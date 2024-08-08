First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip

Schwalbe's new Albert Gravity tire has the increasingly popular 2-3-2 center tread pattern design, but that's not the whole story here. Beneath the do-it-all tread pattern, a new radial casing construction brings a multitude of performance benefits to the tire carcass. That construction is said to increased the size of the contact patch, along with grip, compliance and damping, independently of the rubber itself.
Schwalbe say they’ve been experimenting and testing radial construction under the FMD Racing team this season and the Muc Off Commencal since 2022, totalling 10 World Cup DH wins. This construction is not exclusive to the Albert either. A radial version of the Magic Mary will be available and we suspect more tires using this construction will follow.
Along with the Albert, Schwalbe is launching the monstrous Shredda Gravity Pro Front and Rear E-bike specific tires for wet and loose conditions that also use radial construction. We spotted these back at Eurobike 2023
. The inspiration from motocross is undeniable as they dwarf even the tall spikes of the Dirty Dan mud tire.
Radial Construction Benefits
One way to achieve compliance in a tire is by altering the count and thickness of the threads lacing up the carcass, but Schwalbe isn’t deviating from their 67 Thread Ends Per Inch (EPI). They’re changing the angle that those threads cross at. A radial tire’s thread wraps from bead to bead at a much more direct angle and cross each other at shallower angles, Compared to traditional casing tire where the threads are angled close to 45 degrees, crossing each other at near 90 degrees.
Picture trying to walk on a net that was made of strands that were only strung directly across a gap versus ones that formed a traditional square net shape. Your feet would be more likely to fall through the gaps on the radial lacing and that’s exactly how these tires are supposed to work.
This is also said to make the tire deform with less force and in a linear deformation force curve. On the ground, that means the tire should cover a larger surface area, particularly when the ground is not perfectly flat (which is typically the case when riding off-road).
Wouldn’t that increase the likelihood of puncturing then? Well yes, but no. The more linear spring curve can lead to a slight increase in snakebites compared to a standard casing at the same pressure. They say that punctures can be avoided by increasing pressure without sacrificing grip, and in turn, decreasing rolling resistance.
It would seem that fixing one problem leads to another arising, such as less damping and grip when pressures increase. In testing though, Schwalbe found that the rebound forces of radially constructed tires were lower too. Again, that linear deformation force curve comes into play as it won’t spring back with as much bounce as non-radial tires.
Take for example, Amaury Pierron’s dominant performance in Les Gets. Schwalbe claims he was running Dirty Dan Radial Pro tires at 2.0 bar (30 psi) front and 2.1 bar (31 psi) rear in those slimy conditions!
Price and Specs
As mentioned, the Albert Gravity Pro is intended for anything between trail and downhill bikes. At $105 USD, the Albert is on par with other premium brand downhill and enduro tires. It’s available in 29 or 27.5” diameters, 2.5 and 2.6” widths, and Soft or Ultra Soft compounds. Not all of those combinations are offered though.
On the scales a 29x2.5” Albert Gravity Pro TLR Soft compound weighed 1,306g. That’s roughly 30g lighter than a competing 29x2.5” Maxxis Assegai Double Down 3C MaxxGrip compound tire. The same spec tire from Maxxis with the burlier DH casing will tack on at least another 100g.
In the past, Schwalbe offered “Super Downhill” and “Super Gravity” casings, but those will be amalgamated into one carcass with the radial construction, cleaning up the naming schemes. Despite its lighter weight, the radial casing is rated for E-bikes too.
You might have also noted that the width measurement has been bumped up from Schwalbe’s usual 2.4” number too. In addition to a new 2.5” width, a marginally wider 2.6” casing will be offered in the Albert too, in limited configurations.
Performance
When you look at what top-level riders are doing to achieve more grip, such as, moving to aluminum rims, lowering spoke tension dramatically, and even trying steel rear triangle components, more forgiveness or compliance is the ticket and the Schwalbe Albert Pro offers exactly that.
If you’ve ever spent any time on Schwalbe’s Super Downhill or even Super Gravity, you’ll know that it’s necessary to run a few psi lower than the equivalent Maxxis or Continental tire to achieve the same amount of flex or bump absorption. That’s not the case with the Albert Gravity Pro. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The first thing I noticed was how supple the radial casing was for a gravity-based tire.
I started at my usual pressure of 22 psi for a Schwalbe Super Gravity non-radial tire but soon had to revisit the pump and pressure gauge. They deformed easily and rolled over a bit too much in the fast, rough and dusty bike park conditions, but without that springy kickback that I anticipated after unfolding from a corner. Grip wasn’t lost and bounce wasn’t perceived to be any greater after moving up to 24 psi and then again to 26 psi.
Depicted in orange below, you can see that the Radial construction has a more linear force curve.
Is this just another Assegai copy then? Not exactly. The Albert tread is very consistent in a variety of soils and transitions predictably onto the edge. It has a slightly squarer look from the rider’s POV than the Assegai.
For cornering, the main difference I found between the Albert Gravity Pro and Assegai (DH casing, MaxxGrip) is that the knobs on the Albert seem to flex with the casing, as a system. When leaned over the Assegai begins with excellent grip, but when pushed hard on firm surfaces and high speeds, the shoulder knobs can deform before the casing.
The braking performance behaves similarly too. There’s a sense of the knobs gripping and moving with a less squishy, independent movement from the casing. Although it’s a much different tread, the Albert (Gravity casing, Soft compound) seemed to have more grip on tap in the dry, loose conditions than a Big Betty (Super Gravity casing, Soft), especially when dragging some rear brake across cambers.
It’s too early to say if the radial casing will lead to increased tread wear, but so far an Ultra Soft on the front of a downhill bike and a Soft compound on the back wheel of an E-bike have been holding up just fine. No cracks have appeared around the base of the knobs, even with pressures down to 24 psi in the rear tire.
What I’m even more keen to experience is how the radial casing works in the dead of winter where temperatures often dip below 10°C and tire characteristics really firm up. The rubber may be primarily the culprit there, but perhaps the radial casing can improve the grip across slick rocks and roots with its larger footprint.