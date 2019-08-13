First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever

The Specialized Enduro is entering its second decade in existence, a time period that's seen it morph from an overgrown XC bike into the gravity-oriented, big wheeled trail smasher that it is today. The 2020 model has received a complete overhaul, and now bears more than a passing resemblance to the current Demo downhill bike.



Speed was the overall focus behind this project, and for that reason the Enduro is only available with 29” wheels, in a total of four sizes. There's also no aluminum version in the lineup, at least for now - according to Specialized, that's because they "wanted to create the lightest, most bad-assed bike in this genre." There might not be an alloy version, but going with carbon does mean all frames get a gummy bear compartment in the form of Specialized's SWAT box down tube storage system.



Specialized Enduro Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 170mm

• Carbon frame

• 63.9° or 64.3° head angle

• 442mm chainstays

• Threaded bottom bracket

• SWAT box

• Sizes: S2, S3, S4, S5

• Weight (Expert Elite, S4): 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg

• Price: $4,510 - $9,750 USD

• S-Works frame only: $3,310 USD

