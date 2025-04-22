First Ride: Rossignol Heretic - New & Improved Has Never Been More True

Two years ago we tested Rossignol’s Heretic enduro bike and things didn't pan out so well in the long run. We had issues with the frame hardware developing play and neither the geometry nor the suspension traits compared favorably with other similar style bikes on the market.
Unlike the usual deal with sequels, this one is better than the original. Rossignol fully redesigned the Heretic in-house and it seems to have paid off, big time.
The frame stiffness and suspension kinematics have been totally revamped. To stand tall against other enduro bikes, the Heretic's suspension travel has been bumped up at both ends; 170 mm up front and 165 a la derriere. In its stock form, it still rolls on dual 29-inch wheels, but is MX compatible.
Heretic Details
• 165 mm travel, 170 mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 29 or MX wheels
• Horst-link suspension
• 64-64.5° head angle (63.6° MX)
• 437/442 mm chainstay
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Pricing: €6,200 EUR / $6,200 USD / $8,000 CAD
• Weight: 16.5 kg / 36.3 lb (MD)
• 3.2 kg frame no shock
• rossignol.com
Smaller, yet notable tweaks include a thoughtful rubber frame around exposed areas and clean internal cable routing this time around, thankfully not through the headset. The frame is still an all-aluminum affair, so don’t expect flyweight numbers from a carbon alternative - the complete bike weighs in at 16.5 kg (36.3 lb).
Rossignol Bikes operates on a consumer-direct business model. You’ll find three Heretic builds, which start at $3,300 USD, and go up to $6,200 for the purple GX AXS model you see here. On that top-tier build, there’s hardly a single part to scoff at.
Frame Details
From head to toe, this is an all-new frame. The tubing is larger in diameter but shaves 20% off the weight of the previous generation. That upsize in tubing includes a straight 56 mm head tube and 34.9 mm seat tube diameter. The seat tube is shorter in height compared to the previous generation Heretic and allows a longer dropper to be slammed further down in the frame. Stiffness is improved massively thanks to a two-piece forged BB shell and oversized main pivot bearings. The rest of the pivots receive double-row bearings.
One feature that Rossignol skipped is an internal storage compartment in the downtube. Instead, there’s a pocket in the rubber BB protection that a small multi-tool and tire lever nestle into. During the First Ride review, the tools stayed in place and never rattled despite my best efforts to shake it loose. With that said, I wouldn’t call it a quick-draw tool - it’s more of a reserve item.
More rubber protection is found inside the stays of the rear triangle, and it is lapped over the chainstay yoke to prevent rocks from being munched.
At other corners of the bike, you’ll find a UDH and a universal brake mount, which is also found on Forbidden's latest round of bikes. The bracket uses two mounting points: one on the seatstay and another that the axle slides through for optimal caliper-rotor alignment.
The dropout pivot houses the Heretic's only flip-chip, offering a high or low position for 29” rear wheels, or “Flow” and "Attack", as Rossignol puts it. They claim that a 27.5” rear wheel will work too (more about that in the geometry section), but only in the high mode.
Suspension Design
Rossignol has stuck with the same Horst link suspension layout but that’s been overhauled too. The largest change outside of the beefier rocker link is the move to a longer shock. A 205x65mm trunnion-mount shock lowers the leverage rate. On the old Heretic, we found the suspension used the initial part of the stroke enthusiastically.
The same goes for the anti-squat. Although the graph shows the dashed line of the new Heretic sitting lower than before, there’s a lot less movement. The ride is much more composed now.
As expected with most Horst-link bikes, the anti-squat isn’t the highest. It does stay consistently near 65% through the travel though.The old Heretic (pink line) was much more progressive and tended to push through the initial part of the travel too easily.
The dashed orange and purple lines show the anti-squat of the new Heretic in a 50-tooth cog. Anti-rise is a shade lower than the old Heretic, yet still higher than some other Horst link bikes.
Geometry
Generally speaking, enduro bike geometry seems to have settled into a sweet spot, especially those with the common suspension type mentioned above. The previous model wasn’t too far off that on paper, but that changed on the trail. The new Heretic sits with a well-balanced, solid stance.
At the forefront of that is the longer-reach measurements. I rode a size large (477 mm) on the previous generation frame, but for this purple people eater, I selected a medium (464 mm), which felt lengthier than stated.
Where does that leave a size small then? A reach of 439 mm might stretch out some smaller riders too far. On the upside of the longer reach theory, the XL frame will surely keep taller folks happy with a 514 mm figure.
Balancing the size medium nicely (in the 29er setup) is a 437 mm chainstay length (high). Moving to the low flip-chip position lengthens this to 442 mm. The lengths aren’t matched to changes in reach though - they’re the same throughout the size range.
Flipping that dropout chip will also drop the BB offset from -25 mm to -31.4 mm and slacken the head tube angle from 64.5 to 64 degrees. The seat tube is relatively steep to begin with at 78 degrees, but that gets kicked back to 77.6 degrees.
During the my initial rides, I left the flip-chip in the high setting, which seemed slack enough for the desert style of trails. For that reason, I focused on dialling in the suspension and shaking out the rest of the bike. For our long-term review, I'll be sure to play around with the lower setting back on home soil.
Pricing and Specifications
The previous generation Heretic received much love for trusted, quality parts that came at an attractive price, but that had repercussions in terms of the frame‘s durability and ride quality.
Now, the top-level GX AXS build comes in at $6,600 USD - a substantial price jump up from $4,800 on the previous Heretic XT. However, that old top-tier build was void of electronic components. This GX AXS kit is ready to go hard from the start. The only upgrade it could use to hit the start line of an enduro race or bike park would be stronger, stickier tires.
The SLX build comes in at $4,500 USD with, you guessed it, a full gamut of Shimano SLX components. There’s also Fox Performance Series suspension and respectable components from E13 and SDG.
Next up is the Ronald McDonald meal with a Shimano Deore served on a Marzocchi platter. At $3,300 USD, there’s supersized value in this build.Heretic Deore 12 - $3,300 USD / $4,300 CAD / €3,300 EUR - 17.2 kg / 37.9 lb //
Mazocchi Bomber Z1 Rail 2 fork, Marzocchi Bomber Air Sweep shock, Shimano Deore 12-spd drivetrain, Shimano Deore brakes, WTB i30 rims w/Shimano TC500 hubs, Rossignol alloy bar and stem, Exaform 900i dropper, WTB Silverado saddle, Maxxis Assegai/DHR II EXO+ Maxx Terra tires. Heretic SLX - $4,500 USD / $5,800 CAD / €4,700 EUR - 16.8 kg / 37.0 lb //
Fox 38 Float Performance fork, Fox Float X2 Performance shock, Shimano SXL 12-spd drivetrain, Shimano SLX brakes, E13 Grappler Core rims w/Shimano TC500 hubs, E13 Base alloy base and stem, SDG Tellis V2 dropper and Bel Air saddle, Maxxis Assegai/DHR II, EXO+ Maxx Terra tires. Heretic GX T-Type - $6,200 USD / $8,000 CAD / €6,200 EUR - 16.5 kg / 36.3 lb //
Fox 38 Factory Grip X2 fork, Fox Float Factory X2 shock, SRAM GX AXS T-type drivetrain, SRAM Maven Bronze brakes, DT Swiss E1900 Spline wheels, Burgtec alloy bar, stem, grips, SDG Tellis V2 dropper and Bel Air saddle, Maxxis Assegai/DHR II EXO+ Maxx Terra tires.
Ride Impressions
Compared to the last bike, the all-new Heretic is a night-and-day improvement. It’s calmer through and through - a culmination of a stiffer frame and revised kinematics.
The longer 170 mm travel fork plays a heavy hand in that too. There is a high sense of stability and control about the Heretic when plunking down bold moves. Combined with an admirable stack height, the rider is placed inside the bike, between the big wheels, much like the Raaw Madonna. This leads to the rider feeling safer and having the confidence to plow into square-edge objects without getting pitched forward.
A low standover and seat tube height also opens up real estate to move around the bike while jumping. Even with the 29-inch rear wheel, it's quite maneuverable.
Rebuilding the Heretic with a lower leverage rate also brings along a major increase in mid-stroke support. The bike is more composed and predictable when loading up the suspension for hopping up objects or off jumps. The same is true when descending staircase-like sections of trail.
Although hard bottom outs weren’t an issue, I’ll try adding another volume spacer in the shock to ramp up the progression earlier in the travel.
At 16.5 kg (36.3 lb), it climbs better than I expected, and isn’t a landship on flatter trails either. I’d point towards that supportive suspension and geometry for that. The high mode has a steep seat tube but I’m curious how those characteristics will be impacted when swapping the rear wheel out to a 27.5” as those numbers get chopped down substantially.
Stoked to see Matt liked the bike, I've had a blast on it the last few months.
Unless you’re buying from a small frame builder (like Ventana), you’re buying from the nebulous land of equity, dispersed supply chains etc.
But don't let that stop u from complaining...
It's two words
Bryan was always showing us the protos getting us hyped, reps gotta rep!
"Rider owned" doesn't mean no PE/VC is at play. Your name may be on the deed of your home, but in reality it's owned by the financiers until you pay it back, and the same is true for many "rider owned" businesses.
As I said, not all PE/VC money is about hack and slash to sell, some, arguably many, are in it to grow the businesses in which they invest.
Heaven forbid if a company should achieve scale and use it to their advantage to offer lower cost alternatives to consumers. Not everyone wants or can afford boutique brands.
Now come back with an entirely different angle in your ignorant argument.
PE takes many forms, from angels to VCs to leveraged buyouts and every creative structure in between someone has thought of. People who don't understand the capital markets just think of PE as the buy, slash and sell style of transaction (Tim Hortons, Kraft/Heinz/Mondelez), which exists, and is what we hear about in the news, but it's the sensational stuff that sells ads. Nobody wants to read about the mid size privately owned company who took PE investment, brought on management support, got access to all sorts of expertise and connections and was able to grow their business, increase employment and eventually exit... that doesn't make joe blow angry enough to click on an article to sell an ad.
(OH, I bet a LOT of people wish they could change their vote for another recent thing that happened in the U.S.!!! )
But $6200 for top end doesn’t seem bad. Now someone angrily tell me why the components on the top end are junk.
I’m all for getting the Kashima, but I would hope for X01, DT Swiss 350s, and Maven Silvers at this price point.
But for the price might as well go with at least mids
The contact adjust technically does move the full contact point closer to the bars if that matters for riders (it doesn't for me and I haven't touched them on my Mavens since first using them), but it's really the ball bearing that makes the levers feel so good.
But, my first post isn't me saying the Maven BRZ or the GX is bad, just I expect more on this price point.
For 6200 here in the UK you can buy an Atherton S.170.1 - X01, RS ultimate fork/shock, better brakes, better wheels, mullet, a million size choices and better suspension system with DW4.
I mean christ you can even find Megatower CC's with X0 AXS, RS Ultimate fork/shock, Reserve wheels... for basically the same price as this. That's gonna flop hard in the UK unless they adjust pricing.
I had a 153 — that faux bar was actually pretty good. Probably no real reason to switch it up. The linkage on the Kona is probably the same distance from the axle on the seat stay as this one is from the axle to the linkage on the chain stay. It’s like they looked at it, and said, “we’ll just do a mirror image four-bar!” Who knows? Maybe we haven’t seen the last of the Process X.
@BenPea: You would be really surprised by the faux bar thing. In my opinion what Kona’s got going worked better than the DW link on the Turner I rode before it. Hopefully Kona rises from the ashes here. They have some nice new releases.
Rooster is the national bird of France and that logo has historically meant Equipe de France (made in France).
That is why all Rossignol products have the stylized capital R (their proper logo).
Now before the "that's not what my skis say" comments roll in click below or do a little manufacturing research.
1. Not all Rossignol skis have the Rooster (made by Authier in Switzerland) so they have the Swiss cross at the tip.
images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=AwrjYMvMtQdoExYEwTZXNyoA;_ylu=Y29sbwNncTEEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3BpdnM-?p=swiss+made+rossignol+freesyle+authier&fr2=piv-web&type=E210US739G0&fr=mcafee#id=71&iurl=https%3A%2F%2Ffarm1.staticflickr.com%2F656%2F22940625943_4c79093962_o.jpg&action=click
2. Plenty of brands have rightly included rooster w/ the skis on their products.
Moncler, Le Coq Sportif and Lacoste garments, old Kerma and Ramy ski poles, Heschung and Le Trappeur ski boots and many others.
I’ll try adding another volume spacer in the shock to ramp up the progression earlier in the travel.
That's not how it works - that's actually backwards. Remove a spacer and increase pressure if you want to gain support earlier in the travel.
www.pinkbike.com/news/rossignol-recalls-all-track-dh-bike-due-to-possible-headtube-failures.html
That's really not how volume spacers work... If bottom outs aren't a problem, why would you ever add a spacer? Only thing it would do it make it harder to use full travel, prompting a lower pressure which will dimish the "mid stroke support" that you said was good.
And again, no matter the actual intention, using volume spacers to change mid stroke progression just isn't how they work: the change to the curve in the first 2/3rds is so marginal. And they're usually used in the opposite way anyway: add a spacer and reduce pressure to soften up (the spring rate, not the progession) the beginning and middle stroke with more progression in the end stroke preventing hard bottom outs despite less pressure.
But, either way, I agree with the other sentiments here that we should support independent bike brands where we can, even if this is a decent bike for the money.
If I open the website of any of my local bike shops, and sort Enduro bikes by price, I get lots of options at or below the $5800 cad price point of the LX model.
FWIW, I have a very similar bike (the Bird Aeris 9) with a coil shock and chonky frame which weighs 36lb in real life - so it seems credible to me.
Bell/Giro/Fox... all owned by Vista Outdoor. Private equity. Well I think they're selling or sold to Strategic Value Partners.
Canyon is owned by GBL. Private equity.
YT is owned by Ardian. Private equity.
Pinarello owned by Catterton. Private equity.
Kona was private equity but recently sold back to employees.
Enve I believe sold to a private equity company.
Rapha I think sold to RZC Investments... Walmart.
I'm sure there's plenty more.
Private equity ownership isn't always a terrible thing and there are plenty of other reasons to not want to buy a specific bike. Just say you don't want a ski brand on your bike...
Isn't progressive good for a heavy duty bike like this, help prevent harsh bottom outs? When does "pushing through initial part too easily" change from the good ol' "plush off the top"?
And lower than some other Horst link bikes, as well as [lower|higher] than some other [insert other suspension layout here] bike.
Why call out this comparison only to other Horst link bikes? How does is compare to the average enduro bike, regardless of layout? You guys love to tell us that suspension layout is but one factor among many, then go ahead and continue to compare mostly against similar layouts.
(BTW, whatever code you guys use to escape/encode angle brackets is broken. It keeps removing the less-than completely, and turning the greater-than into an HTML code > )
Some kind of new open spec? Is it the same part as, and thus interchangeable with, Forbidden bikes*?
*(The Forbidden ones aren't even "universal" inside their own ine-up! They're specific to each dropout, such that they have different ones for 29 and 27.5, despite rotor-caliper positioning having nothing to do with wheel size. And also it's maybe not on the new ebikes?)
Or do you really mean that is it simply a mount that is located partially by the axle and partially by the frame, instead of only by the frame? While that is nice and all, it's not "universal" by any means.
SLX everything
E13
Alloy frame
..$4500??!!
Hard pass
The original Vitus was a French brand, that made bikes with (all or carbon) tubes bonded to aluminium lugs, and despite both being French, it had nothing to do with Rossignol.
Chainstays are too short on the larger sizes...
How f*cking easy should your bike make it for y'all?
It's Rossignol, by the way.