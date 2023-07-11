First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission

Jul 11, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo


It may seem like the high-end Transmission kits just hit the market a few weeks ago, and that's because they did. In quick succession, we're now met with the more budget-conscious version of gruppo, meant to provide all the magic of the T-type system to a wider audience. In order to hit the lower pricepoint that GX looks to strike, SRAM did some clever re-engineering of the derailleur architecture, cutting material and cost where possible.

That may sound like the means of creating a cheaper-feeling and less robust drivetrain, but let me head that off by saying that the GX kit performs just as nicely as the X0 group I've been running for the past few months. Same wireless elegance, same improved clutch tension, and same fantastic shift quality.
GX Eagle Transmission Details
• 12-speed, 10-52 tooth cassette
• Direct mount, wireless electronic rear derailleur
• Flattop chain only
• Price: $1,099 USD (cassette, derailleur, cranks, shifter, chain, battery, charger)
sram.com

The price is lower, the color is more grey, and the cranks are free of holes. I've been testing (read: abusing) GX kits on three different bikes, so let's dig into the similarities and differences to the other tiers of the T-type family, and see just how well the "people's champ" holds up.

photo

Battery
Same as ever, but tucked away from harm. The main visible difference in GX Transmission's derailleur architecture is the battery location, now slotted nicely right underneath the axle. The plastic clasp is now replaceable, so you'll still be able to clip that puppy in if things get banged up.

The lifespan of that battery is still excellent, with my highly technical mental clock timing out well before ever having to replace a battery on any of my three test bikes. I always carry a spare regardless, but you can rest assured that the little robot will keep zipping around for many a ride.

photo

Clutch
In my experience so far, the clutch is one of the better improvements to the overall system over the prior AXS drivetrains. My primary complaint with old AXS was just how weak the clutch mechanism was, as it barely seemed to fight any sort of trail chatter or hard impacts. The rattle and misshifts that would occur as a result were frustrating to say the least, but conceptually the wireless action was enough to keep me intrigued. Come the advent of the Transmission system, and those clutch woes were all but gone away.

photo

Cranks
$200 USD

They are, in fact, cranks. Rejoice, all you who like a sturdy metal object. These handsome grey pedal holders are available in 175, 170, and 165mm lengths, and all feature SRAM's new 8-bolt chainring mounting standard, which facilitates the use of their new power meter rings and bashguard/chainring combos. Speaking of the latter, I actually prefer the performance of the cheaper plastic bashguards to the admittedly sexier raw aluminum ones seen on the XX models. Like a good pair of plastic pedals, they glide rather than catching when you smoke a rock, letting momentum keep on a little longer.

photo

As you can see, these have seen their fair share of rock strikes, but the chainring remains unaffected. Overall, I'd say the GX cranks show use and abuse more readily than the aluminum X0 counterparts, but there's something about rugged handsomeness to be said here. Considering the fact that they're half the price of X0, I'm okay with a few more scuffs and rub marks.

They're a bit portly, clocking in at 740 grams for the 170mm variant. That's about 55 grams heavier than the XO crankset, but I wouldn't recommend drilling two -27.5 gram holes in the GX ones, just accept that increased heft.

photo

Cassette
$250 USD

Thankfully, nothing has been done here to decrease the quality of the shifting, but weight does take a penalty. At 445 grams, the GX cassette is 60 grams heavier than the X0 equivalent. Not a ton, but that will matter to some. The pinned construction hasn't produced any creaks, and the chromed-out look is holding up so far.

One of my favorite attributes to the Transmission system is the smoother gear progression, and that carries through to the new kit. Pedal hard, shift whenever, and the change in mechanical advantage is smooth and intuitive.

photo

Chain
$50 USD

Half the price, 286g at full length, and featuring a flat top. Not too much to say about a chain, but if old truths hold up, the X0/XX version may prove to be a bit more durable in time, though performance is indistinguishable. I'll be playing with combinations of all three tiers in time, so we'll see what proves to be the best bang for your buck.

photo

Derailleur
$400 USD

$150 cheaper and 6 grams heavier than the X0 derailleur, the new mech casts a much different shadow, but manages to shift just the same. However, here lies my only complaint with the GX system - the construction uses two halves bolted together to get that Full Mount attachment that allows you to toss your derailleur hanger. Compared to the one-piece construction that the X0 and XX versions use, the GX one can feel a little less stable, but really that's only a difference present in hand. The noise, security, and durability seem to be the same so far, but we'll see how things shake out after a few more months at the Whistler Bike Park.

photo

Speaking of which, that's the only place I was able to produce a single issue with the GX Transmission. After days of hitting rocks and bottoming out the Nomad I've been riding, the derailleur's mounting bolt came loose, causing some rattling that I quickly noticed. Luckily, thanks to the easy setup procedure, I was able to fix this trailside, getting things back up to power-shifting perfection in no time.

photo

Full Monty
$1099 USD

A grand for a drivetrain is still a hard pill to swallow, but if you're after the finest shifting in the game right now, that is currently the lowest price of entry. I've come away from many trail miles impressed, and it might just be enough to get me off my 11-speed setup. In my mind, the weight difference is negligible, and the shift quality is damn near the same, so the choice really comes down to aesthetics and status. If you fancy yourself more of an X0 rider, then you're welcome to spend the extra $600, or double the price for a truly baller XX kit. My money is probably going to be on the GX, perhaps with a mix and match combo of the X0 cassette and chain, should they prove to be more durable in time.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Drivetrain SRAM


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
62 articles
Report
46 Comments
  • 29 2
 Million dollar question if we will see a cable actuated T-type setup... The moment that lands I am buying...
  • 4 2
 Pretty positive that will not happen. But what’s wrong with the current mechanical gx?
  • 2 3
 My understanding was this wasn't possible because the shifting depends on the battery/sensors to shift the cassette at the exact right point. Vs a cable forcing it. I think?
  • 3 0
 Totally agree I’m a disaster with anything with a battery. My current XX1 drivetrain works extremely well. Actually since I switched to 1X drivetrains over ten years ago shifting issues have been few and far between.
  • 9 1
 @bulletbassman: can’t stand on it
  • 4 0
 I bet E*13, oneUp, or some other inventive company will come out with a machined drop in replacement for the top part of a Shimano derailleur, allowing it to be mounted to the axle. That would be money for me!
  • 1 0
 @gbeaks33: It has no sensors. It shifts the same way by the cassette grabbing the chain via locations on the cassette with ramped teeth.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: how you gonna give out these excellent ideas in such a public forum??
  • 1 0
 The T-type do not have limit or b-gap screws so it will never be compatible with cables.
  • 23 0
 I still don't want to have to charge my bike in order to ride it.
  • 4 1
 yup. like others mentioned maybe if they offer a cable actuated version I would consider. But I am also running 11 speed shimano still so maybe i just ain't the target audience
  • 2 1
 @adrennan: Cue the CUESs
  • 11 0
 Are we looking at an onslaught of new bikes to be released this summer now that they can show models with this drivetrain?
  • 11 0
 But how many people can stand on the derailleur without bending it? This is the science we need.
  • 3 1
 Yeah, I ain't buying until I see the stand-on-it test.

Just kidding; I ain't buying anyway. Love my XT stuff.
  • 1 1
 All of them. The answer is all of them.
  • 11 0
 I'm waiting on SX Transmission which will have all plastic mounting.
  • 4 0
 I've used AXS many times and something that no one mentions is just how satisfying it is to actually shift something mechanical. Like the shift levers feels way more satisfying than clicking a button. I liken it to driving a stick shift vs an automatic car, sure the automatic can shift faster than I can but man does the click-click feel satisfying.
  • 1 0
 That, and I prefer the haptic feedback a mechanical shifter gives you when you try to shift again after reaching the end of your cassette. With electronic shifter buttons, every click is identical.
  • 5 0
 The big question is — can you stand on these, or is that feature available only on the XX1 model?
  • 4 0
 Does the drivetrain only work with the SRAM cranks/chainring or can you use others?
  • 2 1
 You can use different cranks but you will need the sram chainring.
  • 5 0
 I'm sure Wolftooth / Garbaruk and others will make T-Type chainrings if they don't already.
  • 1 0
 I think it requires a T-type specific chainring. Hopefully, lots of T-type compatible chainrings for other cranks will appear.
  • 1 0
 I have XX Transmission, with Praxis cranks and Wolftooth chainring. Works flawlessly.
  • 1 0
 The T-Type chain uses larger rollers, so you'll need the correct chainring. I have the Wolf tooth one with my X0 kit, and it's working fine so far.
  • 1 0
 Ya, those GX cranks are super heavy.
  • 5 0
 Looks shifty to me
  • 5 1
 10 Benjamins for a worn out clutch and a seized extraction bolt, nice!
  • 2 0
 The battery placement on this one is interesting. They seem to have used the upper cage as protection for it.
  • 2 1
 Why hasn't there been a computer programming hack, for AXS or Di2 programming, to make it 11spd compatible? seems like a lay up integration...
  • 2 1
 At least the cranks look a little less likely to shave off the inside of your ankle. You couldn't pay me enough to ride the XO cranks.
  • 3 0
 *Drivetrain
  • 2 0
 "finest shifting in the game" is that true?
  • 1 0
 I mean the derailleur lags until the perfect shifting point every time, and tilts slightly to avoid crosschaining, those two features alone could easily make it the best shift on the market
  • 2 0
 Where are my Microshift Advent X enjoyers at
  • 1 0
 Yee
  • 2 0
 the battery placement is really clean
  • 3 0
 Down with batteries!
  • 13 16
 Love how now there is a new version all the fake fawning over the original AXS starts to unravel. All the reviews made out how flawless it was and we had to buy it. Now there is a new one they tell you how terrible it was in monor aspects like keeping your chain on your bike.... When you can get a full SLX groupset for sub £300 and it's brilliant, it's hard to think £1200 is a good idea. Emporers new clothes.
  • 19 1
 Nah, we mentioned lots of times that the clutch on the previous AXS groups could have been stronger - it was brought up in the review and in individual bike tests. But yes, an SLX groupset is a great cable-operated option, especially if you run an XT shifter.
Below threshold threads are hidden





