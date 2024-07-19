First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170

Specialized is launching a new line of bikes but no, it’s not under the Enduro model name. The Status 2 brings updates to the affordable alloy framed platform, but also more travel. Now there are Status 140 and 170 trail bikes, and a 170 DH version that is built for bike parks.



In the new Status family are also two mini-mullet (27.5” front/26” rear wheels) trail bikes, dubbed the Status Zero for the super-shredder groms. Similarly, those come in a 140 and 170mm travel version that can pedal up and down the hills.



The vibe of these bikes is all about playing on the trails without having to sell a kidney. Most of that snappy character comes from its geometry, which is slack low and short outback. It’s a jibby little bike that is easy to jump, manual, but still has a dropper seat post and the gearing and to pedal back up the hill (excluding the 170 DH).

Status 140 Details

• M5 alloy frame

• Travel: 140mm / 140mm fork

• Dropout pivot flip-chip geometry adjustment

• Mixed wheels

• 12-speed trail drivetrain

• Head angle: 64-64.5 degrees

• Seat tube angle: 77-77.6 degrees

• Sizes: S1-S5

• Chainstay length: 431mm (S1-S3), 436mm (S4, S5)

• Price: $3,500 USD

• specialized.com

Status 170 Details

• M5 alloy frame

• Travel: 170mm / 170mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• Dropout pivot flip-chip geometry adjustment

• 12-speed trail drivetrain

• Head angle: 63.5-64 degrees

• Seat tube angle: 77-77.6 degrees

• Sizes: S1-S5

• Chainstay length: 436mm (S1-S3), 441mm (S4, S5)

• Price: $3,500 USD

• Frame kit: $2,000 USD

• specialized.com

• M5 alloy frame

• Travel: 170mm / 180mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• Dropout pivot flip-chip geometry adjustment

• DH 7-speed drivetrain

• Head angle: 63.5-64 degrees

• Seat tube angle: 77-77.6 degrees

• Sizes: S2-S5

• Chainstay length: 436mm (S2, S3), 441mm (S3, S4)

• Price: $4,500 USD

• specialized.com

Frame Details

Status 170 2 DH

Geometry

Status 170 2 Status 140 2

Status 170 2 Zero Status 140 2 Zero

Models and Pricing



Status 170 2 DH - $4,500 USD

Status 170 2 - $3,500 USD



Status 140 2 - $3,500 USD

Status 160 2 Zero & 140 2 Zero - $3,000 USD

Ride Impressions

Status 170 DH:

Status 140:

Starting at just $3,500 USD, it’s interesting how these bikes slot into Specialized’s bike line against the drastically more expensive Stumpjumper, which is currently the longest travel carbon bike in their catalog.From afar, the Status 2 looks a lot like its predecessor, but a closer look reveals a number of subtle changes. The main pivot has been moved up slightly for better small bump performance and the overall robustness of the frame has been beefed up.The first points that caught my eye were the larger diameter, square-shaped top and down tubes. Furthermore, areas like the seatstay yoke, forward shock mount and seat tube gusset also use more metal without adding on additional weight.Following suit with the Stumpjumper, the Status 2 uses a flip-chip at the dropout pivot to adjust the head angle and bottom bracket height, instead of the lower shock mount flip-chip. There’s also a redesigned chainstay protector that cancels out more noise and the option to route the cables externally.The 29/27.5” wheeled Status 140 and 170 bikes come in sizes S1 through to S5, while the 170 DH sizing spans the S2-S5 frame sizes.Sifting through all of the geometry numbers will leave you googly-eyed, but it’s important to note that the S1-S3 frames have shorter chainstays than the S4 and S5 on each Status.For the Status 140 and 170 Zero mini-mullet bikes, those are available in just the one size, “S0”, which is where the “Zero” moniker comes from. That gives the 140 Zero reach of 396mm and a chainstay length of 431mm. The 170 Zero has the same reach number, but a 5mm longer chainstay.When it comes to seat tube and head angles on the Status 140, both have been steepened. The head tube has been pushed forwards slightly from 64.2 to 64.5 degrees (high setting) and the seat tube even more so; 76 to 77.6 degrees. This is a move that improves the Status’ cornering and climbing abilities. On the Status 170, the head angle sits half a degree slacker.Down at the dropout pivot, flipping the offset insert chip will have a small 3mm effect on chainstay length, but primarily adjusts bottom bracket height by 8mm. That will also alter the head and seat tube angle by 0.5 degrees.Significant changes to the components help make the Status even more capable. All frame sizes see a boost upwards in terms of the dropper post travel. For example, the S3 size we tested back in 2021 with a 150mm travel dropper post now receives a 170mm version. The switch to Shimano Deore drivetrains also means a stronger clutch with less chain slap and newly shaped Roval aluminum rims are said to be more resistant to denting.Another major improvement comes in the braking department. TRP Trail-Evo brakes provide more modulation and overall power than SRAM Code Rs which were previously used.All of the 170 and 170 DH models receive coil shocks, whereas the 140s use a Marzocchi Bomber air shock. Each one of the Status bikes that’s capable of pedaling uphill also receives a SWAT tool located in the steer tube.The 170 DH has a slightly different parts kit, including from the most obvious component; a 180mm travel Boxxer Select dual-crown fork. Handling the rear suspension is a Super Deluxe Select coil shock with rebound and HBO adjustment. A SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain is topped off with an MRP chainguide and proper Specialized Butcher Gravity casing tires are spec’d. SRAM Maven Bronze brakes are another noteworthy addition.Given the short amount of time to shake down all the Status bikes, I opted for the Status 140 in the S2 size and 170 DH in the S3. I kept both bikes in the high BB setting for sharp handling during the two jump jams that went down on Blue Steel in Bellingham, WA, and Coastal Cruise at the Coast Gravity Park. The bikes were set up with a focus on handling bigger hits although they did tackle some more technical singletrack too. The suggested sag for all bikes was 30% at the rear shocks and the forks were set closer to 15% sag.Hopping on the gravity-inspired 170 DH proved how capable the platform is in a longer wheelbase and with more travel. This is a bike that handles the braking bumps of a chopped up bike park trail without sucking the life out of jump tracks, like a full on DH-race bike might. At the same time, it doesn't shy away from tech and could happily get between the tape for regional race series. Components like the Super Deluxe's HBO adjustment and powerful Maven Bronze brakes won’t hold the Status 170 DH back from rowdy moves or consistently steep trails either.Sizing down is a move that most freeriders make for fast handling and I chose to go that route here by selecting an S2 frame. That lead to the Status 140 riding with a bit of a preloaded, back seat rider position. Upping the pressure in the rear shock to 27% sag alleviated that rearward weight bias. As expected, the smaller frame did lead to a slightly skittish balance in the dusty conditions but brought out the peppy nature of the 140. Of course, an S3 would be more stable, but I wanted to take advantage of a slightly shorter wheelbase to pop around the trail and change direction on command.One of the most apparent changes over the original Status 140 we reviewed was the calmness of the new chassis. A higher main pivot, stronger derailleur clutch and increased chainstay protection all added up to reduce pedal kickback and chain clatter. The stiffer frame also kept the rear end from shuttering across braking bumps.Uphill hasn't been forgotten about either though as the Status 2 is a more effective climber. Pushing the seat tube angle further upright puts the rider in a more comfortable climbing position and reduces the chance of accidental wheelies. Increasing the dropper post travel per frame size is also a smart move and alleviates having to stop and make adjustments for every climb and descent.Up front, the head angle has been steepened a tad. While 0.3 degrees is hardly noticeable, placing more weight on the front wheel improves the Status' flat corner capacities.As mentioned, the specification change to the brakeset contributes to a massive performance increase. The TRP Trail EVOs have a very light action with plenty of power. One criticism that they have been pegged with though is that the levers cannot be adjusted close enough to the bar. That could be an issue for riders with shorter fingers. Thankfully though, the Status Zeros are equipped with Code R brakes and should provide enough power and adjustment for riders choosing those smaller bikes.