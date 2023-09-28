First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor

Sep 28, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

After two years of testing on the EWS-E and EDR-E circuits, SRAM's new e-bike motor is making its public debut. It's called the Powertrain, and it produces 90 Nm of torque with 680 W of peak power. There will be two battery size options – 630 Wh and 720 Wh, along with a 250 Wh range extending external battery.

Now, the launch of a motor is a little different than a drivetrain, brakes, or suspension, since it's not a part that can be attached to an existing bike. That means there's no price tag, and information about the bikes that will used the motor is still on the way - Nukeproof, Propain, GasGas, and Transition all have new models designed around the Powertrain.
Powertrain Details

• 90 Nm torque, 680 W peak power
• Uses AXS pod controller to switch between Rally or Range modes
• AutoShift + CoastShift options
• Drive unit weight: 2.9kg
• 630Wh & 720 Wh battery options
In a slightly unexpected twist, the motor hardware is manufactured by Brose, and then SRAM handles the software. Specialized takes a similar tactic with their motors, which are also manufactured by Brose. WIth the Powertrain motor, SRAM's dealer network will handle any warranty issues, which means there's a very broad selection of shops that riders could go through if they encountered any issues.

photo

The Basics

The Powertrain is designed to integrate with SRAM's existing AXS and Eagle Transmission components, one of the reasons the marketing materials around the system keep mentioning the word 'holistic.' Rather than being a standalone, independent component, the motor is designed to function with SRAM's existing drivetrain and dropper technologies. The approach makes sense from a business standpoint, since it allows SRAM to bundle various components into one package for a prospective bike company.

SRAM focused on making the Powertrain simple to use, one of the reasons there are only two motor modes, Rally and Range. As the names suggest, Rally puts out the most power, and Range is for maximizing battery life and traveling a little less quickly. The max power and assistance level for each mode can be customized in the AXS app, allowing riders to adjust the motor's behavior depending on their riding preferences.

photo
The app can be used to customize the Range and Rally modes, or to fine-tune (or turn off) the Auto Shift mode.
photo
The display shows the basics, but unfortunately the information displayed isn't customizable, at least not yet.

photo
There's no standalone remote. Instead, the top button controls the motor modes, and the bottom button activates the dropper post.
photo
There are 630 and 720 Wh battery options, with a 250 Wh external range extender battery on the way in November.

Switching between the two motor modes is done via the upper button on the left pod shifter, and the lower button is used to activate the Reverb AXS dropper post. I was surprised to learn there wasn't any way to turn the assistance completely off from the remote. That's something I regularly do when descending extra-technical sections of trail – I'd rather not have any more assistance than necessary in those low grip, heavy braking moments, and on most other eMTBs it's possible to switch the motor to the 'off' mode from a handlebar remote. With the Powertrain, it takes a press of the button on the top tube to switch the motor off, which isn't always that easy to do on the fly.

There's also a walk mode (SRAM calls it a Push mode) that's activated by holding down the top pod button and walking the bike forward; it'll provide support to get the bike up and over un-rideable sections until speeds exceed 6 km/h.

The fact that there's no dedicated, standalone remote does seem like an oversight to me. I understand SRAM's desire for full integration, but the fact that there's currently no 200mm Reverb AXS dropper post means riders who want a longer travel dropper will be forced into an awkward cockpit configuration, where two under-the-bar remotes will be fighting for space. I'm curious if any companies running the Powertrain motor will spec a dropper post other than the Reverb AXS; if not, there will be a lot of taller riders out there wishing they had a post with more than 170mm of drop.

Those AXS droppers have an external battery that'll need to be charged separately from the bike, but on a bike equipped with SRAM's Transmission derailleur it's hardwired to the bike's main battery. If the battery runs down to 0% charge the system will still provide enough power to keep the derailleur shifting for up to two hours. At that point you'd have a heavy, non-motorized bike to pedal home, but at least you'd be able to shift.

photo
photo

Display

The Powertrain display integrates neatly into the toptube, allowing the mode, remaining battery level, and whether or not auto shifting is enabled (yes, there's an auto shift mode - more on that in a bit) to be seen at a glance. At the moment, there's no way to customize the information shown on the display – what you see is what you get. That stands in contrast to Specialized's Mastermind TCU display, which has 120 possible configurations, with options to show speed, time, elevation, range, cadence, and more. I'd imagine SRAM will add more features as time goes on, but it does seem fairly basic compared to the offerings from Specialized and Bosch.

photo

Auto Shift

Shimano debuted their latest e-bike auto shift system earlier this year, and now SRAM has developed their own system. This system keeps tabs on cadence, and automatically shifts to allow riders to keep spinning at the same RPM. There are seven differerent cadence settings that can be adjusted up or down by first holding the lower right shift button and then pushing the top or bottom button to adjust the pedaling speed the system will try to maintain.

Powertrain also has Coast Shifting, which, as the name implies, makes it possible to change gears while coasting and not pedaling. That can make it easier to set up for a technical climb, or to shift to a harder gear in order to accelerate out of a corner.

photo
Miranda Miller on a bike that hasn't officially launched yet.


Initial Impressions

I've been able to spend time on three different bikes equipped with a Powertrain motor, and in all instances the motor has worked well, quietly putting out enough power to get up ridiculously steep climbs, and remaining impressively silent on the descents. There's no clacking when you stop pedalling, and zero rattling when bombing down rough sections of trail, a refreshing departure from the noisier options already on the market.

Riders who have spent time on a Specialized Turbo Levo will find the experience to be very similar, at least as far as power delivery goes. It's a very natural pedaling feel, one that doesn't require much adaptation compared to a non-motorized mountain bike. Compared to Shimano's EP8 motor, the Powertrain doesn't require as high of a cadence to get the most out of the motor. That slightly slower optimum pedaling speed is especially beneficial on steep climbs, where it makes it easier to maintain a consistent level of power without pedaling frantically.

Although the numbers on paper give the Powertrain a slight edge when compared to Bosch's Performance Line CX motor, on the trail the Bosch motor feels more powerful – it packs more of a punch than the Powertrain, and it feels like it's providing more support on extra-steep climbs.

As for the AutoShif function, it does work, although not well enough that I'd want to go on a ride and not have the option to manually shift. I can see it being an interesting feature to enable on rides that involve a more consistent climb, but on punchy sections of trail it can struggle - remember, it's not predictive, which means that it can take a bit for it to adapt to the cadence change brought on by a sudden climb, potentially causing the rider to pedal in a harder gear than they'd want until it finishes shifting.

It's still early in the test period for the Powertrtrain – I'll be putting a bunch more miles in on a bike equipped with this motor. Stay tuned for a follow-up review after I've gotten in enough muddy miles.




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Rides SRAM


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,668 articles
111 Comments
  • 58 0
 shoutout to my brose out there
  • 37 2
 brose before shimanos?
  • 9 0
 @DizzyNinja: brose before hose?
  • 2 0
 all my brose gunna be there
  • 1 0
 @Stokedonthis: They got your back after your hose rips your derailleur off for no good reason.
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: well done Dizzy.....
  • 26 5
 Oh good, another motor that is so big it makes the bike look pregnant. Also for future, FF and SL should have the same mounting patterns, just like there is threaded BB and press fit. Really need to be able to choose a frame AND choose which motor you have.
  • 6 3
 It's impossible due to homologation procedures for ebikes as powered vehicles. For the same reason, as a distributor, we can't even build ebikes - they come assembled from the factory. Not only because of homologation but also because of CE and stuff.
  • 1 3
 As an ebb fanatic, I always choose my bikes based on the downhill handling kinematics of the bike itself and never the motor. Any motor that’s reliable works for me. I have ebbs with all three major manufactures (brose, Shimano and Bosch). I never think about the motor when riding.
  • 8 1
 @strarzaq: Just make the god dam thing. Standardize the mounting for gods sake. Doesn't matter if you can buy only the bike already assembled or not, I want to have options in the future to remove everything and put a gearbox or give a try on a bonkers new unit I somehow got my hands on.
  • 3 0
 @strarzaq: sorry patently false. The motors can meet homologation standards yet still be made with a very limited (2, one for FF, 1 for SL) mounts/dimensions that fit 2 different types of frames.
  • 1 0
 @strarzaq: It's not at all impossible, mounting has nothing to do with homologation. The fact you can't build them is irrelevant, that's just down to manufacturers wanting control over the products which go out. As for "CE and stuff" you're going to have to be much more specific, but again I don't see how that relates to the way a motor is attached. Frankly if you're a retailer you're irrelevant, you have as much control over things as customers do.
  • 2 0
 @redrook: everything is possible to a person with enough skill and willpower.

"CE and stuff" are local regulations that let businesses sell certain consumer products including ebikes to the consumers. EU has them, us has them, UK has them after Brexit too. We have to file a "declaration of conformity" (with the aforementioned regualtions) before we can even get an ebike through customs.
  • 1 0
 @REZEN: what has to be homologated are BIKES as vehicles, not motors.
  • 1 0
 @REZEN: and just to be clear, I'd love stuff to be standarized but I think that for now I don't see a way for this to be widely available to the public to swap around.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: Nice flex, three-ebikes-guy. LOL
  • 18 1
 paintjob on that transition looks weirdly dated.
  • 8 0
 I feel the decals on the new Vivid shock make bikes look dated.
  • 8 0
 When does dated become retro?
  • 2 0
 It's the same style Marin had on their full suss bikes about ten years ago.
  • 1 2
 transition is making the worst looking e-bikes out there.
  • 1 0
 @utas: 31 years. /s
  • 12 1
 As an ebike bro, I have been excited for this. I like the integration, and expect flight attendant to be incorporated too. However, I see the pinion motor/gearbox as a better direction. I’m sure sram would love to sell me expensive drivetrain components all the time, but I look forward to a gates belt drive. Flame away elitist gatekeepers
  • 2 0
 This feels like a barrier to gearbox ebikes
  • 2 0
 As an ebike bro, I have been excited for this. The fact that Brose is involved has taken any interest firmly away, just ask Levo owners how many motor replacements they go through a year...
  • 21 15
 I rode one of the Transition bikes with this setup yesterday. I normally ride a Transition Spire with XX Transmission. I was not very excited about this or any E bike at that time. I have been riding/racing mtb's for 30 years and had no intentions of liking it.
Today I am ordering one for me and my wife. It was Amazing. I will keep my Spire but the new bike just made me want to ride all day and it felt new again, learning how to use the motor to my advantage and keep my cadence smooth. I didn't make the first 2 steep techy climbs that I usually clear on my Spire. Still gotta shift into the easier gears and really push to make the climbs. It's still biking just... different is my new opinion.
  • 31 0
 Can you order me one while you're at it?
  • 16 0
 Yo could I get like $50 bucks?
  • 4 2
 Sounds like the typical first good eeb ride. Just seems revolutionary. Then after a period of time which seems different for everyone, could years or months, you come back to normal bikes being quite a bit more fun and satisfying to ride. I still have an emtb but ride it maybe one in ten rides, and it's damn fun and has it's place and is quite a nice tool to have for many reasons. I think it's the true luxury bike for a serious rider. For sure they cost more to attain, operate and the depreciation seems very high compared to normal bikes.
  • 8 0
 You're ordering 2 of a more expensive bike that didn't make it up 2 techy climbs that your existing bike cleans?
  • 2 0
 Dont mind me, I'm just entering the line too!
  • 2 0
 Lol. That's how it usually goes. Welcome to the dark side Smile
  • 1 1
 @heatproofgenie: I went through something like that and then got a SL eBike. 45lbs, 160/160 it splits the difference neatly. My enduro and full-power eBike were then collecting dust so off they went.
  • 1 0
 @Emailsucks98: Nice. I could indeed see that happening. An SL eeb might have to be my big 2024 bike purchase.

I would like Trek to come out with a E Slash with the TQ motor and that would be a contender. The Fazua system seems to be getting reviewed well but I am wary of it's reliability. Specialized's new SL motor seems to be a little lacking on power and range for what the battery it uses.

What did you get?
  • 1 0
 @heatproofgenie: I've had three proper e-MTB rides so far, both on full-fat bikes (I'm of a size that makes the low fat versions impractical/unattractive). I've enjoyed the hell out of two of those, and the other one showed some of the limitations and made me want me trail bike. I think that as long as there's a significant weight difference between e- and regular MTBs, they are not different sports, exactly, but definitely different disciplines within the same sport.

I totally see what you mean by a true luxury. For me, it would buy me not just more laps in a given ride (that whole more miles more smiles thing, with all the benefits from getting more descents for the same amount of climbing time), but also more rides (as it's possible to have active recovery rides in a way that's hard to do without the assist). And I agree that e-mtbs are different, and a different kind of riding.
  • 1 0
 @brapaholics: Ask @PHX77 He seems to be flush with cash. haha
  • 6 0
 Not an e-bike hater, just not super interested currently for a variety of reasons. But I do have some questions...

I know e-bikes are the one thing that currently continues to sell well, but I also wonder are the margins really good on these things too? It's kinda like the early 2000's when American automakers realized that they made way more money off of SUVS because bigger car = higher price, but the actual productions cost were only marginally higher so they started making crazy profit, and therefore put the SUV marketing into hyperdrive? I'm not really trying to go after SRAM here either, it makes complete sense that they would make e-motor. More just like, are we being marketed so hard for e-bikes because that's what the consumer wants, or is the push to make us want this because they make way more money from e-bikes than regular bikes?

Also I think Cargo bikes as car replacement rule, I really want something like a Specialized Globe. But as my hobby bike, idk, they cost sooooo much.
  • 4 0
 No idea on profits, but I suspect bike companies are on the ebike bandwagon simply because it’s a new and fast growing market that didn’t exist before. For my entire life I’ve only owned one mountain bike at a time. I now have a mountain bike and an ebike. I suspect for many (most) people the ebike won’t replace a regular mountain bike, so that’s up to doubling the money being spent in the hobby. If I was a bike company I’d definitely want a piece of that.
  • 2 1
 Bit of both - the margins are about the same (about 30%, not a lot) but the average cost is higher, so more profit.
We’re selling a lot because people are asking for them - there’s no need to push them at the retail level at least
  • 2 0
 When I worked at a shop, profit on ebikes was worse than regular bikes. Obviously they're more expensive so the overall number is bigger, but the margins were lower if that makes sense. But you are right in the sense if a bike is spec'd with sram suspension, drivetrain, brakes, cockpit, wheels and now a motor, sram can probably give better purchasing power to brands that will go that route which could help profit margins.
  • 2 0
 Margins are similar to regular bikes.
  • 1 0
 If the rumours around EDR disappearing and E-EDR being the only enduro format in a couple of years are true I think that says it all.
  • 3 0
 @Betacygni: from what I’ve noticed they have completely replaced peoples mountain bikes. It seems like they keep them around to make themselves feel better, but they rot in the garage.
  • 1 0
 The margins are GREAT for the manufacturer. Retailers have always had so-so margins.
  • 1 0
 @redrook: exactly, if anything the fact that shop staff think they are losing margins on them only goes to show that manufacturers are creaming it.
  • 1 0
 Your local bike shop is paying 40-60% full retail. So if a bike costs 10 grand they’re paying 5-6k for it and that’s just what the bike shops are making from them. You’ve also got the factory in China / Taiwan and the bike manufacturers taking their cut as well. These things cost next to nothing to produce. Most of them are just entry level mountain bikes with the motor out of cordless screwdriver.
  • 9 3
 I was hoping the SRAM motor would actually be a SCRAM jet to really beat those Strava times.
  • 6 0
 Ah yes. The pro rider Miranada Miller. Now with 50% more "A"s!
  • 2 0
 Marinara? Marimba?
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer While you're fixing stuff, check for "AutoShif" and "Powertrtrain".
  • 4 1
 In my opinion the only new e-bike motor that has any relevance to the future would be one like Pinions new MGU with a built in gearbox. It's truly the way e-bikes should have been designed from the start.
  • 3 0
 Can't wait for all the video parts with blatant shots of people pressing the power button, using the app, or turning up the boost. E-bike fiddling is the new "putting on goggles".
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil Continue please. Taking notes here… ;P
  • 5 0
 finally. barspinable ebikes..
  • 9 0
 hello everyone, today's gonna be epic because I'm going to tailwhip the eeb
  • 2 1
 to the ebikers out there, do you find that you typically have to run shorter length posts on account of the motor intrusion into the seat tube? has anyone had the ebike version of their mountain bike for comparison (say, stumpjumper/levo or altitude/altitude powerplay)?
  • 3 0
 No.
  • 1 0
 My Kenevo SL, that one is because of the motor and shock tunnel. Otherwise, my Rise and Levo SL had no issues with dropper posts.
  • 1 0
 Demoed a Repeater over the weekend - size Large had a 210mm One Up post, and it had a little more room to go into the frame than that same post does on my size Large Process 134 (which is typically regarded as a bike with a lot of room for long droppers). I think it's less about the motor, and more about how the linkages/seat tube are laid out, just like with regular MTBs.
  • 1 0
 Complaining about the combo remote and a potential messy cockpit if you ditch the dropper is silly. One of the things they've been touting about AXS forever is the customizability of the buttons. You will obviously be able to use that extra button on the shifter pod, or a blip, or anything else AXS, to control the motor.
  • 1 0
 Respectfully, adding a features flow chart to this article as they did over on Vital could go a long way towards helping people understand what's up at a glance. The lack of a standalone display option seems like a weird choice to me, but keeps with the trend of integrating all the things, all the time. At least it is less likely to get janked up in a crash. All-in-all, its an interesting system and we'll see how it holds up against the Bosch and Shimano hegemony. If SRAM does their normal mega-discount OE pricing for brands that buy all-SRAM product family kits on their bikes, I think it'll go quickly beyond the initial four brand offerings.
  • 1 0
 honestly, the only one with a reserved, neutral first review/opinion is Kaz. The rest of the media channels are having their lips pursed, taking their part in a world wide media a$$-kissing on this SRAM's new launch.

Honestly, the new unit looks like the chinese cheap copy of the unit you can find on Spez bikes.
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one that thinks a motor with 1/3 this power and 1/3 this battery size would make me happy? I don't want a motocross. I just want to lengthen my ride. I want to do 2 laps instead of 1. But I still want to pedal for it - these bike are way too much. I still think the best e-bike to this day is the Orbea rise M20. It doesn't even look like an e-bike and ride like a normal bike. I would even take less power/range than the Orbea if that means I get to ride a sub 40lb bike on the way down.
  • 4 0
 I'm sure all the ebike brose are excited to ride this
  • 1 0
 Derailleur reserve battery life comes in hours now? Come on, you know anyone that drains their traction battery midride is only going to need one more shift: into the granny cog, and leave it!
  • 3 0
 Powertrain transmission on transition..
  • 4 5
 "I understand SRAM's desire for full integration, but the fact that there's currently no 200mm Reverb AXS dropper post means riders who want a longer travel dropper will be forced into an awkward cockpit configuration, where two under-the-bar remotes will be fighting for space."

Blip remotes - problem solved. Under bar dropper remote for the super dropper (for whiny riders who cannot remember when one stopped to lower a seat post with a QR and complain that 170 mm isn't enough??) and a blip remote (next to the grip) for the e-engine.

And once enough consumers, rather than the race team, suggest that the upper button become a sequencial option loop rather than an either-or loop the FW can probably be re-written to allow an "off-range-rally" loop with press and hold retaining the 'push' function. It is amazing what can be adjusted with FW updates.
  • 4 0
 All those whiners that forget we also didn't have front suspension too should stop asking for better than what we had 10 years ago from companies charging 10k+ for a bicycle.
  • 2 0
 @andrewbikeguide, that seems logical, but at the moment only the pod controller is compatible with the motor - blips or older AXS remotes won't work, at least not yet.
  • 2 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: dude shouldn’t you be at the shop buying a Spire?
  • 1 0
 @birdsandtrees: I'm just waiting on a 230mm dropper I can't live without.
  • 1 0
 "but the fact that there's currently no 200mm Reverb AXS dropper post" this still blows my mind, I'd be there in a shot if there was one available.
  • 1 0
 it seems like such an obvious thing to add to the lineup. I really dont get what the hold up on it is
  • 1 1
 If you feel the need to turn of assistance completely for certain situations, then that assistance is too intrusive. There is no need for an easy way to turn it off if they did the pedal input sensing correctly.
  • 1 0
 Searched for drag, didnt find anything. Ran out of battery on an EP8, was like pedalling treacle!! Priority 1.... 5W or less drag with the engine off....
  • 2 0
 I am not opposed to e-bikes, each their own, but makes me sad the march of technology
  • 1 0
 Bravi! Sram managed to take a Bosh motor and make it into one of the bulkiest, heaviest and most expensive on the market!!!!!
  • 2 0
 Best news, looks like an updated Repeater without headset routing. .
  • 1 1
 Looks good. Be interested in long term durability and 3rd party repairability. In the meant I'll enjoy the haters tears on my cornflakes this morning.
  • 1 0
 SRAM making a motor, didn’t see that one coming. But seriously the auto shift sounds good!
  • 3 1
 I'm still waiting for cruise control and Apple CarPlay
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer In a video this motor seems MUCH more quiet than the others, was that your impression as well?
  • 1 0
 How long is the warranty tho? Having a lifetime frame warranty, with a 2 year motor warranty is useless.
  • 1 1
 I wonder if a Blip button could be incorporated to be the mode select button?
  • 1 0
 It looks a lot like the brose on turbo levos.....
  • 1 0
 Those handle bars look like they're stripped down to their skivvies.
  • 2 2
 Brose sounds like a rip off Bose brand. yall gotta be more creative with your brand names youre just adding an r in there
  • 1 0
 I hope your joking. Brose was founded well over a century ago.... well before Bose
  • 1 0
 Who here was hoping sram was going to drop a motor gearbox like pinion?
  • 1 0
 Hoping but not with a lot of Hope.. gearbox or gearhubs are a need for ebikes, but Big greedy corporations has other priority's, like selling you 3 expensive transmission's a year and charge you mechanics Time to properly work..
It's all about the money!!
Pd: not again expropriation of dentist for his expensive toys, but don't call it ecological or revolutionary..
  • 1 4
 SRAM business model:
*Obsolescence program (fast Wear expensive products)
*Incompatibility with the rest of the market
*Only réparable in fewer shops
*Greenwashing ( it's all about this lately..)
*All about corporate greed

For context, i worked in a bikeshop and After sending 3 turbolevo motors a year to warranty, I would't buy one..
I love propper ebikes though, I have a cheap 750w 120nm bafang mounted with a rohloff tandem gearhub ( UP to 160nm capacity), i run a chain a year, change oil every 5000 kms and that's all.. Not a problem in 3 years of daily use, and i Can fix it myself with cheap available parts..

That's my business model, Shimano and SRAM wont like it..
  • 1 0
 This looks disappointing in almost every regard.
  • 1 0
 Marketing brain trust over there. Power train. Transmission. What's next?
  • 2 3
 Does that motor come in a 2-stroke version? I miss the smell of race fuel, premix and dust.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Brosecle.
  • 3 5
 No way Brose

(eeb's look really fun, but I couldn't pass up the alliteration)
  • 7 0
 I don't think alliteration is what you think it is.
  • 1 4
 @slovenian6474: It sure is
  • 5 0
 @slovenian6474: bros before brose
  • 1 0
 @slovenian6474: Don't gimme no pinot, I only drink rose with my Brose
  • 1 3
 ~~
Below threshold threads are hidden





