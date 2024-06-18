First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light

An aluminum XC bike that's relatively light and not wildly expensive? That's the brief on the new Chisel FS, the latest addition to Specialized's cross-country lineup. The new carbon Epic
was released just a few months ago, and it now has a more affordable sibling that shares many of the same geometry numbers.
The Chisel FS has 110mm of travel that comes courtesy of a flex stay suspension layout, currently the most commonly seen design when it comes to cross-country bikes. Complete builds come with a 120mm fork, but it can be built up with a 130mm fork for riders looking for more of a lightweight downcountry / trail bike.
Specialized Chisel FS Details
• 110mm travel, 120mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head angle
• 437mm chainstays
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Frame weight (size L): 2920 grams
• Price: $2,600 - $3,400 USD
• Frame & shock: $2,000 USD
• specialized.com
There are three complete models in the lineup, with prices starting at $2,600 and going up to $3,400 USD. There's also a frame-only option with a striking pink and yellow paint scheme that's priced at $2,000.
As for the weight, my size large frame with the thru-axle installed weighed in at 2920 grams. Specialized says it's the lightest full suspension aluminum cross-country bike out there, and it very well could be, since options from competitors like Scott and Trek check in at over 3,200 grams. I'm always a little skeptical about 'lightest in the world' claims, since inevitably there's some tiny European company that's managed to make something even lighter. Either way, though, the Chisel's frame is impressively light. Frame Details
Specialized use a technique they call D'Aluisio Smartweld
on the Chisel FS frame. Basically, the head tube, top tube, and down tube are all hydroformed so that the junction fits together as perfectly as possible before welding begins, with no mitering required.
As an additional weight saving measure, the Chisel has a one-piece hydroformed seat tube that integrates the seat tube pivot, main pivot, and bottom bracket shell.
There's no in-frame storage to see here, but there is room to carry two water bottles inside the front triangle. Cable routing is internal, with foam sleeves to keep things quiet. Other details include a little flap at the front of the chainstays to keep the frame from eating rocks, and a molded rubber chainslap protector. Geometry
Over the last few years we've seen the same longer and slacker trend that swept through the trail and enduro bike categories applied to cross-country bikes, and I'm all for it. Modern XC bikes are fast, efficient, and now they're a lot more fun on more technical terrain. The Chisel is no exception, with a 66.5-degree head angle in the low setting, a 75.5-degree seat angle, and 437mm chainstays. There are five sizes, from XS to XL, and the reach on a size large measures 470mm.
Compared to the Epic 8, the Chisel's head angle is a smidge steeper (a smidge is .6-degrees), and the reach is 5 millimeters shorter. The Chisel also has a longer head tube, which gives it a stack height that's 10mm taller than the Epic 8. It's still possible to have a fairly low front end for riders who prefer the more hunched over, traditional XC position, but the taller stack height also makes it easier to have a more comfortable, neutrally upright position, one that's closer to what you'd expect on a trail bike. Suspension Design
The Chisel uses a 190 x 40mm shock for its 110mm of travel, and no, you can't run a 190 x 45mm shock to increase the amount of travel – I asked. There's a seatstay bridge that could potentially contact the seat tube if the wrong size shock was used, so it's best to stick with the stock configuration, or go with the Stumpjumper if you think you need more travel.
According to Specialized, the kinematic profile of the Chisel FS sits between that of the outgoing Epic EVO and the new Epic 8. That means there's a little less anti-squat than the Epic, and a slightly higher leverage ratio. Models & PricingChisel FS Comp | $3,400 USD:
RockShox SID, Rush damper, Deluxe Select+ shock, Shimano M6100 2-piston brakes, Shimano SLX / Deore drivetrain, TranzX dropper post, Specialized Fast Trak / Ground Control tires.Chisel FS | $2,600 USD:
RockShox Recon Silver RL, X-Fusion Pro-02 shock, SRAM Level T 2-piston brakes, SRAM SX / NX drivetrain, TranzX dropper post, Specialized Fast Trak / Ground Control tires Chisel FS Base Shimano | $2,600 USD:
RockShox Recon Silver RL, X-Fusion Pro-02 shock, Shimano M4100 2-piston brakes, Deore drivetrain, TranzX dropper post, Specialized Fast Trak / Ground Control tires Frame & shock only: $2,000 USD Ride Impressions
When I saw that the Chisel FS was available as a frame only, and that frame happened to be a bright pink color, I decided to see what I could come up with. The result is a decidedly not-budget-oriented build that weighs in at 26 pounds (those 1190 gram Roval wheels go a long way to help keep that number reasonably low), with parts that suit my preferred style of XC riding, which tends to include trails that are on the more technical side of things.
I don't get along with the hunched over, stretched out positioning the some XC racers still prefer, thanks in part to some permanent titanium hardware in my back, so I went with a 50mm stem, and 760mm wide bars with 35mm of rise. Other parts that don't fit into the typical XC mold include SRAM Code brakes, and a 170mm dropper post. It's been fairly wet lately, so I've been running Maxxis Rekon tires front and rear, but I'll get the extra-speedy rubber on once things dry up a little more.
Out on the trail, the Chisel feels exactly like I'd hoped it would – it has quick and snappy pedaling manners, with just enough travel to take the edge off chunky climbs and rougher descents. It's not the bike I'd grab if I was going to try and tackle the gnarliest descents around, and it's not meant to be. Instead, it's ideal for speedy lunch laps, or long rides where covering ground is the goal rather than racking up all the air miles.
The 110mm of travel is well managed, meaning it doesn't give up those millimeters too easily, and the times I have bottomed out the suspension were all well deserved. The overall feel is more sporty than super supple, but I think that aligns well with the bike's character. The same goes for the Chisel's handling – it's fast without being twitchy, and it's a blast on more rolling terrain, where you can pump through natural rollers to generate more speed.
I'd love to see the introduction of the Chisel FS inspire more companies to introduce lighter weight, aluminum XC bikes. They make a ton of sense for a huge swath of riders, whether that's an aspiring high school racer, someone looking to upgrade from an older, more traditional XC bike without breaking the bank, or for anyone who wants to mix things up and try something lighter and livelier than a heavy enduro sled.
The Young modulus of aluminum is quite low, so you can get a decent amount of flex without a lot of stress.
The welded connection near the brake must have had quite a lot of R&D to market those aluminum flex stay though!
Fatigue life on aluminium frames is aboslutely not a problem. Because of the relatively low Young modulus, you can get quite a bit of deflection out of an aluminium structure without any major impacts on fatigue/longevity. Additionally, these bikes undergo excessive testing, both digitally through FEM and mechanically on a test bench. Most modern bikes are designed to withstand in excess of 200.000 full load cycles. Realistically, you'll never even get anywhere close to riding your bike this much.
Specialized has a 5 full suspension xc / downcountry bikes (and at least 3 build kits of each)
- Epic World Cup 75mm rear / 110mm front
- Epic 8 120mm / 120mm
- Epic Evo 120mm / 130mm front
- Chisel 110mm / 120mm
- Stumpjumper 130mm / 140mm front (Probably more of a trail bike, but still)
Epic World Cup - roadie who won't admit they need full suspension but wants more "comfort" while riding in the local woods.
Epic 8 - racer bois and girlz
Epic Evo - Roadie who actually should have bought a trail bike but couldn't bring themselves to do it.
Chisel FS - NICA parents who are scared by the price tag of the Epic 8.
Stumpjumper - Dude who wanted an ebike but got sticker shock.
- Epic 8 120mm / 120mm: The most likely contender for local XC riders and races.
- Epic Evo 120mm / 130mm front: For those who want a Stumpjumper but for some reason go for an Epic. This is the only one that doesn't make much sense to me.
- Chisel 110mm / 120mm: Budget XC race bike. Perfect for NICA etc.
- Stumpjumper 130mm / 140mm front (Probably more of a trail bike, but still): The OG trail bike.
What's your point exactly?
What I think they should have done is given it 120mm, a horst link, and 27.5/29" wheels and they would have made the best kids bike on the market. All kids frames are stupidly heavy.