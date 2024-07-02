First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock

We learned a ton from the development of the Levo SL in terms of leverage rate. By moving to a slightly lower starting point and a bit less progression than our prior bikes we saw improvements in consistency and control in travel feel across the range of travel, regardless of shock type. It also helped slightly bring down shock pressures and bring a bit more ease to the shock setup process. The SL was of course developed around standard shocks without Genie tech being invented at that point.



As we rolled into Stumpjumper 15, we wanted to bring these characteristics along, again, regardless of shock type, so you can see the similarities between Levo SL and SJ 15 (we are slightly more progressive on SJ 15). This leverage rate works great with standard shocks and also really helps accentuate what Genie brings to the table. We don’t need more progression at the beginning part of the stroke with the extra volume, and the tunable secondary spring ramp is extra insurance for any riders who are looking for maximum support later in the travel. — Steve Saletnik