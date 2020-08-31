First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System

Aug 31, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

It wasn’t a question of if, but when Shimano was going to introduce a new flagship motor. The days of the old Steps E8000 were numbered. Long live the brand new STEPS EP8!

All new, all better. With 21 percent more torque than the E8000, now offering up to 85Nm, compared to the old system's 70Nm, with a maximum power output of 500W The EP8 (DU-EP800) isn’t just more powerful, it has become more compact and lighter at the same time.
Shimano EP8 Details

• 85nM torque
• 500W maximum power output
• Magnesium drive unit case
• Weight: 2.6 kg
• 36% reduction in drag compared to previous version
• New assist algorithm.

Thanks to a magnesium drive unit case and its enhanced shape the new motor has shaved 300 grams off the scale, coming to a total weight of 2.6kg. A ten percent smaller form package adds even more ground clearance over its predecessor. The motor mounts are still the same as before, so bike manufacturers can actually fit the new motor into existing frames without any modifications.

Another big improvement over the old motor is a 36 percent reduction in drag and greatly reduced driving noise. Heat management has been optimized by introducing heat dissipating materials, an increased surface area in the case and even a refined heat management algorithm.

Speaking of algorithms, Shimano has completely reworked their assist algorithm for all of their support modes, organically matching the rider’s efforts and delivering the right power at the right time. Instead of a single assist ratio for each riding mode the new algorithm constantly calculates the ideal assist ratio depending on the situation.

Shimano EP8

Shimano EP8
The motor mounts remain the same so older frames can hold the new motor.
Shimano EP8

Shimano EP8

Shimano EP8
New thumb remote with slightly larger buttons.
Shimano EP8
The new SC-EM800 display: similar from the outside, new internals.

There’s a new display, the SC-EM800, which looks very similar to the known SC-E8000 but features a more capable chipset, expanded compatibility with third party computers thanks to ANT, and the ability to select two different custom ride profiles. Also, with this display compatible new wires can transmit data faster due to increased bandwidth and make the system future-proof for new features.

A new handlebar-mounted assist switch (SW-EM800) with larger buttons and greater tactile feedback is now available, as is a new chain guide (CD-EM800).

A 160mm crank arm option has been added to the 165, 170 and 175mm range, keeping the Q-factor at a narrow 177mm.

Also updated is the E-Tube Project app that can communicate with Shimano’s electronic equipment (Di2 shift components also). In terms of customization, the options are expanded massively, allowing the riders to adjust each ride mode with ten different assist curves to control how quickly the power ramps up to match their input. Additionally, the maximum torque limit can be set between 25 to 85 Nm of torque.

Most Shimano displays can communicate wirelessly via Bluetooth with the app.

Shimano EP8
Shimano EP8


Shimano EP8

Ride Impressions

Due to a series of unfortunate events, I couldn’t ride the new motor anywhere near as much as could have been possible, but then again, the few extended rides that I did get in, I depleted the battery every time and collected some proper testing impressions.

Merida’s 2021 eONE-SIXTY 8000 with carbon front triangle, mixed 29/27.5” wheel setup and smart details - like Thermo Gate cooling vents at the steer tube area to help warm air from the battery to dissipate - acted as our test bike. With Merida and Shimano having worked closely together when developing the frames that were launched in 2020, their entire range has now been upgraded with the larger 630Wh internal battery (500Wh for XS size), enhanced Energy Guard battery cover with softer outside material to reduce noise and help sealing the battery compartment, further integrated cable routing, front light and of course the brand-new Shimano STEPS EP8 motor. Our model was equipped with Shimano’s SC-E7000 display, the two higher carbon models 9000 and 10K feature the new SC-EM800 display version.

Time to play: good riddance to error W013 - the new EP8 can finally be started up quickly without any hassle, even when pedaling.

It’s pretty obvious just how much more powerful the new EP8 is. Not only more powerful, but more well-rounded, with torque smoothly progressing, no matter what mode you’re running the bike in. Gone is the jerking motion that sometimes especially accompanied the Boost setting. Even when starting out in steep sections, the motor reacts extremely sensitive to pedal input and it’s rather easy to transfer the power to the ground and keep the wheels from spinning.

All of this at the sensation of how quiet the new EP8 is, almost taking it to a new level in the category of full-size motors. Even in Boost mode, under full load, the noise does not amass to much more than a low hum, hard to even recognize over the ambient noise of a ride.

Shimano EP8

Also, the base setup of the Trail mode has become much more fun to use. At least in theory, when checking the range between Trail and Eco mode, it almost doubles in distance thanks to their new algorithm. Naturally, the support from the motor is much less in Eco compared to Boost, or now even Trail, but I assume that there are still going to be a lot of people that will want to ride predominately in this mode to get some workout in. Although I have not ever spent much time in Eco with the E8000, other than when I was in trouble with my remaining range, the new support algorithm is also noticeably affecting the lowest support mode in a positive way.

Although it wasn’t bad before, pushing beyond the 25km/h threshold also feels more natural now with the reduction in drag, apart from the fact that having to keep a heavy e-bike at speed will always be a bit more challenging. As far as overall range goes, the new EP8 system seems to be benefiting from its enhanced efficiency and should be right there with its biggest competitors, although I’ll have to run my little test lap for some comparable numbers.

Better than before, but still noticeable, is the transition every time you start spinning the cranks from standstill and when stopping to pedal. For lack of a better description, it’s sort of a subtle double-clicking resistance that can slightly be felt through the pedals and, if you pay attention, even be heard. While it doesn’t really affect the ride quality, I’m going to need to spend some more time with the system to see if there are certain situations where that sensation becomes annoying.

Most importantly, once you are pedaling, transitions from the motor support is perfectly seamless and feels extremely natural. Kudos to the new algorithm.

Finally, Shimano’s Walk Mode is now usable. Easy to shift into and activated with the thumb remote, it pushes the bike along powerfully, no matter what gear you’re running. At the push of another button, you’re back to your regular riding mode.

Unfortunately, when trying to connect to our test bike with the E-Tube app there was an error, since the new motor wasn’t part of the official system yet, so I can’t say to what degree the modes can get affected.

Even with as little time as I spent on Shimano’s new EP8, it’s safe to say that it’s an improvement over the E8000 in every single way. I will spend a lot more time with the new system for a detailed review and run it head to head to some of its biggest competitors to figure out in what areas it does perform better and where it still has some catching up to do. Stay tuned.




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Rides Drivetrain Shimano Shimano Ep8


42 Comments

  • 23 2
 We'd need some sort of standards for motor and battery mounts, cuz' those expensive bikes are turning into obsolete device 2 years later.
  • 9 0
 If there's any industry that's great with standards compared to mountain bikes, it's consumer electronics.
  • 2 4
 @Will-narayan : Whoa buddy, you're about to catch a defamation suit with talk like that.
  • 26 13
 queue the h8erzzzz. Ebike is here to stay whether you like it or not. Personally, i'm excited for what the future hold for emtb. I'll be getting on one in the next ~5 years as they progress. If I can turn my normal mtb ride into twice the ground covered i am bout it bout it.
  • 3 0
 Yeah ebikes are here to stay. Until the next ebike is here to stay. Until the next ebike is here to stay.
  • 1 0
 I hear you...I think ebikes are pretty good now but I imagine they are going to be really good in a generation or two
  • 1 0
 I didn't think I needed one. I'm 28 and in pretty good shape having raced basically every mtb sport in the upper amateur/not quite pro division.

I finally pulled the trigger just because several friends had one and woulsbt stop talking about how fun it was.

I'm now 100% HOOKED! I have a 3 mile trial literally in my back yard but it's super smooth and flat. The Ebike allows me to go so fast the whole time that even the tiny little downhills and content turns become quite fun. It will never be a replacement for my DH bike but it's WAY more fun than my XC on that trail. On any other trail it makes things twice as fun because it allows for things like uphill jumps and hitting sections full speed that are normally slow and awkward.

Very much worth it!
  • 12 1
 A bicycle has always been non-electric/motor for me. That’s one reason I love bicycles for the simplicity. More satisfaction when iv completed 1800m of climbing and 5 downhills knowing my legs and heart have down all the work.
  • 1 0
 I don't even like shuttling or chairlifts anymore. Feels incomplete.
  • 14 4
 "All new, all better. With 21 percent more torque than the E8000, now offering up to 85Nm, compared to the old system's 70Nm, with a maximum power output of 500W The EP8 (DU-EP800) isn’t just more powerful, it has become more compact and lighter at the same time."

And thus the E-bike arms race continues! This is, imo, the biggest issue with e-bikes. At a certain point, with every new model, these motors are going to be so powerful that these bikes will edge closer and closer to the motorcycle/dirt bike side of things. Which makes regulation all that more difficult in trail systems...
  • 1 0
 The Bafang BBSHD units are already there.
  • 2 0
 I thought legal limit was 250W???
  • 1 0
 @jeansebille: Nominal power. Max power boost can vary greatly. Think of a car cruising at 2,000 rpm vs redlining at max power at 7,800 rpm.

One of my concerns that I don't see addressed is how does it register a cadence over 120? Most eMTBs cut out at that point, just like above ~20 mph. Sometimes you just gotta spin in prep of a feature.
  • 3 0
 We don't need more power. We need the motors to be smaller and silent and use a universal mounting standard. And batteries that can really go the distance. Call me when it's done.
  • 5 0
 Don’t really care much about e-mountain bikes but it’s nice to see Shimano keeping the same motor mounts for frames. That alone deserves a “well done.” So, well done Shimano.
  • 3 1
 >The motor mounts are still the same as before, so bike manufacturers can actually fit the new motor into existing frames without any modifications.

What about end customers? In 5 years time when someone has worn out or broken an E8000, could you drop in a modern replacement assuming this trend continues?
  • 2 0
 Makes you think so, judging by what you quoted.
  • 2 0
 I imagine they will change the motor mounting standards as much as they increase wheel spacing standards.
  • 2 0
 After 15 months on my Decoy I friggin love the thing. Ride about 80% in ECO and the rest in Trail, never in Boost. My only complaint about the E8000 is the noise and it sounds like this new motor is checking all the boxes on any other quibbles.

The fact that its backward compatible mechanically is great.
  • 1 1
 I just read the review on e-mountainbike and you won't be overly happy with it:

ebike-mtb.com/en/shimano-ep8-old-vs-new
  • 3 0
 I can’t believe people were complaining about under the BB cables but they’re okay with a tiny electrical wire going around the side of the main pivot.
  • 1 0
 I have a trail etiquette proposal as ebikes continue to get more powerful. All ebikes must be painted a bright fluorescent color to be easily identified and they are required to yield to all other trail users, including mnt bikes. Seems silly when a mnt biker has to stop on a downhill to yield for the uphill bike only to realize it's someone on an ebike causally pedalling up the climb with a motor as if they were riding on a sidewalk infront of their house.
  • 6 1
 been waiting for this!
  • 3 0
 I have to say my favorite thing about the e-bike motors is what they do for the design aesthetic of the mountain bike
  • 2 0
 I gotta say. Im really excited about the weight savings of not needing a bashguard.
  • 16 17
 Too many posts on motorcycle stuff lately. I hope this isn't foreshadowing a trend of manufacturers allocating an increasingly larger share of their precious resources on developing their e bike ranges and shifting their focus away from actual bikes.
  • 17 13
 Yup. Death to the mountain bike by way of laziness and an over reliance on the assistance of electronics. Sad state of affairs.
  • 4 1
 It's already happening, I don't know about any brands shifting their focus away from regular bicycles yet, but you can bet that resources and RND time are being re-allocated towards e-bikes. The tide is turning with consumers as well, who seem to be more on board with e-bikes than ever. I'm still against them and continue to advocate for normal human powered bikes, but it's looking like a losing fight at this point.
  • 7 5
 @chriskneeland: What laziness are you talking about? With an ebike you go out and ride rain or shine, tired or not. Great stuff and no one forces you to buy one. But at least stop referring to ebikes as motorbikes because they are not. They are push bikes with electric assist, not the other way around!
I don't get why you're so far behind regarding ebikes in North America. You'll catch up later. But in 5 or 10 years from now, most of us will ride one.
No point arguing push bikes with electric assist will destroy your trails. Saying so only shows ignorance regarding the subject.
I don't have one yet, but I'm looking to replace both my trail and enduro bikes with one. Tried few ebikes and had a big smile on my face after only the first try. As any of you doubters will lol .
  • 1 1
 I'd rather Shimano spend money developing the EP8 than spend money on new XTR/XT/Saint cranksets.
  • 1 0
 @Euskafreez: If you put a motor on a bike, doesn't that make it a motorbike?
  • 15 16
 Gonna build my own pedal assist bike, with a 125cc two stroke throttled by a clutch that tightens a cable as the pedals turn. It's the future, and if you don't like it you obviously haven't tried one. Brap!
  • 10 1
 If you can integrate some kind of system which eradicates the pedalling Part of it then you sir have got your first customer!
  • 4 0
 I'd like to sign up for your newsletter; I think you may be onto something
  • 4 4
 Can you make sure it weighs at least 50lbs so I can brag about how much of a work out it is to ride one?
  • 2 0
 I'd use some torque sensors and an actuator. That would make it E.
  • 6 5
 Shimano, how bout you send a ton of parts to market instead of making e-bike motors. Everything is sold out.
  • 1 0
 I still prefer acoustic over electric but for how long...? I guess till I can't climb for shit anymore. #oldbones
  • 1 0
 Second surgery was my tipping point, third surgery definitely pushed me to favor eMTB.
  • 1 0
 my wife needs one of these
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



