First Ride: Spot Mayhem 140 - A Trail Bike With a Titanium Leaf Spring

After what seemed like a quiet couple of seasons, Spot have emerged with a brand new trail bike, the Mayhem 140. It uses the Colorado-based company's unique Living Link suspension layout, a dual link design that relies partially on a titanium leaf spring to achieve the desired suspension characteristics. The goal with the Mayhem was to create a tough, versatile trail bike that was also relatively light, a reprieve from the increasingly portly options that have been rolling out recently.



Not surprisingly, the 29” wheeled Mayhem 140 has 140mm of rear travel and is designed to be run with a 150 or 160mm fork. There aren't any geometry flip chips to be seen; changing the amount of fork travel is the sole way of altering the Mayhem's numbers.

Spot Mayhem 140 Details



• 140mm travel, 150mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 29" wheels

• 65.2 head angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M L, XL

• Price: $5,999 - $9,499

• Weight: 30.7 lb / 13.9 kg (size L, 6-Star build)

• Shipping in September

• spotbikes.com

The titanium leaf spring that comprises part of the Living Link suspension layout.

Mayhem 140 anti-squat (axis numbers are percentages)

That's not me riding, but this video was filmed in a similar zone to where I've been spending time on the Mayhem.

There are three build kits, all based around the same full carbon frame, with prices starting at $5,999 USD for the 4-Star build and going up to $9,499 for the 6-Star build. Unfortunately the Mayhem 140 isn't available this very moment - Spot's accepting pre-orders now, and the bikes will ship in September.The Mayhem 140 has a look of its own, and I received more questions than usual from other riders out on the trail. Of course, with that bright blue paint job it doesn't exactly fly under the radar. This isn't the first time we've seen a frame with an asymmetric design – Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO or the Orbea Rallon come to mind – but in those cases a brace runs from the top tube to the seat tube. With the Mayhem, it runs from the junction of the seat and top tube to the center of the downtube, bisecting the front triangle. The design is meant to help support the shock, and to evenly distribute impact forces. Spot call it the Slaybar, but even typing that out makes me cringe a little bit – not every feature needs a clever name.According to Spot, the bike far exceeds the ASTM category 4 standard, which is good news for riders who tend to treat their trail bikes like mini-enduro machines. It's said to be 56% stronger than the existing Mayhem 150, while also being 10% lighter than the Mayhem 130.There's room for a regular sized water bottle, but there isn't any in-frame storage to be seen. For riders who are dead set on carrying everything possible on their bikes, I bet there's a bag maker out there who could make a something that would sit nicely in the front triangle.The main pivot hardware and forward shock mount thread directly into the frame, and all of the fasteners can be accessed from the non-drive side. That's a thoughtful feature, except for one thing – Spot went with T30 Torx bolts instead of a 5 or 6mm Allen head. Yes, I've heard the spiel on why Torx is better, but many multi-tools don't have a T30, which makes it frustrating if you want to tighten a bolt trailside.After a couple of rides I ended up getting even more familiar with the linkage trying to chase a very annoying creak. It turned out that there wasn't any grease the pivot axles – once I took care of that things quieted down, hopefully for good – we'll see how it goes over a longer term review period.The titanium leaf spring is the Mayhem's calling card, and I'll get into exactly how it affects the suspension shortly, but as far as the actual design goes, it allows Spot to achieve a frame design that uses only 6 bearings, which helps keep the weight down and reduce the amount of maintenance. That leaf spring mounts to the front triangle with two bolts, and there's a forward extension where a bottle cage can be mounted.Spot's Living Link suspension design uses a short link that runs from the center of the seat tube to the swingarm, and a lower link that goes from the down tube to the lower portion of the swingarm.It's that lower link that sets the Mayhem apart – it uses a piece of titanium that acts as a leaf spring. The way that the spring is oriented makes it act like a negative spring in the initial portion of the bike's travel, creating a more supple beginning stroke. Deeper into the travel its effect changes, and it acts like a positive spring, straightening out the leverage curve up until 75% travel is reached. At that point the curve becomes more progressive, increasing the amount of bottom out resistance. This is a change from the configuration of the Mayhem 130, which became regressive at the end of its travel, causing it to rely more heavily on the air spring and volume spacers.The leverage ratio charge above illustrates the effect of the leaf spring – it's not just there for show. Without it, the S-shape of the Mayhem's leverage curve isn't nearly as pronounced.When it comes to anti-squat, that value increases for a portion of the travel, maxxing out around the sag range before decreasing as the bike goes through its travel. The intention is to create a bike that feels efficient while pedaling and reducing the influence of the chain forces deeper in the travel.The Mayhem's numbers look fairly typical for a bike like this at first glance, with a 65.2-degree head angle, a 475mm reach for a size large, and relatively short 435mm chainstays for all sizes. Size-specific chainstays seem to be garnering lots of press these days, but I think I'd rather see the same chainstay length for all sizes versus reading the marketing copy about a bike that's supposedly completely optimized for each size with only a couple millimeters of chainstay length variance.The seat tube angles are nice and steep for each size, and that angle increases for the larger sizes, hopefully preventing taller riders from ending up too far over the back end. It's worth noting that theseat angle is fairly steep too, which means the seat angle won't change as much at full extension.The seat tube length is on the longer side on the size large and XL, although I'm currently running a 213mm Bike Yoke post with room to spare – it's 30mm from being fully slammed.Put aside those kinematic charts, stop trying to find the flaws in the geometry numbers – the important thing is how the Mayhem 140 actually rides. And you know what? It's an absolute blast. My notes for the handful of rides I've taken it on so far all center around a similar theme that can be summed up in two words (that are best said with an East Coast accent): wicked fun.A good portion of that fun factor can be attributed to the suspension feel – it's supportive where it should be, with a very soft catch towards the end of the travel. The RockShox Super Deluxe and its hydraulic bottom out works well with the Mayhem's leverage curve, and the overall tune feels perfectly suited to the bike's intentions. I ended up hitting some bigger moves on the Mayhem, ones that I typically reserve for longer travel bikes, largely because I wasn't worried about whether or not I'd end up blowing through the travel when I landed. The Mayhem's manners reminded me of the Scor 2030 I enjoyed last summer; that bike has less travel, but it had a similar almost-bottomless suspension feel.The geometry isn't the longest or slackest, but it works well for the bike's do-everything intentions. 65-degrees is slack enough to not feel sketchy in steeper terrain, while still keeping the bike's handling on the quicker side for tighter trails. I could certainly see this as being a great bike for bigger rides in the high country near where Spot's headquarters are located – the climbing position is upright and comfortable, and the suspension is efficient without being harsh, ideal traits for long rides on a variety of terrain.The last time I rode a Mayhem I felt like the suspension wasefficient, with an almost locked out feel that reduced the amount of traction available for slippery climbs. The new version handily takes care of those previous complaints, with grip for climbing, and improved bottom out resistance for the descents. There's no shortage of good trail bikes out there these days, but Spot seem to have cooked up something a little different, a bike with suspension performance that helps it stand out from the crowd.