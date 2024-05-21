First Ride: Roval's Control SL Team Wheels Use Carbon Spokes & Weigh 1190 Grams

May 21, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Three years ago, Roval's engineers began an XC wheel project with one main goal in mind: create a light, race-ready option that Specialized's team athletes could use at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Roval already had a competitive set of wheels in their lineup in the form of the 1240 gram Control SL, but this project was intended to push things even further, and it ended up involving testing dozens of different hub and spoke prototypes before settling on the final product.

The Team Control SL wheels are the result, which use 20 straight pull carbon fiber spokes and heavily machined aluminum hubs to get the weight down to just 1190 grams, including tape and valve stems. That makes these the lightest XC wheels on the market, at least when it comes to a pre-built wheelset you can actually buy.

Roval Control SL Team Wheels

• Wheel size: 29"
• Intended use: XC race
• Rim material: carbon, 29mm inner width
• 20 straight pull carbon spokes
• Roval hub shell, DT Swiss internals
• Weight: 1186 grams (actual, w/ valves) | Front: 547 g / Rear: 639 g
• Price: $3,300 USD (includes 2 tires, wheel bag, spare bearings, Dynaplug tool, 2 water bottles)


photo
Only 400 sets of the wheels will be made, and they come in a box full of extra accessories.

On the topic of buying, Roval is only producing 400 Team Control SL wheelsets. The $3,300 price tag isn't just for the wheels, though; that includes two tires (a 29 x 2.35" S-Works Fast Trak and Renegade), a padded wheel bag, two water bottles, and a Dynaplug tire plug tool. On top of all that, Roval includes 20 spare spokes, a full set of extra bearings, plus a Microspline freehub body. It's a substantial package, but then it should be considering the cost.


photo
photo

Details

The Control SL Team wheels use the same carbon rims found on the Control SL wheels, except there are only 20 holes drilled into them rather than 24. Roval also went with standard rim tape for these wheels, instead of the plastic plugs used on previous XC wheelsets.

The 29mm inner rim width is designed to work well with modern 2.3 – 2.4” wide XC tires, and the rim's sidewall is wider and flatter at the top in order to reduce the likelihood of a pinch flat. That design has proven to be very effective, but for riders who want even more security against flats the rims are approved for use with tire inserts.

photo

It's the hubs and spokes that separate the Team wheels from the standard Control SL; those hub shells have been extensively machined and then covered with a clear coat to save as much weight as possible. As an extra-fancy touch, the signatures of the S-Racing team members are etched into the hub shell. The hubs use DT Swiss' SINC ceramic bearings, and contain their 180 internals with a 36 tooth ratchet ring.

As for the spokes, those were developed by Roval, and are proprietary to these wheels. They're said to be 29% lighter than a steel spoke (each one weighs just 3 grams, and the nipple is .38 grams), along with being stronger and more durable. The spokes are laced in a two cross pattern, front and rear.

Although these wheels were designed specifically for XC racing, I know there are riders out there wondering about putting them on not-quite XC bikes. According to Roval, the Team SL wheels are designed for XC and downcountry bikes, and are not approved for e-bike usage. Essentially, if your bike has more than 130mm of travel or a motor then these won't be the wheels for you.

photo
20 straight pull carbon spokes are used for each wheel.
photo
A full set of spare spokes and bearings are included.

Ride Impressions

I'd meant for my first ride to be a medium speed cruise, but after running into some buddies on the trail it turned into an all-out sprint fest, and a good chance to see how the wheels felt at almost race pace. For an ultralight wheelset with only 20 spokes per wheel, the Rovals feel much more solid than I would have expected – they're super light without feeling sketchy, a trait that's not always present in this category.

The Control Team SL wheels took the place of a set of DT Swiss's new XRC 1200 wheels, which weigh around 1300 grams, so I can't say that the Roval's light weight smacked me over the head as hard as it would have if I'd been on some heavier hoops, but there's no denying that this a very fast set of wheels, especially when they're mounted up with quick-rolling XC race tires. They accelerate quickly, whether that's from a standstill or when pedaling out of a tight corner, with a satisfyingly zippy feel to them.

The lack of noise has been especially impressive. I've ridden plenty of light wheels that seem like they're actively warning you not to push hard in the corners, letting out pings and twangs that make it harder to trust that they're not going to fold over. The Rovals haven't let out a peep so far, and I've taken them on a good selection of rough trails that typically make noisy wheels sing.

I'd be remiss not to address that $3,300 price tag. Are they worth it? Well, that depends. We are talking about some of the lightest XC wheels in existence, so it's not surprising they cost a pretty penny. Plus, Roval really has put together a very nice package – the inclusion of race-ready tires, the spare bearings, and even the signatures on the hub shell do add extra appeal for deep-pocketed XC aficionados.

For riders who aren't quite as focused on shaving every gram possible, Roval's 28-spoke Control wheels uses the same rim design, weigh a still-reasonable 1450 grams, and cost $1,350 USD. Or there's the standard Control SL wheelset, which weighs 1240 grams, uses 24 DT Swiss Aerolite spokes per wheel, and is priced at $2,500.

I'm going to keep putting the miles on these wheels and will report back if any durability issues arise. The first fifty miles have been very promising, and it's easy to see why these would be the wheels of choice for several Olympic hopefuls.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Wheels Roval Roval Control Sl Team


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,740 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
107674 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
68114 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
65409 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
51099 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
48924 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46340 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
39167 views
Review: The Revel Rascal V2 is a Live Wire Trail Bike
31022 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

38 Comments
  • 11 0
 I'm not sure they are the lightest on the market, although maybe. The Berd prebuilt wheels are right around the same weight. One thing I know for sure. When someone with an empty credit card sees that open box at a dealer they will walk out with them. That is the most killer wheel presentation/box I've ever seen by a long shot.
  • 3 0
 Well upon further review, they can only be bought online and delivered, so I guess an impulse buy is a bit out of the question. But titanium disc screws included? That's kind of cool. I almost, almost feel like for that price, and with what you get, it's not all that bad. But it is.
  • 18 5
 20 spare spokes, huh? clearly they are very confident in these
  • 2 1
 They included enough to replace every spoke on the wheel so they must be high quality.
  • 7 0
 Was my first thought too, but on second thought: It only takes a stick in the spokes and at least one is going to break. I think I'd give them the benefit of the doubt here and say that they just made sure you'll also have quality replacements spokes in a few years. At least I'd hope people that spend that amout of money on wheels will ride them for a many years.
  • 37 2
 @twonsarelli, I mean, I'd rather be overprepared on a race weekend vs. trying to find a shop that happens to have the right carbon spokes in stock...
  • 1 0
 I'm getting flashbacks to those videos of first gen Mavic R-Sys wheels (carbon spokes) exploding in 2010 ish. It was like pick-up-sticks.

Footnote: I have a 2nd gen R-Sys wheel which has had a decade of use and never even needing truing. That has carbon spokes on the NDS only.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: If I was crazy enough to spend $3500+ (tax, can't forget tax) on wheels, I'd immediately order another 40 spokes and nipples. Assuming they sell them in such a way.
  • 5 0
 @mikekazimer: Agreed, I remember being dead in the water coming into a race weekend because nobody had the right nipples for some Atomlab rims I had. Luckily someone loaned me an entire rear wheel. All to finish middle of the pack in Cat 2 but the drama was real!
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: no doubt about it buy my standard controls only came with 4 extras! i feel i should now complain
  • 1 0
 @Grady-Harris: obviously. Because that’s what Every wheel manufacturer does.
  • 4 0
 The price doesn't matter, IMO. They're only making 400 sets and they'll be ridden by Olympic level athletes. They're clearly not intending these wheels to be market leading best sellers. It's more of a brand statement.
  • 4 0
 Anybody want a cheap set of wheels? They came free with a pair of water bottles I got. Very exclusive bottles cost me $1650 each but the free wheels was a nice touch.
  • 2 0
 "some of the lightest XC wheels in existence" -> this really isn't true. I used to think the same thing about Control SLs until I looked beyond the "big brands". There are tons of different wheelsets you can get that weigh less than this, here's a bunch of easy examples: r2-bike.com/MTB-29-inch__Wheel-Set (sort by weight)
  • 5 0
 Big fan of cross country Kaz- was a little scared how xc gear would be covered with Levy gone but you're crushing it
  • 5 0
 Thanks, I've been having a blast on the XC speed machines lately - there are some really great options out there right now.
  • 4 1
 According to Nobl wheelset calculator.. DT 180 with 28 Berd Spokes on TR32 comes in at 1195g to start @ 2550 CAD.

So I am not sure why this.
  • 2 0
 Because they've calculated there are ~400 people with $3300 burning a hole in their pocket?
  • 3 0
 I would just buy the Control SL wheels, get them rebuilt with Berd spokes and call it day.
  • 1 0
 Look amazing, well done Roval. But to ruin another phrase, if you're reading about these wheels here, then they probably aren't for you.
  • 1 0
 Speaking from experience with the "regular" Control SL, the included spare bearings are a good indicator of how often they'll need to be replaced...
  • 2 0
 I have the cheaper Roval 29er wheelset and at 1450 grams it feels amazing. I can only imagine how wild these ones are.
  • 1 0
 they use the same rims, so the weight saving is in the hub and spokes. while still relevant, i think most people feel the biggest difference when it comes to the rims themselves. also running the standard controls and they feel awfully rapid
  • 2 1
 I run the non carbon spoke ones and they can take a beating. I have double downs mountain on them and they rock.
  • 1 0
 The price seemed ridiculously high until I realized they come with not one but two water bottles!
  • 1 0
 don't forget the tires.
  • 1 1
 But will they be available at Walmart?
  • 3 3
 On todays episode of OutoftouchBike
  • 8 1
 Don't worry, the Value Field Test kicks off tomorrow.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: bloody noice!
  • 3 6
 So you save ~260 grams for + $2000 over the cheaper Rovals...tough sell IMO.
  • 1 2
 Control SL's are $2500, not $1300. The bearings alone are ~$500.
  • 2 0
 @bigtuna00: this guy thinks bearings for a bike hub for $500 isn’t hilarious
  • 4 0
 @bigtuna00: Std. Controls are $1350 and 1450 grams per the article above, these are $3300 and 1186....so you spend $2k more and get 260grams less:

"For riders who aren't quite as focused on shaving every gram possible, Roval's 28-spoke Control wheels uses the same rim design, weigh a still-reasonable 1450 grams, and cost $1,350 USD"
  • 1 0
 @rideordie35: no, I think these wheels are hilarious. But that doesn't change the fact that ceramic bearings (of which there are two sets included) are expensive.
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: I see what you mean. Yes these are only ~50g lighter than the "regular" Control SLs for $800 more but at least you have spare spokes and bearings for when everything fails before your racing season is over Smile
  • 3 6
 Um. So, why is the bike industry failing again? Asking for a friend.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047952
Mobile Version of Website