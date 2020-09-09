First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options

Rocky Mountain's Altitude underwent a re-design for 2021, emerging from the misty forests of Vancouver's North Shore with 160mm of travel, 29” wheels for the larger sizes, and an even more enduro-oriented focus than before. The changes already seem to be paying off – Jesse Melamed took the win at the first EWS race of the season in Zermatt on the new bike.



The creation of the new Altitude allowed Rocky Mountain to consolidate two models into one – the Instinct BC, which had 155mm of travel and 29” wheels, and the previous Altitude, which had 150mm of travel and 27.5” wheels. That morphing was accomplished via a wheel size split - the size small Altitude is now only available with 27.5” wheels, the size medium can be purchased with either 27.5” or 29” wheels, and the large and XL sizes are 29” only.



Rocky Mountain Altitude Details



• Wheelsize: 29" (M, L, XL) or 27.5" (S, M)

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)

• 64.4° - 65.5° head angle

• 437 or 447mm chainstays

• Weight: 32 lb / 14.5 kg (size L C90 Rally)

• Price range: $3,500 - $9,999 USD

• Price as shown: $9,099 USD

