First Ride: Specialized Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO

The lightweight eMTB market has expanded rapidly in the three years since Specialized first launched the Turbo Levo SL. There are now multiple companies offering options with weights hovering around the 40-pound mark that offer an impressive blend of power, torque, and intuitive handling, traits that had the original Levo SL looking a little outdated.



The launch of the new Levo SL puts Specialized back into the mix, thanks to updated geometry and motor technology. It's now essentially a motorized version of the Stumpjumper EVO, complete with the highly adjustable geometry that helped make that bike such a hit.



Levo SL Details



• Mixed wheels / dual 29" compatible

• 150mm travel, 160mm fork

• Carbon frame

• Specialized SL 1.2 motor; 50 Nm torque, 320 W power

• 320 Wh battery, 160 Wh range extender option

• Weight: 39.3 lb / 17.8 kg (size S4, S-Works)

• MSRP: $8,000 - $15,000 USD

• specialized.com

Frame Details

The information displayed on the top tube screen can be configured via Specialized's Mission Control app. Plenty of room for a water bottle, or the 160 Wh range extender battery.

Phew, no thru-headset routing to be seen here.

Geometry

Ride Impressions

When it comes to numbers, the SL 1.2 motor now delivers 50 Nm of torque and 320 W of power, compared to the 35 Nm and 240 W the previous version dished out. Those figures put it into a similar category as Trek's Fuel ExE, which also has 50 Nm of torque from its TQ motor, or the Orbea Rise, which uses a de-tuned Shimano EP801 motor for its 60 Nm of torque.There are four versions of the Levo SL, with prices starting at $8,000 USD for the Comp Carbon, and topping out at $15,000 USD for the S-Works LTD model. That LTD version gets RockShox's electronically controlled Flight Attendant suspension, and comes with a 160 Wh range extender battery, two of the contributing factors to the high price tag,The version shown here is the 'standard' S-Works model, which also doesn't qualify as cheap. For $12,000 you get SRAM's XO Transmission components, a 160mm Fox Factory 36 fork and Float X shock, Code Ultimate Stealth brakes, Roval Traverse Carbon wheels, and a 160 Wh range extender.US pricing for the Levo SL Pro hasn't been determined yet, but in Europe its priced at €11,000.I feel like I should at least mention that the aluminum framed, non-motorized Stumpjumper EVO Elite is currently on sale for $4,799 USD – that's a really great bike for the price, and you don't need to plug it in at the end of the ride. Just something to keep in mind.The Levo SL might look like a Stumpjumper EVO at first glance, but look again – there's no longer a brace running from the top tube to the seat tube on the drive side. An aluminum link connects the seatstays to a mounting point at the front of the seat tube, and then a carbon fiber link (on the S-Works frame) runs from the center of that link to the shock.The brake, derailleur, and dropper housing run through ports at the side of the headtube (as they should), and if the use of a wireless dropper or derailleur makes any of those ports unnecessary a clean looking plug keeps water from sneaking in.There's a generous chainstay protector to keep the frame safe and minimize noise, along with a rubber flap towards the bottom of the seat tube that's meant to help keep rocks from getting pinched by the chainstays.Other details include room for a water bottle (or a range extending battery), SRAM Transmission or universal derailleur hanger compatibility, and Specialized's handy little SWAT multi-tool hidden in the steerer tube.Specialized calls the small display mounted in the top tube the 'Mastermind Turbo Control Unit'. It's highly customizable depending on which information a rider prioritizes the most, and it's also what allows for over-the-air updates when new features are released.The control for the motor sits on the left side of the handlebar, where it's used to toggle through the Eco, Trail, and Turbo modes. There's also a MicroTune mode (accessed by holding down the upper toggle for a few seconds), which switches the amount of power in 10% increments.In addition to getting more power and torque compared to the previous generation, the SL 1.2 motor is now quieter, thanks to a gearbox update and a new two-piece motor housing with a honeycomb-like structure that Specialized says was designed to help dissipate noise.For the sake of space, I've only included one geometry chart in this article – for all of the options, head over to Specialized's website. There are two different upper headset cups – one puts the bike into the 'neutral' setting, and the other can be used to increase or decrease the head angle by 1-degree, depending on which way it's oriented.There's another adjustment at the rear shock mount, which changes the bottom bracket height, and then the final setting is at the rear wheel – that's where you'll find a flip chip that's used to select the wheel size. The Levo SL comes stock with a 27.5” rear wheel, but switching to a dual 29” setup is as easy as getting a larger rear wheel and switching the orientation of that chip - there isn't any aftermarket link required. If you were to run a 27.5” wheel in the 29” setting the chainstay length would be longer, but the bottom bracket height would likely be uncomfortably low, at least with the stock 160mm fork.There are six frame sizes, with reach numbers ranging from approximately (since it depends on the geometry setting) 405mm to 525mm. The head angle can be set as slack as 63.8-degrees and steepened up to 65.7-degrees. In the neutral, low bottom bracket setting, the head angle is 64.6-degrees, the chainstay length is 432mm, and the seat angle is 75.8-degrees.I've spent hundreds of hours pedaling around a non-motorized Stumpjumper Evo, so the geometry of the new Levo felt familiar right off the bat. It's much more versatile than the previous version, which was on the steeper and shorter side of things. The new Levo SL is an easy bike to handle, a trait that's helped by the reduced weight compared to a full-powered e-bike. Now, I wouldn't be rushing out to do long rides with the battery off, but it's nothard to pedal around without any assistance, which helps reduce any anxiety when the battery level starts to get low.The Levo SL loves to manual and slap around tight turns, but the back end did feel a bit short at times. Going with a 29” wheel and the associated longer chainstay length could be the ticket to gain a more balanced ride position – we'll give that a try during the long term test.The increased torque and power compared to the previous version are welcome changes, delivering more 'oomph' for getting up steep, techy climbs. The Levo SL has a satisfying amount of power, even in the trail mode - it's quick without feeling frantic, and the extra assistance makes it east to want to go up for another lap, or go see where an unfamiliar trail leads. That said, there's still a sizable speed and effort gap between this and a full powered e-bike - it's a lot harder to get to the top of a steep climb on the Levo SL than it would be compared to the full power Levo. Of course, it's obviously a lot easier on either option than it would be without a motor.Personally, my ideal eMTB is still at least a few years away. I want the battery capacity and torque of a full-power e-bike combined with the lighter weight of options like this Levo SL. I'm convinced it'll happen someday, but at the moment there's still around a 10 pound weight difference between the two different styles.The Levo SL is for riders that want something that feels much closer to a 'traditional' mountain bike, but with the ability to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. The heavier full-power options can make mellower trails feel almost boring at times, while the Levo feels right at home on the same trails you'd typically ride on a bike without a motor.Like its non-motorized sibling, the Levo SL can comfortably take on a wide range or terrain, whether that's twisty, jump filled trails, or rougher, more natural tracks. The 150mm of travel is well managed, and the tune on the Fox Float X shock does a good job of keeping the bike from going through that travel too quickly - even off of bigger drops or on mis-timed jumps I didn't encounter any harsh bottom outs. One of my chief complaints about the original Levo SL had to do with the amount of motor noise – the high pitched mechanical whine was quite annoying, at least to me. Those obnoxious decibels have been removed, and the updated motor is much easier to live with, and I didn't find it to be distracting at all.Look for a more in-depth review, including comparisons to other bikes in this category, later this summer.