First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever

Aug 13, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

specialized enduro 2020
FIRST RIDE
2020 SPECIALIZED ENDURO

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Harookz & Dylan Dunkerton

The Specialized Enduro is entering its second decade in existence, a time period that's seen it morph from an overgrown XC bike into the gravity-oriented, big wheeled trail smasher that it is today. The 2020 model has received a complete overhaul, and now bears more than a passing resemblance to the current Demo downhill bike.

Speed was the overall focus behind this project, and for that reason the Enduro is only available with 29” wheels, in a total of four sizes. There's also no aluminum version in the lineup, at least for now - according to Specialized, that's because they "wanted to create the lightest, most bad-assed bike in this genre." There might not be an alloy version, but going with carbon does mean all frames get a gummy bear compartment in the form of Specialized's SWAT box down tube storage system.
Specialized Enduro Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 170mm
• Carbon frame
• 63.9° or 64.3° head angle
• 442mm chainstays
• Threaded bottom bracket
• SWAT box
• Sizes: S2, S3, S4, S5
• Weight (Expert Elite, S4): 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg
• Price: $4,510 - $9,750 USD
• S-Works frame only: $3,310 USD
www.specialized.com

There are four complete bikes available, beginning with the $4,510 Enduro Comp 29, and going all the way up to $9,750 S-Works version. The S-Works frame uses carbon rocker links rather than the alloy links found on the other models, which saves 250 grams. That frame alone retails for $3,310 USD.




Frame Details & Suspension Design

The overall look of the Enduro remained relatively unchanged for the last three years, and going even further back, that X-Wing frame design first showed up on the 2010 Enduro. That's all in the past, and the new Enduro now has a completely different suspension layout. It's basically a slightly shorter travel, carbon fiber version of the Demo 29 downhill bike, with the added benefit of room for a water bottle and snack storage.

specialized enduro 2020
specialized enduro 2020

specialized enduro 2020
There's room for a water bottle, and in-frame storage for snacks and other supplies.
specialized enduro 2020
Specialized's chainstay protector works very well at keeping any unwanted noise at bay.

The Enduro still uses a Horst link design, with the chainstay pivot located below the rear axle, but Specialized moved the shock lower in the frame and shifted the main pivot location to accomplish several design goals. Those goals included improving the bikes momentum carry (the way that it carries speed through rough sections of trail), increasing the amount of anti-squat, and increasing the amount of progression. Those three goals could have potentially been accomplished using the prior frame design, but the bike would have had a higher standover and center of gravity than Specialized's designers wanted.

specialized enduro 2020
specialized enduro 2020

The Enduro's anti-squat value has increased by 40%, a step that was taken to improve the bike's pedaling efficiency. It may be a long travel beast of a bike, but it's still meant to be pedaled when there aren't any chairlifts or shuttle trucks nearby.

As illustrated by the chart above, the leverage curve is more progressive, and no longer flattens out at the end of the travel. This is a welcome change, and should mean that air shocks won't need to be completely filled with volume spacers in order to prevent the bike from bottoming out on bigger hits. There aren't any coil shock equipped models in the lineup - a Fox Float X2 or a RockShox Super Deluxe take care of the rear suspension duties - but the more progressive leverage curve makes running a coil a viable option.

Along with the changes to the Enduro's kinematics, the bike's rear-end stiffness was increased by a claimed 12% compared to the previous version. The front triangle stiffness remains the same - there wasn't any need to make that section any stiffer.

specialized enduro 2020
One of the aluminum mules used during the development of the new Enduro.
specialized enduro 2020
Specialized has their own in-house test fixtures that are used to evaluate frames before they go to production.


specialized enduro 2020

Geometry

The new Demo may have a limited size range, but that's not the case with the new Enduro. Specialized have gone with the same 'S' sizing system used on the Stumpjumper EVO – the idea is that riders can choose their bike based on the reach rather than seat tube length. Short seat tube heights proved plenty of room for longer travel dropper posts. The reach measurements range from 437mm on an S2 all the way up to 511mm for the S5. I've been spending time on the S4 version (I'm 5'11"), which has a reach of 487mm.

The chainstay length has grown a bit for increased stability at speed, and they now measure 442mm. The effective seat angle is a fairly typical 76 degrees.

The Enduro's geometry can be altered by rotating two chips that sit in the shock eyelet. In the low setting, the head angle measures a slack, 63.9-degrees, and in the higher position it increases to a still-slack 64.3 degrees.



specialized enduro 2020
Look at all those pink bikes. That's a fleet of Enduro Elites ready for action.


specialized enduro 2020
Enduro S-Works Carbon

Models

Enduro S-Works Carbon: $9,750 - SRAM AXS Reverb, Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain, XTR brakes, Fox 36 Factory fork, Float X2 shock, Roval carbon wheels, Butcher 2.6" / 2.3" tires


specialized enduro 2020
Enduro Expert Carbon

Enduro Expert Carbon: $6,550 - Fox Float Performance 36 fork, Fox Float DPX2 shock, Code RSC brakes, GX / X01 drivetrain, Roval Carbon wheels, Butcher 2.6" / 2.3" tires


specialized enduro 2020
Enduro Elite Carbon

Enduro Elite Carbon: $5,310 - RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, Code R brakes, GX derailleur, cassette, NX shifter, Roval Traverse alloy wheels, Butcher 2.6" / 2.3" tires


specialized enduro 2020

Enduro Comp Carbon: $4,510 - RockShox Lyrik Select fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, Code R brakes, NX drivetrain, Roval alloy wheelset, Butcher 2.6" / 2.3" tires

specialized enduro 2020
Enduro S-Works
specialized enduro 2020
Enduro S-Works

Enduro S-Works frame w/ Fox Float X2: $3,310


specialized enduro 2020
RIDING THE
Enduro

The Enduro's long wheelbase and slack head angle are noticeable when climbing - you're not going to mistake this for a snappy little trail bike, but it does pedal very well, and not just for a bike with 170mm of travel. The shock remains relatively uninfluenced by pedaling input, while remaining responsive to the terrain the bike is rolling over. Specialized's full suspension trail and enduro bikes have traditionally seemed to prioritize traction over efficiency, but this new design manages to simultaneously feel very efficient without giving up traction - it's an impressive feat.

I've been spending time on the S4, which has a 487mm reach, but I could see going with a S3 for a little more maneuverability. The seated climbing position was relatively comfortable, partially due to the upright position that the stem and high-rise handlebar create, although I did end up sliding the seat all the way forward on the rails – I think the effective seat tube angle could get even steeper without any negative repercussions.

specialized enduro 2020

The previous generation of the Enduro didn't really fall into the fast and furious category. It had plenty of travel, but there was something about its handling that made it more of a plush all-rounder rather than something designed for pure, unadulterated speed. The 2020 Enduro changes all of that – it now fits easily into the mini-DH category, and even then the word 'mini' is an understatement.

I don't usually hoot or holler when I'm riding, preferring to keep my emotions buried deep inside, but more than once I actually laughed out loud while riding the Enduro. It's almost ridiculous how much it'll smooth out the trail, and how fast that trait will let you go. Fans of bikes that deliver a magic carpet type ride will find a lot to like here. The low center of gravity is very noticeable, especially when cornering – having the weight centered lose to the bottom bracket makes it easy to really push into a tight turn without losing any traction.

specialized enduro 2020
Matt Hunter taking the high line out of the dust.

Downsides? Well, this is a bike that truly requires a steady diet of wild trails to keep it happy. It's a much more gravity-oriented machine than its predecessor, something that's closer to a downhill bike than an extra-long travel trail bike. Just like it wouldn't make sense to buy a St. Bernard to keep you company in a tiny studio apartment in a big city, the new Enduro isn't going to be the right choice if your typical trails are on the mellower side of the spectrum.

I'll be putting more miles in on the new Enduro over the coming months in order to further figure out its strengths and weaknesses. It's also going to be put to the test against some of the other top contenders in this category; look for the results of that battle to come out later this year.





Enduro Bikes Specialized Specialized Enduro


143 Comments

  • + 70
 Looks like a S̶e̶s̶s̶i̶o̶n̶...megatower
  • + 14
 Including the pink color being basically the fry sauce color.
  • + 0
 Yup!
  • + 2
 First thought I had.
  • + 3
 Looks like a DH bike
  • + 1
 Not at all. The Megatower is mint green. Hehehe
  • + 1
 @vjunior21: not all of them.
m.pinkbike.com/photo/17600460
  • + 0
 Thumbnail had be do a double take seeing Specialized next to a SC looking bike... colorway and all.
  • + 1
 @Austink: Yum yum sauce? Shrimp Sauce? You call it fry sauce?
  • + 1
 I want the pepto bismol edition.
  • + 0
 Sick Demotower
  • + 1
 @Austink: I stand corrected. Hehehe
  • + 44
 It looks good and all, but if my main riding aim is to jump stumps, should I get this bike or go for a different bike in their line up?
  • + 27
 This bike was made to endure the hard rocks, rock hopping, AND stump jumping. I know this because ive demo’d them all on tarmac in Roubaix, France
  • - 18
flag solarplex (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @cuban-b: wooosh
  • + 3
 On a more serious note, people have been over-shocking the stumpy evo 29er to give it 155mm-ish of travel, which also increases how progressive the end stroke is. I'd love to see a shootout between an evo modified like this, but with both bikes sporting a 170mm front end.
  • + 4
 @solarplex: did you just hear that woosh?
  • + 2
 @solarplex: I think the wooosh might in fact be woooshing over your head....
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: having tested the Evo extensively, and gauging by the shape, kinematics and travel of the enduro, they are going to ride entirely differently, especially for larger dudes.

The evo is a great trail bike with some ability to get after it in gnarly terrain. The Enduro appears to be a DH bike that has been pared down for enduro/megagnartrail use.
  • + 18
 Frame looks nice (as long as the seatpost doesn't need to extend) and i suppose it rides great.

But the specs are f*ing ridiculous, no other way to put it. S-Works model with Reverb ASX but XTR shifting? What were the product managers smoking and where can i get some?
Expert for 6.5k with low-end parts like Fox Performance suspension, X-Fusion post and a steel chainring, but carbon rims, wtf?
  • + 5
 Well the Comp Carbon is a good deal- same frame as the S-Works and its only 500bucks more than a Yeti frame.
  • + 15
 @Ttimer The product managers were probably thinking, "What's an awesome drivetrain? The new XTR, check. What are some rad brakes? The new 4-piston XTR, check. What's a sick seatpost? The new Reverb ASX, check. " They spec'd the S-Works model like an aftermarket bike, which to be honest, is pretty rad.
  • + 1
 Exactly what I was thinking!
  • + 3
 I'll take a steel chainring all summer long if it comes with carbon rims.
  • + 17
 First everyone is making room for a water bottle and now they're just straight up making Pinkbikes.
  • + 14
 Actually saint Bernards are pretty relaxed dogs. A good walk twice a day and they'll sleep the rest of it... On a bikes note, I guess specialized is dipping on us long-travel 27.5-ers. luckily Rocky Mountain and Knolly are there for us eh
  • + 7
 That was just the first really big dog that came to mind - feel free to replace with any other animal that’s impractical for the city.
  • + 25
 a walrus?
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: you should look into maremma sheep dogs for big and fast
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: A walrus.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: I love to see you reply Kaz!
  • + 18
 I'll take the aluminum test mule.
  • + 5
 Something about those links has my full attention
  • + 14
 *races to Specialized's YouTube channel to see what their marketing department has come up with for this one*

*isn't disappointed*
  • + 1
 She looks pretty good.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=lExRsnHZHL8

The therapist ain't bad to look at either.
  • + 11
 "There's room for a water bottle, and in-frame storage for snacks and other supplies."....

love it, "other supplies", why dont they just rename it the HWC, Hidden Weed Compartment
  • + 9
 SWAT = secret weed and tubes
  • + 2
 Vape fits in pocket - wonders why peeps still use flower and lighters on rides
  • + 1
 @CoffeeHouseMedia: Supply Weed At Tailhead?
  • + 1
 @Grmasterd: You must ride an Ebike too?
  • + 8
 Slayer: It's JASONNNNNN!
Enduro: *Throws gloves on the floor, slaps Hockey Stick* GAME ON!
Me: *Fist over mouth* Oh sh&$#@!!!!
  • + 2
 the internet armchair marketing gurus told me that this bike was supposed to be announced yesterday. The tin foil hat tells me that at the last minute, Specialized delayed it to try and overshadow the new Slayer announcement.

Thoughts?
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: False. Today was always the day.
  • + 6
 Specialized Enduro vs Rocky Mountain Slayer vs Commencal Clash vs Santa Cruz Megatower vs Giant Reign SX 29? It would be cool to see a group review or round-up of all the freeridey rigs available these days
  • + 21
 Don’t worry, we’ve got a group test in the works.
  • + 2
 Don't forget the Lenz Lunchbox!!! Oh wait wrong decade sorry
  • + 8
 Weighing 68 Big Macs, that's pretty good for a Nomad!
  • + 7
 From the “spy shots” I wasn’t impressed with the look. But it is actually a visually pleasing bike. I dig it.
  • + 6
 Amazing how we can move from "is this a spy shot of the new enduro?" to "here's our first ride on the new enduro in like 72 hours.
Specialized embargo in full effect.
  • + 1
 @nouseforaname: yeah PB posting spy shots while simultaneously writing the review for it lol
  • + 4
 This is a stupid thing to think about but I absolutely loved the X-Wing frame design and thought that the last 2 generations of enduros were some of the best looking bikes on the market. Sad to see that go.
  • + 3
 really happy with my '18 enduro. this one seems like a different beast- i like having a bike that can plough through anything on the north shore but feels great to just hop on and ride some more XC kind of stuff. looks like this one is more of a pure enduro/ mini DH bike whereas the stumpjumper has now stepped up to fill in where the previous gen enduro was.
  • + 1
 I'm on an '18 coil. I won't be replacing it for a long, long time.
  • + 3
 511 reach and a 465mm seat tube on the XL. I might be tempted off the Geometron at last.

(Someone should be paying Chris Porter royalties - first the SB165 and now this. Only taken five years to catch up)
  • + 1
 If they haven´t for SJ evo I doubt they will now Wink
  • + 2
 Except thats still smaller than my large g1. Everyone else seems to slow walk the geometry to stretch it out for 5 years of production ,i guess
  • + 1
 @scary1: I think they added the 5mm to the G1 just to stay ahead Smile

How is the G1? I'm very tempted, but hard to justify changing, my original G16 is such a good bike, and they're built so solid that it's still good as new.
  • + 5
 Finally spesh have their geometry dialled, but no aluminium model is disappointing
  • + 1
 agree and agree.
  • + 2
 Kudos to Spec for putting out a killer new design. A lot to like there. I agree that the SA could be steeper and that comes from owning a SB150 which I even think could be steeper. I applaud the CS length, in the 440's is right for these bikes, 430's is too short for the bigger sizes IMO. Pricing is good for the frame only but the build kits leave something to be desired; SWorks is weird with the Shimano/Sram mix; DPX2 on the expert vs. X2 is a bummer.

Is it the expert or the elite that is 32.7lbs?

@mikekazimer how does it pedal compared to an enduro sled that is acknowledged as good climbing, say a SB150?
  • + 2
 So funny to see the return of the interrupted seat tube to the Enduro... what's old is new LOL... but nice to see it located lower in the frame than the old days, lots of room for a long dropper it looks like.
  • + 1
 I wish they would just tell us what the damn frames weigh.

64.5 and 170mm ? Sounds a lot like the Scott Ransom I bought. Always been a Specialized fan, too bad this wasn't an option six months ago.

Very interesting how far forward they placed that main pivot - that's got to improve the kinematics a lot. I'll have to go back and look at some newer bikes but that seems fairly innovative (Most main pivots are right above or slightly behind the crank centerline).
  • + 1
 Excited to see numbers finally released, but I think I'll stay on my SJ EVO. Same head angle (in the SJ's "high" setting), with lower BB, more overall-riding friendly travel numbers while still being bike park worthy, etc. I'd really like to the see the SJ get that leverage ratio/progression, however. My one complaint with the EVO is it's tendency to get through the rear travel relatively quickly.
  • + 2
 Come on, you can´t have it all at once, at least not with Specialized, maybe next year.
  • + 1
 I agree with you that the new Enduro looks sick on paper. I look forward to trying one out. I also have a Stumpjumper Evo and it's nearly perfect for PNW riding. I really wish it had a more progressive leverage curve so I could run a coil decently. I currently have a DVO Topaz jammed full of volume spacers to keep from bottoming all the time.
  • + 2
 It's seems like there is pricing jump on all the new bike announcements lately. Even 5k doesn't get you a full GX build. Although it is nice to see good suspension and brakes across the builds.
  • + 1
 The mix and match aspect can be nice if done properly... NX Cranks and chain, GX mech and cassette, X01 shifter.
  • + 1
 I have heard from a few people in the bike industry that the new Tariffs are why we are seeing steep price increases now.
  • + 4
 'There's room for a water bottle, and in-frame storage for snacks and other supplies.' Other supplies...
  • + 5
 29 only? This is Horseshit!!!
  • + 15
 You mean horst shit?
  • - 2
 Step 1 remove 29” wheels
Step 2 remove 29” fork
Step 3 install double crown 27,5” fork that has identical axle to crown as a long travel 29” SC fork
Step 4 install 27,5” wheels.
Step 5 Enjoy being a demigod. As fast on the way up as your buddies on 150-160 bikes, plow through them on descents. At least as long as you don’t need to pedal through chunk... they will be far behind you anyways
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Pedal strikes FTW
  • + 1
 @Camstyn: it doesn’t have a stupid low BB to start with so it will be fine. Also, I know everyone here is a racer that pedals everywhere, even in the air so this mod would Have a rather limited audience
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: The BB is about as low as I’d want on a 170mm travel bike already. Any lower and I wouldn’t want to have to pedal it much.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: EXACTLY The problem is you are not at Spec brain and decision center at the Olympo of the power over the bike stuff Neither me
So This is a bike that I will never buy.And this is the only power that was left for me .
  • + 1
 I'm sure its 170mm, but is it too much to ask that we start off every review with travel numbers rear AND front? I don't actually think this mentions anywhere what length the fork is. Sorry to only comment for a complaint, but this happens all the time with reviews. Otherwise I love PB. :-)
  • + 1
 I'm confident this a great bike for a few rippers with bike park frequency. However, for the most of us, the Stumpy Evo is still the go to weapon of choice. Id throw a leg over the new Enduro, but also look forward to putting the hurt on folks that bought too much bike. I'll be on my Stumpy Evo chomping gummy bears.
  • + 3
 Pink bike and provocative shock placement looks like Ned Beatty on the receiving end of it in Deliverance.
  • + 4
 The bike will quickly develop bottom bracket squeal
  • + 4
 no 27.5 and aluminium?
keep it then
  • + 0
 Wow, things got pricey. Two years ago, $4500 got you an Elite model. Now the Elite model is $800 more and they stick you with several SRAM NX pieces. Even the Expert has GX parts! Yeah, I get it, the big S isn't the only one doing this lately.

Another year without O'hlins? Whats the deal?

S-works model has XTR and AXS dropper...huh?
  • + 1
 hows it climb? Ive been spending some time on a Pivot Firebird 29 and am blown away by how it crushes technical single track climbs.
  • + 4
 Looks like a NOmad
  • + 2
 Loving the new linkage designs. Bike are going to get so much more progressive.
  • + 3
 #27.5 aint dead?! Oh wait a sec, its soon to be
  • + 3
 The Expert Carbon and the Frame only colourways make me tingle.
  • - 1
 442 chain stays and only 29er? I understand it’s “race inspired” but how many buyers race? Manufacturers should keep in mind that race bikes are not always the most fun for consumers. Yeti seems to have gotten it right this time with their race/rip approach. Evil does too. We need more playful fun bikes than racing stable machines that keep both wheels on the ground at all costs.
  • + 9
 If you cannot do anything with the wheels with 442mm chainstays you need to seriously work on your technique.
  • + 0
 Agreed. Pivot's tend to be on the more playful side as well. #wewantshorterchainstays
  • + 2
 Ever heard of the stumpy evo?
  • + 2
 Yeah, good luck with keeping your front wheel from whasing out (ie on the Ground) with 430mm cs and 480mm+ reach.

Atleast the Enduro will feel balanced- the Yeti not so much
  • + 1
 To quote Mike Kazimer:

"I don't usually hoot or holler when I'm riding, preferring to keep my emotions buried deep inside, but more than once I actually laughed out loud while riding the Enduro. It's almost ridiculous how much it'll smooth out the trail, and how fast that trait will let you go. Fans of bikes that deliver a magic carpet type ride will find a lot to like here."

Which part does sound like it is not fun to ride??
  • + 1
 Stumpjumper evo more aggro and maybe faster across most content ? What’s graves say...
  • - 1
 @CoffeeHouseMedia: u a dum bich
  • + 1
 i want to see a video of Matt Hunter riding this again. Like redo the video link below only with the new enduro!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sZzPkFUZyc
  • + 2
 Did specialized and rocky hire the same marketing firm? Same game plan of "spy shots" at crankworx followed by a release...
  • + 1
 Absolute beast! A little too much bike for my needs, but I get it. Now can we focus on getting this sizing treatment on the Stumpy Evo for the masses?
  • + 2
 If only they would offer a special model: Enduro Protour Edition (its not actually a bike, but a stack of Linkage outputs)
  • + 1
 top comment
  • + 1
 And yes, Mike please start to speak a bit slowly to understand you... Smile THX
  • + 1
 If there were no logos on the frame, I'd think it was a Santa Cruz. Way to be original, Specialized.
  • + 1
 After all these years, @Protour finally receives the validation he so deserves.
  • + 1
 Did nobody tell Specialized they're supposed to have conservative geo numbers?!
  • + 1
 I’m waiting to see what graves races on once he’s back new enduro or the crazy aggressive stumpjumper evo ?
  • + 2
 a bit of complicated nomad
  • + 1
 So the non drive side chainstay has two internally routed cables... double brake lines?
  • + 0
 Top one is for the derailleur and the lower one is for the brake.
  • + 2
 Down country sessions are gonna be ALL TIME on this bad boiiiiii.
  • + 2
 love it, Nomad too! Fuck Enduro, bring back mini DH!
  • + 2
 Will the swat box contain the burrito juices?
  • + 3
 Looks like a Nomad.
  • + 1
 Ok. It is beautiful, we are not going to say it is not. But common... Santa Cruz won this battle.
  • + 3
 Endurnomad
  • + 2
 Another plastic 29er, like there isn't enough of them already.
  • + 1
 I can't believe that pedal well. But no one care going uphill these days. I have always to do... And I love it.
  • + 1
 Damn these new enduros are looking too good. Just need a Evo version with a 180 fox 40 for full mini-dh status
  • + 1
 if you just put a fox 49 on there I'm sure it will be full DH status.

What would they do differently to make an "EVO" version? Even slacker HTA? a longer fork will do that.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez:
Good point. I guess all it would need is the 49
  • + 0
 Hm, it looks like it´s not slacker than SJ EVO is it? Must suck for the naive.
  • + 1
 Finally NX drivetrain on a 4500$ bike
  • + 1
 No 27.5?? Well that’s one less choice for us short people!
  • + 1
 Always wanted a Pinkbike...
  • + 1
 The new and improved demo 7! Been waiting for this
  • + 1
 Looks like a Santa Cruz Bronson and Canyon Sender
  • + 1
 New Specialized bar? Roval?
  • + 1
 "Travel: 170mm"

So front and rear....170mm..?
  • + 1
 Hell yea, now I can get an’18 dirt cheap to replace my dirt cheap ‘16
  • + 1
 nice bike carbon haters gonna implode
  • + 1
 X fusions seat posts? 30.9? Is the WU dream dead?
  • + 0
 MTB for 10k without the motor is a pure scam...
  • + 0
 Pinkbike/Mike, was or is there any news on 27.5” versions?
  • + 0
 don't like the upper linkage: overly complicated.
  • + 2
 I think it could have been simpler, true, but its the same thing as the Canyon Sender, and the same idea as the Knolly bikes, but executed differently.
  • + 0
 Soooo many new bikes....
  • - 1
 Well it ain't pretty, but I bet it's fast!
  • - 1
 Just slayed the Slayer release!
  • - 1
 I do't agree....
  • - 2
 How can I even ride a bike with 442mm chainstays!!! Specialized you guys are awful!
Below threshold threads are hidden

