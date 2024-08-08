First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip

Schwalbe's new Albert Gravity tire has the increasingly popular 2-3-2 center tread pattern design, but that's not the whole story here. Beneath the do-it-all tread pattern, a new radial casing construction brings a multitude of performance benefits to the tire carcass. That construction is said to increased the size of the contact patch, along with grip, compliance and damping, independently of the rubber itself.



Schwalbe say they’ve been experimenting and testing radial construction under the FMD Racing team this season and the Muc Off Commencal since 2022, totalling 10 World Cup DH wins. This construction is not exclusive to the Albert either. A radial version of the Magic Mary will be available and we suspect more tires using this construction will follow.



Details



• Versatile tread pattern

• Radial construction

• Sizes: 29 & 27.5" diameter, 2.5 & 2.6" width

• Gravit & Trail Casing

• Soft & Ultra Soft compounds

• Weight: 1,306g (29x2.5" Gravity, Soft)

• Price: $105 USD

• schwalbe.com

