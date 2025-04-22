Powered by Outside

First Ride: Rossignol Heretic - New & Improved Has Never Been More True

Apr 22, 2025
by Matt Beer  


Two years ago we tested Rossignol’s Heretic enduro bike and things didn't pan out so well in the long run. We had issues with the frame hardware developing play and neither the geometry nor the suspension traits compared favorably with other similar style bikes on the market.

Unlike the usual deal with sequels, this one is better than the original. Rossignol fully redesigned the Heretic in-house and it seems to have paid off, big time.

The frame stiffness and suspension kinematics have been totally revamped. To stand tall against other enduro bikes, the Heretic's suspension travel has been bumped up at both ends; 170 mm up front and 165 a la derriere. In its stock form, it still rolls on dual 29-inch wheels, but is MX compatible.
Heretic Details

• 165 mm travel, 170 mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 29 or MX wheels
• Horst-link suspension
• 64-64.5° head angle (63.6° MX)
• 437/442 mm chainstay
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Pricing: €6,200 EUR / $6,200 USD / $8,000 CAD
• Weight: 16.5 kg / 36.3 lb (MD)
• 3.2 kg frame no shock
rossignol.com

Smaller, yet notable tweaks include a thoughtful rubber frame around exposed areas and clean internal cable routing this time around, thankfully not through the headset. The frame is still an all-aluminum affair, so don’t expect flyweight numbers from a carbon alternative - the complete bike weighs in at 16.5 kg (36.3 lb).

Rossignol Bikes operates on a consumer-direct business model. You’ll find three Heretic builds, which start at $3,300 USD, and go up to $6,200 for the purple GX AXS model you see here. On that top-tier build, there’s hardly a single part to scoff at.

Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review. Photos by Max McCulloch.
The Heretic is a smart-looking bike with subdued graphics.




Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review
A hidden gem.

Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review
Now that is a rocker link.
Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review. Photos by Max McCulloch.
One flip-chip keeps fiddling to a minimum.

Frame Details

From head to toe, this is an all-new frame. The tubing is larger in diameter but shaves 20% off the weight of the previous generation. That upsize in tubing includes a straight 56 mm head tube and 34.9 mm seat tube diameter. The seat tube is shorter in height compared to the previous generation Heretic and allows a longer dropper to be slammed further down in the frame. Stiffness is improved massively thanks to a two-piece forged BB shell and oversized main pivot bearings. The rest of the pivots receive double-row bearings.

One feature that Rossignol skipped is an internal storage compartment in the downtube. Instead, there’s a pocket in the rubber BB protection that a small multi-tool and tire lever nestle into. During the First Ride review, the tools stayed in place and never rattled despite my best efforts to shake it loose. With that said, I wouldn’t call it a quick-draw tool - it’s more of a reserve item.

More rubber protection is found inside the stays of the rear triangle, and it is lapped over the chainstay yoke to prevent rocks from being munched.

At other corners of the bike, you’ll find a UDH and a universal brake mount, which is also found on Forbidden's latest round of bikes. The bracket uses two mounting points: one on the seatstay and another that the axle slides through for optimal caliper-rotor alignment.

The dropout pivot houses the Heretic's only flip-chip, offering a high or low position for 29” rear wheels, or “Flow” and "Attack", as Rossignol puts it. They claim that a 27.5” rear wheel will work too (more about that in the geometry section), but only in the high mode.




Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review

Suspension Design

Rossignol has stuck with the same Horst link suspension layout but that’s been overhauled too. The largest change outside of the beefier rocker link is the move to a longer shock. A 205x65mm trunnion-mount shock lowers the leverage rate. On the old Heretic, we found the suspension used the initial part of the stroke enthusiastically.

The same goes for the anti-squat. Although the graph shows the dashed line of the new Heretic sitting lower than before, there’s a lot less movement. The ride is much more composed now.

As expected with most Horst-link bikes, the anti-squat isn’t the highest. It does stay consistently near 65% through the travel though.


Rossignol Heretic
The old Heretic (pink line) was much more progressive and tended to push through the initial part of the travel too easily.
Rossignol Heretic
The dashed orange and purple lines show the anti-squat of the new Heretic in a 50-tooth cog.
Rossignol Heretic
Anti-rise is a shade lower than the old Heretic, yet still higher than some other Horst link bikes.




photo

Geometry

Generally speaking, enduro bike geometry seems to have settled into a sweet spot, especially those with the common suspension type mentioned above. The previous model wasn’t too far off that on paper, but that changed on the trail. The new Heretic sits with a well-balanced, solid stance.

At the forefront of that is the longer-reach measurements. I rode a size large (477 mm) on the previous generation frame, but for this purple people eater, I selected a medium (464 mm), which felt lengthier than stated.

Where does that leave a size small then? A reach of 439 mm might stretch out some smaller riders too far. On the upside of the longer reach theory, the XL frame will surely keep taller folks happy with a 514 mm figure.

Balancing the size medium nicely (in the 29er setup) is a 437 mm chainstay length (high). Moving to the low flip-chip position lengthens this to 442 mm. The lengths aren’t matched to changes in reach though - they’re the same throughout the size range.

Flipping that dropout chip will also drop the BB offset from -25 mm to -31.4 mm and slacken the head tube angle from 64.5 to 64 degrees. The seat tube is relatively steep to begin with at 78 degrees, but that gets kicked back to 77.6 degrees.

During the my initial rides, I left the flip-chip in the high setting, which seemed slack enough for the desert style of trails. For that reason, I focused on dialling in the suspension and shaking out the rest of the bike. For our long-term review, I'll be sure to play around with the lower setting back on home soil.




Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review

Pricing and Specifications

The previous generation Heretic received much love for trusted, quality parts that came at an attractive price, but that had repercussions in terms of the frame‘s durability and ride quality.

Now, the top-level GX AXS build comes in at $6,600 USD - a substantial price jump up from $4,800 on the previous Heretic XT. However, that old top-tier build was void of electronic components. This GX AXS kit is ready to go hard from the start. The only upgrade it could use to hit the start line of an enduro race or bike park would be stronger, stickier tires.

The SLX build comes in at $4,500 USD with, you guessed it, a full gamut of Shimano SLX components. There’s also Fox Performance Series suspension and respectable components from E13 and SDG.

Next up is the Ronald McDonald meal with a Shimano Deore served on a Marzocchi platter. At $3,300 USD, there’s supersized value in this build.

photo
Heretic Deore 12 - $3,300 USD / $4,300 CAD / €3,300 EUR - 17.2 kg / 37.9 lb // Mazocchi Bomber Z1 Rail 2 fork, Marzocchi Bomber Air Sweep shock, Shimano Deore 12-spd drivetrain, Shimano Deore brakes, WTB i30 rims w/Shimano TC500 hubs, Rossignol alloy bar and stem, Exaform 900i dropper, WTB Silverado saddle, Maxxis Assegai/DHR II EXO+ Maxx Terra tires.

photo
Heretic SLX - $4,500 USD / $5,800 CAD / €4,700 EUR - 16.8 kg / 37.0 lb // Fox 38 Float Performance fork, Fox Float X2 Performance shock, Shimano SXL 12-spd drivetrain, Shimano SLX brakes, E13 Grappler Core rims w/Shimano TC500 hubs, E13 Base alloy base and stem, SDG Tellis V2 dropper and Bel Air saddle, Maxxis Assegai/DHR II, EXO+ Maxx Terra tires.

photo
Heretic GX T-Type - $6,200 USD / $8,000 CAD / €6,200 EUR - 16.5 kg / 36.3 lb // Fox 38 Factory Grip X2 fork, Fox Float Factory X2 shock, SRAM GX AXS T-type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Bronze brakes, DT Swiss E1900 Spline wheels, Burgtec alloy bar, stem, grips, SDG Tellis V2 dropper and Bel Air saddle, Maxxis Assegai/DHR II EXO+ Maxx Terra tires.




Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review. Photos by Max McCulloch.

Ride Impressions

Compared to the last bike, the all-new Heretic is a night-and-day improvement. It’s calmer through and through - a culmination of a stiffer frame and revised kinematics.

The longer 170 mm travel fork plays a heavy hand in that too. There is a high sense of stability and control about the Heretic when plunking down bold moves. Combined with an admirable stack height, the rider is placed inside the bike, between the big wheels, much like the Raaw Madonna. This leads to the rider feeling safer and having the confidence to plow into square-edge objects without getting pitched forward.

A low standover and seat tube height also opens up real estate to move around the bike while jumping. Even with the 29-inch rear wheel, it's quite maneuverable.

Rebuilding the Heretic with a lower leverage rate also brings along a major increase in mid-stroke support. The bike is more composed and predictable when loading up the suspension for hopping up objects or off jumps. The same is true when descending staircase-like sections of trail.

Although hard bottom outs weren’t an issue, I’ll try adding another volume spacer in the shock to ramp up the progression earlier in the travel.

At 16.5 kg (36.3 lb), it climbs better than I expected, and isn’t a landship on flatter trails either. I’d point towards that supportive suspension and geometry for that. The high mode has a steep seat tube but I’m curious how those characteristics will be impacted when swapping the rear wheel out to a 27.5” as those numbers get chopped down substantially.

Rossignol Heretic First Ride Review. Photos by Max McCulloch.




194 Comments
  • 25874
 Noone wants to buy this private equity bullshit. Support real mountain bike companies.
  • 7436
 Agree. Do Rossignol even have a design and r&d team or is this just a generic catalogue frame with some stickers slapped on the downtube?
  • 2317
 Louder for the back row!
  • 256
 @EducatedHillbilly: as far as I remember this frame was actually developed by felt back in 2022ish I want to say. Saw a prototype for a new longtravel 29 Felt decree type from the rep but then never saw the light of day. I'd bet this is it
  • 601
 “Buy”? I figured these were exclusively for Intersport rental fleets
  • 1338
 @westcoastbikeguy: have had the opportunity to work with the team behind this bike and they're the real deal. Far from a generic catalogue frame and definitely "a real mtb company." Bike is fully developed in house and not related to the Felt line from a few years back.

Stoked to see Matt liked the bike, I've had a blast on it the last few months.
  • 595
 @EducatedHillbilly: @westcoastbikeguy - Rossi has a dedicated bike team internally (product, marketing…) that has been working on this bike for a while now. Bike is 100% unique to Rossignol and Felt was not involved in the development of this bike.
  • 1112
 While I generally agree, not all PE money is bad for business. We just hear about the 3Gs of the world and feel the cost cutting as the consumer more than than we hear about supportive investors who help companies grow.
  • 90
 @frenchlinesandfrenchfries: plus, they sponsored Morgane Jonnier et Legendary "chez" Roger Mandin
  • 2923
 Specialized and Trek build zero bikes. Giant does, but their warranty support can be lacking.

Unless you’re buying from a small frame builder (like Ventana), you’re buying from the nebulous land of equity, dispersed supply chains etc.
  • 143
 Yeah! Like Revel, oh, wait...
  • 34
 @wyorider: m.youtube.com/watch?v=tP_zKzbsNjY&t=8s&pp=ygUoc2FudGEgY3J1eiBjYXJib24gYmlrZSBicm9rZW4gZmlyc3QgcmlkZQ%3D%3D
  • 862
 @EducatedHillbilly: The total redesign of this bike by the in-house team was the focal point of the article. It's mentioned in the second paragraph and the video.
  • 70
 @f*cktoryteam: The legendary Roger Mandin is sponsored by Rossignol...? Really?
  • 91
 @Imself: The legend himself yes Wink
  • 333
 Great how the top 5 commenter's apparently didn't bother to read the article... ) Wink Wink

But don't let that stop u from complaining...
  • 210
 @mattbeer: Notsoeducatedhillbilly....
  • 200
 @chriskneeland Wait till you discover that most bike brands are owned by private equity
  • 64
 *no one

It's two words
  • 13
 ding ding dinggggg!!!
  • 160
 @stiingya: 2025 I guess… the most important is to have an opinion , no matter if it is true or false
  • 60
 I'm sure some folks will buy the $3.3k Deore build, that's a pretty great value.
  • 24
 @stiingya: Still looking for the part where it says Rossignol isn't owned by a private equity firm
  • 160
 @chriskneeland: You'd better steer clear of Santa Cruz and Cannondale too if you're allergic to PE.
  • 40
 @stiingya: Nice observation. It's a perfect example of how the world works these days.
  • 10
 @maxmcculloch: I stand corrected. I am pretty sure it was you Max who was testing out that 29er Felt Proto, I wasn't saying it as a negative I desperately wanted the Felt to have a 29er option and the frames at the time were due for a refresh.

Bryan was always showing us the protos getting us hyped, reps gotta rep!
  • 100
 @chriskneeland: Find a large company that isn't in some way and report back please
  • 40
 A bike like the Giant Reign is ideal!
  • 54
 @Daver27: I don't f*ck with conglomerates. There are enough rider owned mountain bike companies making better shit. Evil, Transition, Yeti, Pivot, Kona, Canfield, Devinci, Ibis, Intense. The spirit of MTB isn't a leverage buyout firm.
  • 20
 @southshorepirate: yes but in general someone shoot all the PE guys into the sun the world would be a better place.
  • 90
 @chriskneeland: Yeti - major stake owned by PE firm Cortec. Kona is VC-backed after restructuring, just completing their see round (which is so weird for such an established brand, but that's where they're at). And there's a decent chance in situations like Canfield and Devinci that funds were raised outside of the "owners" personal assets when the buy-outs were executed.

"Rider owned" doesn't mean no PE/VC is at play. Your name may be on the deed of your home, but in reality it's owned by the financiers until you pay it back, and the same is true for many "rider owned" businesses.

As I said, not all PE/VC money is about hack and slash to sell, some, arguably many, are in it to grow the businesses in which they invest.
  • 10
 @southshorepirate: how many? If you want fast ROI asset raiding works better than actualy growing companies.
  • 47
 @southshorepirate: There's a difference between a bike company taking out a line of credit to invest in themselves versus a profit farm seeing an opportunity to exploit the MTB market by mass producing sub par product and offering it at a lower price point because their portfolio leverage allows them to endure smaller margins undercutting real mountain bike companies.
  • 81
 @chriskneeland: Yes, there is a big difference between a line of credit and outside investors. I just pointed out that some of the companies you listed as worthy of support due to their financial structure actually use PE. Which proves my point, not all PE is bad. You seem to now agree, it isn't PE that's bad, it's how PE may change management and operations that you don't like.

Heaven forbid if a company should achieve scale and use it to their advantage to offer lower cost alternatives to consumers. Not everyone wants or can afford boutique brands.

Now come back with an entirely different angle in your ignorant argument.
  • 30
 @spaced: how many is irrelevant, the point is not all. There are thousands of PE firms investing in tens or hundreds of thousands of private companies of various sizes and through various mechanisms with different operating ethos. Do some research, inform yourself, or take the lazy "all PE bad" stance, up to you.

PE takes many forms, from angels to VCs to leveraged buyouts and every creative structure in between someone has thought of. People who don't understand the capital markets just think of PE as the buy, slash and sell style of transaction (Tim Hortons, Kraft/Heinz/Mondelez), which exists, and is what we hear about in the news, but it's the sensational stuff that sells ads. Nobody wants to read about the mid size privately owned company who took PE investment, brought on management support, got access to all sorts of expertise and connections and was able to grow their business, increase employment and eventually exit... that doesn't make joe blow angry enough to click on an article to sell an ad.
  • 22
 @southshorepirate: I prefer so support companies with a soul
  • 31
 @chriskneeland: at least you're consistent and predictable in your responses.
  • 20
 @stiingya: fatfingers of mine hit the wrong vote button... apologies!
  • 10
 @SyKon: I hate when I do that, I wish PB let you change your vote!! Smile

(OH, I bet a LOT of people wish they could change their vote for another recent thing that happened in the U.S.!!! Smile Smile Smile )
  • 892
 Matt Beer is Pinkbikes version of the Stig. Should get him a white kit and helmet.
  • 1561
 “Some say he was born wearing a full-face helmet, and that he communicates only through brake squeals... All we know is, he's called The Skid.”
  • 230
 @bigtim: I read that in Clarkson’s voice.
  • 10
 @TwoNGlenn: same here..
  • 20
 @bigtim: who downvoted this? It is true gold!
  • 694
 Look, I’m a busy man. I obviously don’t have time to be going through articles when I’ve got bitching to do in the comments.

But $6200 for top end doesn’t seem bad. Now someone angrily tell me why the components on the top end are junk.
  • 110
 Can’t really complain about that build. Would have been nice to at least see mid level Maven brakes though.
  • 140
 SDG Tellis is fine (although 150mm drop for medium seems underwhelming). GX is lower spec for electronic shifting, and for $6,600 I feel like they could have opted for Maven Ultimates, or at least Silvers. But, they gave bottom barrel spec Mavens. To add insult to injury they don’t even give you the better HS2 rotors that SRAM made for the Mavens. They also give you DT Swiss 370s instead of 350s.

I’m all for getting the Kashima, but I would hope for X01, DT Swiss 350s, and Maven Silvers at this price point.
  • 31
 $6,200*
  • 71
 @nickfranko: I'd certainly swap Kash for Maven Silver + thicker rotors, though reviewers seen to say there's little to choose between the tiers of Maven. E1900 wheels are pretty good, though not "shiny". When there's no mechanical connection between thumb and mech, I don't see why GX is a problem here (though I'd prefer a cable)
  • 78
 With the way the industry is right now you can get a wayyyyyyy nicer bike from a real brand for less. Top model of Spire Carbon is $5k right now
  • 10
 @nickfranko: I’m currently running low end mavens, although not on as big of a bike. They work surprisingly well.

But for the price might as well go with at least mids
  • 20
 @everythingsucks: This is not to say anything bad about the Maven Bronze, it's just at $6.2k I'd expect at least the Silver.
  • 30
 @mountainsofsussex: X0 is a nicer setup with materials that generally last longer for the chain and the cassette. That's what matters more to me than the shifter itself.

The contact adjust technically does move the full contact point closer to the bars if that matters for riders (it doesn't for me and I haven't touched them on my Mavens since first using them), but it's really the ball bearing that makes the levers feel so good.
But, my first post isn't me saying the Maven BRZ or the GX is bad, just I expect more on this price point.
  • 40
 @nickfranko: Oh, but they released T-Type S1000 just so we can no longer say "GX is lower spec"... haha... but I fully agree with you. Smile
  • 10
 @nickfranko: yeah, agreed.
  • 40
 @everythingsucks: why would a top tier brake working well be surprising?
  • 20
 @neons97: Dammit, they're always releasing new stuff! haha
  • 70
 $3999 for a carbon Spire with top level suspension, TRP dhr evo's and mechanical gx is the real deal to beat right now. Everything you need, without the ridiculous markup of the transmission
  • 161
 AXS. That’s enough to put me off. I’d rather have xt and save at least a grand
  • 121
 @nickfranko: kashima is pointless. Performance elite is the best bet from fox and save the cash
  • 40
 @chrismac70: Eh in my limited experience there's no significant difference in friction but there is a durability/resistance to abuse advantage.
  • 20
 @chrismac70: And at least half a pound on the rear axle.
  • 10
 The $ price isn't bad but the Euro price is ridiculous, which likely means the GBP price will be the same as the Euro price as always - despite 6200USD being £4600 in reality.

For 6200 here in the UK you can buy an Atherton S.170.1 - X01, RS ultimate fork/shock, better brakes, better wheels, mullet, a million size choices and better suspension system with DW4.

I mean christ you can even find Megatower CC's with X0 AXS, RS Ultimate fork/shock, Reserve wheels... for basically the same price as this. That's gonna flop hard in the UK unless they adjust pricing.
  • 10
 You can always count on the whiny cunts in the comment section to come through for you.
  • 421
 That’s a pretty solid table @mattbeer
  • 160
 @TEAM-ROBOT Cheers!
  • 20
 @TEAM-ROBOT pointing out the most important part of the article.. I'm a fan of a proper table..
  • 280
 I’ll say it…looks pretty sweet.
  • 230
 That last photo is a work of art.
  • 201
 Lifes hard if you want size appropriate chainstays
  • 61
 Medium bikes win the handling award always, I am lucky that I can ride medium or large frames.
  • 30
 packaging constraints is a big issue with this. bike boxes cant afford to get any longer.
  • 180
 Coming soon to a rental fleet near you
  • 121
 Maybe I've been living under a rock but I didn't know Rossignol made bikes - skis/boards, sure, bikes....color me surprised.
  • 42
 It's really not that hard to "make bikes" nowadays if you are a sports industry mogul
  • 40
 I believe rossignol group procured Felt a few years back.
  • 20
 They acquired (absorbed? rebranded as?) Felt's MTB line, if I remember correctly.
  • 120
 Never previously thought that Rossignol bikes were legit, but this actually looks like the kind of thing Kona should be making.
  • 40
 @BenPea: Kona did. It’s called the Process X. Other than a slightly different linkage, it’s identical.
  • 12
 @TheR: does it still exist though? And yes, it's a faux-bar. Baffled as to why they stuck with that design after the Spez patent expired.
  • 20
 @BenPea: Yeah, it’s not really clear to me what Kona’s up to. They’re just kind of re-issuing updates to old bikes, and I don’t know if they just haven’t gotten to the X yet, or just dropped it entirely.

I had a 153 — that faux bar was actually pretty good. Probably no real reason to switch it up. The linkage on the Kona is probably the same distance from the axle on the seat stay as this one is from the axle to the linkage on the chain stay. It’s like they looked at it, and said, “we’ll just do a mirror image four-bar!” Who knows? Maybe we haven’t seen the last of the Process X.
  • 10
 @TheR: who knows? Europe isn't getting any Konas rn so it's a moot point for us. Not sure why I've got a bee in my bonnet about the faux bar thing. It just seems like they're stubbornly holding on to a fundamentally inferior system (not to say it can't be made to work ok, but you get my point).
  • 10
 @TheR: The X that was released in fall of '23 was ready to go long before that, but COVID interrupted *everything*. It rides really well - I recommend you try one out!
  • 10
 @sngltrkmnd: I loved my Process. No doubt I’d like the X. I’m on a Canfield right now. It will be a couple seasons before I can switch over.

@BenPea: You would be really surprised by the faux bar thing. In my opinion what Kona’s got going worked better than the DW link on the Turner I rode before it. Hopefully Kona rises from the ashes here. They have some nice new releases.
  • 132
 Looks like a session
  • 72
 Looks like a spire
  • 51
 Looks like a radon swoop, transition patrol
  • 30
 @f*cktoryteam: it just looks like the hundreds of horstlink bikes with a rocker. The ones quoted above + Marin, Kona, Raaw, etc, etc etc, etc, etc, etc... Classic but efficient.
  • 20
 Previous generation Sight!
  • 100
 Give me the classic rooster branding and I am in!
  • 43
 Nerd stuff....
Rooster is the national bird of France and that logo has historically meant Equipe de France (made in France).
That is why all Rossignol products have the stylized capital R (their proper logo).
Now before the "that's not what my skis say" comments roll in click below or do a little manufacturing research.

1. Not all Rossignol skis have the Rooster (made by Authier in Switzerland) so they have the Swiss cross at the tip.

images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=AwrjYMvMtQdoExYEwTZXNyoA;_ylu=Y29sbwNncTEEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3BpdnM-?p=swiss+made+rossignol+freesyle+authier&fr2=piv-web&type=E210US739G0&fr=mcafee#id=71&iurl=https%3A%2F%2Ffarm1.staticflickr.com%2F656%2F22940625943_4c79093962_o.jpg&action=click

2. Plenty of brands have rightly included rooster w/ the skis on their products.
Moncler, Le Coq Sportif and Lacoste garments, old Kerma and Ramy ski poles, Heschung and Le Trappeur ski boots and many others.
  • 71
 @NWintheUSA: "Equipe de France" does not mean "made in France". Equipe is Team in English. Equipe de France means Team France.
  • 10
 @Marquis: thank you, I stand corrected.
  • 10
 @NWintheUSA: pas de quoi
  • 40
 @NWintheUSA: Fabrique en France is what you were looking for I think.
  • 30
 @NWintheUSA: FYI, a rossignol is a nightingale in french, which makes me wonder about this rooster on the logo, except if it's a very badly drawn nightingale...
  • 91
 Dang I love the location of the multi tool slot. Not like it could rust quickly or anything of that sort.
  • 92
 " 170 mm up front and 165 a la derriere. " C'est quoi la derrière ? Le culotte ??
  • 131
 C'est la profondeur d'insertion anale maximum recommandée.
  • 120
 If he'd left out the "a la", he'd have nailed it tbf. And if my aunt had wheels, she'd be a bicycle.
  • 50
 @danstonQ: c'est bien ça, j'adore les insertions au plus de profondeur possible...
  • 30
 So. Uhhhhhhhh. The SLX grade has the same 1x12 kit as the Deore 12 grade? Seriously? Or did somebody get a little hurried in their cut/paste action? Or maybe the SLX moniker as short for something? You know..., So Like (and whatever 'X'-word the French use to refer to base grade bikes).
  • 132
 Hey Jimi, that’s a mistake no worries, the SLX doesn’t get the same drivetrain as the Deore 12, Heretic SLX actually has the SLX 12 drivetrain, the name itself gives a little hint Wink
  • 20
 Its really nice to see some 465 reach measurements show up. With that head tube a +-5 reach adjust gets you to a pretty dialed reach, regardless of which side of the M or L spectrum you fall on, and for everyone who's 5'10" or 5'11", you can ride it out of the box and be stoked. It would be nice if it shipped with a +-5 reach headset cup though.
  • 64
 Great rider, good overview, but ...

I’ll try adding another volume spacer in the shock to ramp up the progression earlier in the travel.

That's not how it works - that's actually backwards. Remove a spacer and increase pressure if you want to gain support earlier in the travel.
  • 60
 I think he doesn't mean in the beggining of the compression. He means the shock gets harder earlier on the travel, but not on the very beggining of the compression.
  • 53
 @pedrujo: @pedrujo: I'm well aware of what he means. Not the beginning, just earlier. That's not what happens by reducing the compression ratio (i.e. adding reducers). If you want to raise the mid-stroke "hammock" while retaining an accessible end-stroke, you need to make the spring more linear.
  • 10
 Oops, little edit: increasing the compression ratio
  • 20
 does anyone remember the recall from a while back? rather than replacing the demo fleet at our local bike park, rossi sent someone to weld plates onto the head tube of each bike. I would never support this company!

www.pinkbike.com/news/rossignol-recalls-all-track-dh-bike-due-to-possible-headtube-failures.html
  • 31
 That seems like a legitimate solution to me
  • 50
 I live near Rossignol HQ.You can say anything about the owners but the company itself is legit and has passionated people
  • 10
 --
  • 50
 I love a solid yellow/red bike build
  • 32
 "Although hard bottom outs weren’t an issue, I’ll try adding another volume spacer in the shock to ramp up the progression earlier in the travel."

That's really not how volume spacers work... If bottom outs aren't a problem, why would you ever add a spacer? Only thing it would do it make it harder to use full travel, prompting a lower pressure which will dimish the "mid stroke support" that you said was good.
  • 10
 It sounds to me he's trying to match spring rates F/R - something that can't be done with pressure alone, and shouldn't be done with compression adjustments
  • 11
 @therealmancub: where does it sound like that? There is no mention of front-rear balance, only that it felt solid and composed in chunder. Sounds more like they just don't want to use as much rear travel.

And again, no matter the actual intention, using volume spacers to change mid stroke progression just isn't how they work: the change to the curve in the first 2/3rds is so marginal. And they're usually used in the opposite way anyway: add a spacer and reduce pressure to soften up (the spring rate, not the progession) the beginning and middle stroke with more progression in the end stroke preventing hard bottom outs despite less pressure.
  • 10
 In the current market, I'm not sure how or why a company makes sense of trying to establish a "new" brand offering this sort of product. No matter the quality, the majority of consumers have already built up loyalty to one of the existing brands with many years of history to create some sort of connection with a rider. I can imagine a small builder with a great back-story, compelling quality story, something truly innovative capturing people's attention. This isn't a negative comment about the bike: it seems good, but unless this is a flagship model designed to create brand credibility while the sales model will be a pile of mid level Rossignol bikes pushed into big boxes, I don't get it.
  • 10
 hoooooly, there is about nothing constructive here. This bike looks pretty good and the high end build seems decently spec'd and priced, no? it would be hard to get it to shed a couple pounds but aside from that, seems great.
  • 41
 Looks good, priced good. Skeptical about the claimed weight given the hefty construction and component spec.
  • 11
 I was wondering about that. I suspect the weight is without pedals since they ship sans pedals, and exo+ is a marginal casing for a 165/170 bike. So quoted weight might be realistic, given that with pedals and double downs the weight is probably closer to 38lb ready to ride, on the top spec build.
But, either way, I agree with the other sentiments here that we should support independent bike brands where we can, even if this is a decent bike for the money.
  • 21
 @KennyWatson: hard to support independent bike brands when they are double the price of this...
  • 20
 @ahhchon: Strongly disagree.
If I open the website of any of my local bike shops, and sort Enduro bikes by price, I get lots of options at or below the $5800 cad price point of the LX model.
  • 10
 What has the world come to when we are sceptical of 36lb bike weights? Big Grin
FWIW, I have a very similar bike (the Bird Aeris 9) with a coil shock and chonky frame which weighs 36lb in real life - so it seems credible to me.
  • 30
 Is it some running industry gag (like the Wilhelm Scream) to photograph a bike with a half-lowered dropper post?
  • 51
 Is this a 2020 Norco sight?
  • 42
 Awesome bike. Not cheap. No standout features. No reputable brand. Not a good value. Not sure why anyone would by this. Will be 40% off and a good deal eventually.
  • 10
 They need to understand they aren't a premium bike brand and consequently can't demand premium prices for their very unexeptional products. Otherwise they won't sell a lot of these.
  • 87
 Might be a fine bicycle but looked up who owns Rossignol, and it is Altor, Private Equity group out of Europe. Yeah, that's a hard pass for me.
  • 124
 Santa Cruz. Cannondale. Cervelo. is owned by PON. Private equity.
Bell/Giro/Fox... all owned by Vista Outdoor. Private equity. Well I think they're selling or sold to Strategic Value Partners.
Canyon is owned by GBL. Private equity.
YT is owned by Ardian. Private equity.
Pinarello owned by Catterton. Private equity.
Kona was private equity but recently sold back to employees.
Enve I believe sold to a private equity company.
Rapha I think sold to RZC Investments... Walmart.


I'm sure there's plenty more.

Private equity ownership isn't always a terrible thing and there are plenty of other reasons to not want to buy a specific bike. Just say you don't want a ski brand on your bike...
  • 20
 Calm down Luigi, nobody's making you buy it
  • 30
 Do the bearings just fall out as on the older model?
  • 20
 @MATTBEER are you not in PNW anymore? I didn't watch the vid, Can't take the ads.
  • 20
 @djjazzynick I still live in Squamish. I only visited Utah for the First Ride, but would love to spend more time there.
  • 41
 Everyone's trippin. Thats a sick looking bike.
  • 12
 "The old Heretic (pink line) was much more progressive and tended to push through the initial part of the travel too easily."

Isn't progressive good for a heavy duty bike like this, help prevent harsh bottom outs? When does "pushing through initial part too easily" change from the good ol' "plush off the top"?
  • 11
 Why does the anti-rise chart have a line for 45% sag, while the others have the same 25% along with a 30%? Is there some kind of reasoning they gave you for specifically calling out the AR deeper into the travel.
  • 10
 If the bearing fall out - no problem they will sell the new ones on their website for 200Euro XD. No joke their bearing kit is 200 Euro
  • 22
 good to see Rossignol have given up on trying to write product launches, i still laugh every time i think of there “super heretic” last year
  • 11
 What's with all the purple bikes these days? In the 2000s the trend was matte black, then its was teal, now it's purple apparently
  • 20
 Top Level build and GX 😂
  • 10
 SLX build looks okay-except the rims are made of cheese. Put DT wheels on all the builds Rossi.
  • 10
 Hey,I like cheese!
  • 20
 The cheapest is the best looking imo
  • 21
 Seems like solid specs across the range and pretty good value and one I'd consider next time I'm in the the market.
  • 20
 What a time to launch this.
  • 13
 "Anti-rise is a shade lower than the old Heretic, yet still higher than some other Horst link bikes."

And lower than some other Horst link bikes, as well as [lower|higher] than some other [insert other suspension layout here] bike.

Why call out this comparison only to other Horst link bikes? How does is compare to the average enduro bike, regardless of layout? You guys love to tell us that suspension layout is but one factor among many, then go ahead and continue to compare mostly against similar layouts.

(BTW, whatever code you guys use to escape/encode angle brackets is broken. It keeps removing the less-than completely, and turning the greater-than into an HTML code > )
  • 13
 What is "a universal brake mount, which is also found on Forbidden's latest round of bikes"?

Some kind of new open spec? Is it the same part as, and thus interchangeable with, Forbidden bikes*?

*(The Forbidden ones aren't even "universal" inside their own ine-up! They're specific to each dropout, such that they have different ones for 29 and 27.5, despite rotor-caliper positioning having nothing to do with wheel size. And also it's maybe not on the new ebikes?)

Or do you really mean that is it simply a mount that is located partially by the axle and partially by the frame, instead of only by the frame? While that is nice and all, it's not "universal" by any means.
  • 10
 www.pinkbike.com/news/sram-patent-hints-at-universal-brake-mount.html
  • 11
 @icoop: and this isn't that. Yes the proposed thing is axle-positioned, but, again, that's the only thing in common. Especially considering that the forbidden thing isn't even universal between wheel sizes in the same brand, and also doesn't look to be universal with the one on this bike.
  • 32
 Performance level suspension
SLX everything
E13
Alloy frame
..$4500??!!
Hard pass
  • 24
 A ski company that made a big fail at making snowboards when they decided to go full rocker is now getting into mountain biking…Really? What is next? Trek making skis? I bet they’ll end up having no choice but selling them at Decathlon.
  • 30
 The last Freeride World Tour event was won on Commencal skis
  • 21
 oh yeah, another crab link bike is just what MTB needs and then people are surprised companies go tits up
  • 10
 ha! "crab link". I like it.
  • 10
 Will be saying “crab link” going forward.
  • 10
 @pmhobson: Hi there fellow green-website enjoyer!
  • 10
 I'm getting non HP Forbidden Vibes from that frame.
  • 10
 Nice looking bike TBH. May rent one on vacation at a bike park one day.
  • 11
 I’m a fan of the Ronnie Mac build, my 153 has the same attire 😁. Weight is appropriate for the build. Nice one Rossi!
  • 34
 This 'Review' reads like an advertisement. No coincidence that the homepage banner has this bike all over it today. I wonder what they paid PB for this 'review'
  • 10
 The NSMB writeup has some great stuff on the team the developed this bike.
  • 10
 It looks like a Raaw Madonna to me.
  • 10
 Dual compound Exo tyres on an enduro bike?
  • 32
 Looks like Vitus
  • 30
 AHahaahAAAHAHHaaaa..... Do you know who was Vitus initially?
  • 10
 @Imself: What's so funny?
The original Vitus was a French brand, that made bikes with (all or carbon) tubes bonded to aluminium lugs, and despite both being French, it had nothing to do with Rossignol.
  • 44
 No P/E brands including Pon !
  • 46
 Another geometry fail: Seat tube length is way too long on the larger sizes. We have +200mm droppers now people!
Chainstays are too short on the larger sizes...
  • 11
 Hmmmm… I run a 240mm dropper on the Large and it’s perfect for my LONG legs. Can you please elaborate on the seat tube length comment?
  • 23
 @frenchlinesandfrenchfries: 440mm seat tube for a large and a 470mm seat tube for an XL is too long. If you run a 240mm dropper slammed then 400-420mm is all you need. Low standover improves bike handling. This is one area where many brands still haven't figured it out. There are now 250mm droppers!
  • 21
 @SintraFreeride: not that easy… if you make it shorter, then you might have issues with the minimum insertion on the longer droppers considering that most frames do not have a straight tube from the BB to the top of the seat-tube, mostly due to shock placement. Even with a 250mm dropper, if the seat-tube is really low… it’s not enough extension to be in the right pedaling position which mean you would have to raise the seat. If you ONLY want to go downhill, then that’s a different story. Vraiment pas evident de trouver le bon compromis.
  • 23
 Or just learn to ride a bike instead of expecting the bike to completely disappear from underneath you.
  • 20
 @frenchlinesandfrenchfries: Stop building bikes with bent seat tubes and start making long dropper posts with shorter insertion depths.
  • 10
 @WhateverBikes: Or grow longer legs? Running a high saddle gives you less room to move around on the bike and less leg suspension.
  • 20
 @SintraFreeride: Let's just say that the fact that I get by just fine with my leg suspension on a full rigid bike with a fixed saddle height, where people with 180mm rear suspension are complaining that 200mm dropper posts are too short kinda makes me think people on modern bikes are a bit whiny ad should just ride their damn bikes.
How f*cking easy should your bike make it for y'all?
  • 10
 @WhateverBikes: It's about unlocking the bike and your full potential. I can ride bikes with 450mm seat tubes and 150mm droppers and I have in the past. Today I ride a bike with 410mm seat tube and 200mm dropper. I still want a longer dropper so I don't have to raise it for climbs.
  • 10
 @SintraFreeride: Or maybe it's just about having fun on your bike.
  • 10
 @WhateverBikes: If the seat is in my way I'm not having fun on my bike.
  • 10
 You know you need seat tube depth to run longer droppers... yeah?
  • 10
 @onemanarmy: I am well aware of that. It's the reason I don't buy bikes with kinks in the seat tube.
  • 77
 Why would I read this review, let alone buy a Rosignal?
  • 82
 Why would you comment on an article you claim to have no interest in, let alone in the bike that is reviewed?
It's Rossignol, by the way.
  • 50
 You’re getting trolled by a troll.
  • 31
 @Twentysix4life: probably a Rosignal employee.
  • 10
 @Huck2Matt: Haha, dude, I'm from The Netherlands, and I ride (and rebuild) nineties mountain bikes exclusively. I have no interest in ever buying a modern bike, or working for a company that makes them.
  • 12
 Not exactly sure I understand where they came up with the name for this bike. Here is a religious nonconformist lol
  • 10
 sender free 165
  • 10
 No Reagan link?
  • 12
 I hate to say it, since Rossi is the Trek of the ski world, but this bike actually looks pretty rad
  • 12
 Does this color tell you it's the top tier this time? Or is it too garish?
  • 11
 thank you for nothing
  • 23
 heh . ruh . tuhk
  • 10
 Hair-Rheh-Tic not Herr-retick! Damn Canadian philistines! Big Grin







