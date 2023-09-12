First Ride: Santa Cruz Heckler SL eMTB





Hot on the wheels of their new electric gravel bike (no, that's not a joke – check out the Skitch here ) Santa Cruz have added a lightweight eMTB to their lineup. The Heckler SL is powered by Fazua's Ride 60 motor and a 430 Wh battery, a relatively light system that keeps the bike's weight in the low 40-pound range.The frame has a much slimmer look than the full-powered Heckler, and from a distance it doesn't immediately stand out as an eMTB. All models roll on mixed wheels, with a 160mm fork and 150mm of rear travel. Santa Cruz bills it as being "great for quick escapes, and squeezing the most out of a ride." Heckler SL Details



• Carbon frame

• Wheel size: Mixed

• 150mm travel, 160mm fork

• Fazua Ride 60 motor / 60 Nm torque, 430 Wh battery

• 64.0° or 64.3° head angle

• 444mm chainstay length (size L)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Claimed weight: 41.2 lb / 18.7 kg

• MSRP: $7,200 - $12,299 USD

• santacruzbicycles.com

Frame Details

A small window in the shock tunnel helps with checking sag. Generous chainslap protection.

Geometry

Build Kits

Eliot Jackson making the Heckler SL look good.

Ride Impressions

The Ride 60 display indicates the motor mode and the battery level. The ring controller that's used to switch between modes can be finicky at times.

Who's It For?

Like most of Santa Cruz's carbon bikes, the Heckler SL is available with a C or CC level frame. The stiffness and strength of both frames are said to be the same, but the more expensive CC frames are lighter due to the use of a different grade of carbon. The Fazua Ride 60's display is integrated into the toptube, where it displays the ride mode and the battery level via a series of LED dots. Fazua's ring-style controller sits on the left side of the handlebar, and it's connected to the motor by a wire that runs through a port in the side of the head tube.The charging port for the 430 Wh battery is located partway up the downtube, hidden under a small plastic flap. The battery itself isn't easily removable – the lack of a downtube hatch helps increase the frame stiffness and saves the weight of a latching mechanism.There's plenty of room for a full size water bottle inside the front triangle (or possibly a range extending battery if rumors of Fazua offering one sometime next year ever come true). Other details include very well executed chainslap protection, downtube protection, and a teeny tiny fender to protect the shock.The Heckler is available in five sizes, from S to XXL, with reach numbers ranging from 432 – 523mm. The head angle measures 64- or 64.3-degrees depending on the position of the flip chip at the rear of the shock. The chainstays are 444mm on sizes M-L, and then bump up to 447mm on the XL and 451 on the XXL in order to help preserve the bike's balance. The seat angle hovers around 77-degrees depending on the size, steepening slightly for the larger sizes.Prices range from $7,299 to $12,999 USD. The $9,699 GX AXS that I spend time on comes with a RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, Super Deluxe Select+ shock, Code Bronze brakes, and Reserve 30 alloy wheels. Mine had an AXS wireless dropper post, but the actual retail version will have a cable-actuated OneUp post.All the models in the lineup have a Maxxis DHF / DHR II tire combo, with an EXO casing front and EXO+ casing rear. I get that the goal is to keep the weight down, but I would have liked to see a DoubleDown rear tire at the very least – we're still talking about a 40+ pound bike here, and a tougher casing tire would help provide more support and reduce the likelihood of flats.Climbing on the Heckler SL is a calm and quiet affair, especially in the lower two motor modes. The noise increases slightly with the highest level of assistance, but it's still pretty subdued. The maximum level of assistance is similar to the middle 'Trail' mode of a full-powered eMTB, which gives it a less frantic feeling on singletrack, and means there's less chance of inadvertently pedaling yourself off the trail. It also means that if you ride with a buddy on a full-power eMTB they'll be able to absolutely smoke you up the hill if they're so inclined - the power difference between the two emerging eMTB styles is significant.On the descents, the Heckler SL delivers a very impressive level of grip, especially when it comes to maintaining traction on slippery, off camber sections of trail. It sticks to the ground incredibly well when necessary, but it's also a good jumper. It's noticeably easier to bunnyhop or pop off natural lips compared to a heavier, full-powered eMTB, and its composed nature in the air is reminiscent of how a DH bike feels. Compared to the Specialized Levo SL, the Heckler SL has a plusher, more stable feel; it manages to feel more downhill oriented than the Levo SL (in a good way), despite both bikes having the same amount of travel.As far as the function of the Ride 60 system goes, the main gripe I have has to do with the ring controller. On paper it seems like a clever way to switch modes without taking up too much handlebar space, but in the real world it feels plasticy and cheap, and there were several occasions when it required more than one push to get it to switch modes. In addition, walk mode is accessed by pushing sideways on the remote, a position that's not as easy to maintain when you're also trying to get a bike up a ridiculously steep slope. I'd much rather have a two button remote, something closer to what Shimano, Specialized, or Bosch use on their systems.The Ride 60 has three ride modes called Breeze, River, and Rocket, indicated by green, blue, or pink LEDs on the top tube. Most of my ride time was spend in the River and Rocket modes, since Breeze essentially feels like riding a regular bike, and if that was the experience I was looking for I wouldn't be riding a bike with a motor. There's also a 'Boost' function that provides additional power for up to 12 seconds, which can be accessed by holding the remote up for 2 seconds.Santa Cruz claim that the Heckler's 430 Wh battery gives you the same range as a full-power bike with a 630 Wh battery, but I'd say that's not entirely accurate. Sure, that might be possible in the lowest power mode, but in the River and Rocket modes the range is less than a full-power option. The range will depend on rider weight and terrain, but somewhere in the neighborhood of 4,000 vertical feet of climbing, a distance of 20+ miles, and a ride time of around two hours ended up being a typical route for me, with just enough battery left to prevent the bike from turning into a heavy 'regular' bike. Again, there are a lot of factors at play here, and it's possible to stretch the range much further by using the Breeze mode.Choosing between a mid-power eMTB and a full-power option really comes down to what sort of ride experience you're looking for. The handling of a bike like the Heckler SL feels much closer to a non-motorized mountain bike, and it could be the ticket for riders looking to squeeze more miles during a lunch or after-work ride. The smaller battery and lack of a range extender means that massive epics aren't really feasible, at least not without sticking the bike in the lowest power mode for the bulk of a ride, but for some riders that's not going to be an issue.As much as I enjoyed the overall ride characteristics of the Heckler SL, especially while descending, I still prefer the increased speed and range of a full-power eMTB, weight penalty be damned. The Heckler SL is like an ice cream cone with one scoop – it's great while it lasts, but once it's gone some riders might be left wanting more. For riders that are into sundaes over single scoops, those who want to binge on all the trails, a full-power eMTB is going to be the way to go. Still, the Heckler SL would be a pretty sweet hot lap machine for riders who aren't sold on the bigger, heavier options but also want a motorized boost.