seals, and install this new debon air spring and you got yourself a damn good fork?
  • 1 0
 You forgot the Charger2.1 with HC97.
  • 1 0
 I'm slightly confused about something- the text of the article states:

"With the new air spring the fork no longer felt like it was sitting partway into its travel before any bumps were encountered. Instead, it was at full extension on smoother sections of trail; that means there was actually 160mm of travel available, instead of the 155 or 150mm that were available before."

This makes it sound as if the new air spring removes any sag from the fork at a given air pressure. Is this accurate?
  • 1 0
 I think his point is the fork would previously sag under bike weight alone, taking away a few millimeters of travel before the rider was even weighting the bike. You'll still have sag with the revised shaft, but it'll be less than with the previous version.
  • 4 0
 I literally just (two days ago) installed a new air shaft. Dammit.
  • 1 0
 Same here.
  • 5 0
 Will it fit a 2016 pike?
  • 7 0
 Yes! Ride On!
  • 1 0
 @RockShox: So compared to the previous Debonair, this one is 1) more supportive, which means 2) more progressive due to reduced positive chamber volume?
  • 1 0
 Get an aftermarket coil conversion. These yearly "air spring" upgrade are a joke.
  • 4 0
 Will this new airspring also work on the 2018/19 forks?
  • 1 0
 oh yes!
  • 1 0
 @RockShox: Thanks. Is this all I need to change from a Dual Air to Solo setup? Or do I need more parts? I assume there's a version for the 180 airspring. (Say Hi to Tim for me)
  • 1 0
 To be fair, the Luftkappe removes the top out bumper and you actually do lose a few mm to sag, so kinda different. This does seem to be a good and very reasonably priced upgrade.
  • 2 0
 I have a 2020 pike so seeing that this isn’t some new fork that will make my 5 month old pike out of date is very nice. Thanks rockshox
  • 1 0
 Just wait 'till next week
  • 1 0
 Who else like me wishes Fox did the same with their products? 50 quid for an improvement is awesome. With Fox is all like..."nah...we will keep these small tweaks and wait for you to buy another fork for 1K"
  • 1 0
 This review makes little sense? So now there's "160mm of travel available in a 160mm fork instead of 150mm". So you aren't running any sag? I don't understand...
  • 1 0
 Yearly air spring updates? Something about throw away society? Incremental upgrades? I'm outraged?
  • 1 1
 Nah, don't be ... they just found a bunch of suckers who buy whatever they and Pinkbike tell them to buy.
  • 2 2
 So last year the Lyric was "ground breaking, better than ever, maybe the best fork available" and now "this new update fixes a severe flaw in the old model" got it
  • 3 3
 Wasn’t this the same thing they did last year from the rc2 to the ultimate?
  • 1 0
 ...
  • 2 0
 Precious millimeters!
  • 2 1
 Only $42? Go home Sram you're drunk. Easily should have been $289.99
  • 1 0
 Is there a chance of fitting this debonAir inside a suntour axon?
  • 3 3
 Weird, with every change they make it look more and more like a Luftkappe.
  • 5 2
 The Luftkappe is a copy of Fox's 40 EvoL airspring that came out in 2015 (model year 2016).
  • 1 0
 when is it available?
  • 1 0
 Right Now! Check in with your favorite RockShox retailer!
  • 1 1
 so my 2020 lyrik ultimate I just bought one week ago, is already outdated?
  • 1 0
 is my 2015 also outdated? kappa

i dont get it, stuff changes quite often in all industries, why is that a big deal??
  • 2 0
 Your Lyrik Ultimate is going to be awesome just the way it is. IF after a couple rides you feel like you need a little more initial support, then the DebonAir air spring can easily be updated with a couple small parts. Otherwise everything else is the same!
  • 1 0
 @RockShox: Part numbers for the upgrade kits?
  • 1 0
 This is fantastic!
  • 1 0
 Meh
  • 3 4
 Everyone is disappointed
  • 7 1
 So go spend $1k on a new fork for a cool new color and look. I'd take a $25 actual performance upgrade on a proven stiffer fork
  • 1 2
 @Jcolis1904: relax bud, just figured more people like me were anticipating something like a new totem haha

I will gladly put this in my 2020 pike ultimate

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009440
Mobile Version of Website