First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain

Apr 14, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Automatic shifting probably isn't something that most mountain bikers spend much time thinking about. After all, modern 1x drivetrains aren't exactly mentally taxing to operate, and with a minimal amount of practice smooth shifting becomes second nature. But what if you didn't need to touch the shift lever at all during a ride? Or what if a bike was set to automatically shift when you were coasting, selecting the right gear by the time you start pedaling again?

Both of those scenarios are possible with Shimano's latest XT Di2 Linkglide electronic drivetrain, which is designed specifically for e-bikes. The group was announced at Eurobike last year, but it's only now starting to show up on select bikes. I was able to spend two days trying out the system, enough time to get a grasp on how well the concept has been executed, and what aspects are the most relevant to mountain bikers.

The small button under the XT logo can be used to switch between fully automatic shifting to manual shifting. No matter the mode, the shift levers can still be used for 'regular' shifting.

The Basics

As I mentioned, the new XT Di2 drivetrain is only compatible with e-bikes running Shimano's 600 or EP801 motor. It's powered by the same battery that provides pedaling assistance, which means there's no need to charge a separate battery... but it also means that it's not wireless.

The system can be configured in four different ways.

Full manual shifting is just what it sounds like – the system shifts only when one of the shift levers is pushed.

Full manual shifting with Free Shift enabled allows for shifting while coasting – the motor rotates the chainring forward while the cranks remain stationary, and the derailleur moves at the same time, making it possible to select the ideal gear for an upcoming terrain change without needing to pedal.

In the automatic shifting while coasting mode, manual shifting is required when the cranks are turning, but the automatic shifting system takes over when they're stationary and the bike is moving.

Fully automatic mode puts the computer in charge, and the derailleur will move to the appropriate gear based on information gathered from sensors in the motor. Things like cadence and speed are taken into consideration, and the algorithm decides when to shift. There's a decent amount of customization available in this mode that's designed to help riders have the auto-shifting match their preferred pedaling style.

To add an additional layer of confusion, there are two versions of the drivetrain, XT Di2 Hyperglide+ and XT Di2 Linkglide. Hyperglide+ is the lighter weight option, based around a 12-speed, 10-51 tooth cassette. It doesn't have the fully automatic shifting option, although it can be configured to shift automatically while a rider is coasting, and shifting manually while coasting is also possible.

Fully automatic shifting while pedaling and coasting is only available with the Linkglide drivetrain, which uses an 11-speed, 11-50 tooth cassette.

Three different modes can be programmed, with further levels of customization a few taps of the app away.
The behavior of the EP801 motor can also be fine tuned as well - there's no shortage of configuration options here.


Setup

One of the biggest hurdles the system faces is the amount of experimentation required to get it personalized for each rider. I can see the setup process being daunting for a beginner, which also happens to be the type of rider who would be most likely to use the fully automatic setting.

Shimano's app allows for two different settings to be adjusted – shift timing and climb response. Shift timing adjusts when the computer will decide to make a shift. Riders choose a numbered setting between 50 to 100 (Shimano says 72 is a good starting point), and then adjust accordingly depending on how the response feels on the trail. That number doesn't directly correlate to cadence, but the higher the number the faster the cadence will end up being.

Climb response sets the torque threshold for a shift. Basically, if you push hard on the pedals, as you would during a climb, the drivetrain will shift to an easier gear. Choosing a higher number (there are 5 levels) for the climb response will create more time before the shift to an easier gear is initiated. It's worth mentioning that a sudden stomp on the pedals, like what would happen if you sprinted out of a start gate, will make it want to shift to an easier gear. That's not exactly the ideal scenario when you're trying to put down as much power as possible, so if you're racing or tend to sprint everywhere, then manual shifting while pedaling might be the better bet.

The final setting involves selecting a start gear. This is the gear that the system shifts towards when a rider is slowing down. Imagine stopping at a trail intersection. What gear would you want to be in when starting up again? More than likely, that's the best choice for a starting gear. It's also the gear that the system will likely be in after slowing down for a tight turn, or technical section of trail.


Ride Impressions

So, how well does it actually work? Better than I'd expected, to be honest, although I wouldn't say it's 100% perfect - I still regularly used the shift levers to fine tune the gear selection when the system didn't behave the way I wanted it to. That said, there were several instances when it was genuinely impressive. One particular section of trail had a flat approach to a fairly steep slab of rock, and I was able to leave the shifter alone while the derailleur moved the chain to the appropriate gear as I climbed, making the shifts exactly when I would have on my own. There were also times while descending that I heard the chain move to a different cog, and was then able to pedal out of a corner with the bike already in the correct gear.

Even after a fair bit of adjusting the settings via the app there were still times when I found myself pedaling in a harder gear than necessary, or when the system shifted at an inopportune moment. More experimentation on a wider variety of terrain would be needed to tweak it even futher – I'd need to do repeated laps on the same section of trail to get it closer to matching the shifting experience I was looking for. As I mentioned in the setup section, the amount of tinkering required to really get it dialed in seems to be fairly high.

Taking a step back from the automatic part of the shifting, the actual shifting feel on the Linkglide cassette was very good, especially under load – I'd fully agree with Shimano's claim that it's smoother than Hyperglide+, which already worked well under power.

I get the sense that Shimano created the auto-shifting algorithm, realized that it worked well, and are still trying to figure out where to implement it. Realistically, I think electric commuter bikes are the ideal use case – I can see riders who haven't been on a modern bike appreciating the fact that they don't need to think about the nuances of shifting on their trip to work or the store. Shimano has done automatic shifting in that realm before, but this is by far the best iteration of it yet.

The ability to shift while coasting is one of the more compelling features of XT Di2.

The good news with this technology is that it's not an all-or-nothing proposition. Riders that purchase an e-bike with XT Di2 will be able to decide which mode best suits their needs, rather than being locked into one setting. Personally, full manual shifting with Free Shift is the mode that I'd probably use the most, and I have a feeling that's the one many mountain bikers would immediately appreciate - there are all sorts of on-trail scenarios when being able to shift while coasting can come in handy.

It's going to be interesting to keep an eye on this system and see where the technology goes. Personally, I'm more curious about what Shimano's response to SRAM's Transmission drivetrain will be, but in the meantime I guess I'll keep myself occupied playing around with the thousands of different motor and shifting settings to see if I can unlock a combination that works well enough to convince me to let the computer take charge and do all of the shifting.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Drivetrain Shimano Shimano Xt Di2


70 Comments

  • 117 22
 This is a great start, but what if we also made the pedaling automatic? Its an Ebike, after all. They are intended for the elderly and those with physical limitations (such as being out of shape or overweight). This would solve the shift timing issue as the motor would just cut out power during shifts.

Since pedaling is automatic, you could replace the cranks with pegs, giving the rider more clearance, something desperately needed on IMBA trails that are always too rough for good climbing.
  • 19 1
 Next step, a bike that does automatic manuals. For safety reasons, such a bike should come with a comprehensive manual. Which obviously is written automatically by ChatGPT.
  • 9 0
 How about we just put an extra wheel on the back and make it a trike, mount a camera on it so we can virtually ride it from our homes....less chance I will smash my balls on the stem.
  • 7 0
 Paired with Trailforks+Peloton integration and an LCD screen in front of the bars, so that Olivia Amato could keep you pumped on your ride and talk you through features in GPS-powered real time with a 2000's R&B soundtrack dear god what have i done
  • 14 0
 Hard agree.

I often find myself dinging my pedals on rocks and roots even in boost mode while going up a technical climb. Usually, I carry a saw and shovel to cut away offending roots and dig up exposed rocks, but when I'm pressed for time it would be better to have my feet higher off the ground via pegs. I can see how your suggestion would be a huge time saver, and look forward to the future of true & extreme mountain biking.
  • 4 1
 All of the upvotes to you
  • 3 0
 @rickybobby18: Shake and Bake
  • 23 16
 I mean if you don't like it or want it, then don't buy it. Let other people play with their toys like they want.
  • 3 0
 Can't quite put my finger on what exactly, bit I think you're on to something.
  • 3 0
 Been running single speed for 12 years without a single shifting problem.
  • 3 0
 @wheelsmith: Sounds like you didn't try.
  • 2 0
 I'm OK with the pedaling, when are they gonna bring out something to automatically upgrade my skills though?
  • 2 0
 what if we just stayed home and put on our VR goggles instead
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: less chance, but still not zero????
  • 1 0
 we can make it a 4 seater with a roof! Riding in the rain would be no problem at all
  • 1 0
 As funny as this is, fun fact: in some states like Texas, if you remove the pedals then it becomes a motor vehicle that requires a motorcycle license to operate on a road.


Some of these cheapo e-bikes that first came out during COVID learned this the hard way, which is why you now see most of them equipped with pedals.
  • 1 0
 @corposello:
Please leave the trails alone. Your lack of pedal timing technique should not dumb down the experience for the rest of us.
  • 28 2
 I am waiting for the bike that rides itself and I can watch it from the trailhead while sipping on a beer
  • 16 0
 Sorry to tell you, but you have to ride your bike yourself. The AI unit got too intelligent and took your beer instead.
  • 17 0
 Those are called having kids.
  • 5 1
 @hamncheez: awesome! Have one due anytime now
  • 4 1
 @a-b-c: Congrats! First year isn't the most fun, but at age 1 they start walking and talking and it becomes legit really fun.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: whatever you tell yourself to justify it bro Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @valrock: Y'know what's fun all the time? Traveling the globe with my mountain bike, speaking new languages, meeting new friends, riding new trails, eating new food Smile
  • 18 6
 STOP THE MADNESS AND JUST MAKE A GEARBOX THAT SHIFTS UNDER LOAD ALREADY
  • 1 0
 Valeo Cyclee
  • 1 0
 I am unsure if we will ever see a powershift gearbox on a bike. The mechanical hurdles are very high. Just having a few more gearbox compatible frames is all I ask for.
  • 6 1
 I'm holding out for Tesla to make a bike. It will have auto shifting, driving (no pedalling), and even steering. I could just sit there then like a dummy and look around and admire the scenery as my bike takes me on an adventure through the woods. Don't even have to break a sweat then!
  • 4 1
 Plus undocumented features like: spontaneously catching fire, it will occasionally steer you into a tree, or sending photos of you dropping a load in the woods to Tesla for them to turn into internet memes.
  • 11 5
 If an ebike didnt make you lazy enough...
  • 2 1
 so it is just a fancy scooter
  • 1 0
 You know in films, where the person puts the (normally American) auto car or truck into drive, to let it go off on it's own and crash into the bad guys, or a police station or something...
  • 2 1
 I wonder which manufacturers are going to spec this in the MTB world, this product is clearly aimed a little bit more for trekking/city ebikes.

Shimano motor only, not wireless and still a whole generation behind SRAM.
  • 1 1
 In 1958 my brother and I built our first skateboard. We took metal skates, split them in half, put two wheels on the front and two wheels on the back of a 24 inch long 2x4. We rode the crap out of them until mom took them away because we were always getting hurt. Many years later they came up with flexi boards and poly wheels but that was cheating. Real skateboarding was what we did.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer, if you've still got access to this stuff, could you please plug the shifter and derailleur into a normal sd300 di2 battery without the motor and see if it works for just regular shifting?
  • 6 6
 The PB faithful seem ignorant to the reality that 95% of new bike development will be based around e-bike development. Next up will be a combination motor/ gearbox mounted at the center of the bike.
  • 6 0
 we know that mate, thats why
  • 1 0
 As long as they split it off to be a gearbox without a motor I’ll like it.
  • 3 2
 I reckon the innovation in the industry has stagnated to such a degree because all these companies dumped their engineering and r&d hours into e-bike silliness
  • 1 1
 Same reason Sony don't have engineers working on black and white TV sets. Flintstones bikes are obsolete.
  • 1 0
 @mcozzy: still see plenty of mini humans Fred-ing it around the pump track
  • 2 0
 that first picture... highlighting that the spindle comes pre-corroded? rad
  • 1 0
 I'm amazed anybody even gets off the couch these days..here u don't have to even move this automatic spoon feeding device will do the trick
  • 3 1
 This does NOT have the presidential stamp of approval.
  • 1 1
 if its in fully automated mode do we need to stiffen the cranks? Or will they flop around disconnected to the system?
I am very confused.
  • 2 1
 There are few things I want less than automatic shifting.
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to put this on my Yeti!!
  • 2 1
 My singlespeed has had automatic shifting for decades
  • 1 1
 Stuck in first gear, you mean.
  • 1 1
 come on shimano, just do a new Di2 for regular bikes. No one cares about this
  • 1 0
 Mtb is becoming two sports one for normals and one for the rich.
  • 8 8
 This isn’t mountain biking..
  • 4 0
 THIS IS SPARTA!
  • 1 0
 When the time comes that their ebike specific tech blots out the sun, then we shall cycle in the shade
  • 1 0
 No! This is Patrick!
  • 1 1
 Next step…. Automatic breaks
  • 5 0
 Soon to be followed by.... Automatic brakes
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: right. automatic breaks are Box Components specialty!!!
  • 2 4
 Why don't you fix the clutch problem that the whole planet deplores on Shimano derailleurs before fixing a problem that doesn't really exist.
  • 1 0
 perfect for beer runs
  • 1 0
 this is disgusting
  • 5 6
 it's a Motorcycle - I'm out ...............
  • 4 3
 Actually, motorcycles are all manual transmissions, as far as I know.
  • 2 0
 @SunsPSD: scooters and mopeds are auto for sure and there are likely some bigger bikes too, though more have auto clutch than shifting on bigger bikes
  • 3 0
 @SunsPSD: Honda disagrees with you
  • 1 0
 @SunsPSD: I think gold wings are automatic?
  • 2 0
 @SunsPSD: I know for sure Honda has auto motorcycles and Im sure there are a couple others but the VAST majority are manual still.
  • 1 4
 Pretty neat, but still wouldn't buy a bike with a Shimano motor.
  • 2 3
 wouldnt buy a bike with a motor
  • 2 0
 @ilike01: I wouldn't buy a motor


(I identify as Amish)





