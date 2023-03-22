First Ride: Rotwild's R.X275 Downcountry eMTB Flies Under the Radar

Categories within the mountain biking world continue to blur, and Rotwild’s latest eMTB is a perfect example of that. The R.X275 falls in line with the emerging segment of short-travel bikes with a motor that weigh as little as some other “bio-bikes” - dare I use the term “downcountry SL e-bike?” And no, that model name doesn’t signify the wheel size. It must be the battery size then. Wrong again. So what exactly is this lightweight eMTB all about?
Tipping the scales at just 15.57 kg / 34.32 lb the R.X275 uses a 130mm travel fork and the flex-stay rear triangle produces 120mm of travel. TQ's Harmonic Pin Ring motor gives 50Nm of torque and a max 300W output. From afar you'd be hard-pressed to even tell that this is an eMTB. The compact motor and rearranged 21700 cell type battery are barely noticeable in the belly of the beast. Even when you get closer, the integrated display, unique remote, and wiring are cleverly packaged.
Rotwild RX275 Details
• Carbon frame
• 120mm travel / 130mm fork
• 29" wheels
• TQ HPR50 motor (50Nm)
• 250Wh removable battery
• 66° head tube angle
• 76.5° seat angle
• Reach: 430, 460, 485, 510mm
• Chainstay: 437mm
• Weight: 15.57 kg / 34.32 (MD Ultra model)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: €9,499 - 12,499 EUR
• Rotwild.com
There's carbon galore on the top end build that comes close to €13,000 Euro, which includes a one piece bar and stem combo, DT Swiss wheels, and E-Thirteen cranks. Two water bottles can fit inside the front triangle with FidLock mounts where a range extender can be attached too.
A cutaway of the headtube area shows the recess for the integrated LCD screen, cable ports, and wall thicknesses.Frame details
Rotwild didn’t hold back when designing this bike. The brand spent two years developing the R.X275 and built thirty-two prototypes before deciding on a final design. The R.X275 frames are built in Dieburg, Germany, from eighty-five pre-cut pieces of carbon and a size MD frame weighs 1,893g and 2,350g with all of the paint and hardware, excluding the motor.
Integration and clean lines are what the R.X275 is all about. There are no geometry adjustments to be found on this sleek frameset. Adding to that theme, a flat-mount rear brake is tucked inboard of the seatstay, maxing out with a 180mm rotor and the speed sensor is almost entirely hidden at the dropout. They've also designed the handlebars to hide the brake hoses in a recessed groove and tuck into the headtube with proprietary stem spacers, but traditional internal headtube cable ports also exist.
TQ's HPR50 is a magical piece of engineering. Pushing down on the ring-style Boost Button is intuitive to use, but I wish it would also toggle through the assist modes by flicking it upwards.Motor & Battery
We’ve preached about the stealthy operation of TQs HPR50 motor previously
and its application here makes a ton of sense. It’s compact, quiet, and smooth. The unit has been tuned to Rotwild’s specifications of 50 Nm and offers three assist modes with up to 300W of additional power. A "Boost Button" ring-style thumb trigger will increase that assistance for up to a 30-second interval when held down, but it does not toggle the levels. You'll need to tap the button on the LCD screen to change the assistance level. The LCD display screen shows the rider and motor power output, battery life, RPMs, and range. You can link that up to TQ’s E-Bike app if you wish to tune the motor from the stock settings.
The full carbon frame uses a 250 Wh battery that is neatly integrated into the sharp, square tubing. A reconfigured cell orientation in the battery has allowed Rotwild to optimize the downtube shape with room to run the cables internally along the outer edges of the triangular-shaped battery. There’s also space inside the front triangle for two water bottles, or a single vessel and a 160 Wh range extender. That additional energy source weighs 1,140g and mounts to the lower of the two positions to keep the center of gravity as close to the ground as possible.Suspension
Flex-stays are all the rage in the world of short travel trail and cross-country trail bikes lately. For bikes in the range of 140mm travel or less, the amount of rotation at the usual dropout pivot is negligible and can be ditched to save weight. The single pivot near the top of the chainring moves a clevis-style rocker link to control the shock rate.
Rotwild uses a fairly linear leverage curve and relies on the bottom-out support from the Fox Float DPS air shock. There’s no remote lockout, which keeps the cables from the handlebars ultra clean, but there is the usual three-position compression switch to firm up the suspension for climbing.Geometry
Rotwild builds long, low, slack e-MTBs, like their R.G375, but they wanted to keep the handling snappy on the R.X275. 437mm chainstays are used on all four frame sizes and the head angle is kept to 66 degrees to prove this bike is focused on staying alive on twisty singletrack and can breeze up spaghetti-like turns of a climbing trail.
In terms of sizing, the reach begins at 430mm for the size SM and steps up to 460, then 485, and finally 510mm for the XL. A 75.5-degree seat tube angle makes the cockpit feel slightly longer than modern enduro bikes with steeper angles, at least while seated.
Both the stand-over height on the size medium frame that I rode and the 430mm length seat tube never posed any issues for me while descending.
Rotwild Integrated Cockpit (RIC) - you can't say it isn't clean looking. Specs
Judging by the technology packed into the lightweight R.X275, you can imagine it isn’t cheap. There are only two models; the Pro and Ultra, which retail for €9,499 and €12,499 EUR through dealers in Europe only.
Both builds use a high modulus carbon frame, including the TQ HPR50 motor, a 250Wh battery, and full Fox/Shimano/E-Thirteen spec. No budget is spared on the Ultra-level spec with parts like a Fox 34 Float Factory Fit4 fork, DPS shock, and 3-position Transfer SL post.
There’s no shortage of carbon in the components either, starting with the one-piece bar/stem combo that hides the cables and sends them through the headset. Shimano XTR 2-piston brakes feature carbon lever blades and use 200 and 180mm rotors to take care of the stopping duties. E-Thirteen’s Race Carbon cranks are paired with an XTR derailleur, chain, and 10-51-tooth cassette. DT Swiss’ HXC1501 LS Spline1 carbon wheelset is topped with Schwalbe Nobby Nic and Wicked Will tires in the Super Ground and Super Race casings. Even Ergon’s saddle uses carbon rails.
On the Pro build, the gold stanchions are replaced with the standard black anodized coating, XT components, and alloy cranks, rims, and stem.
Ride Impressions
The R.X275 delivers a quiet, sleek ride that matches the sharp, refined looks. The moderate trail geometry and short travel let you know that the bike isn't designed primarily for winch and plummet style riding.
Riders always want to know how long or far they can ride. Battery consumption is such a difficult topic to dissect due to the wide range of factors, such as rider weight, cadence, assist levels, grade, tire rolling resistance, even the type of dirt you’re riding on comes into play. What I can say is that I had no major concerns roaming around the Italian hillside covering roughly 500m of elevation and only using 50% of the battery in multiple modes.
The shockingly quiet motor gives off a low-frequency whir, even in the 300% assistance mode at high-cadence. Most importantly, there are no knocks or rattles on the descents and the frame itself protects chain slap very well.
I expected the agile 66-degree head tube angle to be the limiting factor while descending, however, the slight increase in the center of mass, similar to much heavier e-bikes, was also apparent here. That added slightly to the bike’s ability to grip in corners and remain calm in sections of trail that pushed the limits of the bike. Realistically, the 2-piston brakes' underwhelming power will come into play before the frame’s capabilities hold you back.
The R.X275's flexstays work well with the air shock on this platform to strike a solid balance between pedalling efficiency and traction. I did find the bottom of the shock once or twice on flatter landings, so adding a volume spacer might be a wise move if you’re pushing the limits of the bike. Otherwise there is a ton of grip and no harshness, unlike some regressive, flex-stay bikes we’ve ridden in the past.
Overall, the packaging is well laid out, from the dual-water bottle mounts, to the integrated display screen. However, I noticed two small areas that could use more refinement.
First, the chainstay yoke could do with a fender to eliminate any mud or debris from crunching the carbon. No matter what amount of clearance is given, rocks will find their way in there. A small rubber flap on the mainframe would protect the elegant finish.
Secondly, I’d like to see the Boost Button remote have the ability to toggle through the assist levels by pushing up on the trigger. Currently, it only moves in the downward direction to provide the power assist. Changing assistance levels requires you to remove a hand from the bars and press the button on the LCD screen once to cycle through the modes: off, 1, 2, 3, and then back down. Although the button is the production version, the 3D printed component’s finish doesn’t match the rest of the bike’s elegance.
Finding any serious downsides to the packaging and performance long-term could be a challenge long-term, given our first few days on the R.X275 and experience with the TQ HPR50 motor.
The greatest hurdle I see for bikes in this short-travel, SL eMTB category is their space in the market. Yes, the weight of the motor can help calm down the usual characteristics of descending on a dainty bike, but thinking back to my time on the Trek Fuel EX-e, I'm not convinced that a few more millimeters of travel and slacker angles detracts from the overall experience. After all, the benefit of the motor is to ride faster, and therefore harder, in areas that would typically be slow-going.
Also, extrapolating from 500m ascent on 50% battery - I can easily do a 1,000m ascent ride myself. If I'm spending on an eeb then I'd want to go to do 2,000m or 3,000m ascent instead.
Is that actually possible without carrying a spare battery as well?
I also have an Orbea Rise and yesterday on the way back home from the jumps I rode it across a couple of bridleways and round the edge of a field, all at the 15.5mph limit. Sounds dull, but it was hilarious, full drift corners, popping off ruts, stoppies. What the Rise is hard for is manuals, because it's still over 40lbs and the chainstays are 445mm and I'm old and my back hurts.
I see bikes like this Rotwild as the eeb equivalent of my Spider (or previous generations of 5010); great for time-limited people to smash quick laps on less hardcore terrain (which is what most of us not lucky enough to live in BC have out the front door) with all the fun of carrying more speed if you aren't fit enough for whatever reason to hold the higher speeds on flatter trails without a motor. For that situation the lighter weight trumps the long travel.
In other words, these bikes just make boring trails more fun, because faster is funner.
It was a blast, I put it in the lower power set up, and forgot there was an assistance. When some obstacles or steep climbs occured I just pushed the boost button to get maximum assistance instantly.
We were 3 riders in good shape/fit and it was so fun to play around...it's like you ride your bike but in a very very good day when you have strong legs!
Descending was also fun as this bike is the same weight as my Ripmo, nothing was distracting or bothering, of course if you don't forget it's 130/120mm
Honnestly, we all said we could buy/ride this bike as an alternative to our own bikes.
The range extender is also nice as it leaves a bottle mount free!
the bar/stem/cables are a disgrace to engineering but you cant have everything.