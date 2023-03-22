First Ride: Rotwild's R.X275 Downcountry eMTB Flies Under the Radar

FIRST RIDE

Rotwild R.X275

PHOTOS: Mountain Bike Connection Winter - Rupert Fowler/Mirror Media

WORDS: Matt Beer Tell me this doesn't look like a traditional bike, sans motor.

Categories within the mountain biking world continue to blur, and Rotwild’s latest eMTB is a perfect example of that. The R.X275 falls in line with the emerging segment of short-travel bikes with a motor that weigh as little as some other “bio-bikes” - dare I use the term “downcountry SL e-bike?” And no, that model name doesn’t signify the wheel size. It must be the battery size then. Wrong again. So what exactly is this lightweight eMTB all about?



Tipping the scales at just 15.57 kg / 34.32 lb the R.X275 uses a 130mm travel fork and the flex-stay rear triangle produces 120mm of travel. TQ's Harmonic Pin Ring motor gives 50Nm of torque and a max 300W output. From afar you'd be hard-pressed to even tell that this is an eMTB. The compact motor and rearranged 21700 cell type battery are barely noticeable in the belly of the beast. Even when you get closer, the integrated display, unique remote, and wiring are cleverly packaged.



Rotwild RX275 Details

• Carbon frame

• 120mm travel / 130mm fork

• 29" wheels

• TQ HPR50 motor (50Nm)

• 250Wh removable battery

• 66° head tube angle

• 76.5° seat angle

• Reach: 430, 460, 485, 510mm

• Chainstay: 437mm

• Weight: 15.57 kg / 34.32 (MD Ultra model)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: €9,499 - 12,499 EUR

• Rotwild.com

• Carbon frame• 120mm travel / 130mm fork• 29" wheels• TQ HPR50 motor (50Nm)• 250Wh removable battery• 66° head tube angle• 76.5° seat angle• Reach: 430, 460, 485, 510mm• Chainstay: 437mm• Weight: 15.57 kg / 34.32 (MD Ultra model)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Price: €9,499 - 12,499 EUR

A cutaway of the headtube area shows the recess for the integrated LCD screen, cable ports, and wall thicknesses.

Frame details

TQ's HPR50 is a magical piece of engineering. Pushing down on the ring-style Boost Button is intuitive to use, but I wish it would also toggle through the assist modes by flicking it upwards.

Motor & Battery

Suspension

Geometry

Rotwild Integrated Cockpit (RIC) - you can't say it isn't clean looking.

Specs

Ride Impressions